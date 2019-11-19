Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Mark Walton
UPDATE 11:55am: Mark Walton has been arrested in connection with a horrific (alleged) domestic violence incident.
SLATER SCOOP: Mark Walton was arrested early Tuesday morning in South Florida.
The RB is accused of punching a woman “several times in the face and head,” an exclusively-obtained document says.
Police say the woman is 5 weeks pregnant and Walton is the father.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 19, 2019
According to the Miami Dolphins, running back Mark Walton was involved in another “police incident” earlier this morning (11/19/2019) and has been released by the team.
We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019
A former University of Miami sophomore standout, Walton has had multiple brush-ins with the law prior to finding his way on to the Dolphins.
Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th-round (112th-overall) in the 2018 NFL draft, Walton was arrested multiple times during his minimal stint with the team.
- First: Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession
- Second: Misdemeanor Battery (on a neighbor)
- Third: Reckless Driving (took the cops on a high-speed car chase), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (carrying a rifle) and Marijuana Possession
Overall, this seems to be a consistent pattern in the young man’s life. The Miami Dolphins are wise to distance themselves from Walton, though he certainly needs some assistance changing his lifestyle and the hope is that he can turn himself around and learn from these incidents.
With the Dolphins, Walton accumulated 201 yards on 53 rushing attempts (3.8 yards-per-carry) and no touchdowns. Initially, it looked like the Dolphins found their #2 running back when Walton emerged. His productive play early in the season made Kenyan Drake that much more expendable, even though the team was likely going to part ways with the former Alabama running back when his contract was up at the end of the season.
For now, the Dolphins have Patrick Laird and Kalen Ballage as their top two running backs. Given how Ballage has played so far this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Laird receive plenty of additional snaps going forward.
It’s also possible we see a bit more from Miami’s 2019 7th-round draft picks, Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox.
Remember the name 👀
Miami RB Mark Walton is ready to wreck defenses and the record books (➡️ @ATT) pic.twitter.com/jqRVU0s0qU
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2017
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 20, Bills 37
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bills
Team Stats
The pendulum swung back the other direction this weekend for Dolphins fans. Coming off a two-game winning streak, with uncertainty cast over Miami’s likely preferred draft target, the Dolphins from September came back into the fold.
Way too many penalties, missed tackles, and zero pass protection made for a game that was tough on the eyes. Jakeem Grant’s blazing speed, and the big plays of Devante Parker kept Miami competitive until late, but this game was out of reach almost from the onset.
Josh Allen’s been a thorn in this team’s side through four career games, much in the way Tyrod Taylor caused headaches for Miami for three years. Allen played a part in reverting Miami’s progress back towards the wrong direction.
The Dolphin D now ranks 29th in total defense, 20th in passing, 31st in rushing, and 31st in scoring defense.
After a difficult day getting ball carriers down, Miami have the 10th-fewest missed tackles (still a top 5 tackle percentage rate). The Dolphins rank 28th in pressure percentage, 11th in QB knockdown percentage, and 9th in blitz rate.
On offense Sunday, things got out of hand. Off the top, the Dolphins rank 29th in total offense, 28th in passing, 32nd in rushing, and 31st in scoring. Miami are 30th in yards per play, and are tied for dead last with 42 sacks allowed (Titans).
The Dolphins are 25th in third-down conversion percentage; the red zone climbed to 13th with a 60.9% touchdown conversion rate.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|69 (100%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|53 (76.8%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|16 (23.3%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|7 (10.1%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|4 (5.8%)
|WR Devante Parker
|62 (90.0%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|60 (87.0%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|36 (52.2%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|30 (43.5%)
|WR Gary Jennings
|1 (1%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|59 (85.5%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|8 (11.6%)
|TE Clive Walford
|6 (8.7%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|69 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|69 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|69 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|67 (97.1%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|52 (75.4%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|17 (24.6%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|5 (7.2%)
Trading Laremy Tunsil brought back tremendous value to the Dolphins, but it created the largest hole on the Miami roster. Julie’n Davenport’s 2019 season is memorable for all the wrong reasons. He’s played two games, allowed 10 pressures, and exited both games with an injury. Sunday, he surrendered six pressures (2 sacks) and had a run-blocking grade below 50.
