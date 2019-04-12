Miami Dolphins mock draft review: CBS Sports

Special thanks to Travis for letting me post another piece on Locked On Dolphins. If you remember when Travis and I had our Phinalysis podcast in 2016-17 or have read my pieces on here, you know I’m a defensive guy at heart. And you undoubtedly know that Miami’s defense will be dramatically changing in 2019 so I wanted to share eight names I think Miami fans should familiarize themselves with before the 2019 Draft, which is now less than a month away.

There’s no way I’m going to hit on as many guys as last year in my write-up and this year it’s going to be more challenging to predict picks like Fitzpatrick and Baker like last year. The main reason for that is that Miami’s new defensive scheme, which is likely a carry-over from what the Patriots were running in 2018, is more focused on phenotypes rather than finding guys who have prototypical size or builds. What the Patriots seemed to find are guys that have a set of observable traits that fit their defense. If you remember, when Miami first hired their staff new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham talked about finding players who 1) use their hands well/are heavy-handed, 2) play with good leverage and 3) play with good eye discipline.

This is related more towards guys who play in the front seven, but it’s applicable at all levels of the defense. With that in mind I wanted to focus on seven players I think would be great fits in the Dolphins new defense that aren’t necessarily household names. Let me be clear, there are more than these seven players that will fit with the Dolphins, I just think these seven possess those skills the Patriots…I mean Dolphins…will want to see. So, with that in mind, here are my seven names for Miami fans to know leading up to the Draft.

L.J. Collier – DE – TCU #91

Obviously, there are other, bigger names like Bosa, Ferrell and Sweat that are also fits for Miami. Even Charles Omenihu was I guy that caught my eye early in the process. I remember texting Travis about him watching the Longhorns bowl game against Georgia at the beginning of the year as someone I was impressed with. I was so impressed with Omenihu that he was my favorite under-the-radar prospect that I thought would be a great fit for Miami, until I dove into L.J. Collier.

I watched him last week and texted Travis that this dude has hammers for hands, and it’s true. He’s well-built at 6’2” 283lbs with 34” arms and 10” hands. He’s never going to confuse anyone for Cameron Wake as he ran a 4.91 forty at the Combine, but that’s not really something I think Miami will be concerned about. Miami dispatched DL Coach Marion Hobby to work out Collier and teammate Ben Banogu privately, and Collier has been/will be coming to Davie on an Official 30 visit, so…yeah, they’re interested. Here’s why.

1) Sets the edge: in this play against Texas L.J. Collier sets a hard edge against the Longhorns RT using one arm. Texas runs a zone-read on 3rd& 1 and Collier keeps his outside arm free and disengages when the back cuts toward him and makes a TFL.

https://youtu.be/Ul4EfIzQOiw?t=70

2) Motor: against the Longhorns rushing from the other side Collier is going to be double-teamed late by the LG as he tries to counter-move inside against the LT. Using his long arms and heavy hands he’s able to split the double-team and gets a hand on Sam Ehlinger to slow him up enough for his teammates to arrive to finish off a sack.

https://youtu.be/Ul4EfIzQOiw?t=121

3) Work against double-teams: In this GIF you’re going to see Collier doubled by the Cal LT and LG and he just bulls his way into the LG and drives him into the backfield to get a TFL.

https://thumbs.gfycat.com/IncompatibleFalseCricket-max-1mb.gif

4) Power: This GIF is from the Senior Bowl practices. Collier is lined up as a 3-technique over Wisconsin guard Beau Benzscahwel in the pit drill. L.J. Collier bull-rushes him back 6 yards to the point where the coach and the camera guy have to back up. Be still my heart.

https://thumbs.gfycat.com/LoneFavoriteCrow-max-1mb.gif

Quick Summary: In my eyes, there’s not really one player in this Draft Class that can be what Trey Flowers was in this scheme outside of maybe Nick Bosa. Collier is probably the next closest in my opinion. He’s got the requisite strength and power to play multiple spots along the D-line, much like Flowers. While he’s not a speed-rusher and doesn’t have much bend or change of direction capability, it doesn’t tend to matter much. Much of the pass-rush pressure that this defense provides is scheme driven. There are going to be multiple opportunities for him to rush over guards, perhaps even the center, where he can use his long arms and power. He’s stout as hell against the run and can split double teams with the best of them. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Miami considered him if they traded down to the back part of round one, but I think Collier is a great fit as a second rounder for Miami. Other teams may not value him as highly due to his lack of speed, but his skillset will be very attractive to Miami.

