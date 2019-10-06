Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason for 2020
Version 1.0 of Mocking Miami’s Busy 2020 Offseason
This is a crucial point for all passengers of the tank. We are 25% of the way through our patrol of the battlefield, and fast approaching the point of no return. Epic beat downs from four formidable opponents confirms what we speculated leading up to the season — this Dolphins team is pretty terrible.
Some will argue that pivotal contests remain on the itinerary. Three meetings with the futile football teams that play in New Jersey are ahead. A late date with the bungling Bengals could serve as a satirical Super Bowl of sorts. Perhaps none are bigger than next Sunday’s home tilt against an outfit who’s on-field product is superior, but represent an utter mess behind the scenes.
My empathy for other football teams is nonexistent these days — the result of donning the aqua and orange. But if I were to feel any modicum of remorse for another team, it might be Washington. While they can outclass the Dolphins on the field on Sunday, the long-term prospects for that organization are as dire as Miami’s 2019 playoff hopes.
The counterpoint to importance of these games that ultimately allow Miami to control its own tank destiny is tangible. Tangible in the sense that, while there’s plenty of bad football currently being played in the NFL, nobody has scratched the surface on the Dolphins level of futility.
So, as fans, how do we survive that?
Hope. It has always been about hope.
While the interim is as bleak as ever, the Dolphins are in a position to add double digit premium players to its roster next offseason. Of most significance, a high-grade, potentially elite quarterback that could rise the tide in South Beach faster than climate change.
Life as a Dolphins supporter/analyst revolves around finding ways to repair the proverbial vehicle after a disappointing season. Usually, that occurs around the holidays. This year, however, we’re quoting the cost to replace the transmission and restore the paint job prior to the conclusion of baseball’s divisional playoff round.
The downside — the loss of a precious, precious football season. The upshot — it’s different this time around. Opposed to a needs-focused approach that results in underwhelming bandage attempts, Miami will start the process of a new…well, process.
Stephen Ross’ reported greatest objection with the football operations came during the 2018 NFL Draft. Whether he was motivated by the idea of Lamar Jackson, or simply was not sold on the value of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the true origin of his desires was based in gathering draft picks.
The owner of the Dolphins doubled-down on this philosophy. Ross, in his state of the franchise address back on New Year’s Eve, discussed his preference to acquire multiple draft picks.
With over $150 million in available cap space, and the promise of an aggressive free agent period, Miami are in a unique position. All of those draft picks will play on cheap, rookie deals that last between four and five years.
Juxtaposing those contracts, paying the high market values for free agents in 2020 will be offset by the cheap nature of rookie contracts. In an ideal world, Miami will run into a problem five years down the road. A welcome problem where the Dolphins brass have to choose which players get second contracts.
For reference, think about the current Dallas Cowboys. The result of terrific drafting has put Dallas in the enviable position of having too much talent in a salary capped league. If Miami can get to that point, the team’s annual manipulation of the draft board will keep the cupboards perpetually stocked, allowing Miami to preemptively draft replacements for free agent departures.
The beauty of that plan is that Miami can use the draft as its own personal pipeline. At that point, the team can sit on its hands in free agency and collect compensatory picks to sustain the model of winning the draft by simply possessing more picks than everybody else.
You can draft Jeffery Okudah to pair with Xavien Howard — boom, financially balanced for the next four years at corner.
Draft someone like Anfernee Jennings or Kahlid Kareem and pair him with OLB Kyler Fackrell.
Draft Tristan Wirfs and sign Brandon Scherff.
Options = endless.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 27, 2019
New England has done this for years, and the plan is certainly aided by rostering an elite quarterback. Something the Dolphins believe they will be getting in short order.
Alright, that’s the lengthiest lede in the history of sports columns. Let’s get to the real reason you’re here — the mock offseason.