His replacement wasn’t better. J’Marcus Webb played 17 snaps and allowed three pressures of his own (one sack). That’s nine pressures on 52 drop backs, good for a 17.3% pressure rate just from the left tackle position alone.
Michael Deiter only allowed two pressures, but they were both sacks. PFF thought the rest of his game was good, as he earned an even 75.0 grade despite the two sacks (can’t say I agree with that mark).
Jesse Davis got in on the act with five pressures of his own, while Evan Boehm surrendered six — both allowed one sack each.
Devante Parker had a career day. He averaged just under 20-yard-per-catch, and posted 135 yards on just nine targets — good for a YPT of 15, also a career-high. Parker drew Buffalo’s best cover-guy (Tre White) for five targets, and Parker caught all five for 80 receiving yards.
Patrick Laird earned a 90.5 receiving grade and a 16.7 pass blocking grade. If he wants to earn more playing time, he needs the latter number to improve substantially. Three of his six receptions moved the chains.
Jakeem Grant caught all three of his targets for 32 yards, and Albert Wilson had a season-high 26 receiving yards.
Allen Hurns was two mistakes away from instantly justifying Miami’s faith in the contract extension. He caught four of his six targets for 53 yards, but the fumble to end the first half was crippling. Hurns, Mike Gesicki, Kalen Ballage and Myles Gaskin were all credited with a drop each.
Ballage failed to top two yards per carry, and an average of two yards after contact again. He rushed nine times for nine yards with just 1.78 yards after contract per carry.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was stellar with a clean pocket. He completed 23/30 passes for 273 yards without pressure. He took seven sacks and completed 9/15 with 50 yards against pressure.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|55 (77.5%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|52 (73.2%)
|DL Avery Moss
|44 (62.0%)
|DL John Jenkins
|29 (70.1%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|56 (78.9%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|33 (46.5%)
|LB Charles Harris
|27 (38.0%)
|LB Trent Harris
|15 (21.1%)
|DB Nik Needham
|70 (98.6%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|70 (98.6%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|63 (88.7%)
|DB Ken Crawley
|63 (88.7%)
|DB Reshad Jones
|47 (66.2%)
|DB Bobby McCain
|42 (59.2%)
|DB Steven Parker
|31 (43.7%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|9 (12.7%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|6 (8.5%)
Nik Needham was the defense’s highest-graded player for the second consecutive game. He allowed a long touchdown, but competed to the tune of five catches allowed on 11 targets (45.5%) for 85 yards. He made six more tackles, three for run stops.
Since assuming a starting job three weeks ago, Needham has a pick, a sack, five pass breakups, 21 total tackles and nine of those for a run-stop (2-yard gain or less). Impressive work from the rookie.
Christian Wilkins had the next best grade. He made four total tackles (one for a run-stop) and had one QB pressure.
Davon Godchaux was right behind Wilkins in the grade, but I would object to that fact. Godchaux made seven total tackles, four of those for run-stops. He also had two QB pressures.
Bobby McCain had a day to forget. He was Miami’s lowest-graded player, missing two crucial tackles, and allowing receptions on both targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Jerome Baker made 11 total tackles with seven run-stops, yet was tabbed with an ugly 52.0 run-defense grade.
Hip, Hip-Hop, Hip-Hopanonymous!
Dolphins fans set their sights on the draft after the season-opener, if not after the week-two beat down at the hands of the Patriots. The last three weeks have been a roller coaster ride of emotions as Miami have flirted with losing out on any hope of drafting the nation’s best quarterback.
Now, after a pair of wins, and a near-guarantee that the first pick will belong to the Bengals, it was a serious injury that puts Miami back in the Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes.
Reports are that Tua will make a full recovery and could even play football next season. The 6-8-month recovery period, before he can resume football activities, makes for a window between mid-May and mid-July — meaning he’ll be available for training camp.
