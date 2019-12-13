Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins roster move round-up: Week 15 sees several more changes
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Miami Dolphins continue to change up the roster
The Miami Dolphins have continued their roster churning in Week 15, leading up to their prizefight against the New York Giants on December 15.
While it’s been a mainstay strategy for the Dolphins this year, to comb over the waiver wire and the free agency market, there was a significant uptick in waiver wire awards last, totaling four new players being claimed.
Last week’s claimed players included Trevor Davis, Mack Hollins, Zach Zenner, and Zach Sieler. Zenner’s Miami stint was short-lived; he was waived on Tuesday, December 10 to make room for the newest wave of Dolphins signees.
Along with Zenner’s release, the Miami Dolphins added cornerbacks Ken Webster and Ryan Lewis to the Injured Reserve list.
Those three transactions allowed the Dolphins to scoop a player from the New England Patriots’ practice squad, defensive back Nate Brooks, a second player from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, linebacker Jamal Davis II, and a third player, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, who was waived by the Green Bay Packers.
Nate Brooks is a rookie defensive back that played at North Texas and has spent time with the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
Jamal Davis II is also a rookie. He entered the league from Akron. As mentioned above, he spent time with the Titans earlier this year before the Miami Dolphins signed him.
Adam Pankey is the most traveled player the Dolphins have added. Pankey went undrafted in 2017 out of West Virginia and has had two runs with the Packers and a short one with the Titans.
We have signed DB Nate Brooks off New England’s practice squad, signed LB Jamal Davis off Tennessee’s practice squad and been awarded T Adam Pankey off waivers from Green Bay.
We have also placed CB Ryan Lewis and CB Ken Webster on injured reserve and waived RB Zach Zenner.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 10, 2019
On December 7, cornerback Linden Stephens was added to the roster in a last-minute shuffle before the Dolphins-Jets game. Cornerback Chris Lammons was released to make room for Stephens on the squad, per Adam Beasley.
Stephens has had tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. He formerly played at Cincinnati in college.
Dolphins add their sixth new player of the week, signing cornerback Linden Stephens off Seattle’s practice squad. To make room, they waived cornerback Chris Lammons.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 7, 2019
In practice squad news, cornerback Rashard Causey was added to the group on December 12, per Safid Deen. Causey played college ball at UCF and has spent time with the Denver Broncos.
The #Dolphins have added former UCF and Davie University School DB Rashard Causey to their practice squad today.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 12, 2019
Dolphins Giants Week 15 Preview
Dolphins set to run it back in New York
Who: Dolphins (3-10) @ Giants (2-11)
When: Sunday December 15, 1:00 East
Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
Weather: 35 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3
Dolphins–Giants
The Miami Dolphins did not equip Brian Flores with a competitive roster for the 2019 season. Despite taking a path traveled by nobody else in the league, Miami sits with a better record than three teams in the league, and Sunday will pit the Fins up against one of those teams.
The Giants thought they were constructing a playoff roster that could run the football behind former number-two overall pick Saquon Barkley, and disrupt both the run and pass with an influx of high resources spent on the defensive line.
Even with half the cash payroll of the next lowest team on that notorious list, and 11 of its original opening day starters gone for one reason or another, Miami enter a week-15 road game as mere three-point dogs.
Still, with three or four new bodies working into the rotation every week, Brian Flores’ Dolphins have won three games since the bye week, and been within a score in the fourth quarter for all nine games.
Does either team want to win this game? Of course the players and coaches will want to be rewarded for a long, arduous work week, but what good does a victory do in the grand scheme of things? Flores has proven that he can coach his ass off, while Pat Shurmur is assured to lose his job whatever happens these final three weeks.
The cost, for the Giants, could be Chase Young. For Miami, perhaps even more severe as the best quarterback prospect of the last several years could suddenly be available because of medical concerns, should the team land in the top five.
