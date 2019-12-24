Miami Dolphins sign running back Samaje Perine

Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Bengals

Team Stats

During Adam Gase’s final two seasons at the helm of the Miami Dolphins, the team fluttered to a combined 5-15 finish in the back end of those respective years. Those rosters were built with the image of a playoff contender in mind.

Now, under Brian Flores, with a roster that saw its 81st and 82nd players take a snap in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, the Dolphins have put together a 3-5 stretch in the last eight games. That mark matches the team’s final home record for the 2019 season. In fact, Miami are just a two-point conversion attempt away from playing .500 ball during that eight-game period.

Learning has been the mantra of the season. Learn how to execute your job. Learn what it takes to be a professional. Learn how to have the back of the man next to you. Learn how to win.

These late-season teaching moments, in a winning effort, mean everything to Coach Flores.

“Winning is important,” Flores stated in his postgame presser. “I’m here to serve these guys, to make them better players, better people.” It’s a learning, nurturing atmosphere that’s steeped in tough love. This coach is the genuine article. The type of coach that deflects credit and accepts blame — the true mark of a leader.

Winning four of the last eight games is a testament to the growth of this team. And once the overall statistics are churned through the machine, it becomes even more apparent how impressive each of these victories have been.

Courtesy of Kyle Crabbs from The Dolphins Wire and The Draft Network, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 2,774 passing yards — since his week-seven reinsertion back into the lineup — tracks to 4,500 yards on a prorated 16-game sample size. He’s also thrown 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions over that period.

As a result, the Dolphins passing offense ranks 15th in the NFL. Miami’s highest finish under Gase was 18th in 2017 with Jay Cutler. Miami are 27th in total offense, last in rushing, and have the 26th-ranked scoring offense.

Scoring touchdowns on 25-of-44 red zone trips is good for a 56.8% conversion rate — 18th in the league. Miami’s 33.8% third down rate ranks 27th in the NFL.

The rushing defense had its best game of the season Sunday, but the impact on Miami’s overall rankings was hardly noticeable. The Dolphins are four yards worse than Arizona at the bottom of the league in total defense, the passing defense is ranked 28th, and Miami are 27th in run defense.

The Dolphins are still last in scoring defense, and the only team in the league to allow better than 30 points per game (31.3).

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Players Snaps QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 90 RB Patrick Laird 49 RB Myles Gaskin 34 RB DeLance Turner 5 FB Christian Wilkins 1 WR Devante Parker 75 WR Albert Wilson 66 WR Isaiah Ford 38 WR Allen Hurns 32 WR Mack Hollins 5 TE Mike Gesicki 58 TE Durham Smythe 28 TE Clive Walford 28 OL Julie’n Davenport 90 OL Michael Deiter 90 OL Daniel Kilgore 90 OL Shaq Calhoun 90 OL Jesse Davis 90 OL Adam Pankey 4

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 245 passing yards in the first half was the second most, in any given half, in team history. He came up short of Dan Marino’s god-like 315 yards in a 1984 game against the Rams. Fitzpatrick hit the four touchdown mark, the first time a Dolphins quarterback has achieved that since Ryan Tannehill in 2015.

Fitzpatrick carved up Cincinnati when kept clean. He threw for 349 yards (9.2 YPA) when Cincinnati played coverage (four rushers or less). Two of his touchdowns came without a blitz, and he hit a passer rating of 112.7.

Jesse Davis was, again, Miami’s best offensive lineman. He allowed the fewest pressures with three, but only one hit on the quarterback.

Julie’n Davenport had his best game of the year. He led Miami in run-blocking grade and none of his four pressures allowed resulted in sacks.

All four of Shaq Calhoun’s pressures allowed were hurries, and he registered his second-best run blocking grade on the season.

Michael Deiter had a rough day from a grading standpoint, but he too allowed four pressures (two hits on Fitzpatrick).

Durham Smythe and Clive Walford both pitched clean sheets and had adequate run-blocking days.

Devante Parker was force-fed, and only caught five of his 13 targets. He made those five count, however, with an average of 22.2 yards per reception, and a more than respectable 8.54 yards per target mark.

Mike Gesicki had a similar game. He caught just six of his 11 targets, but did so at 13.7 yards per catch and a solid 7.45 yards per target. Each of his six catches came against a different Bengals defender.

Albert Wilson was the most efficient catching all seven of his targets for 79 yards.