This is probably the only way Miami was going to have a chance to draft the star quarterback. With Cincinnati and Washington in full-on give up mode on the season, it’s difficult to imagine Miami doing better than the third pick come April.
Where Tua was likely to be long gone by the time Miami selected, now they are almost assured to get a crack at the Alabama Quarterback. It’s a risk, no doubt, but positive words continue to file in from the doctor’s surrounding Tua’s treatment plan. He had surgery Monday in Houston and the long-term prognosis was described as “excellent” from the doctors executing the procedure. There are even reports suggesting that he might be cleared to play in April.
That bodes well for a player that has every tool you could want at the position. Priest Holmes once suffered a hip dislocation. All he did was come back with 27 rushing touchdowns the following season. C.J. Mosley suffered a hip dislocation in the 2012 National Championship Game, that didn’t stop him from coming off the board in the first round two years later.
The Bo Jackson injury was different, in that he continued to play on the injury and further advanced the damage.
The Dolphins have a choice to make. Take the gamble on Tua Tagovailoa, with all the draft capital imaginable to rectify that mistake — if it becomes one — or play the safe route and hope that inferior quarterbacks can get to the level Tua’s at when he’s healthy.
This injury doesn’t change the fact that there’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the 2020 quarterback class.
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Beats Miami Back to Reality – Dolphins Bills Week 11 Recap
Shorthanded Dolphins swept by rival Bills
Truthfully, this game was over when the inactives were announced. Miami’s 30th-ranked run defense were allowing 146.1 yards-per-game, at an average of 4.6 YPC entering Sunday’s action. Raekwon McMillan, Pro Football Focus’ 11th-highest graded run-defending linebacker, was on that inactive list. So was Taco Charlton, Miami’s leading snap-taker from a defensive edge that is incredibly thin even with Charlton in the lineup.
Buffalo promptly ripped off 169 rushing yards at an average of 5.1 yards per pop (removing Josh Allen’s kneel down to end the game, a one-yard loss).
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total Yards
|303
|424
|Rushing
|23
|168
|Passing
|280
|256
|Penalties
|6 (44 yards)
|5 (50 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|5/18 (27.7%)
|6/15 (40%)
|Sacks For
|0
|7
|TOP
|29:51
|30:09
Dolphins–Bills
Brian Flores’ message throughout Miami’s much-needed, brief winning-streak was about stringing together consistency, in the face of complacency. The message was received last week in a spirited road victory, but the Phins came up well short of a third-straight win over rival Buffalo, who now have three consecutive wins over Miami.
Next week, back on the road, we’ll see if Flores is capable of getting his squad back to the level of play that the team enjoyed the previous two weeks. Miami’s six fouls accepted were the most since the season opening beat down against Baltimore. That game, Miami were operating with a 20% roster turnover inside two weeks’ time. Sunday, the zebras picked up a handful of flags that otherwise would’ve been the Phins sloppiest performance since that opener.
Miami busted coverages, they tackled poorly and committed a lot of penalties — essentially, they failed to do all the things that kept them in games the last month.
The special team’s unit lifted the tide, and all of the pass catchers got involved, but the rest of the team was not at its best in something of a letdown showing. This was true, particularly on the offensive line, where the protection also reverted back to old ways. There isn’t a quarterback on the planet that would survive a weekly onslaught like the one Ryan Fitzpatrick saw Sunday.
The seven sacks allowed were a season-high for Miami, with a lot of that heat coming off the much-maligned left side. We’ll cover that in the individual segments, which we jump to now.
Quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s stat line is rather remarkable. Given the circumstances, a zero-turnover performance with better than 7.2 yards per attempt is difficult to believe. It would be disingenuous to blame all seven sacks on the offensive line, Fitz did run into one or two, but he didn’t have much of a choice.