A victory Sunday will likely remove Miami from that perch as the Lions and Cardinals are both underdogs, and would each jump the Dolphins with a one-game difference in the standings.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Mike Shula’s scheme is as 11-personnel heavy as any in the league, but things have changed due to injuries. Without Evan Ingram to provide the ultimate flexibility between 11 and 12-personnel packages, the Giants have lacked much variety in his absence. Using 81% one back, one tight end (3rdmost in football), Miami will be afforded the opportunity to get creative on defense altering its pre-snap look from the same package.
The Giants are successful on just 41% of their plays from this personnel grouping, including 12 interceptions, 31 sacks and just 6.6 yards per passing play. New York only runs one other package (12-personnel) and also doesn’t have a lot of success out of that grouping. Adhering to old school principles, the Giants don’t throw from run formations, and the predictability has the Giants averaging just 5.7 YPA from 12-personnel.
The Giants rank 26th in total offense, 22nd in passing, 26th in rushing and 25th in scoring.
Defense:
James Bettcher is a fan of sending pressure, and he will certainly try to heat up Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday. Fitzpatrick might have the last laugh with his ability to get the ball hot to the interior receivers working in behind the linebackers and winning one-on-one matchups with a young defensive backfield.
The Giants base is a 3-4 look, but elements of that defense are always sparingly used because of the nature of modern day football. Bettcher wants to get pressure out of his outside backers in Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter, using his interior backers in a more traditional, off-ball sense.
New York blitzes 28.7% of the time — exactly the middle of the pack at 16th— but it’s safe to assume they’ll turn that number up on Sunday. The G-Men are in the middle of the pack in hurry rate, knockdown rate and pressure rate. The Giants 94 missed tackles are 13th most in the league.
The Giants rank 27th in total defense 26th in passing, 20th in rushing and 28th in scoring defense.
The Players:
Offense:
Eli Manning is Eli Manning. The Giants hung onto him for three years too long, and his storied career appears to be coming to an end in three weeks. Filling in for the injured Daniel Jones gives the Miami defense a chance to tee off on a quarterback for the first time since the home win over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.
Manning can’t move, he can’t drive the ball, and there’s really no reason for him to be on a roster at this point. The Dolphins will hit him, turn him over, and dominate the Giants offense is he plays.
New York funneled a lot of resources into its offensive line, and it’s still one of the worst in football. Miami lacks true pass rushers, so it’ll be up to the stunts and games up front to get pressure. Expect Flores to blitz Manning relentlessly, likely with a lot of zero looks.
Holding Saquon Barkley has been easier for opponents this year. A lot of the Giants running game gets Barkley going horizontally, and he’s been able to make the big plays due to poor blocking and a nasty ankle sprain earlier in the year.
This game will be a big test for Taco Charlton, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Charles Harris and the rest of the Miami edge players.
Defense:
Markus Golden stands to wreck this game for Miami. He’ll come down off the offense’s left edge, and that position has been an issue for the Dolphins all year long. Sliding protection and using a back or tight end to chip Golden is the only way Fitzpatrick will have any time to throw.
On the inside, the Giants offer the beef that Miami’s interior line struggles with the most. Dexter Lawrence is massive, and those are the kind of players that give Daniel Kilgore problems up front.
Alec Ogletree remains a focal point of the Giants defense, and that presents a lot of opportunities for the Dolphins. Look for Miami to empty out the backfield from 12 and 11-personnel, find Ogletree in coverage, and go to work.
The New York secondary is full of inexperience. Rookie DeAndre Baker has worn the rabbit hat (teams go after him) all year long while Janoris Jenkins appears to have past his prime.
This is a slow defense and I’d be surprised if Chad O’Shea doesn’t have his way with it in the passing game.
The Medical:
(Coming Friday)
The Opportunities:
If Devante Parker can go, there isn’t a player in the Giants defensive backfield that can handle his skill set. Regardless, Miami’s passing schemes will create opportunities for whichever players are healthy, especially Allen Hurns inside on mismatches from 12-personnel against linebackers. Patrick Laird should draw some favorable matchups in the passing game in his own right — expect a big day for The Intern.
If it’s Eli, expect a lot of pressure sent to overwhelm a bad Giants line and quarterback. If it’s Daniel Jones, expect Miami to play coverage and take the ball away from the rookie. Either way, this is the day the Dolphins defense gets healthy.
