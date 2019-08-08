Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Nkemdiche
The Miami Dolphins have bolstered what is arguably the strongest unit on their roster, though they’ve done so with a tepid player.
According to the Miami Dolphins official twitter account, the team has signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and subsequently placed him on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
We have signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.
August 8, 2019
Nkemdiche, a former teammate of Laremy Tunsil‘s at Ole Miss, has been a disappointing former first-round pick (#29 overall) for the Arizona Cardinals.
Within the past 9 months, Nkemdiche has suffered a torn ACL, was arrested twice in June, and was released by the team that drafted him. Which means Nkemdiche is the perfect reclamation product for the Dolphins to pursue.
Throughout his first three seasons, Nkemdiche has been active for 27 (out of a possible 48) games (56%) and has only made 6 starts during that time. He has forced 2 fumbles, recovered 1 fumble, recorded 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss (TFLs), and 10 quarterback hits.
For comparisons sake, Charles Harris has 3 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits….in his two-year career.
If there is a silver lining in all of this, Nkemdiche recorded all 4.5 sacks, 9 of his 10 TFLs, and 7 of his 10 QB hits last season. You could argue there is still room for Nkemdiche to grow, but he wore out his welcome when he showed up to Arizona’s training camp overweight.
Like Harris, Nkemdiche was selected to to the physical traits he possessed; however, he was an incomplete football player. The Cardinals saw this raw talent and believed they could bolster their defensive line and create a football player out of him. And just like we’re seeing with Mike Gesicki now at tight end, you can’t always take an athletic human and turn them into a football player.
Nkemdiche might be a candidate to return from IR in the middle of the season, giving the Dolphins a fresh, starting-caliber player at defensive tackle. This will help minimize the number of snaps players like Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux will have to absorb later in the season – especially if this team expects to make any kind of playoff run.
Between the two homegrown defensive tackles (Taylor and Godchaux), recently drafted Christian Wilkins, and reliable backup Akeem Spence, the Dolphins should be in a luxurious position at defensive tackle when the season begins. The buy-low addition of Nkemdiche should only be a good thing for Miami’s 2019 outlook.
Dolphins-Falcons Preseason Game Day Preview – What to Expect
Tonight’s debut for Brian Flores is more about pageantry than anything else
Landmark moments like today always wind up with me taking a personal inventory. Since the Dolphins last played a football game against another team, I’ve written 184 stories for this website and recorded 152 Locked On Dolphins podcasts.
Over that time, we’ve covered everything from in-depth profiles of all the new players, coaches, expected schemes, and the multi-year plan laid forth in this Miami Dolphins rebuild.
A rebuild that promises for a brighter future, even if the penance is a painful step backwards towards the ravine of the National Football League standings.
Head Coach Brian Flores makes his debut tonight in what promises to be a sloppy, dialed-back football game that hardly qualifies itself as such. This game holds intrigue in that it’s the first test; the first opportunity to evaluate just how far this organization has to go before it can muster up an operation fit to finally dethrone those damn Pats.
But that may well be the theme of the entire season — evaluation. In a year where the win-loss total — in sacrilegious fashion — might not be the primary objective, we turn to the developments of the individuals. Who will be deemed worthy of carrying the torch down through the depths, in hopes of re-emerging from the abyss?
Regardless, there’s tackle football in South Florida tonight. And, for that, we rejoice. Here are 10 things you can expect to see when the Dolphins tee it up against the Falcons.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Falcons
Sunflower Seeds and Ball Caps for Key Players
The list of players held out of Tuesday’s practice for Miami is long. Jakeem Grant, Raekwon McMillan, Reshad Jones, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Woodard, Zach Sterup, Chase Allen and Cordrea Tankersley were down the last time the Dolphins practiced, and it’s probably safe to assume that Jerome Baker, Albert Wilson, Dwayne Allen and Kiko Alonso are held out for precautionary reasons.
The case could be made to sit some veterans, but this is merely speculation. Tank Carradine’s injury history suggests he probably doesn’t need the reps. The same could be said about Daniel Kilgore. Laremy Tunsil doesn’t need to risk getting rolled up on in August.
On the other side of the ball, Atlanta has plenty of established veterans with a penchant for skipping these week-one tune-up games.
Matt Ryan, strangely, has not been one of them — he’ll see one series at the most. According to The Falcoholic, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Deion Jones, Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter, Desmond Trufant, and Duke Riley are among those not expected to play.