Player Comp: Courtney Upshaw

Charles Omenihu – DE – Texas #90

Omenihu is another of my favorites, and he was right at the top for me in terms of defensive ends for Miami until my dive into L.J. Collier. Omenihu has the classic 4-3 DE build at 6’5” 280lbs with 36” arms and nearly 10” hands. I know some have compared him to Trey Flowers, and while that’s not my favorite comparison, I can see why. Like Flowers and L.J. Collier, Omenihu can play up and down the line. He can play both left and right defensive end and has shown the ability to reduce inside and play 3 and 4i techniques in the Longhorns multiple front defense.

1) Length: In this example against USC, you’ll see Omenihu use his long arms to execute a rip move, grab the QB with his left arm to hold him in the pocket then use his right arm to strip the ball to give the Longhorns a 4thdown stop.

https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=15

2) Quickness off the snap: It’s hard to tell in this look whether Omenihu’s lined up as a 3-technique (I think he’s here) or as a 4i-technique, but either way he crosses the face of the RG and to stop the QB power play for a loss.

https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=23

Omenihu’s quickness is one skill that he has that’s better than L.J. Collier’s, whose reaction times aren’t great. But, while it worked on this play, you’d like to see Omenihu play with better pad level.

3) Ability to redirect: In this clip, you’re going to see Omenihu lined up at RDE in one of Texas’s sub-fronts. The Longhorns run a lot of 3-3 and 3-2 fronts (it’s the Big 12, what’d you expect?) and Omenihu is lined up as a 5-technique. On this play he’s able get inside of the LT and play laterally to stop the stretch zone run for a loss.

https://youtu.be/63KI_HQV4ls?t=241

Quick Summary: While Omenihu won’t win many races either, as he has a 4.92 forty, he’s more athletic on the field than L.J. Collier. Omenihu can win with quickness and length off the snap more so than playing with good leverage and heavy hands. That’s not to say he doesn’t possess those things, he does, just not to the degree of a guy like Collier or Nick Bosa. His length is something Miami will like, and his familiarity with playing in multiple spots in multiple D-linemen packages will make his transition to this defense easier. It’s hard to look at him without thinking that he could be a more athletic version version of Patriots DE Deatrich Wise, or some player whose role is akin to that, almost like Jason Jones when he was with Detroit.

Player Comp: Jason Jones

Jerry Tillery – DT – Notre Dame #99

I had the opportunity to see Tillery play in-person last year as I was able to attend the Notre Dame vs. Stanford game. I’m not a fan of either team, but one of my friends, a fan of the Irish, said that he thought Tillery would have to play well for Notre Dame to win. Tillery dominated with 4 sacks in that appearance on a defense with a lot of talent, and talent still to come (keep an eye on DE Khalid Kareem #53 if you watch the Irish this fall – he’s GOOD). Tillery looks like a prototypical 3-4 DE at 6’6” 295lbs with 34+” arms and nearly 11” hands. However, he’s more of a pass-rusher than he is a dominant run-stopper, having racked up 8 sacks in 2018.

1) Pad level: Despite being 6’6”, when Tillery plays with good pad-level (i.e. leverage) he’s able to split a double-team of the RG and RT and assist on this tackle for loss against Stanford. He can get into trouble when he plays too high, but this rep is what Miami is looking for.

https://youtu.be/V_MHQHrNJUU

2) Big athlete: Tillery is athletic and possesses a nice burst off the ball. He can also change directions much quicker than his size would belie. On this play, a 1st& goal situation from the 2, Tillery gets cut, gets up and helps tackle Bryce Love for a loss. Notice how quickly he’s able to move laterally and help Kareem with the stop.

https://youtu.be/V_MHQHrNJUU?t=130

3) Length: As I mentioned, Tillery is long, and in this rep he’s going to use a long-arm move against the RG to get home and sack K.J. Costello.