The Concerns:
The Giants skill players can make some noise. Darius Slayton’s speed is a problem, and he’s been producing regardless of who’s under center. The Dolphins added yet another pair of defensive backs to the injured reserve, and that’ll provide a challenge against Slayton, Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard.
Miami haven’t been able to block many pass rushes, and they’ve created almost nothing by way of the ground game, so the Giants talented front is an issue. There will be one-on-one opportunities aplenty for Markus Golden, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams.
The Projected Outcome:
It doesn’t matter if it’s Daniel Jones or Eli Manning. Both are going to give the Dolphins defense opportunities to take the football away, and neither presents much fear to a unit that is full of undrafted free agents are largely unknowns. Manning doesn’t have the physical traits to scare anyone and Jones is on track for the most turnovers at the position per game of all time. If Jones plays, it will be on a tender ankle that robs the one trait he has — his mobility.
Miami beat the Jets in November in convincing fashion. Every other game since the bye week — with the exception of the Cleveland and Buffalo (home) games — have been white knuckle affairs. This game has the makeup of a blowout, but in favor of the road team.
A bitter, angry team off the loss last week responds to Brian Flores’ message and puts a beating on the Giants.
Dolphins 27
Giants 13
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21 Jets 22
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Jets
Team Stats
The Dolphins and Jets played a game Sunday that held no relevance to the playoff standings. The contest was an afterthought to the casual fan and the non-Dolphins or Jets fan. It was a classic back burner December game between two bad teams. And, yet, Brian Flores was irate at the conclusion, and rightfully so.
The game ended on the decision to assess pass interference that would bail the Jets out of a fourth-and-forever (18) situation, and instantly transport Adam Gase and his hapless offense into field goal range.
As far as the long-term impact goes, this was best case scenario for Miami. Outplay the Jets, but lose the game on utter tomfoolery by the league’s greatest epidemic — it’s officials — and retain top-five draft pick status.
Close losses don’t count in this league, but the fact that this Miami roster is as close as it is to playing better than .500 football since September is one of the most impressive facts in all of football. A failed two-point conversion and a bogus call at the end of the Jets game are all that stand in the way between a 5-4 post-bye record for the Dolphins — an unimaginable feat after the 0-4 start with a point differential of -137.
Miami’s claim to fame, its red zone scoring percentage, took a hit Sunday. Going 0-for-5 in the critical portion of the field brought Miami’s season total down to 56.8% conversion rate — 16th in the NFL. The Dolphins 34.4% third down conversion rate ranks 26th in football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passing game averages 216.2 yards per game, 23rd in the NFL. The rushing attack, despite its best output, still ranks last at 67.3 yards per game. Now, at 17 points per, Miami ranks 30th in scoring offense.
The Dolphins held the Jets to less than a 50% drive success rate (5 of 11 drives scored points), including the pair of drives aided by questionable calls. The 22 points allowed was the lowest mark since the victory in Indianapolis a month ago.
Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 23rd in passing defense, 30th against the run and dead last in scoring at 30.7 points allowed per game.
The Dolphins are allowing 59.2% of red zone drives to end in touchdowns — 23rd lowest in the league. On third down, the opposition converts 43.9% of the time — 26th in football.
The Dolphins remain top 10 in missed tackle percentage. They’ve had the 6th-fewest penalty yardage assessed against them with the 5th-fewest penalties accepted.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|72 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|59 (82%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|13 (18%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|7 (10%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|57 (79%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|55 (76%)
|WR Devante Parker
|18 (25%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|17 (24%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|10 (14%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|50 (69%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|41 (57%)
|TE Clive Walford
|33 (46%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|72 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|72 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|72 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|72 (100%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|63 (88%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|9 (12%)
After his best statistical game of the season against Philadelphia, Ryan Fitzpatrick put together one of his worst against the Jets. Only one of several interceptable passes was picked off, his rating was 65.7 and he averaged less than seven yards per pass. Fitzpatrick completed 40% of his passes against pressure for a paltry for 5.1 YPA.