Free Agent Haul (Primary Signings):
DB – Byron Jones – Dallas
DB – Tavon Wilson – Detroit
LB – Kyler Fackrell – Green Bay
DL – Adam Butler – New England
OL – George Fant – Seattle
OL – Brandon Scheff – Washington
TE – Mo Alie-Cox – Indianapolis
WR – Emmanuel Sanders – Denver
RB – Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles (Chargers)
Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Dolphins 2020 Draft (First Three Rounds)
- (1) QB Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama
- (10) CB Jeffery Okudah – Ohio State (after a trade back)
- (25) C Creed Humphrey – Oklahoma
- (33) WR Henry Ruggs – Alabama
- (55) OT Lucas Niang – Texas Christian
- (65) Edge Khalid Kareem – Notre Dame
- (100) RB J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Projected 2020 Line Up
|Position
|Players (Offense – 24)
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen
|RB
|Austin Eckler, J.K Dobbins, Mark Walton, Patrick Laird, Chandler Cox
|WR
|Preston Williams, Henry Ruggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jakeem Grant, Devante Parker
|TE
|Mike Gesicki, Mo Alie-Cox, Durham Smythe
|LT
|Jesse Davis, George Fant
|LG
|Michael Deiter, Evan Boehm
|C
|Creed Humphrey
|RG
|Brandon Scherff, Shaq Calhoun
|RT
|Lucas Niang, Isaiah Prince
|Position
|Players (Defense – 25)
|DL
|Davon Godchaux, Robert Nkemdiche
|DL
|Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Taco Charlton, John Jenkins
|LB
|Kyler Fackrell, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel
|LB
|Raekwon McMillan, Kareem Khalid
|CB
|Xavien Howard, Ken Webster
|CB
|Jeffery Okudah, Chris Lammons
|CB
|Bobby McCain, Jomal Wiltz
|S
|Byron Jones, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens
|S
|Tavon Wilson, Steven Parker
This roster checks in with nine significant free agent signings — five on the offense, four on the defense. We retained some of the personnel previously deemed as players the Dolphins could move on from, and some of those are simply placeholders for mid and late-round draft picks that I need to spend more time studying.
In total, we have 17 new players, but consider that five or six of these players won’t be here with the later round rookies infused, we’re looking at 23-man changeover from last season – a 44% upheaval. The point of this article is to demonstrate that this rebuild can happen in one offseason. It’s more likely that it’ll take two offseasons to completely reshape the team, but this roster will be gutted this coming winter.
Relying on this many rookies is a risky proposition. Relying on this many players left over from 2019 that are more projections than solidified quality NFL players is a risky proposition. But if we are riding into this rebuild with Brian Flores, and the staff he assembled, we need to expect that they will do their part and develop all this talent.
The potential for 2020 could be big, but it’s more than likely about identifying which areas need final reinforcement for the real run in 2021.
It’s dark and dingy inside the tank right now. Stomaching the next three months won’t be for the faint of heart. But when we crack the seal on the turret, and emerge on the other side, hopefully the glorious view of utopia makes all of this worth the ride.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 6
Recapping Week 6 of the College Football Season
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow and UW’s Jacob Eason have been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jordan Love at LSU, Loss 42-6
Stats: 15/30 (50%) 130 yards (4.3YPA) 0 TDs, 3 INTs
The same issues that Jordan Love entered the 2019 season with have plagued him in the early going. While the ridiculous arm talent and big-play ability is on display each week, so are the inconsistencies in his set up and mechanics.
Because he’s capable of driving the football from any platform, regardless if he’s aligned in his lower-half, he will set up in the quick game without establishing his foundation. The result, erratic accuracy showing up on layup throws.
Jordan Love at LSU
Here’s the Mahomes comp you’ve seen. In addition to trusting his back side development from his front side read, he shows you the arm talent by ripping it with velocity without an established platform. pic.twitter.com/ESAXpyb8FD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Another area of Love’s game that needs grooming, recognition of the danger areas on certain throws. His interception in the first half could’ve been avoided by putting the ball over the pylon, and making it catchable only for his receiver. Instead, he’s short and the ball is picked off (by an electric true freshman). There are also instances where Love is a beat late in his anticipation throwing.
The zip, velocity, and easy gas to challenge every blade of grass regardless of the circumstances are intriguing. Those traits are the reasons why scouts think he has a big time future, but it will probably take more developing than some of the other, more ready-made products in college football.
Risk versus reward. The way the situation stands in Miami, Love would be instantly inserted into savior status, and that might be too much on the young man. The best bet for Love is to go the route of his ceiling comparison, Patrick Mahomes. An established program that can ease him in behind the scenes would be the best path for Love’s career.