https://youtu.be/V_MHQHrNJUU?t=216

4) Eye control: In this rep against Michigan, Tillery is lined up at RDE. He doesn’t win in his initial rush but is able to keep his eyes in the backfield and disengages from two linemen to come through and make a strip sack which sealed Notre Dame’s victory over Michigan.

https://youtu.be/Q_pZJkY2iqg?t=110

Quick Summary: Tillery’s a very intriguing combination of length and athleticism, and while he’s not shaped quite like you’re traditional 3-technique DT, neither is the Patriots Adam Butler (6’4” 300lbs) who has found himself a lot of success as a pass-rushing DT. Tillery plays the run well when he’s able to keep his pads down, but the ability to rush from the inside and be a cog in some of the rush games the Patriots play that Miami is likely to mimic will make him an intriguing possibility on Day 2.

Player Comp: Malik Jackson

Armon Watts – DT – Arkansas #90

If there’s one player on this list that qualifies as a “diamond in the rough” it’s Armon Watts. Watts redshirted his first year at Arkansas, played as a backup in 2015, then played in just 6 combined games in 2016 and 2017 before coming on strong in his final season for the Razorbacks tallying 7 sacks, 8.5 TFLs and 3 forced fumbles. Watts made a nice impression at the East West Shrine Game and more so than Jerry Tillery, reminds me of Adam Butler who was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt with a similar build. Watts goes 6’5” 300lbs with 33” arms and nearly 10” hands. He’s all over Draft Boards at this time as he’s only got one full season as a starter under his belt, but you can see why Miami met with him down at the Shrine Game.

1) Quickness: In this rep Watts is lined up in a 2i-technique and steps across the face of the RG and uses a swipe move to get home with a strip sack. Interior rushing ability is key in Miami’s new defense and considering the amount of stunts they are going to run, this is something they’ll value.

https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=50

2) Hand placement: In this rep Watts is slow off the snap and the RG gets both hands on him before Watts can get into his rush. But, Watts is able to re-punch with his right hand and lands it right on the chest plate allowing his power to take over. Watts gets the RG on skates, runs him over, gets a hand on the QB and gets credit for a sack.

https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=94

3) Hands and hustle: It’s one thing to get sacks against Eastern Illinois, Colorado State and Vanderbilt, but Watts was able to step up and get home against LSU as well. In this rep he’s line up as a 1-technique and LSU slides their protection towards his side. He clubs the LG and hustles to take down Joe Burrow.

https://youtu.be/jUcTDr83WTA?t=126

4) Strength: Against Auburn’s potent rushing attack, Watts was able to showcase his strength early in the game. In this clip he’s able to stone a double-team and play laterally down the line to make a tackle for no gain.

https://youtu.be/BjhfIatgUnY?t=37

Quick Summary: Because of the lack of playing time, I think Watts is firmly a later Day 3 or an UDFA prospect, but you can see talent to work with. The combination of length, strength and rush ability will remind Miami’s staff of a guy like Adam Butler and with a roster that would currently only need to make five cuts to get to 53 guys, Miami’s going to have an extensive UDFA list. I wouldn’t be surprised if Watts is someone they look for late in the Draft or give a call to in the UDFA frenzy.

Player Comp: Adam Butler

Enough with the D-line prospects, let’s move onto one of the tougher positions Miami will be tasked with finding over the next year or two. The Belichick/Flores defense is a hybrid of multiple schemes and one of the components of it is that they still throw some pseudo 3-4 style looks at teams, especially in sub-packages, of which they have many and will play plenty of. One of the hallmarks of that style is that the Patriots have made use of guys who are 3-4 style OLBs that can play off the ball as well. Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings will remind people a lot of Dont’a Hightower…when he’s in the Draft in 2020. There aren’t a whole lot of guys who I’ve seen that can fill that role. As I detailed in my previous piece, I think there are roles for both Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, and I can see Miami’s staff finding a niche role for Kiko Alonso shooting off the weakside edge in certain looks, but I think Miami would like to upgrade over him. Whether or not they accomplish that this year or down the road remains to be seen, but here are two players that I think Miami would look at to accomplish finding a 3-4 style OLB that can play off the ball.