What a strike by Fitzpatrick. Anticipatory throw threading right zone coverage right at the sticks. Allen Hurns with the grab fresh off his extension. Fitz called Hurns “dependable and reliable.” pic.twitter.com/pEL8pRTeCd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
The pocket was compromised all game, leaving Fitzpatrick to create space just to have a chance to get into his progressions. If Miami ever re-inserts Josh Rosen into the lineup, and this is the level in which the line plays at, the Phins won’t win another game this season — I’m not sure they would with Fitzpatrick at the controls either.
Running Backs
There’s a lot of Kalen Ballage vitriol circulating out there, and it’s well-warranted. Ballage’s comment that he had nothing to prove, while touting a paltry 2.0 yard-per-carry-mark rubbed fans the wrong way. His best run of the game was a seven-yard bowling ball off a wildcat formation in the red zone. That package eliminates Ballage’s requirement to anticipate, and get to the best available gap created by the line. Even with the seven-yard pop, Ballage finished with seven carries for seven yards, and his season YPC is now under 2.0.
Patrick Laird’s quick-twitch shows up in regular season games just as it did the preseason. Laird caught all six targets for 51 yards, and earned the right to a six-game audition down the stretch.
Chandler Cox’s best play of the season sprung Ballage’s TD run.
This is Chandler Cox’s best rep of the season. Nails Tremaine Edumunds and clears a path for the Ballage TD. pic.twitter.com/qzBIEcVO1M
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker posted a career-high 135 receiving yards, and become the first Dolphin to surpass the century-mark this season. He’s looking fluid as ever, crisply getting out of his breaks and running after the catch at a level not yet seen in his professional career. Parker’s reason for accepting a cheap, prove-it deal with Miami was to “change his legacy with the Dolphins,” and he’s well on his way to accomplishing that goal.
Parker has been such a joy to watch this year. He maintains this through the season, and in 2020, he’ll get a big contract. pic.twitter.com/4rEvfuSW4y
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Allen Hurns’ contract extension Saturday was met with some backlash from Dolphins fans, and those same fans will feel vindicated after Hurns’ showing Sunday. He dropped a pass that would’ve set Miami up in the red zone with a chance to cut the deficit to two at halftime, but it was ruled a fumble and a turnover. Then, out of the break, Hurns dropped another pass. Those two plays overshadowed his otherwise productive day. He has a real knack for finding soft spots in zones, a highly-regarded skillset in this scheme.
Mike Gesicki’s production has pretty much gone in-line with the performance of the offensive front this season. He caught four passes, but only picked up 18 yards off his six targets. If the line can’t protect, the Fitzpatrick never gets to his vertical threat tight end. Gesicki certainly received an earful for his failed block on a long Parker reception.
Gorgeous throw on a perfectly timed high-low. But my goodness Mike… GO BLOCK FOR HIM!! pic.twitter.com/PC7op2lZhW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Jakeem Grant only caught three passes for 32 yards, but his 101-yard kickoff return showcased his world-class speed. It was nice to see Jakeem involved heavily for the first time this season, as he also scored on a handoff from Kalen Ballage in the wildcat offense.
Fastest man in football. Jakeem with a sensational kick return. pic.twitter.com/xVUCT4yrPf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
O’Shea continues to create scoring opportunities for an offense that is really struggling. Wildcat package breakdown. pic.twitter.com/jIIlZwCFhK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Offensive Line
Julie’n Davenport probably isn’t known by the casual fan, but his season has been an all-timer. He’s only played in two games, but in those games he’s surrendered multiple sacks, provided teaching tape for what NOT to do, and left both contests with an injury.
Julie’n Davenport is back…. yay. pic.twitter.com/EtDbYPWTJJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Michael Deiter’s development has completely flat-lined at this stage. Every week, there’s a rep that would make the opposition’s highlight reel, as he is easily discarded in pass pro. He also falls off too many blocks in the run-game.
Dieter’s struggles continue pic.twitter.com/ag9lOYxLT4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Evan Boehm was nicked up in this game, as he and Daniel Kilgore did very little to get surge in the running game. Things did not improve with Keaton Sutherland in the game, in-place of Boehm.
