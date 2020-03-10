Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard to Wide Receivers Coach
After a flurry of moves this offseason, the Miami Dolphins may have finally compiled their 2020 coaching staff.
The team officially announced on their social media account that Josh Grizzard has been promoted to wide receivers coach for the 2020 season.
We have promoted Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach. pic.twitter.com/ofHqSMFulI
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 10, 2020
Grizzard originally joined the Dolphins as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He worked his way up to (overall) quality control coach in 2019 along with becoming the team’s assistant wide receivers coach.
The position was previously held by Karl Dorrell, who accepted a job to become the University of Colorado‘s head coach a few weeks ago.
This coaching move should rap up the wild carousel the Dolphins were on this offseason. After finishing the 2019 season much better than expected, it was shocking to hear that offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea had been fired, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was accepting the same position with the New York Giants.
It’ll be interesting to see if the team’s trust in Grizzard expands as he becomes more experienced as a coach. Grizzard coached the quarterbacks on the East team at this year’s Shrine Game, which says a lot when a team is trying to scout the most vital position on the roster.
Dolphins have two coaches in this Shrine Game. Josh Grizzard coached the East QBs and Mike Judge coached the West RBs.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) January 18, 2020
Needless to say, Grizzard may not be a household name to most Dolphins fans, but it seems like he already has some fans:
Worked his butt off since day 1!! Well deserved!!🙏🏽 https://t.co/Nwnsp3jeAG
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 10, 2020
Where in the world are the compensatory picks?
(Locked On Dolphins) – When I was a kid, I used to play this PC game, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”
Oh, it was a great time playing super sleuth and trying to track down her locations with the clues.
Those precious memories, though, were recently brought back because something much more serious is happening in the NFL.
I’ll shoot you straight. The stakes are higher this time.
OK, I’m bloviating. It might not be that serious in actuality, but still, the question remains.
Where in the world are the 2020 compensatory picks?
In years past, this might not have been as big of a deal, but it’s especially noteworthy since the Miami Dolphins are projected to receive two compensatory picks.
Normally, they’ve already been announced at this point.
The most recent predictions from Over the Cap have the Dolphins receiving a fourth-rounder from Ju’Wuan James exiting for Denver and a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden re-signing with the Patriots.
In their model, Over the Cap has the Cameron Wake and Ryan Fitzpatrick transactions canceling out and the Frank Gore departure and Eric Rowe signing nullifying each other.
The announcements have typically dropped at the end of February. That’s not the case this year. I think the first potential cause for the delay is the rocky road to the new collective bargaining agreement.
It certainly makes sense that the voting and ratifying process of a new decade-long CBA would hold precedence over the annual compensatory announcements.
But I also think that there’s an ideal two-week window that the compensatory picks could be dropped, now and up until the start of free agency.
Free agency starts on March 18, so from my perspective, it makes sense to release the comp pick announcements before the new league year kicks off.
It’s a way to wet the whistle of the fans to get them primed for all the free-agency razzle-dazzle and eventual draft dramatics. And it’s a way to get a day’s worth of exciting news in an otherwise dead stretch on the NFL calendar.
Maybe the delay was orchestrated all along for the news not to get lost in anything Combine that might still be lingering. Akin to the schedule release day, it could be a way for the NFL to optimize the announcement by introducing it when we least expect it or when nothing else is going on.
If my luck were any indication, the announcement would drop three seconds after publishing this. It would be a win-win, so it’s a risk I’m willing to take.
If the CBA progress continues to stagnate, though, then I could envision the comps being awarded next week.
That’s my crackpot theory, though; take it with a grain of salt.
And I offer no other credence to that theory other than my impressive track record of chasing down Carmen Sandiego on PC.
So I’ll let you be the judge.
Local Residents Sue Miami Dolphins over F1 Race Track
This may be the last thing on the mind of Miami Dolphins fans everywhere, but there seems to be a prominent legal battle taking place in South Florida.
A new Formula 1 race track was recently approved (by a 6-6 vote) to be “built” around Hard Rock Stadium, with races beginning in 2021.
The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens to the World. See new track below – world-class racing w/o using 199th St, and no racing during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you! pic.twitter.com/VqF5AnPMJT
— Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) January 21, 2020
While city officials press to approve the new track, local residents are up in arms about the potential race. F1 cars are notoriously loud, and as we mentioned above, these races aren’t contained within an arena or stadium.
City officials believe this will bring in additional revenue for Miami and the surrounding area, as annual races are expected to be held around Hard Rock Stadium for the next 10 years. The local populous is arguing that these races are too loud for local streets, and will cause an enormous amount of disturbance and will be detrimental to the environment. Overall, this will cause a “serious degrade to their quality of life.”
Just so you can have a reference, F1 engines tend to run between 130-145 decibels. If you go to a concert and stand relatively close to an amplifier, you’re only dealing with about 100-110 decibels. The average lawn mower is about 90 decibels. Needless to say, these engines are LOUD.
Unlike NASCAR, Formula 1 (F1) race tracks are essentially “created” using local roadways that are already in place. Though there is obviously a lot of preparation that goes into “creating” the course (to ensure the safety of racers and fans alike), no new venues need to be built.
With that said, the City of Miami Gardens and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross are attempting to host the race solely on Hard Rock Stadium grounds. Given Ross’ ownership in the land surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, it’s possible this race doesn’t officially occur on any public roads.
To give some background, Stephen Ross attempted to buy F1 a couple of years ago, but the sale ended up going to another group. Though he didn’t win the bid, he reached an agreement with the new owners and is now one step closer to making the Miami Grand Prix a reality.
Tom Garfinkel, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, issued the following statement on behalf of the approved 6-6 decision:
Statement from Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO @TomGarfinkel. pic.twitter.com/jCKspSvY4z
— F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) February 20, 2020
This recent vote was the biggest hurdle potentially preventing the Miami Grand Prix from happening. Though the legal battles aren’t over, it seems unlikely that the decision to host F1 races will be reversed.
Miami Dolphins Sign Tight End Michael Roberts
The Miami Dolphins are beginning to bulk up the depth of their roster as they head into free agency.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have signed tight end Michael Roberts. The exact terms of the contract are currently unknown.
#Dolphins are signing former #Lions TE Michael Roberts, source says. Roberts had four workouts the past week and more on the docket but will sign with Miami. Missed last season with a shoulder injury that nixed a trade to the #Patriots. Healthy now. 3 TDs in 2018 and can block.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 19, 2020
Originally a 4th-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Roberts has served mostly as a backup tight end; accumulating 146 yards on 13 receptions in 23 active games between 2017-2018.
Roberts was placed on injured-reserve towards the end of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury, and was traded to the New England Patriots for a conditional 2020 7th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Due to medical reasons, the trade was voided a couple of days later.
The Green Bay Packers claimed Roberts off of waivers, but he was subsequently released by the Packers two days later for failing a physical. Roberts was not active for any games in 2019.
Signing Roberts doesn’t necessarily mean the Dolphins aren’t going to pursue tight ends in free agency or in the draft. Mike Gesicki is the only “lock” to make the 2020 roster, as Durham Smythe‘s blocking ability might not survive if the Dolphins find themselves in an advantageous situation at the position.
Look at this as a way for Miami to get ahead of evaluations.
Michael Roberts 15-yard touchdown against the #Dolphins from Matthew Staffordpic.twitter.com/atP8cObrdX
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2019
TPL
March 10, 2020 at 1:21 pm
Love to see the Dolphins promote from within.