That offensive firepower on the bench segues perfectly into our second bullet point.
No Points Allowed by the First Team Defense
Watching Matt Ryan take a second-team offense — albeit against many Dolphins backups in its own right — right down the field will be the precursor to a barrage of tanking tweets — something I prefer not to see 4 minutes into the new season.
Defenses are supposed to be ahead of the attack units this time of year, and the one great hope this season for Miami lies on this side of the ball. Keep Ryan scoreless, and if the Dolphins starters come back out for a second or third series, definitely don’t let Matt Schaub onto the scoreboard.
And if the Dolphins defense is to have success, then we can surely ascertain this next bullet point.
Take the Under
I’ve watched every Dolphins preseason game for the last two decades. I know this script. The score usually resembles that of a slow-pitch softball game, and features an inordinate amount of field goal kicking.
I became curious the other night and checked the scores of Miami’s preseason contests going back to 2006. The reason I stopped there was because of the redundancy of my discovery.
Every single year — except for 2013 when Miami played five preseason games — exactly 75% of Dolphins exhibition games went under the Vegas total. Do with that information what you will.
Josh Rosen Playing with at Least Some Starters
Miami’s depth chart, paired the rep distribution in practice, do not track. Even though Rosen hasn’t operated with the first-team in its entirety, he has thrown to some of the first-team receivers. Though that group currently includes Isaiah Ford filling in for the injured Jakeem Grant and limited Albert Wilson, expect Rosen to see at least one series with some of the current “starters.”
Schemes Bereft of Regular Season Nuance
The Dolphins install has been rampant and accelerated through the first two weeks of training camp. Everything we’ve seen at practice goes out the window as Coach Flores and Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea are certain to strip this thing down to its bare bones.
Putting players in position to win one-on-one matchups, without the clever and complex games of the Miami defense, will be the preferred operating procedure. On offense, it ought to be a steady dose of power, lead, and two-man route combinations built-in off of play-pass.
Special Teams
This group is important every preseason. Typically, the guys assigned to chase down punts and kickoffs are first-in-line for jobs on the back end of the roster. That’s certainly the case tonight, but if Flores is to bring some of his Patriots principles with him, we’ll see a lot of starters on the special teams’ units.
Perhaps that philosophy doesn’t carry into the preseason, but it will once the games count. Either way, the third phase bears watching.
A Long Night for Jake Rudock
The Atlanta bench provided plenty of heat on the Broncos offensive reserves in the Hall of Fame Game. The depth of the Dolphins offensive line is — well — it’s a concern. Getting all 11 players, each of whom are fighting for their NFL lives, to execute a relatively new scheme against live bullets for the first time is a tall order.
Rudock’s physical skill set isn’t anything extraordinary, and so he needs to be elevated by those around him. Do you feel confident that a group of undrafted free agents and former AAF players can do that? I don’t.
Position Battles
Positions are up for grabs all over this roster. Starting jobs, specific personnel grouping jobs, and jobs in general are within reach for just about every player on this roster.
We know about the quarterback battle, and that’s the headliner, but don’t expect this game to move that needle one way or the other.
Running back is a big one. No position changes the evaluation from practice to games like ball carriers. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage sit comfortably atop the depth chart, but the third and potentially fourth spots are wide open. Keep it simple and check for who runs the hardest, and who shows the most in the passing game between Mark Walton, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird, and Kenneth Farrow.
The wide receiver position might be set in stone at this point, but the option to keep a sixth could be decided by production. Trenton Irwin has had a nice camp. Isaiah Ford is doing well to keep his NFL life alive, and Allen Hurns and Brice Butler have some ground to make up.
The tight end group is also likely decided as far as who sticks around, but the order is up in the air. Personnel groupings have dictated who has played throughout camp, but keep an eye on that Nick O’Leary versus Durham Smythe matchup — particularly how they fare in 11-personnel. A close eye should be kept on Mike Gesicki; his biggest knock is the physical aspect of the game, and there’s no better barometer than facing another team in that regard.
Michael Deiter could be in for the most action. He’ll likely open up as the starting guard, but will probably see some work at center as well. The story is the same — at least in the latter portion — regarding Chris Reed. It’s important for the low-level free agent to show well in these game situations since his play dropped off once the pads came on. Jaryd Jones-Smith has a big opportunity with Zach Sterup down, while Kyle Fuller can inch closer to first-team work if he outperforms surprise starter Shaq Calhoun.
