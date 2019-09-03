Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard, add LB James Crawford

The Dolphins are unanimously projected to finish last in the NFL, how they got here, and where they’re going

A friend of mine, with connections to the Miami Dolphins operation, used to refer to Mike Tannenbaum as Crack Pipe. Every time a notable veteran hit the market, Tannenbaum would begin putting his ducks in a row to measure the requisite premium to acquire said veteran — hence, Crack Pipe.

Tannenbaum’s no-sleep method spilled over into his first and only head coaching search of as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations with the Dolphins. He found a fellow sleepless lunatic with a penchant for burning the midnight oil in Adam Gase.

The easy path to take here, would be a mention of former Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Forester, but that’s not where this trail of breadcrumbs is leading.

Rather, the personality of Gase and Tannenbaum became the standard operating procedure by which Dolphins football was built. Bandaging problem areas by borrowing from future budgets, and position allocations, sacrificing draft picks for present needs over long-term developments, and thinking inside of a one-year scope. These core principles put Miami on a perpetual wheel of mediocrity.

That’s how the Dolphins wound up paying out the follow salaries:

Player Contract Signed with Miami LB Kiko Alonso 4 years, $29M total, $18.5M guaranteed DE Andre Branch 3 years, $24M total, $16.8M guaranteed LB Lawrence Timmons 2 years, $12M total, $11M guaranteed SS T.J. McDonald 4 years, $24M total, $10M guaranteed QB Jay Cutler 1 year, $10M total, fully guaranteed WR Danny Amendola 2 years, $12M total, $8.25M guaranteed

Some of the deals Miami signed were bargain buys. Albert Wilson was earning every cent of his contract before an injury. Frank Gore significantly outperformed his deal, and Josh Sitton’s injury derailed what would’ve been an upgrade on the line.

Mostly, though, it was bad free agent signings compounded by drafting for immediate need.

So, that’s how the Dolphins arrived at this stage. A roster that has some nice pieces, but one that saw Miami say goodbye to over 30 players, not one receiving a waiver wire claim.

And as Miami repositions itself for a long-term overhaul, we look at the players coming in, and those that departed this offseason.

2019 Notable Veteran Departures and Arrivals

Departures Arrivals OT Ja’Wuan James CB Eric Rowe DE Cam Wake QB Josh Rosen QB Ryan Tannehill QB Ryan Fitzpatrick DE Robert Quinn OT Julien Davenport RB Frank Gore OG Danny Isidora WR Danny Amendola OL Evan Boehm SS T.J. McDonald LB Sam Eguavoen WR Kenny Stills LT Laremy Tunsil OG Josh Sitton DE Andre Branch OG Ted Larsen

For your accounting records, that’s a lot of expenses cut and not many debts accrued. It’s clear the plan was to position the team for the coming seasons, not 2019 — a three-year vision opposed to the antiquated one-year vacuum approach.

The Dolphins racked up resources for the future while balancing the spreadsheet in the interim. Misappropriating those resources will only put the organization back in the same spot three years down the road, but the odds are that Miami are going to come out of this smelling like roses.

Let’s put this into a position-by-position focus. We’ll split each spot into three sub-categories:

Current situation Future Need Projected Resource Allocation

With 18 draft picks the next two years (I think), and a limitless credit card designated for free agent use, we’ll assign those resources to the most pertinent areas.

Quarterback

Now: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen — A 15-year veteran, a 22-year-old kid with the most adverse beginning to a career in recent memory, the current structure of the Dolphins Quarterback Room couldn’t be more polarizing. It’s only a matter of time before the Rosen audition begins. Or, as he puts it, “until the team is [his.”]

Future: Fitzpatrick’s contract expires after 2020, but Miami can get out of the deal next offseason with minimal penalty. Rosen’s value is tremendous to Miami — three years at an APY of $2 million, the Dolphins can retain Rosen’s rights for the foreseeable future, or pedal him for a draft pick.

Projected Resource Allocation: Miami will almost certainly spend a high draft pick on a quarterback in 2020 with that rookie competing with Josh Rosen.

Running Back

Now: First-contract players Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage sharing the bulk of the load with fellow first-contractors Mark Walton and Patrick Laird filling in for spot-duty. Myles Gaskin is likely a game day inactive with Chandler Cox serving as the fullback.

Future: Talks of extensions for Drake have been non-existent, though his talent might garner a new deal. Ballage is in year-two of his rookie deal, so he’s currently of best value to the Dolphins. The reclamation of Mark Walton is one of the top storylines for this team while Laird’s terrific camp and excellent fit form an offensive philosophy standpoint is intriguing.

Projected Resource Allocation: In the event that Drake walks, the Dolphins could spend one of its many mid-round picks on a back to step in as back 1b to Ballage. We’ll call it a 4th

Wide Receiver

Now: Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant were an explosive play waiting to happen last year until injuries shortened breakthrough seasons. Both return this year, and joining them are promising undrafted rookie Preston Williams, and former first-round Devante Parker. Allen Hurns rounds out the unit.

Future: Grant is fresh off an extension that’ll keep him here through 2023, barring a surprise cut (the option is built into the deal) next offseason. Williams is in year-one of a three-year UDFA contract while Wilson and Parker on under contract for two more seasons.

Projected Resource Allocation: This depends on the development of many unknowns. Is Williams the real deal? Is Grant healthy and ready to exceed 300 snaps for the first time? Is Devante Parker going to re-write his Dolphins legacy? If the answers to these questions are all no, then we’ll assign a significant resource. I’m projecting this group turns out better than satisfactory.