A lot of the issues stemmed from the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. Isaiah Ford had the best day of the bunch posting 92 yards on nine targets (better than 10 YPT). Ford averaged 5.5 yards after the catch on the day.
Devante Parker caught both of his targets for 28 yards but left early with a concussion.
Mike Gesicki only caught 25% of his targets for 1.5 YPT. To his credit, one of those misses was an inaccurate throw as Gesicki uncovered in the end zone.
Allen Hurns continues to contribute on a familiar plane. He picked up 68 yards on seven targets and moved the chains three times. Since he signed his extension (four games), Hurns has 196 yards on 25 targets, good for a 7.84 YPT.
Most of Patrick Laird’s damage came off-tackle. His two long runs (16 and 14) were both outside runs, including 12 yards after contact on a run off left-tackle. Of Laird’s 44 rushing yards, 34 came outside. He averaged 2.21 yards after contact and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards.
Julie’n Davenport had his best game as a pro Sunday. He pitched a shutout in pass protection, but graded deep in the “F” category against the run.
The most pressures came from up the gut. Daniel Kilgore led the way with five, but they were all hurries. Keaton Sutherland was next with four, but just one hit on the quarterback. Right Guard Evan Boehm had a tough reentrance back into the lineup. His three pressures were all hits on Fitzpatrick.
Jesse Davis allowed one pressure (a hit) on top of what I thought was one of his best run-blocking games at right tackle.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|48 (68%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|37 (52%)
|DL Avery Moss
|24 (34%)
|DL John Jenkins
|21 (30%)
|DL Gerald Willis
|11 (15%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|59 (83%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|46 (65%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|35 (49%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|33 (46%)
|LB Charles Harris
|24 (34%)
|DB Nik Needham
|71 (100%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|71 (100%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|61 (86%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|44 (62%)
|DB Ken Webster
|29 (41%)
|DB Steven Parker
|25 (35%)
Steven Parker led the way in PFF grades this week with an elite 90 score. I’m curious to know how his fatal decision on the final drive reflects that grade, because that was an atrocious play that gave the Jets 37 yards on the game’s most critical possession.
Christian Wilkins was next. He had four more pressures and three run stops earning “green” grades across the board.
Adrian Colbert had his best game, according to PFF, since joining the team. He didn’t allow a reception in his deep safety position, made one tackle and missed another.
Raekwon McMillan only made three tackles, but they were all run stops. His effectiveness was measured by attacking lead blocks and leading Miami to its best day stopping the run all season.
Davon Godchaux had a pressure and two run stops as his strong season continues. Gerald Willis picked up two QB pressures (both hurries) on just seven pass rushing reps.
Vince Biegel picked up two pressures and three run stops. He didn’t allow a reception in six coverage reps, to boot.
Nik Needham surrendered 54 yards on 3-of-6 passing (should have been 2-of-6 if not for the poor call on the TD reversal, which also would’ve taken the yardage total down to 28 yards). He made six tackles and two for run stops.
Eric Rowe allowed just 2-of-4 completions for 16 yards. He also made 10 total tackles (1 missed) and four of those for run-stops. He shut out the Jets tight ends to further bolster his impressive numbers covering the position that plagued Miami’s defense for a decade.
The Final Three Weeks and the Draft Implications
If Sam Ficken’s field goal would’ve sailed wide, Miami would’ve lost four position in the draft order. Now, with three games left to play, the Dolphins figure to land somewhere between fourth and eighth ahead of next April’s all-important draft.
This only matters if Tua Tagovailoa enters the draft and Miami intends to select the Alabama product. Otherwise, quarterback is not the play with the first pick. Keeping those options open would be nice, and staying ahead of teams like Detroit, Arizona, Jacksonville and Atlanta increases Miami’s flexibility.
Aside from QB-needy teams taking Tua ahead of Miami, the likelihood of a trade-up increases with each spot Miami falls. Tracking those teams — the four immediately behind Miami — is the new out-of-town scoreboard watching Dolphins fans will endure the next three weeks (trust me, I’m getting tired of this fan experience too).