It’ll be fun to see Christian Wilkins in the full uniform for the first time. In fact, this Dolphins interior defensive line should have the most wins of any group. Miami is deep in this area and the Falcons likely won’t have many starters in the game for long, if at all. Knocking the offensive line back and shutting down the run game should be a focal point all night.
The sub-package rotation probably won’t be revealed, so it’s up to the guys to win their one-on-ones. How well does Andrew Van Ginkel handle a pass-rush role? Can Sam Eguavoen continue to carve out a considerable role on this defense? Will strong camps translate for Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson? The play of this foursome could make Kiko Alonso expendable.
With Eric Rowe down, it’s a big night for a lot of young corners. Nik Needham has been playing with the first-team and might start the game. Behind him, Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis need to show out in games after difficult camps respectively. Jomal Wiltz has earned considerable work with the first-team, he’s a spotlight player tonight.
Montre Hartage was a three-year starter at corner for Northwestern. He’s been working as a safety — and not as combo corner-safety like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jomal Wiltz — he’s been the primary backup when Bobby McCain leaves the field. Maurice Smith could get caught in the numbers game, but he’s shown promise in the preseason in the past; 2019 needs to be his best one yet.
Final Thought
Nothing in this game will bring about a final decision. Coach Flores already told us that the staff has a feel for about 95% of the roster, though he admitted he’s been wrong before. Every year, across the NFL, players shine in these games and still wind up unemployed.
This three-hour event is for the fans. The other 60 hours the coaches spend with the players every week provide a far better barometer for who will be here come September 8 when the Ravens come to town.
But hey, it’s football season. Phins up!
Kenny Stills Calls Out Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross
Kenny Stills has been the most-polarizing player on the Miami Dolphins over the past few seasons, and it has nothing to do with his performance on the field.
After Colin Kaepernick‘s kneeling took the NFL and the rest of our nation by storm, Stills has prominently been a vocal and visual supporter of his protest. If you peruse through his social media pages, you have a plethora of evidence that show off his charitable efforts, the various marketing t-shirts Kaepernick and his movement have produced, as well as plenty of political takes (made directly or indirectly at our current political climate).
For the most part, owner Stephen Ross has allowed his players to participate in the national anthem as they so please. First, they were allowed to kneel unconditionally. Then, if they wanted to kneel, they were asked to stay in the lockerroom during the anthem, only to come out once the anthem was done. This created such a media stir that Ross reversed this direction and allowed the players to freely protest once again.
Now, the game of politics has come up again in conjunction with the Miami Dolphins. This time, it has to do with Ross’ off-the-field actions rather than his input on anthem protests during gameday.
Developer Stephen Ross, of The Related Companies, (which developed Hudson Yards and owns @Equinox and @soulcycle) is hosting a fundraiser for President Trump in The Hamptons. $250,000 for lunch, a photo and a private roundtable. https://t.co/unTnaKTMav
— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 6, 2019
Ross is one of the richest people in the entire world. His net worth is larger than all of the people reading this article multiplied by a billion. He can wipe his ass with hundred dollar bills and he wouldn’t even flinch. And just as one rich guy would have it, he’s throwing a party for another rich guy. Except the rich guy he’s throwing a party for is the most-polarizing figure in the entire country, and that’s Donald Trump.
Which overall, is fine. Ross, like any human being, is allowed to do what he wants with his money. What makes this an interesting story related to the Miami Dolphins is the response Kenny Stills had to Ross’ announcement that he is throwing a fundraiser for Trump in the Hamptons.
🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep
— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019
For reference, Ross’ mission statement reads: “We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”
Most of us would never dare diminish or degrade something our boss has done – there are way too many consequences, and very few positive outcomes that can come from that action.
But Kenny Stills isn’t worrying about his paycheck or social standing within the organization. Stills has made it known where his priorities lie, and that’s ensuring, in his eyes, that the world is a better and more-equal place.
Stills has been politically vocal for a few years now, and Ross hasn’t forced Chris Grier (or Mike Tannenbaum) to trade Miami’s most-reliable receiver….yet. Could this be the end to Stills’ Miami Dolphins career? Will Grier, Brian Flores and the rest of the coaching staff have the ability to talk Ross out of letting him go, or will Ross’ ego be too large to overcome?