Joe Burrow vs. Utah State, Win 42-6
Stats: 27/38 (71.1%) 344 yards (9.05 YPA) 5 TDs, 1 INT
The classic pocket passer, Joe Burrow is adept at winning from within the structure of the offense. He throws a catchable football and can change speeds for the required throw (touch on downfield shots, zip on slants and in-breaking routes).
He has a firm grasp of the offense in his second year at Baton Rouge, and it allows him to anticipate and work to areas of the pocket where he can effectively deliver the football with accuracy.
Joe Burrow vs Utah State
Rips the slant in for his 18th TD this season on the opening drive. Window is opened from the field side bunch. He sure is accurate. pic.twitter.com/ikbl89y3xa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
There’s a clip in there of Burrow missing an open downfield shot because he takes his eyes off the progression and peeks at the rush. This is something of a common occurrence with Burrow, and it’s probably due in large part to his lack of quick-twitch ability to get off his spot at the top of the drop.
Pocket passers (Brady, Brees, Rivers) are still getting it done at a high level in the NFL. But the way the league is going, drafting a quarterback that can turn statue under the face of the rush is a risky proposition.
Jake Fromm at Tennessee, Win 43-14
Stats: 24/29 (82.8%) 288 yards (9.93 YPA) 2 TDs
This was Fromm’s coming out party for the 2019 season. Playing more of a game manager role through September, Fromm took the reins with sharp processing, accurate throwing, and big plays all night long.
Jake Fromm vs Tennessee
Fromm was on fire in this game. Aggressive, accurate, and playing with a tempo to his game that showed complete command of the offense — like when this mesh concept gets picked up and Fromm quickly finds the wheel. pic.twitter.com/6WB9Uavz3y
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
That video thread contains a clip of the color commentary breaking down Fromm’s full-field reads. Getting through four progressions in a play is commonplace for Fromm. That level of quick decision making, and consistent mechanical set up, makes Fromm a lot more intriguing than his tangible traits would suggest.
The back-shoulder throw has become Fromm’s signature toss. There was a rhythm and tempo to the offense that demonstrated the complete comfortability and command from the Junior Quarterback. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. The big tests are coming, but something about Fromm’s makeup leads me to believe he’ll pass those test without much of an issue.
Justin Herbert at Cal, Win 17-7
Stats: 20/33 (60.6%) 214 yards (6.48 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
The story is the same with Justin Herbert. Every game, Herbert showcases the ridiculous size, strength, and massive arm that can put the ball on any inch of the field from any platform or arm-angle. But he also demonstrates the same shortcomings that leave his offense sputtering against formidable foes.
There’s no video thread tonight, so we’ll use description. Herbert’s first interception of the season was a misidentification of the Cal coverage. He tried the middle of the field and a safety came over to step in front of the pass. This is often an issue as Herbert is late to pick up on the defensive plan post-snap, and he can’t always overcome the lapses with the physical traits.
Cal’s swarming defense was alternating between a variety of pressures, and dropping eight into coverage. The lack of comprehension of this disguise magnifies his propensity to drop his eyes and anticipate the pass rush.
The evaluation becomes increasingly difficult as Herbert engineers an offense based on the short game. With plenty of runs and screens, the downfield shots are few and far between.
Jacob Eason at Stanford, 10:30 ESPN
Stats: 16/36 (44.4%) 207 yards (5.72 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
With the easy gas to drive the football down the field, Eason prefers to do his work from the pocket. His big arm and wrist action allow him to vary speeds between squeezing tight windows and laying the vertical shots out in front of his target. There’s a smooth, arching trajectory when he takes his deep shots to future draft pick, Aaron Fuller.
Jacob Eason at Stanford
One on one battle between future pros Paulson Adebo and Aaron Fuller — advantage Fuller. Eason drops a dime, for good measure. pic.twitter.com/Xouw1On6dy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Those highlight plays come from clean pockets, but any compromise of Eason’s surroundings typically spell trouble. His initial instinct in this game was to retreat and extend the play by running away from the rush. By doing this, he eschewed opportunities for big plays within the structure of the offense.
Stanford would change the coverage-look post snap by moving a safety on the signal. Eason missed Fuller in the red zone because of this disguise, and the frequency of the issue stems from his own sense of pressure — whether it’s actually there or not.
