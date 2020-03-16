Miami Dolphins Sign Safety Clayton Fejedelem

The Miami Dolphins spent the first part of their day solidifying the trenches. Now, they’re starting to look at the rest of the team.

According to the player’s agent, Mike McCartney, the Miami Dolphins are signing safety Clayton Fejedelem to a 3-year contract. Financial details are currently unknown.

Thrilled for @ClayFejedelem agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Clayton Fejedelem is a former 7th-round pick (245th-overall) in the 2016 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s primarily a special teams player, though he also serves as depth at safety.

TO SEAL THE DEAL! Clayton Fejedelem takes it to the house! pic.twitter.com/lbSOMZq3V4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2018

This deal seems to coincidentally spell the end of Walt Aikens time in Miami. Miami’s special teams captain has been with the team since he was drafted in 2014, and is currently a free agent.

Signing Fejedelem comes shortly after the Dolphins signed offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson to similar 3-year, $30m deals.

With roughly $70m still left in salary cap space, the Dolphins have plenty of room to make another splash or two in free agency.