During an offseason where everything seemed to be going swimmingly simple for the Dolphins, the rift between Stills and Ross will be an interesting story to monitor. We’re just a month before the start of the season, will this cause a distraction? Will it bring the team closer together? How will Flores navigate his first real “issue”?
It’ll be very interesting to see what becomes of all of this as the season inches closer.
Dolphins Defensive Plan Hinges on the Growth of Jerome Baker
Miami’s second-year ‘backer poised to take on expanded role in a new defense
“[Jerome Baker] has taken a leadership role, he’s taken a step in that direction. He’s smart, very athletic, and his lateral quickness is good for the linebacker position. The challenge will be putting everything together.” — Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.
That final blurb — the subtle nod about putting it all together — is a prime opportunity to read between the lines of what is an otherwise run-of-the-mill coach’s presser.
Putting it all together, in this defensive scheme, requires a linebacker to adhere to multiple gaps in the running game. It requires the player to rush the quarterback both in one-on-one situations, and as a blitzer. That lateral quickness is paramount to the pursuit and tackle responsibilities in the running game.
Jerome Baker only had three sacks in his 2018 rookie campaign, but the Dolphins are entrusting the 22-year-old with the integral role of the linebacker unit. Throughout the early portions of this year’s training camp, Baker is causing problems for the Dolphins offensive line.
Jerome Baker gets in for a sack within a second of the snap. This dude is such a natural blitzer.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 3, 2019
Andy Kent, of the Palm Beach Post, detailed Baker’s increased involvement in an exclusive interview last week.
“They’re using me for a lot of different things this year – pass rush, dropping, covering running backs, covering tight ends. To me it’s fun,” Baker said. “I really don’t have a set job. It’s kind of fit in, do this and whatever they ask me I do.
Baker’s position coach, Rob Leonard, waxed poetically about Baker’s vast array of football prowess. “He’s definitely emerging as a leader. He has all the physical tools — cover, blitz, he can run, he’s physical. He’s starting to really believe all the things that we saw when we first got here.”
It’s unanimous. This staff loves the former Buckeye Linebacker for his versatility and explosiveness — two traits that will surely increase Baker’s workload in year-two as a pro.
But what exactly does that role entail? Identifying players to take on specific roles from the Patriots scheme — directed by Flores — has been a hot topic all offseason. Baker’s emergence is beginning to reveal some transparency on the issue.
Kyle Van Noy played 90% of New England’s snaps last season, 16% more than the Patriots second-highest linebacker workload (Dont’a Hightower). In today’s NFL, sub-packages are the new base, and require ‘backers to excel in all facets of the game in order to stay on the field for the vast majority of the snaps.
Baker’s emerging leadership has put him in charge of communicating the defensive signals so far in camp, but those versatile traits will put the onus on Baker to execute Miami’s unique, complex defensive scheme.
A scheme the is liable to show one look, and bring another at the snap. A scheme that will use stunts, twists, slants, delayed blitzes, and the amoeba package; which features only one down-lineman and host of players wandering about the defensive front, searching for a gap to attack.
Made a big deal out of Patriots “amoeba” fronts against Minnesota (https://t.co/jDOl1YR52P). But they showed something similar in Week 6.
Cover 0. No safety. Man-to-man. What looks like a six-man rush is really a three-man rush. Flowers, Clayborn pressure. Ball out. Short gain. pic.twitter.com/MByVn25Bxv
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 16, 2019
Stunts, twists, and slants all fall under the category of “games” meaning the defensive line attempts to defeat the pass protection by causing confusion over winning straight up, one-on-one match-ups.
NE has become infamous for getting pressure w/out a stable of premiere pass rushers
"Stunts" (players exchanging gaps to confuse the OL) are a key to their success, mainly using games b/w their tackles and ends like this "EX" stunt (DE penetrates i/s, then DT replaces the edge) pic.twitter.com/LPH3S39pNE
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 2, 2019
Richard Seymour, Chandler Jones, and Trey Flowers. All dominant rushers that were cast aside from the origin defense for which Flores wants to model his scheme after. So when Miami ignored the edge position for the 2019 season, fans were left to wonder, where the hell is the pass rush going to come from?
The answer always was — and always will be — from the scheme. With tight man-coverage on the back-end, and sending an extra rusher (five, six, or sometimes seven-man blitzes) with regularity, Miami looks to create free rushes in hopes to expedite the opposition’s decision-making in the passing game.
