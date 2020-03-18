Miami Dolphins sign center Ted Karras

MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The free agency cascade continues for the Dolphins as the league enters its first official day of the league year.

This time, the Miami Dolphins have signed Ted Karras from the New England Patriots to boost the offensive line.

After declining Daniel Kilgore’s option and allowing him to become a free agent, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a new center.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Karras was signed to a one-year deal to fill that void, and it’s worth $4 million.

Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2020

Signing Ted Karras helps replace Kilgore in the starting position for now, but it is expected that the Dolphins will still address the offensive line during the 2020 Draft.

Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England after being drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 Draft out of Illinois.

Karras did not see very many snaps during his first three seasons, averaging about 13% of the offensive snaps in that time.

Karras saw a much more intense workload in 2019 when he played for 90% of the offensive snaps, though.

By necessity, more than anything, Karras is the starting center for the time being.

But as mentioned above, the draft will reshape things, so Karras’ starting role is in pencil right now.