Justin Hollins – OLB – Oregon #11

Hollins was the Defensive MVP of the 2019 East-West Shrine Game, and that’s where I first notice him. He was all over the place in that game. Built more like Kyle Van Noy than Dont’a Hightower, Hollins goes 6’5” 248lbs with 33+” arms and 10+” hands. He tested very well at the Combine comparing very closely with Anthony Barr.

Like Barr or even Kyle Van Noy, the versatility of Hollins’ game is one reason I think Miami will be onto him. One way the Patriots have utilized Kyle Van Noy, and even his direct backup John Simon, is as a stand-up DE in sub-sets. Hollins can be used in the same way with his athleticism.

1) Pass rush: in this rep, seen from two angle, Hollins is lined up as a stand-up RDE and beats the Stanford LT with a speed rush. He’s athletic enough to turn back upfield as he’d rushed past the QB to get home for a sack.

https://thumbs.gfycat.com/FancyMiserableGalapagossealion-max-1mb.gif

https://thumbs.gfycat.com/FamiliarGreedyCrane-max-1mb.gif

Because those GIFs aren’t that great, here’s a clip of Hollins getting a sack in the East-West Shrine game. He’s wearing #48 in this clip. He’s lined up as a stand-up DE in a 9-technique and beats the LT with an inside speed rush. Keep in mind this is a Twist-stunt that New England incorporated a lot of that I suspect we’ll see in Miami. Note that the DT on the same side as Hollins in this play is Armon Watts.

https://youtu.be/yS2SbnOof2Y?t=70

2) Off-the-ball: In the Shrine Game defenses have to play in 4-3 packages on first and second downs, so Hollins was used as a traditional 4-3 Will LB during the game. While this rep certainly isn’t the cleanest thing you’re going to see, it shows Hollins patience and eye control in pursuit of the play. There’s no block to fight off or trash to avoid but I think this rep serves as framework to build that skillset.

https://youtu.be/yS2SbnOof2Y?t=128

3) Discipline: Miami’s 2019 Defensive Playbook is going to be a lot thicker than what we saw under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke – it’s a very diverse system. What I like about this rep is that Hollins is able to set the edge against the run, but Arizona State runs a trick play. Hollins is able to stay at home on the back side and makes the TFL when the receiver reverses field back to his side.

https://youtu.be/NSpyELnO0pY?t=124

4) Balance: In this rep Hollins has a free run off the edge against a FB on a stretch lead play. Hollins attacks the cut black and uses his hands to defeat it, keeps his balance and makes the tackle for a short gain. We’ve seen too many occasions where players for the Dolphins who also played at Oregon tried to run around this block and make a play only to allow a big gain. I like that Hollins stays assignment sound and executes here.

https://youtu.be/NSpyELnO0pY?t=133

Quick Summary: I’d file Hollins in the category of player that might hold more value to teams like the Dolphins, Lions and Patriots – teams who are running the same, versatile defense – compared to traditional 4-3 or 3-4 style teams. Hollins athletic profile and versatility is something that will likely remind Brian Flores of some of the guys he had in New England. While I struggled to find many, there are a few reps of Hollins in coverage in the flat, something that Kyle Van Noy was asked to do. I think Hollins has the frame to add some more weight as I’d like to see him be a bit more physical, but the athletic package he has now is impressive. Hollins, to me, is a Day to pick for a team like Miami.

Player Comp: Anthony Barr (Lite version)

Jordan Brailford – DE – Oklahoma State #94

Jordan Brailford is an interesting player who I think might fit the OLB role for Miami as well. He measured in at 6’3” 252lbs (up from 241lbs at the Shrine Game). His arms and hands are a little smaller than I think Miami would ideally like at 32.5” and just over 9” respectively. Brailford played DE for the Cowboys in 2018, but has some experience playing MLB for them as well.