Last year, New England ranked 30th in the league in sacks, but first in pressures. This was made possible not just by effective blitzing and gap integrity of the linebacker unit, but the heavy-handed, two-gap model of the Patriots defensive line.
Davon Godchaux breaks that down for us here:
I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 25, 2019
From that league-leading pressure defense, only two players registered more pressure than Van Noy and Hightower. New England’s top pressure players were:
|Position – Player
|2018 Pressures
|Edge – Trey Flowers
|69
|Edge – Adrian Clayborn
|39
|LB – Kyle Van Noy
|33
|LB – Dont’a Hightower
|30
|iDL – Deatrich Wise
|29
|iDL – Lawrence Guy
|22
|iDL – Adam Butler
|18
The wealth is pretty evenly spread, but no team in football came close to New England’s pressure created by linebackers. The Lions were next, another scheme akin to the one Miami will run with another former Patriots defensive play caller (Matt Patricia) dialing up the attack.
No linebacker rushed the passer more than Van Noy last year (276 reps — second place was 226 reps). Hightower was third with 197 pass rush snaps — 49 more than the fourth place volume pass rusher.
Bottom line, #55 is coming after quarterbacks this year. And he’s shown a penchant for successfully causing chaos as a rusher, even going back to his college days.
The sample size for Baker isn’t great; he only rushed the quarterback 42 times last year getting pressure on just four reps. Pro Football Focus‘ weighted pass rush productivity metric gave baker a PRP of 8.3. Van Noy ended at 6.7, and Hightower ended at 7.9.
This one isn’t a pass play, but you can see Baker’s quickness off the snap causing issues for the interior Michigan offensive line. A cross dog (LBs cross play-side and back-side) look requires Baker to force the right guard into a reach block as he crosses face, and frees up that play-side B-gap for Raekwon McMillan to close down without having to defeat a block.
(Second video)
Baker and McMillan are so damn assignment-oriented. Crossdog blitz, Baker does the dirty work clearing the center for McMillan looping over the top. Doesn’t go in the box score, but this is a great job by 17. pic.twitter.com/HqS10u5tIa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 2, 2018
A lot of players can bring down Wilton Speight on a free rush, but I want you to note the closing speed Baker flashes on this play — it’s rather absurd. And we (the media) saw this all throughout training camp. There were multiple plays that offense had to repeat because Baker ruined them within two seconds of the snap.
(Second video)
Honor your assignment, sustain your lane and we’ll reward you. Here his speed blows up this play before it even starts. pic.twitter.com/Tr3KHOzAfg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 2, 2018
Baker is more than willing to help his friends, as we’ve seen in previous videos. Here, his work taking on the center frees up a slightly delayed blitz by McMillan, and results in a game-changing pick-six for the Buckeyes.
(Second video)
Malik Hooker is the beneficiary of tremendous LB play here. Baker occupies the center as the first wave, McMillan honors the PA, immediately diagnoses where Speight’s protection is and finds a clear route to disrupt the pass. Pick 6. pic.twitter.com/GMfgrtDpPA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 2, 2018
How about some of his work in the pros? The two clips we’ll use come from a week-five game in Cincinnati — one from the A-gap, one off the edge.
The A-gap pressure displays Baker’s ability to “get skinny” as he works through that interior traffic en-route to a sack.
A-gap pressure look (get used to that this year) shows Baker’s ability to “get skinny” as he engages contact, and blows through the O-line. pic.twitter.com/0bjsrkHmPQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 6, 2019
Here, Baker lines up off the edge. He forces the tackle to compensate for the speed rush by over-setting, then Baker redirects underneath to get the clean-up sack.
Now Baker comes down off the edge, forces the tackle to over-set to compensate for Bake’s speed off the edge, then he redirects back underneath and cleans up the sack. pic.twitter.com/rfnNe6iS5C
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 6, 2019
Baker is going to be the man that makes Miami’s multiple rush schemes go, but he can’t act alone. The Dolphins need the college version of Raekwon McMillan to chip in, with the likes of Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel adding to the cause.
If New England can create a league-best pressure rate with players like John Simon generating some of that heat, then certainly Miami can do it with a pair of high draft-pick linebackers; both of which have their best ball ahead of them.
Last year, Baker’s unique skill set was hardly utilized, yet he was still effective. Now, with Flores and Patrick Graham calling the shots, Baker is set to go from a nice rookie story, to pro-bowl caliber game-wrecker.
