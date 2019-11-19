Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Mark Walton

Shorthanded Dolphins swept by rival Bills

Truthfully, this game was over when the inactives were announced. Miami’s 30th-ranked run defense were allowing 146.1 yards-per-game, at an average of 4.6 YPC entering Sunday’s action. Raekwon McMillan, Pro Football Focus’ 11th-highest graded run-defending linebacker, was on that inactive list. So was Taco Charlton, Miami’s leading snap-taker from a defensive edge that is incredibly thin even with Charlton in the lineup.

Buffalo promptly ripped off 169 rushing yards at an average of 5.1 yards per pop (removing Josh Allen’s kneel down to end the game, a one-yard loss).

Stat Dolphins Bills Total Yards 303 424 Rushing 23 168 Passing 280 256 Penalties 6 (44 yards) 5 (50 yards) 3rd / 4thDown 5/18 (27.7%) 6/15 (40%) Sacks For 0 7 TOP 29:51 30:09

Dolphins–Bills

Brian Flores’ message throughout Miami’s much-needed, brief winning-streak was about stringing together consistency, in the face of complacency. The message was received last week in a spirited road victory, but the Phins came up well short of a third-straight win over rival Buffalo, who now have three consecutive wins over Miami.

Next week, back on the road, we’ll see if Flores is capable of getting his squad back to the level of play that the team enjoyed the previous two weeks. Miami’s six fouls accepted were the most since the season opening beat down against Baltimore. That game, Miami were operating with a 20% roster turnover inside two weeks’ time. Sunday, the zebras picked up a handful of flags that otherwise would’ve been the Phins sloppiest performance since that opener.

Miami busted coverages, they tackled poorly and committed a lot of penalties — essentially, they failed to do all the things that kept them in games the last month.

The special team’s unit lifted the tide, and all of the pass catchers got involved, but the rest of the team was not at its best in something of a letdown showing. This was true, particularly on the offensive line, where the protection also reverted back to old ways. There isn’t a quarterback on the planet that would survive a weekly onslaught like the one Ryan Fitzpatrick saw Sunday.

The seven sacks allowed were a season-high for Miami, with a lot of that heat coming off the much-maligned left side. We’ll cover that in the individual segments, which we jump to now.

Quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s stat line is rather remarkable. Given the circumstances, a zero-turnover performance with better than 7.2 yards per attempt is difficult to believe. It would be disingenuous to blame all seven sacks on the offensive line, Fitz did run into one or two, but he didn’t have much of a choice.

What a strike by Fitzpatrick. Anticipatory throw threading right zone coverage right at the sticks. Allen Hurns with the grab fresh off his extension. Fitz called Hurns “dependable and reliable.” pic.twitter.com/pEL8pRTeCd — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

The pocket was compromised all game, leaving Fitzpatrick to create space just to have a chance to get into his progressions. If Miami ever re-inserts Josh Rosen into the lineup, and this is the level in which the line plays at, the Phins won’t win another game this season — I’m not sure they would with Fitzpatrick at the controls either.

Running Backs

There’s a lot of Kalen Ballage vitriol circulating out there, and it’s well-warranted. Ballage’s comment that he had nothing to prove, while touting a paltry 2.0 yard-per-carry-mark rubbed fans the wrong way. His best run of the game was a seven-yard bowling ball off a wildcat formation in the red zone. That package eliminates Ballage’s requirement to anticipate, and get to the best available gap created by the line. Even with the seven-yard pop, Ballage finished with seven carries for seven yards, and his season YPC is now under 2.0.

Patrick Laird’s quick-twitch shows up in regular season games just as it did the preseason. Laird caught all six targets for 51 yards, and earned the right to a six-game audition down the stretch.

Chandler Cox’s best play of the season sprung Ballage’s TD run.

This is Chandler Cox’s best rep of the season. Nails Tremaine Edumunds and clears a path for the Ballage TD. pic.twitter.com/qzBIEcVO1M — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Devante Parker posted a career-high 135 receiving yards, and become the first Dolphin to surpass the century-mark this season. He’s looking fluid as ever, crisply getting out of his breaks and running after the catch at a level not yet seen in his professional career. Parker’s reason for accepting a cheap, prove-it deal with Miami was to “change his legacy with the Dolphins,” and he’s well on his way to accomplishing that goal.

Parker has been such a joy to watch this year. He maintains this through the season, and in 2020, he’ll get a big contract. pic.twitter.com/4rEvfuSW4y — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Allen Hurns’ contract extension Saturday was met with some backlash from Dolphins fans, and those same fans will feel vindicated after Hurns’ showing Sunday. He dropped a pass that would’ve set Miami up in the red zone with a chance to cut the deficit to two at halftime, but it was ruled a fumble and a turnover. Then, out of the break, Hurns dropped another pass. Those two plays overshadowed his otherwise productive day. He has a real knack for finding soft spots in zones, a highly-regarded skillset in this scheme.

Mike Gesicki’s production has pretty much gone in-line with the performance of the offensive front this season. He caught four passes, but only picked up 18 yards off his six targets. If the line can’t protect, the Fitzpatrick never gets to his vertical threat tight end. Gesicki certainly received an earful for his failed block on a long Parker reception.