If the Dolphins land in behind Cincinnati, Washington and the Giants, it stands to reason they will get a crack at Tagovailoa. Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy/Ceedee Lamb would make a lot of sense to come off the board in those spots, especially given the undeniable talent of the former two, and the Giants resistance towards trading down (or perhaps they just take the best ‘hog-molly’ available, you never know with a G.M. who decided Daniel Jones was the best they could between the 2018-2020 drafts).
The Lions, in all likelihood, are without Matthew Stafford (we’ll discuss his potential move from Detroit and the fit with Miami on today’s podcast) for the rest of the year. They’ll finish with home games dates against Green Bay and Tampa Bay sandwiched outside of a road date in Denver.
The Cardinals, with a slowed Kyler Murray (hamstring), are home for the Browns Sunday before road dates in Seattle and Los Angeles (Rams).
Jacksonville probably isn’t winning any of their final three, they’ve been the worst team in football since their bye week. They’ll finish up with games in Oakland and Atlanta before finishing at home with the Colts.
Atlanta is probably clear of danger with regards to jumping Miami in the draft. They finish up at San Francisco, then home for Jacksonville and at Tampa Bay to end the season.
Miami could be favored to win the next two weeks, and if they meet expectations and win those games, a 5-11 finish most likely keeps Miami inside the top 10 of the draft.
Two wins equals the seventh pick in the draft — projected, of course. One victory likely means picking 5th or 6th, and no wins will result in a position in the top three. A third win over New England almost certainly takes Miami out of the top 10 altogether.
Root accordingly.
Fins Fall to Rivals, Officials – Dolphins Jets Week 14 Recap
Dolphins, Jets, officials all struggle Sunday in a walk-off winner for the home team
The decision to reverse an uncalled defensive pass interference on Cornerback Nik Needham is the story from an otherwise sloppy, forgettable game between two of the NFL’s oldest rivals. Yet, that call wasn’t even the most egregious decision adjudicated Sunday at the Meadowlands.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Total Yards
|362
|374
|Rushing
|122
|112
|Passing
|240
|262
|3rd / 4thDown
|4/13 (30.8%)
|5/14 (35.7%)
|Penalties
|5 (48 yards)
|5 (88 yards)
|Sacks For
|1
|2
|TOP
|30:06
|29:54
One of the just two touchdowns scored by either team was incorrectly ruled as such. Overturning an incompletion in which Demaryius Thomas failed to complete the catch on the way to the ground — because of a Needham pass break up — gave the Jets an extra four points and, ultimately, a victory.
Great play by Nik Needham, but somehow this is a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/d6oNjfR0pc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
The foul on Needham was confirmed as the correct decision by the league. It probably was, but it bailed the undeserving Jets out of a certain loss. New York was stuck in 3rd and 18 from its own 44-yard-line after Andrew Van Ginkel’s first career sack. With only 60 seconds remaining, a reception there puts the Jets into a long field situation, at best. Instead, New York were awarded a fresh set of downs and would inch closer before a 44-yard winner from Sam Ficken.
The Dolphins had many chances to overcome the hometown help, but failed to do so repeatedly. Stunningly short-handed on the offensive side (each of Miami’s top four wide receivers were out for one reason or another) Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t get it going on four separate trips inside the Jets 10-yard-line.
Miami entered the week as the third best red zone outfit, but followed up last week’s perfect 4-for-4 showing with a goose egg in the game’s most critical area.
With drives spanning 92, 67, 65, 62, 45, 36, and 56 yards, Miami’s ability to move the ball was rather astonishing. If we’re talking about the starting lineup the team entered training camp with, the Dolphins were on running backs number 4 and 5 Sunday, and wide receivers 5-7. One of those receivers arrive in Miami this past Thursday.
Concussions knocked Devante Parker and Albert Wilson out of the game. Michael Deiter played, but didn’t start the game, and Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are making a case for more significant roles in 2020.
The defense executed a bend-but-don’t-break game plan. New York put together drives of 74, 77, 62, 51 and 49 yards, but Miami also forced three punts (two three-and-outs), a turnover-on-downs, and picked off Sam Darnold for the eighth time in four career head-to-head games.