Weekend Recap
This will provide detractors of this column — or the opinions I share each week — to label me as a biased observer, but watching every throw of all these quarterbacks, one thing is obvious: There’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the crop. The upside of others (Herbert, Love) might intrigue scouts, and both could develop into better prospects, but the choice is clear right now.
Still, this is a great year to need a quarterback. There’s a chance that six passers come off the board in the first round.
As far as Miami’s concerned, that only serves to benefit the Dolphins. More QBs coming off the board early means big-time players at other positions will slide down the board for Miami’s other, many high draft picks.
Week 7 Schedule
Herbert – vs. Colorado, Friday 10:00 FS1
Fromm – vs. South Carolina, Noon ESPN
Tagovailoa – at Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow – vs. Florida, 8:00 ESPN
Eason – at Arizona, 11:00 (PM) FS1
Love – Off
Additional Prospects –
Grant Delpit, LSU Safety
Completely absurd ball skills from Delpit. pic.twitter.com/PCWCOCUGeL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Aaron Fuller – Wide Receiver, Washington
Aaron Fuller makes a lot of big plays. pic.twitter.com/qCciyYwV58
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Paulson Adebo – Cornerback, Stanford
Paulson Adebo is a long, aggressive corner that plays a variety of coverages for the Cardinal defense. Here he uses that length to mirror the offset receiver and drive on the inside step of the slant route. pic.twitter.com/DjEhW2t5aL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Targets by Position for the 2020 Miami Dolphins
“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, we’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything, or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.” – Chris Grier, September 17, 2019
After a pair of home drubbings to kick off the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins’ brass felt it necessary for newly appointed Executive Vice President Chris Grier to answer questions from the media. Questions about where exactly this team — a team that had lost those two games by a combined score of 102-10 — is going.
Grier spoke with clarity. He spoke with consistency to the message relayed to the masses when Stephen Ross cleaned house on New Year’s Eve. Miami’s empowered General Manager discussed the irrefutable offers made by Houston and Pittsburgh that sent promising young players in Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick out of town.
The most revealing aspect of Grier’s availability, and the lone detour from the discussions of the grand plan to acquire many draft picks, was his proclamation about free agency.
“We’ll build very aggressively,” Grier said when asked if the front office will wait until the team is more established before spending big on the open market. “We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything.”
The pile of money accounts for roughly $150 million — fun coupons, as it were. With proverbial “road work” signs plastered throughout the roster, here are the best options at each position for Miami to explore.
Scheme fit, possibility of the player exiting his current team, resources the draft has to offer, and market value were all examined carefully when constructing this list. (Some data points provided by Pro Football Focus).
Quarterback: None
With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen under contract next season, the need to support the imminent highly-drafted quarterback with a veteran can be handled in-house. Rosen certainly provides more upside on the field, but Fitzpatrick’s knowledge of the scheme and the league would better prepare the rookie for Sundays.
Rosen’s upside and significantly cheaper contract will probably outweigh the mentorship that Fitzpatrick can offer. The best case scenario would probably be to retain Fitzpatrick and peddle Rosen for a draft pick as close to the one the team gave up for him last April.
Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY
Market Value: $5M APY (Dion Lewis, Duke Johnson deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Melvin Gordon’s return
Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t bear any fruit, but he’s back in the building and the Chargers could become incentivized to extend his contract. If they are, Ekeler likely hits the open market. His fit in the offense is seamless. The Dolphins want to pump the ball to the backs in the passing game, utilize the screen and feature backs that can pass protect.
On top of a 96% catch rate, six touchdowns, and an average of 6.13 yards per touch (10th in football) through four games, Ekeler is 9th in first downs via the rush, and hasn’t allowed a hit on his quarterback this season in pass protection. He leads all tailbacks in receiving yardage and total touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ekeler is 26th among all backs in yards after contact average. He runs with exceptional balance and finishes runs with attitude. His lateral agility and elusiveness keeps the playbook open between all man and zone schemes.
He was a three-time academic All-American in college, and his testing numbers at his pro day were through the roof. Ekeler checks every box the Dolphins look for in a player.
Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Wide Receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
Previous Contract: FA Deal worth $11M APY
Market Value: $10M APY, short-term (Tyler Boyd deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Antiquated scheme, no quarterback in Denver
Sanders turns 33-years-old in March, I’m perfectly aware. As the Dolphins are currently constructed, they need a technician of a route runner to run the inside routes and exploit linebackers and zone coverage. Devante Parker and Preston Williams are the trees on the outside, and the current production from the slot has been nil.
