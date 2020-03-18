Connect with us

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins sign center Ted Karras

Shawn Digity

Published

60 mins ago

on

Ted Karras Miami Dolphins
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The free agency cascade continues for the Dolphins as the league enters its first official day of the league year.

This time, the Miami Dolphins have signed Ted Karras from the New England Patriots to boost the offensive line.

After declining Daniel Kilgore’s option and allowing him to become a free agent, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a new center.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Karras was signed to a one-year deal to fill that void, and it’s worth $4 million.

Signing Ted Karras helps replace Kilgore in the starting position for now, but it is expected that the Dolphins will still address the offensive line during the 2020 Draft.

Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England after being drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 Draft out of Illinois.

Karras did not see very many snaps during his first three seasons, averaging about 13% of the offensive snaps in that time.

Karras saw a much more intense workload in 2019 when he played for 90% of the offensive snaps, though.

By necessity, more than anything, Karras is the starting center for the time being.

But as mentioned above, the draft will reshape things, so Karras’ starting role is in pencil right now.

 

Shawn Digity

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Running Backs, Sign Jordan Howard

Jason Hrina

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Image Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After focusing heavily on defense, the Miami Dolphins 2020 starting offense is beginning to take shape.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign running back Jordan Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard is signing a 2-year deal worth $10m (guarantees currently unknown).

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Jordan Howard brings a veteran presence and yet another promising player to Miami’s roster.

After breaking into the NFL with a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard seemed to tamper over the past two seasons. His 2018 season in Chicago was underwhelming by his standards, as he finished with 935 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) average.

With Tarik Cohen blossoming, the Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Though his days as a number 1 back seemed behind him, Howard played his complimentary role perfectly as he ended the season with 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and a 4.4 YPC.

While Howard figures to be the starting running back for 2020, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami drafts a running back high in the 2020 NFL draft. This offense under Chan Gailey will presumably run multiple running backs heavily throughout the season, and Miami can maximize Howard’s value by splitting his carries.

Howard likely improves Miami’s rushing offense, but as Dolphins fans notoriously know, their rushing success hinders on the success of the offensive line.

Even with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Miami is still on the lookout for a starting center and a starting left tackle. With free agency beginning to wind down, it looks more and more likely that the team will look to address these holes through the draft.

 

Miami Dolphins

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill Signs with the Miami Dolphins

Jason Hrina

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Image Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins continue to add valuable depth pieces (with the ability to blossom) to their roster.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a 1-year deal. Financial details are currently unknown.

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Grugier-Hill was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th-round of the 2016 NFL draft. He served primarily as a special teams player the first three years of his career, with a moderate amount of snaps on defense as well.

Snap Count over the past two seasons:

  • 2018 – Defense: 328 // ST: 343
  • 2019 – Defense: 300 // ST: 126

He began to show improvement throughout his 4th season, proving he isn’t strictly a special teams player.

Grugier-Hill signs with the Dolphins after ending the 2019 on injured-reserve with a back injury. The three-year captain on the Eagles brings even more leadership to the locker room, though there is no guarantee that Grugier-Hill will make the team in 2020 – with his recovery playing a huge part in the decision.

This signing likely has little effect on the Dolphins’ linebacker situation, as the team recently signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tendered Vince Biegel.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins to Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Chris Kowalewski

Published

1 day ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Continuing their efforts to improve upon a lacklustre pass rush in 2019, the Miami Dolphins continue to be active on the second day of ‘legal tampering’.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.

With a deal reportedly set at $15m ($7.5m fully guaranteed) over 2 years, Miami’s front office have moved quickly to bolster their defensive front, having yesterday agreed to terms with Shaq Lawson.

Whilst Lawson was a first round pick of the Buffalo Bills (19th overall) in the 2018 draft, the Dolphins acquire Ogbah as a former second round pick (Browns 2016) in the hope that Brian Flores’ defensive prowess can help them achieve a higher potential.

During his 3 years as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah started 40 games at defensive end, accruing 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recovers and 17 pass defenses.

He was traded to the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs on 2 April 2019, appearing in 10 games (4 starts) in which he made 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (20 solo), whilst playing 37% of the available defensive snaps. He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on 18 November 2019 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Ogbah’s presence on the Dolphins, combined with Shaq Lawson, undoubtedly turns up the pressure – if not ends the opportunities – for Miami’s unproductive 2017 first round pick, Charles Harris.

Whilst the deals cannot become official until after 4pm (ET) tomorrow, the Dolphins have clearly sent a message about the improvement which they wish to see out of their defensive unit during this rebuild process.

And there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue in the following days.

LATEST