Gorgeous throw on a perfectly timed high-low. But my goodness Mike… GO BLOCK FOR HIM!! pic.twitter.com/PC7op2lZhW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Jakeem Grant only caught three passes for 32 yards, but his 101-yard kickoff return showcased his world-class speed. It was nice to see Jakeem involved heavily for the first time this season, as he also scored on a handoff from Kalen Ballage in the wildcat offense.

Fastest man in football. Jakeem with a sensational kick return. pic.twitter.com/xVUCT4yrPf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

O’Shea continues to create scoring opportunities for an offense that is really struggling. Wildcat package breakdown. pic.twitter.com/jIIlZwCFhK — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Offensive Line

Julie’n Davenport probably isn’t known by the casual fan, but his season has been an all-timer. He’s only played in two games, but in those games he’s surrendered multiple sacks, provided teaching tape for what NOT to do, and left both contests with an injury.

Michael Deiter’s development has completely flat-lined at this stage. Every week, there’s a rep that would make the opposition’s highlight reel, as he is easily discarded in pass pro. He also falls off too many blocks in the run-game.

Evan Boehm was nicked up in this game, as he and Daniel Kilgore did very little to get surge in the running game. Things did not improve with Keaton Sutherland in the game, in-place of Boehm.

Defensive Line

Deception caught Miami a few times. Avery Moss was lauded by Flores for the work the end had done before missing the last four games, and there are reps where he looks like a real fit. Josh Allen completely had Moss taking the cheese on a zone read, however, as Moss followed the back inside, while Allen pulled it out for a 36-yard run.

Davon Godchaux does as well as anyone to hold double teams, and he’s the slipperiest interior player against the run. Each week, Godchaux will show out with a few reps like this one below:

Davon Godchaux does this a couple of times every week. pic.twitter.com/ovczz29Iu1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Christian Wilkins looked to get rolled out quite a bit in this game, but I’d like to look at the all-22 before I get on him too much. My initial thought is that the linebackers really struggled to fit the run Sunday.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker was on the wrong end of a chewing-out from Flores, and the aforementioned run fits are the likely reason. Baker did make several plays in the game, but he was also caught in the wrong gap a number of times, and the Bills hit big runs as a result.

Sam Eguavoen is a recurring problem on Miami’s run defense. He is so easily displaced, caught up in the wash, and his inability to take on blocks really hurts the Phins stack, shed and rally mentality.

Vince Biegel continues to show up in a big way. He’s become a focal point for opposing offenses, and he’s still finding his way through double teams.

Two of Miami’s surprise bright spots doing it again. Biegel beats up on the pulling LG, while John Jenkins takes the RG for a walk. pic.twitter.com/IwIgrcKiOD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Defensive Backs

Sunday was the banner day for the anti-Bobby-McCain-at-safety brigade. McCain is doing a job that, quite frankly, nobody else on the roster is suited to fulfill, and he’s doing it with a shoulder that’s barely hanging on. McCain deserves flak for his late rotation on a long touchdown to John Brown, and his tackling was inexcusable throughout the game.

Nik Needham, partially to blame for not carrying John Brown downfield on that long touchdown, made a number of plays for the third straight game. Needham drew Brown early and often, and made a number of plays on the football. He got beat a couple of times, but Brown’s been doing that every corner he’s faced this season.

Nice bounce back after the earlier TD from Needham. Probably could’ve been hit for hands to the face. Inside hand jam is crucial when the WR tries to widen then cross face in an inside release. pic.twitter.com/L8dkjteViH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Eric Rowe and Reshad Jones as a safety tandem — especially in three safety looks with McCain as the third — is worse than the old Jones/T.J. McDonald combination. Jones looks a step slow off the rib injury, and Rowe’s best traits are somewhat masked by Jones’ presence on the field.

Recap

We talked all week about Miami’s ability to win games against poorly coached teams. Buffalo is not a poorly coached team, and they play really tough defense. Miami’s roster was as thin as its been all season, and with an overall sloppy performance, the Dolphins are lucky the score was this close.

It’ll be a nice challenge to the team to see how it responds from a reality check next week in Cleveland. The Browns defense is heating up, but will be without two of its best players in Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi.

For now, Miami’s draft picks had an outstanding day. Miami entered Sunday one of four teams with a pair of victories. Two of these teams, the Falcons and Jets, won Sunday, leaving Miami with a tiebreaker disadvantage behind the Giants, a win better than Washington, and still two wins clear of Cincinnati.

The news of Tua Tagovailoa’s career-threatening injury cuts two ways. Now, he’ll likely be available when the Dolphins are on the clock, whether that’s second, eighth, or anywhere in-between.

The quandary, how do you justify risking such a valuable resource on a guy that has so many medical concerns? The answer is easy. He’s special. He displayed his special abilities in that LSU game, where his mobility was drastically limited, and he still carved up one of the nation’s best defenses.

Joe Burrow almost certainly comes off the board as QB1 now, and if Tua really is Miami’s man, they just might get a crack at him after all.

@WingfieldNFL