Sanders still gets it done with nuance. He’s a technician that attacks leverage and blind spots to uncover early in the pattern. Chad O’Shea wants to go empty from a variety of personnel packages, primarily 11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs). In that look, Sanders can draw two-way-go matchups inside and provide Miami’s rookie quarterback with a veteran security blanket.
Health has been a problem, but Sanders is back with a vengeance this year. He’s catching 67.6% of his targets for 13 yards per reception. His 2.04 yards-per-route-run mark ranks 21st among receivers with 20 targets this season.
Emmanuel Sanders will be 33 in March, but he’s still producing like a young pup. Creating two-way-go’s for a route runner like Sanders will go a long way in Chad O’Shea’s offense. pic.twitter.com/FVNKwphW51
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $525K APY
Market Value: $1.5M APY (Darren Fells deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Jack Doyle, possible re-signing Eric Ebron
Alie-Cox comes cheap because of the dying nature of his position. Inline blocking tight ends aren’t at the epidemic level of the fullback yet, but the money the league pays for those services would suggest it’s heading that way.
The 270-pound tight end is PFF’s 16th-graded run blocker and 8th-graded pass blocker among tight ends. In this offense, juxtaposition at tight end is vital. Durham Smythe has a role on the team, but if the front office wants to double down on hand cuffing Mike Gesicki (who I believe is a big part of the future plans), Alie-Cox is a logical option to be that link.
Mo Alie-Cox is a perfect complementary option to Mike Gesicki to help free up the mismatch weapon. pic.twitter.com/6n2ZJKe4yh
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Offensive Tackle: George Fant, Seattle Seahawks
Previous Contract: Re-signed One-Year, $3.1M APY
Market Value: $3M APY (D.J. Fluker deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Already paying Duane Brown, playing sixth OL behind Brown and Germaine Ifedi
Not the marquee name you were looking for, certainly, but Fant falls in line with the Dolphins prototype at the position. He’s big, he’s long, and he has the athletic profile to grow into a dominant NFL tackle.
The wide wingspan (not accurately available online) is in line with Miami’s signings this offseason, but the athleticism is what sets him apart. Fant jumped 37 inches vertically, and 109 inches in the broad jump at his pro day. He blazed a 4.83-second forty-yard sprint in that workout as well.
Fant is a former basketball play still developing his game in year-four in the NFL. He’s the ball of clay that Miami can sign as competition at either tackle position. If he loses the job, he’s an adept swing tackle that can come onto the field in heavy personnel (sixth offensive lineman).
George Fant’s tape isn’t what will get him paid, its the traits that will attract a coaching staff to get him up to speed. Those traits jive with what Miami did at the position throughout the 2019 acquisition phase. pic.twitter.com/bJT8bfgIdy
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Offensive Line Interior: Brandon Scherff, Washington
Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $5.3M APY
Market Value: $14M APY (Highest paid guard, Zack Martin)
Why He Might Be Available: Dan Snyder
Nobody wants to play in Washington these days. Reports are that, despite the club’s offer to Brandon Scherff, the two remain far apart from an agreement to extend Scherff’s stay in the nation’s capital.
Scherff is going to get paid, that’s what happens when top-shelf players hit the open market. If Joe Thuney shakes free in New England he’ll be the preferred option, but it sounds like the Patriots have no intentions of letting him escape.
With Scherff, the Dolphins would be getting the game’s premier run blocking right guard. The Iowa product plays with power. He offers enough lateral movement skills to bring that sheer strength out on the edge. He’s not the smoothest bender or pass protector, but he gets the job done.
Allowing a sack and three pressures through four games, a down-year for Scherff in pass protection would still be better than anything Miami currently has at the position. In 2018, Scherff surrendered one sack and just one additional hit on the Washington quarterbacks. He committed only two fouls, though it should be mentioned he only played 503 snaps.
The eight games Scherff missed last season brought his career total to 11 out of a possible 68. Scherff calls the torn pectoral “a fluke,” but he’ll have to prove that with a clean bill of health this season. He missed Giants game with an ankle injury, but is set to return this Sunday against the Patriots.
Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Defensive Edge: Efe Obada, Carolina Panthers
Previous Contract: International Pathway, $570K APY
Market Value: $3.5M APY (Barkevious Mingo deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Backup in Carolina, only 70 snaps this year
It’s time for Miami to start reaping the rewards of the development of other programs. Obada, a product of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, is a perfect fit for the edge position in this Dolphins defense. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, he has the size to take on the outside gap in the run game, but also the explosiveness to win one-on-one pass rush situations.
With 35 5/8” arms, Obada displays the heavy hands that Patrick Graham and Marion Hobby prefer from their defensive linemen. He’s off to a slow start this year in the production department, and his playing time is a big reason for that. Obada has played only 70 snaps, but the strides he’s made against the run from last year are tangible.
Obada is certainly on the budget end of this position group. Jadeveon Clowney would be the real prize, but the Dolphins can’t spend top-of-the-market money at every position. Obada did apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks 14 times last season on just 108 pass rush reps.
Efe Obada’s football development isn’t complete, but the International Pathway Program product has the long arms, build, and heavy hands that Miami covets in a DE. pic.twitter.com/gmhWjvt5G9
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Defensive Interior: Adam Butler, New England Patriots
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY
Market Value: $5M (Malcolm Brown deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Talent and production all over the defense, especially the DL
Adam Butler is one of the many examples of the New England model at work. He arrives as an undrafted free agent, gives the club three years of production, and then departs to beef up the Patriots compensatory cupboard.
Butler checks many of the boxes Miami wants on the interior defensive line. Most importantly, he’s already playing in the same scheme he’d transition to upon signing in Miami. He’s contributing in both phases (run and pass) in his third season. Butler has already racked nine QB pressures (3 sacks) and nine run-stops.
Without an invitation to the combine, Butler had to dazzle scouts at his pro day, and boy did he. He’s not the most impressively built player, or the fastest, but his 7.5-second three-cone time would’ve been second best in 2017 in Indianapolis. Those quick feet make him an ideal sub-package interior rusher.
With one pressure every 10 pass rush snaps, and nearly a run-stop every other running down, Butler might be driving his price to steep levels on the DT market.
Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Linebacker: Kyler Fackrell, Green Bay Packers
Previous Contract: Re-signed one-year deal, $2.1M
Market Value: $3.75M (Markus Golden deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Green Bay has three OLBs in the top 16 for pay rate (Smith, Smith, Gary).
After a career-year in 2018, Fackrell has been relegated to backup duty in Green Bay. Giving way to high-priced free agents Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Fackrell has been reduced to a 30% player (down from 58% last season).
When Miami hired Patrick Graham, one could assume he would bring the 3-3-5 bear package that the Packers regularly run. One of the focal points of Graham’s linebacker’s corps in Green Bay was Fackrell defending the edge and rushing the passer.
Fackrell has nine pressures this season on just 37 pass rush snaps. He’s built similarly to Kyle Van Noy, and he could fill that considerable missing piece to this Dolphins defensive adaptation of the New England scheme.
Last year, Fackrell had 23 quarterback pressures (13 hits, 10.5 sacks) and 27 run-stops. He misses to many tackles, but the tape shows a player that can do his job within the scheme and provide pressure — that’s worth a lucrative free agent deal.
Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Cornerback: Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $2.2M APY
Market Value: $13.5M APY (A.J. Bouye deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in Dallas
The job that Brian Flores had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t a carbon copy of what Jones would do in Miami, but his versatility is what Fitzpatrick was billed to be as a college prospect. Jones, a corner by day, safety by night, is one of the best defensive backs in football.
Presently a perimeter cornerback, Jones ranks 19th in yards per coverage snap among all corners with at least 75 coverage reps. He’s allowing just 50% completion rate and just 5.5 yards per pass. He has four stops in the running game, and his time at safety will showcase how good he is defending the run — he has just one missed tackle this season.
He fits the prototype with length, long-speed, agility, and the ability to move all over the formation. Nearly exclusively a corner this year, and in 2018, Jones primary position in 2017 was free safety. He only played 396 snaps at that spot and was in the box or in the slot for an additional 313 snaps.
In this defense, a scheme that requires safeties to come down and cover, and asks everyone to support in the run game, there isn’t a better fit than Byron Jones.
Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Safety: Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints
Previous Contract: Second-Round Rookie Deal, $1M APY
Market Value: $8.5M APY (Malcolm Jenkins, Tony Jefferson deals)
Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in New Orleans
Miami can finally get out of the awful Reshad Jones contract after this season without a severe, punitive cost. After that, the club could opt to offer Bell a similar deal and get better production from the position. Fulfilling the Patrick Chung role in the defense, Bell is as instinctive and diverse between man and zone coverage. He plays with the alpha mentality that changes the temperature in the locker room.
He’s not the fleetest of foot, but condensing his responsibilities and tasking him with tight-ends, robber coverage, and restricting him to the hook zones and flats can mitigate that shortcoming.
Bell was PFF’s third-highest graded run defending safety last season. He racked up 29 run-stops and 82 total tackles. This year, he’s the belle of the ball — number one on PFF. He’s on track to top those 29 stops (8 in the first 4 games), and he’s already matched his pass breakup production from last year.
His lack of ball production could give Miami a discount, and they’ll need to pair him with a rangy free safety, but there’s an immediate fit in this scheme.
Players that play with passion and anger add an element of toughness to your football team. That, in addition to the game’s premier run-defending safety, is Vonn Bell. pic.twitter.com/E106Frnif0
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Free agency, in the NFL, is a year-long courting process. Despite all the tampering rules and restrictions, it’s the job of the agent to gage the market for his client, and you can bet that’s currently underway. In this exercise, I spent roughly $65 million. Granted, Miami won’t be able to sign everybody, but this gives you an idea of the prototype they’ll shop for at each position, and how the team can manage its budget in this imminent spending spree.
Chris Grier promised to be aggressive, to attack the many holes on this roster with free agent cash and draft picks. These players listed above all fit a need with a ready-made plan in place to get production out of every single one should they put pen to paper in Miami.
None of this is a guarantee; it’s an inexact science. The only guarantee is that this team will look almost unrecognizable from the one we’re watching in 2019. And to take that a bridge further, the roster will be entirely unidentifiable from the final year of the Adam Gase regime.
I get the sense that’s just fine with Dolphins fans.
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 3: Dolphins drop to 0-4, interest in Jordan Love?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 3; we’ll talk about the Miami Dolphins dropping to 0-4, Jordan Love, and pitfalls in the Dolphins’ path
And then there were four
The rat race at the bottom of the rankings is still in full swing, but we’re down to four contestants who have yet to win a game: Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.
Interestingly enough, the Dolphins will play two of those teams. They’ll be playing the Redskins after the Fins’ Week 5 bye. Maybe Washington can eke out a win and give the Dolphins a bit of breathing room as they descend into the abyss.
Let me check the schedule here… OK, they’ll be playing the Patriots this week. I expect both the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins to be winless for their exciting showdown in Week 6.
The Week 16 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could turn into the Tua Bowl at this rate.
Tale of two halves
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Chargers in their Week 4 bout this past weekend. It was a day-and-night performance for the Fins. They were competitive during the first half and rode on the coattails of a solid showing from Josh Rosen, but things came crashing down in the second half.
Much like the previous three games, the Miami Dolphins collapsed in the third and fourth quarters, and it ultimately sealed their fate.
Here’s a more complete and comprehensive breakdown of the game’s aftermath.
Tracking the Tank
The draft order is updated, and according to Tankathon, the Dolphins have the first overall pick. They also have the seventh, which comes from the Steelers, and the 25th, which comes from the Texans. The order went to the strengths of schedule for the four 0-4 teams.
The Dolphins have the lowest SoS of those four teams, but it’s worth noting that there are ten teams with lower SoSs (a lot going on there). The lowest is none other than the Buffalo Bills with an SoS of .355. The Dolphins are standing at .484, which is tied with two other teams, the Seahawks and the Raiders.
What are the chances?
Now that we’re heading into Week 5 of the season, I was curious what would be the percentages of the Dolphins getting the first pick. Luckily, Joe Schad has the answer via ESPN’s Football Power Index. I found some comfort in that number.
Miami Dolphins have a 77.6 percent chance at the #1 overall pick, per ESPN's FPI
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 26, 2019
#LaborOfLove
There’s been the #TankForTua movement for most of the year for the Dolphins, and it hasn’t slowed at all. But draft analyst Tony Pauline mentioned a fascinating nugget on Twitter that might give pause to some fans.
