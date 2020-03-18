Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign center Ted Karras
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The free agency cascade continues for the Dolphins as the league enters its first official day of the league year.
This time, the Miami Dolphins have signed Ted Karras from the New England Patriots to boost the offensive line.
After declining Daniel Kilgore’s option and allowing him to become a free agent, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a new center.
Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Karras was signed to a one-year deal to fill that void, and it’s worth $4 million.
Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins, per source.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2020
Signing Ted Karras helps replace Kilgore in the starting position for now, but it is expected that the Dolphins will still address the offensive line during the 2020 Draft.
Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England after being drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 Draft out of Illinois.
Karras did not see very many snaps during his first three seasons, averaging about 13% of the offensive snaps in that time.
Karras saw a much more intense workload in 2019 when he played for 90% of the offensive snaps, though.
By necessity, more than anything, Karras is the starting center for the time being.
But as mentioned above, the draft will reshape things, so Karras’ starting role is in pencil right now.
Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Running Backs, Sign Jordan Howard
After focusing heavily on defense, the Miami Dolphins 2020 starting offense is beginning to take shape.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign running back Jordan Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard is signing a 2-year deal worth $10m (guarantees currently unknown).
The #Dolphins are closing in on a deal for #Eagles RB Jordan Howard, source said. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year and flashed when healthy.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Jordan Howard brings a veteran presence and yet another promising player to Miami’s roster.
After breaking into the NFL with a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard seemed to tamper over the past two seasons. His 2018 season in Chicago was underwhelming by his standards, as he finished with 935 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) average.
With Tarik Cohen blossoming, the Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Though his days as a number 1 back seemed behind him, Howard played his complimentary role perfectly as he ended the season with 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and a 4.4 YPC.
While Howard figures to be the starting running back for 2020, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami drafts a running back high in the 2020 NFL draft. This offense under Chan Gailey will presumably run multiple running backs heavily throughout the season, and Miami can maximize Howard’s value by splitting his carries.
How can one watch this play and not want to see more Jordan Howard? pic.twitter.com/spAyQ1koFq
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 23, 2019
Howard likely improves Miami’s rushing offense, but as Dolphins fans notoriously know, their rushing success hinders on the success of the offensive line.
Even with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Miami is still on the lookout for a starting center and a starting left tackle. With free agency beginning to wind down, it looks more and more likely that the team will look to address these holes through the draft.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill Signs with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins continue to add valuable depth pieces (with the ability to blossom) to their roster.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a 1-year deal. Financial details are currently unknown.
LB Kamu Grugier Hill heads to the #Dolphins on a 1-year deal, source says.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Grugier-Hill was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th-round of the 2016 NFL draft. He served primarily as a special teams player the first three years of his career, with a moderate amount of snaps on defense as well.
Snap Count over the past two seasons:
- 2018 – Defense: 328 // ST: 343
- 2019 – Defense: 300 // ST: 126
He began to show improvement throughout his 4th season, proving he isn’t strictly a special teams player.
Grugier-Hill signs with the Dolphins after ending the 2019 on injured-reserve with a back injury. The three-year captain on the Eagles brings even more leadership to the locker room, though there is no guarantee that Grugier-Hill will make the team in 2020 – with his recovery playing a huge part in the decision.
Look at Kamu Grugier-Hill.. two blocks, sheds them both and makes a tackle for loss on 4th & goal.
This is textbook. Also – Mychal Kendrick’s could never. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UQj3ddYORS
— Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) September 8, 2018
This signing likely has little effect on the Dolphins’ linebacker situation, as the team recently signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tendered Vince Biegel.
Miami Dolphins to Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Continuing their efforts to improve upon a lacklustre pass rush in 2019, the Miami Dolphins continue to be active on the second day of ‘legal tampering’.
According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 2-year deal worth $15M with $7.5M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports told ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
With a deal reportedly set at $15m ($7.5m fully guaranteed) over 2 years, Miami’s front office have moved quickly to bolster their defensive front, having yesterday agreed to terms with Shaq Lawson.
Whilst Lawson was a first round pick of the Buffalo Bills (19th overall) in the 2018 draft, the Dolphins acquire Ogbah as a former second round pick (Browns 2016) in the hope that Brian Flores’ defensive prowess can help them achieve a higher potential.
During his 3 years as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah started 40 games at defensive end, accruing 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recovers and 17 pass defenses.
He was traded to the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs on 2 April 2019, appearing in 10 games (4 starts) in which he made 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (20 solo), whilst playing 37% of the available defensive snaps. He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on 18 November 2019 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.
Ogbah’s presence on the Dolphins, combined with Shaq Lawson, undoubtedly turns up the pressure – if not ends the opportunities – for Miami’s unproductive 2017 first round pick, Charles Harris.
Whilst the deals cannot become official until after 4pm (ET) tomorrow, the Dolphins have clearly sent a message about the improvement which they wish to see out of their defensive unit during this rebuild process.
And there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue in the following days.
