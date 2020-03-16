Miami Dolphins Sign Cornerback Byron Jones

UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones’ contract is a 5-year deal worth $82.5m ($57m guaranteed).

Byron Jones’ new contract with the Dolphins will be a five-year, $82.5 million deal, including $57 million guaranteed, per source. It includes $40 million in first two years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Miami’s abundant amount of cap space is beginning to pay off.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed prized cornerback Byron Jones to a deal that is expected to make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

Source: The #Dolphins are getting #Cowboys FA CB Byron Jones. A massive deal for the now highest-paid corner. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Byron Jones is a huge addition to Miami’s budding secondary, and brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores loves with his players.

Since being drafted in the 1st-round (27th-overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL draft, Jones has been phenomenal corner and safety in this league.

If you’re one to view moves solely on stats, you’d probably think he is overpaid. Over his 5-year career, Jones has only been able to haul in 2 interceptions, but has 43 passes defended to go along with that. He’s a feared corner and is typically avoided by opposing quarterbacks.

Jones joins star cornerback Xavien Howard as what has potentially come the best cornerback tandem in the NFL. Howard’s stats may be a bit more gaudy, but Jones has been extremely durable throughout his career – missing only 1 game in 5 years. Howard also has a potential 4-game suspension looming for domestic violence charges earlier this year.

Though the Dolphins may still look to sign or draft a safety, it seems their secondary is set with Howard, Jones, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Jomal Wiltz and Bobby McCain.

Jones goes along with today’s theme of signing former 1st-round picks. Earlier today, the Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers (2015 – 9th-overall), Shaq Lawson (2016 – 19th-overall) and now Jones (2015 – 27th-overall).

Depending on the financial details of Jones’ deal, the Dolphins should still have roughly $45m left in cap space for 2020. Account for some depth signings, rookie draft picks and potentially some more dead money and Miami may only have a couple of notable moves left to make.