As you'll see in tomorrow's mailbag at PFN, I am hearing differently as there is a large portion of scouts at this point who believe Utah State's Jordan Love could well be the first quarterback selected, if he enters the draft. https://t.co/wFgNStrA0q
— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) October 1, 2019
In a second tweet in response to this Pauline goes on to mention that “They’ve [Dolphins] had their eyes on him since last season & and have said they really like Love.”
While I am a big fan of Jordan Love, I don’t believe he would be the pick unless Tagovailoa is already gone. That’s why the first overall pick for the Miami Dolphins is paramount.
There are a lot of physical tools to like, but Love is still raw. Although he’s draft-eligible now, he could also return to Utah State for 2020 to fine-tune things. If it weren’t for Tua, I would be banging the table for Love, but he’s not at the same level, either.
For a breakdown of Jordan Love, The Draft Network has a scouting report on the Aggie quarterback.
On The Clock Mock
There’s not a mock this week. I did one, and it was eerily similar to the first two I’ve done. Imagine that. There’ll be a mock next week with an added round and some updates to the big boards.
Chasing Chase or Tanking for Tua
I’ve started looking at other mock drafts; we’ve reached that point. I found one on Instagram that came from CBS Sports via JPG Visuals. I was taken aback by what I saw. Here’s the link to investigate for yourself, and I’m sure many readers will swiftly understand what raised my eyebrows.
With the first pick in the first round, the Miami Dolphins select Chase Young. Part of this might be interminable exposure to the tank movement, but it seems to me at this point when I see a selection in a mock, and it’s anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa, then the alarm sounds.
Imagine a world where the Dolphins take a prospect like Chase Young, and I have the gall to complain about it. I would love for Young to don the orange and aqua. Here’s the “but”. I think Tua Tagovailoa is an exceptional talent. Is he more special than Chase Young? That much I don’t know, but I’m hard-pressed to pass on the quarterback in this situation, though. Tagovailoa could completely metamorphose the franchise.
For a more conclusive, empirical look of how good Tua is, check out a Twitter thread from his game against Ole Miss courtesy of Locked On Dolphins’s Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL).
The Road to Perfection
The Dolphins are off to a good start in their pursuit of the perfect season. As I’ve already mentioned, the Miami Dolphins exploded out of the gate with an 0-4 start, but there will be some significant hurdles for them as they walk the long road to ruin.
The Redskins, Steelers, Jets, and Bengals stand out as notable speedbumps to the Dolphins’ goals. Mark your calendars, these games could become vital games with huge implications in the 2020 draft order.
Bye, Bye, Bye
For all your sports betting needs or if you’re looking for a little levity, look no further than former Dolphin Greg Camarillo for the inside scoop on the next Dolphins line.
Next week’s odd:#Dolphins (-12) vs the Bye
— Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) September 29, 2019
Still got some gas in the tank
This is not about THAT tank. Former Dolphin and Hurricane Frank Gore reached an incredible milestone this past weekend. He crossed the illustrious 15,000-yard threshold.
Frank Gore is in rare company, too. Gore has rushed for 15,0212 yards, and as it stands, he’s fourth place. He could reach third place this season by rushing for 249 more yards, which would surpass Barry Sanders. It’s always inspiring to see players break records and reach significant benchmarks in the NFL; this is a cool occurrence.
Tua Confirmed?
Did Brian Flores reveal his secret plan at the press conference? Let Locked On Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski (@fintroopers) break down the hidden meaning behind some of Flores’ answers.
Brian Flores gives a clear explanation as to what he hopes to achieve with the #Dolphins’ 2019 season… pic.twitter.com/Jpt3OD3SQ2
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) October 1, 2019
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason for 2020 October 6, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 6 October 5, 2019
- Free Agent Targets by Position for the 2020 Miami Dolphins October 3, 2019
- Tank Tracker Vol. 3: Dolphins drop to 0-4, interest in Jordan Love? October 2, 2019
- Brian Flores Sees Improvements; Knows There’s “A Long Way To Go” October 1, 2019
Daniel Meehan
October 6, 2019 at 8:47 pm
Travis, I love this article but I don’t see additions that get to QB. Patriots on pace to get 60 sacks and where on pace to get 20 sacks.I would forget about trade and either draft issah Simmons or grant delpit.