1) Speed: Brailford lines up at LDE here against Boise State and is able to beat the RT cleanly with a speed-rush. Brailford hit a 4.65 forty time at the Combine and that burst shows up here or the sack.

https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=19

2) Off the ball ability: In this rep, again from the Boise State game, Brailford is lined up as a free-rusher basically playing a pseudo-MLB type of role. He shoots the gap and makes a TFL against the run.

https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=59

Here’s another clip of Brailford, this time in an overhang position knifing in to make a stop against the run.

https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=87

Finally, here’s a clip of Brailford at MLB in a 3-3 package for the Cowboys, showcasing his ability to read his key, pursue and steady himself to make a tackle in the hole.

https://youtu.be/kiT-GJ4drJY?t=147

Quick Summary: As you can see from the clips there are moments when Jordan Brailford looks like a run-and-hit LB that’d be a great fit for a defense like Seattle. I think clips like this showcase that he’s got the athletic ability to be tried in the OLB spot for Miami, perhaps with the ability to be a sub-package rusher as well.

Player Comp: Shane Ray – I admit, I ripped this comp straight from Lance Zierlein, but it makes too much sense.

Raekwon McMillan was recently on “The Audible”, the Dolphins team podcast. Great kid, great interview, and he’s going to be really good. This defense will lend itself nicely to him. One thing that John Congemi, who was co-hosting that day, mentioned after the interview is that he’d asked McMillan off-air about Coach Flores. Raekwon stated that he’d asked Coach Flores about who he should watch when looking at Patriots film. The answer: Dont’a Hightower.

If you remember my previous piece about the Patriots system, I thought that McMillan might be a guy used in Hightower’s role when lined up between the OTs.

If that is the case, there will be times that Miami will line up Raekwon McMillan in spots other than as a traditional MLB. Rather than a long-winded explanation, the easiest thing to do is watch some Patriots film and take note of all the places Dont’a Hightower lines up. It happens, trust me.

But, for Miami to have that flexibility, they may need another option to play at MLB. This would be doubly true if the end up moving on from Kiko Alonso at some point before the season. I think that if they go that route, they’ll want someone in the fold to be able to play that spot in addition to using Jerome Baker and perhaps Chase Allen there. That brings us to our last player, a true LB.

Te’von Coney – LB – Notre Dame #4

The Dolphins have met with Coney who is a local guy from Palm Beach Gardens and he’s a pretty good football player to boot. Here are some reasons why I think Miami might have him in mind, especially if they end up trading back and netting a surplus of picks.

1) Eye control and ability to disengage: Michigan is going to run a classic power in this rep. Coney recognizes the play, sees that Karan Higdon is going to wind back the play and he fills the hole, disengages the pulling guard, and makes the tackle for a short gain.

https://youtu.be/0Uf13eb8JBk

2) Click and close: In this rep against Ball State the Cardinals are going to run a play action with a delayed release by the TE in the bunch formation. Coney honors the run action but quickly recognizes it’s a play pass and stays home and reads the TE’s late release. He’s able to click and close quickly and make a TFL in coverage. On it’s face, there’s nothing that’s spectacular about this play in any fashion, Coney just does his job. Where have heard that before?

https://youtu.be/0Uf13eb8JBk?t=44

3) Fluidity in coverage: In this rep against Stanford Coney covers the Stanford TE on a short out route. Notice how he doesn’t take any false steps, doesn’t waste any steps, and then he’s able to undercut the route and comes up with an interception.

https://youtu.be/0Uf13eb8JBk?t=114

Quick Summary: At 6’1” 234lbs Coney’s measurements aren’t on the large scale and he’s got adequate athleticism, but one of the traits you see with him is that he’s got a knack for reading plays and getting off blocks to make tackles. He’s not flashy, but he’s assignment sound, which will be huge with this coaching staff.

Player Comp: Kevin Minter

As you’re aware by now, Miami’s new defense will be pretty DB-heavy. As such, there’s going to be a need for Miami to start looking to replace guys like Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald, as well as to find a middle of the field (MOF) safety to use. This system will use a lot of three safety looks and with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s prowess in the slot and ability to play in multiple spots, Miami will likely need someone else who can play as a deep MOF safety. That’s a whole different ball of wax. With that being the case, look for another piece focusing on DBs leading up to the Draft.

Editor’s Note: Kevin is currently finishing up his defensive back preview column, and we will conclude his draft series with a podcast on Sunday evening (4/15). Follow Kevin @KevinMD4