Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Nkemdiche

Tonight’s debut for Brian Flores is more about pageantry than anything else

Landmark moments like today always wind up with me taking a personal inventory. Since the Dolphins last played a football game against another team, I’ve written 184 stories for this website and recorded 152 Locked On Dolphins podcasts.

Over that time, we’ve covered everything from in-depth profiles of all the new players, coaches, expected schemes, and the multi-year plan laid forth in this Miami Dolphins rebuild.

A rebuild that promises for a brighter future, even if the penance is a painful step backwards towards the ravine of the National Football League standings.

Head Coach Brian Flores makes his debut tonight in what promises to be a sloppy, dialed-back football game that hardly qualifies itself as such. This game holds intrigue in that it’s the first test; the first opportunity to evaluate just how far this organization has to go before it can muster up an operation fit to finally dethrone those damn Pats.

But that may well be the theme of the entire season — evaluation. In a year where the win-loss total — in sacrilegious fashion — might not be the primary objective, we turn to the developments of the individuals. Who will be deemed worthy of carrying the torch down through the depths, in hopes of re-emerging from the abyss?

Regardless, there’s tackle football in South Florida tonight. And, for that, we rejoice. Here are 10 things you can expect to see when the Dolphins tee it up against the Falcons.

10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Falcons

Sunflower Seeds and Ball Caps for Key Players

The list of players held out of Tuesday’s practice for Miami is long. Jakeem Grant, Raekwon McMillan, Reshad Jones, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Woodard, Zach Sterup, Chase Allen and Cordrea Tankersley were down the last time the Dolphins practiced, and it’s probably safe to assume that Jerome Baker, Albert Wilson, Dwayne Allen and Kiko Alonso are held out for precautionary reasons.

The case could be made to sit some veterans, but this is merely speculation. Tank Carradine’s injury history suggests he probably doesn’t need the reps. The same could be said about Daniel Kilgore. Laremy Tunsil doesn’t need to risk getting rolled up on in August.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta has plenty of established veterans with a penchant for skipping these week-one tune-up games.

Matt Ryan, strangely, has not been one of them — he’ll see one series at the most. According to The Falcoholic, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Deion Jones, Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter, Desmond Trufant, and Duke Riley are among those not expected to play.

That offensive firepower on the bench segues perfectly into our second bullet point.

No Points Allowed by the First Team Defense

Watching Matt Ryan take a second-team offense — albeit against many Dolphins backups in its own right — right down the field will be the precursor to a barrage of tanking tweets — something I prefer not to see 4 minutes into the new season.

Defenses are supposed to be ahead of the attack units this time of year, and the one great hope this season for Miami lies on this side of the ball. Keep Ryan scoreless, and if the Dolphins starters come back out for a second or third series, definitely don’t let Matt Schaub onto the scoreboard.

And if the Dolphins defense is to have success, then we can surely ascertain this next bullet point.

Take the Under

I’ve watched every Dolphins preseason game for the last two decades. I know this script. The score usually resembles that of a slow-pitch softball game, and features an inordinate amount of field goal kicking.

I became curious the other night and checked the scores of Miami’s preseason contests going back to 2006. The reason I stopped there was because of the redundancy of my discovery.

Every single year — except for 2013 when Miami played five preseason games — exactly 75% of Dolphins exhibition games went under the Vegas total. Do with that information what you will.

Josh Rosen Playing with at Least Some Starters

Miami’s depth chart, paired the rep distribution in practice, do not track. Even though Rosen hasn’t operated with the first-team in its entirety, he has thrown to some of the first-team receivers. Though that group currently includes Isaiah Ford filling in for the injured Jakeem Grant and limited Albert Wilson, expect Rosen to see at least one series with some of the current “starters.”

Schemes Bereft of Regular Season Nuance

The Dolphins install has been rampant and accelerated through the first two weeks of training camp. Everything we’ve seen at practice goes out the window as Coach Flores and Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea are certain to strip this thing down to its bare bones.

Putting players in position to win one-on-one matchups, without the clever and complex games of the Miami defense, will be the preferred operating procedure. On offense, it ought to be a steady dose of power, lead, and two-man route combinations built-in off of play-pass.