For the second time this season, Miami and its band of misfits outplayed a New York roster that was assembled for playoff contention. This time, however, Miami came up short, and it’s probably for the best. The Dolphins retain the fourth position in the 2020 NFL Draft, where a victory would have seen Miami slide all the back to the eighth spot at the close of week 14 business.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
This was the worst game Ryan Fitzpatrick played in several weeks, even after it started off so strongly. Fitzpatrick was constantly under duress, and was forced to create improvisational success.
Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to a lifetime extension. pic.twitter.com/klsuUhFnjh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Fitzpatrick led the way in rushing with 65 yards on the ground. That brings his season total to 186 yards, just 15 behind the team’s leader in Mark Walton. Fitzpatrick aside, Miami’s three leading rushers on the season won’t contribute another yard (Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Walton) for the Dolphins this season.
Accounting for 16 of the offense’s 22 touchdowns, the only things Fitzpatrick isn’t doing are cooking the meals and flying the plane. Still, this was not his best showing. He was late and off-target on several occasions, and threw a number of interceptable passes.
The creativity off-script kept Miami in the game, just as did Fitzpatrick’s ability to quickly process the coverage, and make the corresponding play. He recognizes man coverage and a free rusher well enough to make the opposition pay with his legs, and he’s very deadly against zone looks. More on this in the wide receivers portion.
Running Backs
Patrick Laird has been a welcomed shot in the arm to a running game that’s dead on the vine. Miami’s run blocking leaves plenty to be desired, but The Intern (A.K.A. White Lightning) put together 48 yards on the ground. But he was also in the air, and everywhere, to the tune of 38 receiving yards, including an ankle-breaking sluggo route.
The sluggo and The Intern is by youuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/oMXiqHTdrR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
That was the only set of ankles Laird broke — quite literally.
Nasty jump cut by The Intern, AKA White Lightning. pic.twitter.com/gsyKugVr6f
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Myles Gaskin didn’t have the production this week, but he showed the patience, vision and burst that made him a four-time 1,200-yard rusher at Washington. He’s a viable option next year as a change-of-pace back that can correctly identify the lanes on outside or inside zone.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker helps Fitzpatrick beat man coverage with his leaping and big-play ability, which was on display for Parker’s second and final catch of the game. When Fitzpatrick can identify his matchups, it makes the passing game dangerous against any coverage. But when the offense is down so many players, the matchups become few-and-far between.
Devante Parker continues to force teams out of man coverage. pic.twitter.com/7X0Ww90jhw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Parker would leave the game after his head slammed to the turf. Devante tried to shake it off, but he was clearly woozy, and would not return.
Allen Hurns is the usual security blanket for Fitzpatrick against zone coverage, and he made a number of big plays despite playing through an ailment of his own. Hurns piled up 68 yards on five catches.
Isaiah Ford received an unexpected opportunity this week and ran with it. He made some noise after the catch and picked up 92 yards on six receptions. He displayed strong hands and toughness on a number of bang-bang receptions.
Mike Gesicki did not do well to follow up his career-day against the Jets in November, but that was more of a function of New York’s defense. Gesicki ran into brackets throughout the game, and Fitzpatrick missed him the one time he uncovered in the end zone.
Offensive Line
Michael Deiter saw his 100% snap record broken Sunday by losing the starting job to Keaton Sutherland. Sutherland had some moments in the run game; he shows a penchant for engaging, turning and sealing off some nice gaps in the run game.
Deiter returned to the lineup and got some work late, including a big hold that momentarily backed Miami out of field goal range.
Jesse Davis had his best game at right tackle last week, and did not put together back-to-back performances. He struggled once again to wall off the edge in the passing game, but he did seal the edge in the ground game a few times.
Davis seal
Smythe and Kilgore climb
Cox lead pic.twitter.com/rrcVF2qpIg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Evan Boehm was back in at right guard for Shaq Calhoun, but he had his worst game as a Dolphin. Boehm was constantly over-powered or beaten with quickness.