Myles Gaskin continued to show progress as a potential fit next year for Miami. He left the game with what looked like a serious ankle injury, but picked up his first career touchdown, a career-high 56 rushing yards, and did so while averaging 2.75 yards after contact.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Players Snaps DL Christian Wilkins 55 DL Zach Sieler 48 DL Davon Godchaux 44 DL John Jenkins 38 LB Jerome Baker 87 LB Andrew Van Ginkel 65 LB Trent Harris 60 LB Sam Eguavoen 48 LB Vince Biegel 41 LB Calvin Munson 36 LB Jamal Davis 9 DB Nik Needham 90 DB Eric Rowe 90 DB Adrian Colbert 84 DB Tae Hayes 67 DB Montre Hartage 46 DB Jomal Wiltz 33 DB Nate Brooks 34 DB Steven Parker 14 DB Linden Stephens 7

Zach Sieler was a man possessed. He registered three pressures (1 sack and 2 hurries), made a combined seven tackles and five of those were run stops (within two yards of the LOS). He also batted two passes down at the line of scrimmage.

Sam Eguavoen earned PFF’s highest grade for all Dolphins defenders. He applied pressure four times (all hurries), but his assignments were the most intriguing. Of his 48 reps, 40 were in a pass rushing capacity.

Calvin Munson had the third-highest grade with five tackles and two run-stops. He played 21 run defense downs and 15 in coverage without blitzing.

Davon Godchaux had two pressures, five tackles and two run stops.

Christian Wilkins had four pressures (a sack and three hurries) with three run stops. He also caught a pass and scored a touchdown as the fullback in goal line, 23-personnel.

Jerome Baker made 11 tackles, four for run stops and had two quarterback pressures (including a sack). He’s been balling out lately.

Andrew Van Ginkel had two pressures (a hit and a hurry) and both of his tackles were run stops.

Trent Harris had three pressures, including a sack fumble, four tackles and three run stops.

What’s Ahead for 2020

Sunday’s win has been the point of contention for plenty of upset Dolphins fans regarding the loss of draft positioning. The disappointment is valid; there’s no arguing about the loss of value. The question, however, comes from the value of the wins on this young roster and the growth for the future.

We’ve already established that Flores and his staff can plug new players into the system and find results immediately. We’ve established that this team’s improvement from week-one to now is one of the most fascinating turnarounds in the league this season. From a notoriously horrendous record-breaking start to the season, to competitive every Sunday, the Dolphins are not who people thought they were.

The odds that Tua Tagovailoa comes off the board before Miami are minimal. If he’s the target, he’s still entirely obtainable. The Dolphins might have to trade up to thwart off other suitors picking behind Miami, but the top four teams in the current draft present minimal threat.

Joe Burrow and Chase Young will go 1-2 to Cincinnati and Washington. The Giants aren’t taking a quarterback one year after selecting Daniel Jones and Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hottest of seats; can they afford to spend a top four pick on a player that’s unlikely to play in the 2020 season?

Is Tua even the best option at this point? Ryan Fitzpatrick has been a top 10 quarterback since the bye week. He’s done that behind the 32nd-ranked offensive line — according to PFF — with the most non-existent ground game in football. He’s done it with a revolving door at the integral slot position in this scheme, and he’s done without the services of his breakthrough rookie receiver post week-nine.

The defense, on the other hand, has a long way to go. The defensive backfield is a mess, the linebacker position has some players, but some that might be better suited in different schemes, and a defensive line that needs better edge play and more depth.

One potential direction exists that would solve a lot of the defensive issues. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons will be in play with that fifth pick of the draft, and he improves multiple concerns on that side of the ball.

Then, with Fitzpatrick as the entrenched starter at 38-years-old, a developmental quarterback makes sense. Jordan Love has the best physical traits in this class, and possibly of any passer to ever enter the draft. Miami have been invested in Love’s junior season and would not be opposed to grooming the prototypical quarterback for a year or two.

From there, Miami can focus the rest of the assets bolstering the defense, remaking the offensive line, and adding reinforcements to the backfield. A semblance of a running game, a better line, and a defensive built more to the vision of Brian Flores could turn this team into a playoff outfit next season.

In order to accomplish that, Miami will have to overcome what looks like a daunting home schedule. The Dolphins 2020 opponents are official:

Home: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Seahawks, Rams

Road: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers

We have four more quarters of football until this arduous season meets its conclusion. It’s been difficult, it’s been confusing, and its tested the unity of the fan base.

Fortunately, for Dolphins fans, the team hasn’t been in better hands since the 20th century. The real season for Miami, the offseason, begins in January at the Senior Bowl.