Defensive Line
Deception caught Miami a few times. Avery Moss was lauded by Flores for the work the end had done before missing the last four games, and there are reps where he looks like a real fit. Josh Allen completely had Moss taking the cheese on a zone read, however, as Moss followed the back inside, while Allen pulled it out for a 36-yard run.
Davon Godchaux does as well as anyone to hold double teams, and he’s the slipperiest interior player against the run. Each week, Godchaux will show out with a few reps like this one below:
Davon Godchaux does this a couple of times every week. pic.twitter.com/ovczz29Iu1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Christian Wilkins looked to get rolled out quite a bit in this game, but I’d like to look at the all-22 before I get on him too much. My initial thought is that the linebackers really struggled to fit the run Sunday.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker was on the wrong end of a chewing-out from Flores, and the aforementioned run fits are the likely reason. Baker did make several plays in the game, but he was also caught in the wrong gap a number of times, and the Bills hit big runs as a result.
Sam Eguavoen is a recurring problem on Miami’s run defense. He is so easily displaced, caught up in the wash, and his inability to take on blocks really hurts the Phins stack, shed and rally mentality.
Vince Biegel continues to show up in a big way. He’s become a focal point for opposing offenses, and he’s still finding his way through double teams.
Two of Miami’s surprise bright spots doing it again. Biegel beats up on the pulling LG, while John Jenkins takes the RG for a walk. pic.twitter.com/IwIgrcKiOD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Defensive Backs
Sunday was the banner day for the anti-Bobby-McCain-at-safety brigade. McCain is doing a job that, quite frankly, nobody else on the roster is suited to fulfill, and he’s doing it with a shoulder that’s barely hanging on. McCain deserves flak for his late rotation on a long touchdown to John Brown, and his tackling was inexcusable throughout the game.
Nik Needham, partially to blame for not carrying John Brown downfield on that long touchdown, made a number of plays for the third straight game. Needham drew Brown early and often, and made a number of plays on the football. He got beat a couple of times, but Brown’s been doing that every corner he’s faced this season.
Nice bounce back after the earlier TD from Needham. Probably could’ve been hit for hands to the face. Inside hand jam is crucial when the WR tries to widen then cross face in an inside release. pic.twitter.com/L8dkjteViH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Eric Rowe and Reshad Jones as a safety tandem — especially in three safety looks with McCain as the third — is worse than the old Jones/T.J. McDonald combination. Jones looks a step slow off the rib injury, and Rowe’s best traits are somewhat masked by Jones’ presence on the field.
Recap
We talked all week about Miami’s ability to win games against poorly coached teams. Buffalo is not a poorly coached team, and they play really tough defense. Miami’s roster was as thin as its been all season, and with an overall sloppy performance, the Dolphins are lucky the score was this close.
It’ll be a nice challenge to the team to see how it responds from a reality check next week in Cleveland. The Browns defense is heating up, but will be without two of its best players in Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi.
For now, Miami’s draft picks had an outstanding day. Miami entered Sunday one of four teams with a pair of victories. Two of these teams, the Falcons and Jets, won Sunday, leaving Miami with a tiebreaker disadvantage behind the Giants, a win better than Washington, and still two wins clear of Cincinnati.
The news of Tua Tagovailoa’s career-threatening injury cuts two ways. Now, he’ll likely be available when the Dolphins are on the clock, whether that’s second, eighth, or anywhere in-between.
The quandary, how do you justify risking such a valuable resource on a guy that has so many medical concerns? The answer is easy. He’s special. He displayed his special abilities in that LSU game, where his mobility was drastically limited, and he still carved up one of the nation’s best defenses.
Joe Burrow almost certainly comes off the board as QB1 now, and if Tua really is Miami’s man, they just might get a crack at him after all.
Bonus – Jason Sanders one-man-band onside recovery
Jason Sanders 🤣 what a stud! pic.twitter.com/BShnUPoDd4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 12
Recapping Week 12 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
2019 Week 11 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 12 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mississippi State, Win
Stats: 14/18 (77.8%) 256 yards (14.22 YPA) 2 TD
Today was a collective “L” for the football community. One of the best collegiate players, and widely praised good guys, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that leaves his football future in question.