Special Teams

This group is important every preseason. Typically, the guys assigned to chase down punts and kickoffs are first-in-line for jobs on the back end of the roster. That’s certainly the case tonight, but if Flores is to bring some of his Patriots principles with him, we’ll see a lot of starters on the special teams’ units.

Perhaps that philosophy doesn’t carry into the preseason, but it will once the games count. Either way, the third phase bears watching.

A Long Night for Jake Rudock

The Atlanta bench provided plenty of heat on the Broncos offensive reserves in the Hall of Fame Game. The depth of the Dolphins offensive line is — well — it’s a concern. Getting all 11 players, each of whom are fighting for their NFL lives, to execute a relatively new scheme against live bullets for the first time is a tall order.

Rudock’s physical skill set isn’t anything extraordinary, and so he needs to be elevated by those around him. Do you feel confident that a group of undrafted free agents and former AAF players can do that? I don’t.

Position Battles

Positions are up for grabs all over this roster. Starting jobs, specific personnel grouping jobs, and jobs in general are within reach for just about every player on this roster.

We know about the quarterback battle, and that’s the headliner, but don’t expect this game to move that needle one way or the other.

Running back is a big one. No position changes the evaluation from practice to games like ball carriers. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage sit comfortably atop the depth chart, but the third and potentially fourth spots are wide open. Keep it simple and check for who runs the hardest, and who shows the most in the passing game between Mark Walton, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird, and Kenneth Farrow.

The wide receiver position might be set in stone at this point, but the option to keep a sixth could be decided by production. Trenton Irwin has had a nice camp. Isaiah Ford is doing well to keep his NFL life alive, and Allen Hurns and Brice Butler have some ground to make up.

The tight end group is also likely decided as far as who sticks around, but the order is up in the air. Personnel groupings have dictated who has played throughout camp, but keep an eye on that Nick O’Leary versus Durham Smythe matchup — particularly how they fare in 11-personnel. A close eye should be kept on Mike Gesicki; his biggest knock is the physical aspect of the game, and there’s no better barometer than facing another team in that regard.

Michael Deiter could be in for the most action. He’ll likely open up as the starting guard, but will probably see some work at center as well. The story is the same — at least in the latter portion — regarding Chris Reed. It’s important for the low-level free agent to show well in these game situations since his play dropped off once the pads came on. Jaryd Jones-Smith has a big opportunity with Zach Sterup down, while Kyle Fuller can inch closer to first-team work if he outperforms surprise starter Shaq Calhoun.

It’ll be fun to see Christian Wilkins in the full uniform for the first time. In fact, this Dolphins interior defensive line should have the most wins of any group. Miami is deep in this area and the Falcons likely won’t have many starters in the game for long, if at all. Knocking the offensive line back and shutting down the run game should be a focal point all night.

The sub-package rotation probably won’t be revealed, so it’s up to the guys to win their one-on-ones. How well does Andrew Van Ginkel handle a pass-rush role? Can Sam Eguavoen continue to carve out a considerable role on this defense? Will strong camps translate for Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson? The play of this foursome could make Kiko Alonso expendable.

With Eric Rowe down, it’s a big night for a lot of young corners. Nik Needham has been playing with the first-team and might start the game. Behind him, Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis need to show out in games after difficult camps respectively. Jomal Wiltz has earned considerable work with the first-team, he’s a spotlight player tonight.

Montre Hartage was a three-year starter at corner for Northwestern. He’s been working as a safety — and not as combo corner-safety like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jomal Wiltz — he’s been the primary backup when Bobby McCain leaves the field. Maurice Smith could get caught in the numbers game, but he’s shown promise in the preseason in the past; 2019 needs to be his best one yet.

Final Thought

Nothing in this game will bring about a final decision. Coach Flores already told us that the staff has a feel for about 95% of the roster, though he admitted he’s been wrong before. Every year, across the NFL, players shine in these games and still wind up unemployed.

This three-hour event is for the fans. The other 60 hours the coaches spend with the players every week provide a far better barometer for who will be here come September 8 when the Ravens come to town.

But hey, it’s football season. Phins up!