Tight End

Now: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and Nick O’Leary each offer different strengths for an offense that wants to utilize the tight end frequently. It’s a big year for Gesicki to establish himself as a matchup problem while Smythe and O’Leary do more of the dirty work.

Future: Gesicki and Smythe have three years left on their deals and it’s a contract year for O’Leary. The performances of Gesicki and Smythe will dictate what Miami does with O’Leary, and with the position in totality in the offseason.

Projected Resource Allocation: Expectations are low for this group, and with O’Leary’s deal expiring in March, Miami could dip into those middle rounds for his replacement. We’re allocating the fifth-round pick, or a free agent equivalent to the position.

Offensive Line

Now: Swapping out Laremy Tunsil for Julie’n Davenport is one of the greatest imaginable downgrades in the league. The one redeeming quality, Davenport is cheap, where Tunsil was going to cost a fortune. Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Chris Reed and Evan Boehm all have multiple years on their deals and will likely start at some point. Jesse Davis is in a contract year and Daniel Kilgore has a team option for 2020.

Future: Not so bright. Or is it? The Dolphins put a lot of low-risk investments into the position (three newcomers over the weekend, Deiter in the third-round, Prince in the sixth and Calhoun undrafted). One solution among the group would be a victory at this point; two would be a godsend.

Projected Resource Allocation: This is where most of Miami’s shopping will occur next spring. With the newly minted, top draft pick quarterback, the next move is to protect him. We’re spending a second-round pick (potentially #33) on a left tackle. We’re spending top dollar on either La’El Collins or Joe Thuney (the former is far more likely to be available), and using a bargain contract on another player.

The hope is that this gives us four definitive starters, competition for the fifth spot, and a bunch of depth from the 2019 haul.

Defensive Edge

Now: Charles Harris’ strong preseason is encouraging, but it’s time for him to produce when the games count. Nate Orchard, Jonathan Ledbetter, and a pair of waiver wire acquisitions (Avery Moss and Trent Harris) make up the rest of the group.

Future: If Harris’ growth is fool’s gold, then the Dolphins might be left with only Jonathan Ledbetter at the position. The need for a rebuild shouldn’t be that surprising, the Dolphins completely shifted the schematic focus of the position.

Projected Resource Allocation: Like the offensive line, this will be a position of premium resource spending. Miami was in on Jadeveon Clowney and Trey Flowers this offseason, and figure to circle back around the Clowney prospects in free agency. We’ll double up on the top-market free agent buy with our other second-round pick.

Interior Defensive Line

Now: Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux make for a nice, complementary pair. Vincent Taylor’s conditioning issues and scheme fit resulted in a surprise cut.

Future: Wilkins is in year-one of a first-round rookie deal while Godchaux is signed through 2020; he should be in-line for an extension soon. The depth at the position is alarming.

Projected Resource Allocation: With role-specific players and depth as the only required addition, we can dip into late draft picks and low-level free agency to bolster this unit’s depth.

Linebackers

Now: Jerome Baker is poised for a breakout year while Sam Eguavoen might’ve been Miami’s best buy of the offseason. If Raekwon McMillan can return to his late-2018 form, this threesome is talented, built for today’s NFL, and under club control for multiple years.

Future: Baker and Eguavoen have three years left while McMillan has two years on his deal. Rookie Andrew Van Ginkel satisfies a sub-package role while the team could have some plans about Vince Biegel — Van Ginkel’s former Badger teammate — as Batman and Robin situation for the pair.

Projected Resource Allocation: Minimal, if any. The expectation is for Baker and Eguavoen to prove capable of eating the majority of the snaps with McMillan providing the two-down pop. The depth is good with the former Badgers.

Cornerbacks

Now: Xavien Howard is Miami’s lone, proven elite player. Inside of X is the next best bet for an elite talent to develop in Minkah Fitzpatrick — he’s perfect for the star position in this defense. Eric Rowe looks great so far, but his medical history causes some apprehension. Jomal Wiltz is a coach’s pet that looks the part for the defense.

Future: The top is solid, but the depth is incredibly suspect. Rowe’s development is one of the top storylines this season; he could earn an extension if he stays healthy. Howard and Fitzpatrick are here for the long-term and Wiltz the best bet to develop into a contributor.

Projected Resource Allocation: We’re going to assume Rowe stays healthy and earns a new deal; he plays well within the structure of this defense and the risky nature of his medical could make for a team-friendly deal. If not Rowe, another bargain level free agent plus a mid-round pick — call it one of the third’s.

Safeties

Now: Bobby McCain is transitioning to a new position while Reshad Jones’ age and contract make him a safe bet for an exit, sooner rather than later. The depth at this position is the second scariest roster hole on this team outside of the offensive line.

Future: This unit needs to be remade, especially if Fitzpatrick remains at his preferred slot corner position. McCain’s contract has an out if the experiment goes awry, and Jones is as good as gone by no later than 2020.

Projected Resource Allocation: We’re using the Texans first-round pick here to select Isaiah Simmons from Clemson. This position drove Flores’ defense in New England and he needs some help by-way of natural fits for this scheme. Simmons is penciled in specifically because of his versatility, and the flexibility Flores would have pairing him with Fitzpatrick. We’ll also spend a late pick and/or a bargain free agent contract here, we need at least three players.

We’ll be doing a lot of exercises like this throughout the season and offseason. The options are endless and the Dolphins brass has its work cut out in what sets up as the biggest offseason in team history.

The only safe bets at this moment are an early pick on a quarterback and flushing the offensive line with resources.

The pay-off for a potential last place finish could prove to be franchise altering; in homerun fashion, or pink-slips-for-everybody style.

