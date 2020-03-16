Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Safety Clayton Fejedelem
The Miami Dolphins spent the first part of their day solidifying the trenches. Now, they’re starting to look at the rest of the team.
According to the player’s agent, Mike McCartney, the Miami Dolphins are signing safety Clayton Fejedelem to a 3-year contract. Financial details are currently unknown.
Thrilled for @ClayFejedelem agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Clayton Fejedelem is a former 7th-round pick (245th-overall) in the 2016 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s primarily a special teams player, though he also serves as depth at safety.
TO SEAL THE DEAL!
Clayton Fejedelem takes it to the house! pic.twitter.com/lbSOMZq3V4
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2018
This deal seems to coincidentally spell the end of Walt Aikens time in Miami. Miami’s special teams captain has been with the team since he was drafted in 2014, and is currently a free agent.
Signing Fejedelem comes shortly after the Dolphins signed offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson to similar 3-year, $30m deals.
With roughly $70m still left in salary cap space, the Dolphins have plenty of room to make another splash or two in free agency.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Tender Vince Biegel, Matt Haack
In the midst of all of the free agency news, the Miami Dolphins took a moment to address some of their own.
According to the Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered linebacker Vince Biegel and punter Matt Haack.
We have tendered two restricted free agents – LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 16, 2020
Though the tweet didn’t clarify, it’s assumed that Vince Biegel was given an original-round tender (4th-round) and Matt Haack was allotted the lowest tender as an undrafted free agent.
Tender amounts aren’t official, but Biegel is expected to make around $3m while Haack is expected to make just short of $2m.
This does not guarantee that these players sign with the Dolphins for the 2020 season. Other teams have the ability to offer contracts; however, the Dolphins have the ability to match. If they decide not to match another team’s offer, they will receive draft pick compensation in return (though as an undrafted free agent, the Dolphins will not receive any compensation if Matt Haack signs elsewhere).
Biegel came to the Dolphins in a trade that sent Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract to the New Orleans Saints. The trade was a massive success for the Dolphins, netting them a promising young linebacker along with some extra salary cap space.
"My precious." – Vince Biegel
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 15, 2019
Biegel finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 59 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 13 QB hits along with an interception. He primarily served as a blitzing linebacker, but he showed that he is more-than serviceable against the run and in coverage.
Matt Haack took over for the incumbent Matt Darr after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The beginning of his career didn’t start off too well, and Dolphins fans were clamoring to bring Darr back throughout most of 2017 and 2018.
As a lefty punter, Haack is supposed to put a different spin on his punts, making it more-difficult for returners to handle the kick.
We’re not done with punters making big tackles!!
Now it’s #Dolphins punter Matt Haack with the body slam tackle! pic.twitter.com/TVsGxPjvKK
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign DE Shaq Lawson
UPDATE: According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Lawson’s deal comes with $21m guaranteed. With bonuses he can earn up to $36m. Though not known, the bonuses most likely revolve around sack totals or annual accolades.
Acquiring former 1st-round pick Ereck Flowers must not have been enough, because the Miami Dolphins have signed yet another former top draft pick.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign defensive end Shaq Lawson to a 3-year, $30m contract – virtually matching Flowers’ offer from earlier today.
The #Dolphins are expected to sign former #Bills first-round pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, sources say. He had 6.5 sacks last year and will help Miami affect the quarterback.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Previously drafted 19th-overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, Lawson has had a moderate career over the past four seasons.
In 50 career games, Lawson has made 17 starts and has accumulated 16.5 total sacks, 108 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 38 QB Hits.
Lawson is being paid to start at defensive end, though his stats seem to point more towards a depth piece. It’ll be interesting to see if Lawson can evolve as a player as he reunites with Dolphins’ Defensive Line coach Marion Hobby, who was Clemson‘s co-defensive coordinator while Lawson played there.
This move doesn’t prevent the Dolphins from signing an additional defensive end in free agency, but it’s more-likely that the team will address the position in the draft.
Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson clowning Ezekiel Elliott
— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) November 29, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Ereck Flowers to $30m Contract
The Miami Dolphins are stacking up on former 1st-round draft picks.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign offensive guard Ereck Flowers to a 3-year, $30m ($19.95m guaranteed) contract.
Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Ereck Flowers $30M over 3 years with $19.95M fully guaranteed
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
The former University of Miami standout mightily underwhelmed at left tackle after he was drafted 9th-overall in the 2015 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Flowers experienced a resurgence with the Washington Redskins last season after transitioning to guard, where he is expected to remain.
On the phone with Ereck Flowers now on agreeing to terms with the #Dolphins: "I'm excited to go to Miami. That is where I am from. I always wanted to be home. That's why I stayed home in college. NY for me was just a learning experience. Everything after that has been great."
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020
This contract shouldn’t sway the Dolphins from signing additional offensive linemen in free agency, though it likely means they have one more moderate (offensive line) move in their pocket.
Flowers’ transition to left guard last season means the Dolphins will have an interesting decision to make with their 2019 3rd-round pick, Michael Deiter. One of these two will have to move to right guard, which likely means Jesse Davis is the team’s right tackle in 2020.
The Dolphins opened free agency with about $94m in salary cap space. They will carry over $21.38m in salary cap space from 2019, but they’re already sitting on ~$20.8m in dead cap, essentially wiping out what they’re carrying over.
The Dolphins’ 2020 dead cap space is broken down as follows:
- Reshad Jones – $10.1m
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – $5.02m
- T.J. McDonald – $1.9m
- Kiko Alonso – $1.76m
- Kenny Stills – $1.75m
#Dolphins signed guard Ereck Flowers… this is good for the #Jets.

Let us take Graham Glasgow.
Let us take Graham Glasgow.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/i9AK5kTNV9
— JetLife (@JetsLife4) March 16, 2020