What started out as an ordinary onslaught of explosive plays — a product of perfectly placed passes — ended in potential tragedy. Reports say that Tua’s hip is both dislocated, with a fracture of the wall that retains the ball joint. This injury calls for immediate surgery and significant recovery time, if a football career is possible at all.
Tua Tagovailoa at Mississippi State
Playing on one ankle, no mobility, Bama opens up with a pair of failed runs, then Tua bails ‘em out on 3rd and 11 with a perfect touch pass right up the seam. pic.twitter.com/UQ9umZnUJX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
Tagovailoa will do everything in his power for a full recovery, and hopefully the advances in modern medicine can allow him to make a triumphant return to the gridiron.
Jordan Love at Wyoming, Win 26-21
Stats: 18/29 (62.1%) 282 yards (9.72 YPA) 2 TD, 2 INT
This game was my favorite quarterback tape to watch this season. Jordan Love exhibited the sometimes unfathomably unique arm-talent that has endeared him to scouts nationally. After two interceptions — one a bad read, another bad luck — Love showed the shortstop-like arm, supreme athleticism, and general freaky traits that have scouts drooling.
Jordan Love vs. Wyoming
This is his season in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/h60QKUIwqV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
The arm-strength to squeeze the football into a tight window from 40 yards away, the rare elasticity to sling it on a line across his body while on the move, the quick release to get the ball out in the face of pressure…it looks like he’s throwing a baseball.
The added element of a designed run package and RPO game, paired with the threat of throwing the ball to any blade of grass on the field, coaches will line up to get their hands on this prospect.
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0
Stats: 13/28 (46.4%) 110 yards (3.93 YPA) 3 TD
Fromm hit his best throw of the season in another big SEC road victory. Few quarterbacks have the number of scalps that Fromm keeps in his back pocket, and he displayed tremendous poise in another hostile environment.
At times, the crowd noise was deafening, yet Fromm communicated his line checks and audibles with urgency and a steady heartbeat. He made cutch, accurate throws on third down, and beat the defense with his pre-snap prowess.
Jake Fromm at Auburn
Audio on for this one as I walk you through the lack of incorporation of his lower half into this downfield throw. It’s a gorgeous strike for 6, but think it’s important to demonstrate areas for growth. His accuracy is rivaled only by Tua and Burrow. pic.twitter.com/ozzg7gXXkM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
Fromm has quiet feet when he gets to the top of his drop. That’s not a trait he shares with a lot of the new-age, successful quarterbacks in the NFL. Kyler Murray went first in the draft for his ability to glide weightlessly about the pocket, creating passing lanes.
While Fromm is capable of mitigating some deficiencies with his ability to get the offense into the right play, and accurate passing, he’s not going to erase free rushers with his athleticism, and he’s not going to overcome situations with a fastball throw.
Joe Burrow at Ole Miss, Win 58-37
Stats: 32/42 (76.2%) 489 yards (11.64 YPA) 5 TD, 2 INT
And in one afternoon, Joe Burrow is left with nothing to prove. The now heavy favorite to come off the board with the first pick, the second half of Miami’s season would have to take some considerable turns to get the LSU Quarterback.
Joe Burrow at Ole Miss
With the first pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select… pic.twitter.com/x9leNKGBBS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Burrow remains as cool as ever in this one. He rushed his Tiger offense out to a big lead with a couple of impressive improvisational plays. The big day was saddled by the two turnovers, but Burrow ends the day as the new QB1 due to Tua’s medical situation.
Justin Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Stats: 20/28 (71.4%) 333 yards (11.89 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
If this was your first viewing experience of Justin Herbert, you probably came away convinced he’s a top-10 draft pick — and he will be. If you’re a regular to his tape, this game was more of the same — flashes of brilliance when the circumstances permit, but the same inconsistencies in the most important aspects of the game.