The same was true of Daniel Kilgore at center. Kilgore is asked to reach a lot and it’s a 50/50 proposition if he’s going to get there on any given play.
Defensive Line
Just as the run game got going for the first time since October, Miami had its best run-defense day of the year. The Jets ran the ball 32 times for an average of 3.5 yards per rush.
Davon Godchaux was at the forefront of the quality day from the front. He continues to overpower guards and centers in one-on-one situations and hold the point against doubles. He also walked the Jets guards into the quarterback a couple of times.
Hey @ChauxDown, that man has a family. pic.twitter.com/HySmFudJWN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Christian Wilkins was in on five stops, but had a lot of bad reps getting rolled out of the gap.
Gerald Willis was involved a few times putting together his best showing in his young Dolphins career. He added his first QB hit.
Charles Harris still isn’t playing very much, but he made a play possible for Vince Biegel with a strong edge forcing the split zone tight end into the ball carrier.
Damn fine rep from Charles Harris to condense the lane and allow Biegel to close that backside. pic.twitter.com/YIQpWrZiLD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan was back to doing his thing in this game. McMillan played his best, fastest game in a number of weeks. He constantly timed up the Jets snaps and knifed into the backfield to blow up a lead block, or go directly to the source and get the ball carrier.
Hell yeah, Bake. What a play to spill the FB. pic.twitter.com/FWAhJi9eEB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Jerome Baker was off to a miserable start, but really turned things around in the second half. He took after McMillan with the aggressive, reckless abandon flying in against the run and blowing up blocks.
Baker is having a hell of a second half. Stack em up, disengage, make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/UQgRwOOcFv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Vince Biegel has been the most pleasant surprise to this Dolphins team. He was in on nine stops, closed down the backside on runs away from him, and held the point on runs in his direction.
Andrew Van Ginkel showed the type of rush traits this scheme calls for on his first career sack. He worked up field, engaged the blocker, kept his eyes on the quarterback, and came off to get Sam Darnold to the ground when he tried to escape.
Andre Van Ginkel’s first career sack is a potential game winner against the Stej. pic.twitter.com/0yPzVASOMx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham was involved on two plays that arguably proved to be the difference in the game, which is unfortunate because he was excellent otherwise. Needham was involved as a tackler, he undercut routes for big break ups on third down, and he played the ball extremely well.
Well-timed corner blitz and Needham makes the play. pic.twitter.com/ZPfQBgJDSq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Steven Parker made two huge plays in this game — one for the Dolphins, and one for the Jets. He picked off Darnold driving out of his deep half position for Miami’s lone takeaway. He also inexplicably gambled on the play that put the Jets in position for a game-winning field goal.
Steven Parker takes advantage of a terrible throw from Darnold to make it 8 picks on four career games against Miami. pic.twitter.com/P0itD0PYWT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Ken Webster had a difficult day. The Jets went after Webster relentless and he was regularly a step late.
Jomal Wiltz continues to tackle efficiently, but he too was often a step late in coverage. The same was true of Ryan Lewis.
Recap
The passion Brian Flores showed at the end of the game is difficult to ignore. Far be it from me to compare myself to Coach, but passion has fueled the entire Locked On Dolphins venture and watching that man bear his heart and soul into this is the most admirable trait I’ve seen in a Dolphins Head Coach since the Don.
Flores cares. This stuff matters to him. It effects his pride and his spirit with the Dolphins lose games, and that personality is rubbing off on his team. This Miami Dolphins squad, the one that is comprised of nearly 50% undrafted free agents — because of shipping off or losing almost half the original starters to injury — is a two-point conversion and botched officiating away from a 5-4 record post-bye.
Coach is hot pic.twitter.com/Oc4f9i1JrQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
There are still a lot of areas to fix on this roster, especially to fully execute the defensive vision of Flores, but once he gets those parts, this will be a fun team to watch.
The Dolphins are already tough, smart, and disciplined. The last piece of that puzzle is some more talent.
With 14 draft picks (6 in the top 60) and nearly $130 million in cap space, those final ingredients will arrive in March and April.