Justin Herbert vs Arizona
Arizona busts, but this is nice work from Herbert to sell the flat and see both defenders close on it. Accurate throw to ensure the walk-in. pic.twitter.com/RP4mRR2at3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Arizona’s defense hasn’t stopped a nose bleed this year, and they sure as hell weren’t going to stop the draft’s most physically impressive specimen behind the country’s best offensive line. Herbert’s long touchdown throws displayed the hand-cannon that has scouts conjuring up the prototypical quarterback build — particularly the toss in the second half.
On the rare occasions where Arizona got heat, you saw Herbert’s lack of quick-twitch to get off the spot, without the inherent ability to keep his eyes downfield to keep the play alive. You saw Herbert make an egregious decision to throw the ball into coverage (the INT was dropped) on a first-and-goal play from the two-yard-line.
The problem with Herbert, is that this has been the story for over 30 games. He still has no signature wins or moments, and the Oregon offense is still predicated on the running and screen game.
Herbert’s best bet at the next level is a run-heavy offense that can utilize his premiere weapon — throwing on the move. Lining up in 12-personnel (2 tight ends) and allowing Herbert to get out in space to throw into layers or flood concepts on the move will be the smoothest transition for the Oregon QB to have some success.
I’m of the belief that you have to put Herbert in an absolutely ideal situation, because he’s not going to mitigate your issues offensively.
Week 12 Conclusion
Reports from the University of Alabama doctor responsible for tending to Tagovailoa say the quarterback will make a full recovery, but he is certainly in for a long rehab process. If anyone can come back from this, it’s Tagovailoa, though his draft stock will surely be impacted. If Tua enters the draft and clears all the medical hurdles, he’ll still be a first-round pick.
Miami might be fortunate if Tagovailoa is still the target. With Brian Flores willing his team to underdog victories, the chances of obtaining the first pick was becoming grim, but so too are Tua’s chances at going off the board number one.
The Dolphins will have a difficult decision to make, though an apparent contingency plan is developing behind Tua.
Jordan Love is making progress the last two weeks in his overall effectiveness, and the highlights he produced today were utterly absurd. Though he has shortcomings in his approach for the game and playing the quarterback position, his physical tools give him — far and away — the highest upside in the class.
Miami’s interesting draft season took a jump to a whole other level of intrigue with the events of Saturday.
Week 13 Schedule
Fromm vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow vs. Arkansas, 7:00 ESPN
Love vs. Boise State, 10:30 CBSSN
Herbert at Arizona State TBD
Additional Prospect Videos
A.J. Epenesa – Iowa Defensive End
AJ Epenesa’s impact is incredible. The Gophs stayed away from him as much as possible, as he was doing whatever he pleased against their LT. That didn’t stop him from doing this. pic.twitter.com/s5M2Uuz4X9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Bravvion Roy – Baylor Defensive Tackle
Baylor’s Brevion Roy officially has my attention. That’s C1 Creed Humphrey that he just over-powered. And in a two-point stance over the nose at 330 pounds. Asked to contain that middle rush lane against an elite scrambler, very Flores/Graham scheme-like. pic.twitter.com/85AvsenK6q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Julian Blackmon – Utah Safety (former corner, invited to Mobile for the Sr. Bowl)
Julian Blackmon (23) is heading to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was a two-time All Pac12 cornerback, but moved to safety this year. 205-pound ball hawk that typically plays off in coverage, but here he shows you his closing speed as a blitzer. pic.twitter.com/NRLuJiDpgm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Ben Bredeson – Michigan Left Guard
Michigan LG Ben Bredeson is exceptional in zone run schemes. He’s a nasty mauler that plays through the whistle. One concern is his ability to anchor when knocked back from playing too high initially, but here’s a look at his pass pro when he gets it right. pic.twitter.com/M32zFJtLmE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Mark Walton November 19, 2019
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 20, Bills 37 November 19, 2019
- Buffalo Beats Miami Back to Reality – Dolphins Bills Week 11 Recap November 17, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 12 November 16, 2019
- Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick? November 15, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Brian Flores is Sabotaging His Career
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Brian Flores – The Solution to Miami’s Two-Decade-Long Problem
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick?
-
NFL Draft3 days ago
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 12