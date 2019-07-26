Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns
The Miami Dolphins have signed former Jaguars and Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns on a 1 year deal that could be worth up to $3M.
It is only day 2 of training camp and the Miami Dolphins are adding to their wide receiver core – as ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported the former University of Miami standout has agreed to a 1 year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Allen Hurns, who played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, was cut earlier in the week and was seen visiting the Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Davie, FL yesterday. Hurns was a former Miami Hurricane that played his first four seasons in Jacksonville. His best season coming in 2015 with the Jags, where he totaled over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise as most pundits agree the wide receiver position is one of the strongest in Miami. Adding the 6’3″ wide receiver is sure to create a bit more competition at that back end of the roster assuming Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have solidified themselves on the roster. Hurns no doubt, brings another big bodied receiver to contend with Parker and the other former Cowboys’ receiver on the roster in Brice Butler. The camp battle at wide receiver just got a whole lot more interesting and begs the question of whether Brian Flores and his staff decide to keep 5 or 6 players at the wide receiver position.
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Journal – Day 1 (July 25)
The Dolphins First Training Camp Practice Under Brian Flores Accomplished Plenty
Brian Flores debuted his 2019 Miami Dolphins Thursday in front of a full house at the team’s training facility in Davie. The heat and humidity are annual South Florida summer traditions, but the work on the field took on an entirely new look.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux is the leader of a young Dolphins defensive line. After two years in an aggressive, one-gap style of line play, things are different under Flores and new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. At his introductory media availability, Graham discussed the desire for heavy-handed players capable of reading and reacting in a two-gap scheme.
Godchaux repeated those traits in an exclusive interview with Locked On Dolphins on Thursday.
I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 25, 2019
He led the many defensive fronts deployed by Miami on day-one. He and newcomer — and former Packers defensive lineman under Coach Graham, Joey Mbu took the bulk of the nose tackle reps.
Charles Harris looks poised to get a lot of run as a defensive end in the new defense — he had plenty of work, as did rookie Christian Wilkins. The rookie quickly became inundated with the South Florida heat. When practice broke, all 91 players found extracurricular work after the final horn. As the players exited, and the big-named guys took their interviews, a group of five players ran gassers for what seemed like a half hour.
Among them was Wilkins, who had his hands on his hips with considerable frequency throughout the day. But who can blame him? It’s flat out miserable in South Florida in July; even 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed.
Quarterback
The heat may have gotten to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his beard (more on that in a second), but not much else did. Fitzpatrick is far-and-away the starting quarterback right now. He begins each session with the one’s, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s effortless in his weight transfer. He glides around on the balls of his feet allowing him to quickly pull the trigger. Part of that comes from his high-level anticipatory skills — it was an impressive showing for a guy in his first day with a new team.
There’s still a long way to go for Josh Rosen. It’s only one day, but the ghosts from his days and Arizona might still exist. Tank Carradine put a bull rush right into Rosen’s lap and the youngster wasn’t able to get off his spot. He wound up throwing the football directly into Carradine’s facemask.
On the next snap, Rosen attempted to riffle a swing pass out to the boundary late into the progression and threw it — literally — five feet over his target’s head.
Rosen was also picked off in red zone drills by rookie UDFA Montre Hartage. Hartage was all over the field — he looked the part.
Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers, and Red Zone Work
The Dolphins spent most of the day working in the red zone, and an unusual amount of time working on fades and corners from that spot.
Mike Gesicki shined bright in this area. He’s a matchup nightmare, and despite some sticky coverage he hauled in some impressive touchdowns — one such catch with his second hand pinned by Bobby McCain. Gesicki still struggles in the middle of the field, with rerouting, from the looks of day-one.
McCain is going to play a lot in this defense — he’s all over the secondary. He and fellow safety Reshad Jones came down to cover tight ends in press with great regularity. Both acquitted themselves nicely in that role.
The entirety of the secondary spent a portion of practice working on press and mirror drills on the far field. Last year Brian Flores’ Patriots defense led the NFL in man-coverage deployment.
It’s difficult to get a true beat on Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick unless you isolate them — they don’t make mistakes and, thus, never see targets in their direction. Fitzpatrick has a lot on his plate in some of the complex coverages that Miami will employ this year, and he looked every bit the part. Howard did motion inside with Grant on one play and put a stop to Grant’s dominance.
The favorite for the other cornerback job, Eric Rowe, had a difficult day. Devante Parker got him, and so did Kenny Stills. Stills might’ve been the performer of day-one if it wasn’t for the one man on the roster that might offer better footspeed.
Jakeem Grant stood out above everyone on the field with his movement skill set. The receivers were working on individual drills right in front of the media and Grant’s release, footwork, and practice intensity set a tone.
The first reaction from the crowd came when Grant put a move that should probably be illegal on Jomal Wiltz. With an outside stab and a crossover step to the inside, Wiltz fell a solid three yards off for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.
Wiltz had a difficult day, but he kept competing — something that figures to be a hallmark of this team.
Grant was the first and only man fielding punts in the first special teams’ session. He was later joined by Trenton Irwin and Kenyan Drake — the latter providing quite a surprise.
The best news of the day was the look of Albert Wilson. His lower-half is impressive, and it looks like he’s on top of his training regimen following a difficult hip injury last October.
Devante Parker, Brice Butler and Preston Williams appear to be battling for the same spot. Parker won day-one, and this is probably way too hypersensitive, but I didn’t care for the effort level of Williams in individual drills — he was coasting.
Running Backs and Linebackers
Just as we saw last year, there was a lot of variety in the running game. We all anticipated backs getting work in the passing game, and that’s likely to be the case. Swing routes are prevalent and the offense drilled that aspect just as hard as the red zone work.
Drake has a nice burst and Kalen Ballage is a large human. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about the position than that.
At linebacker, there was a considerable amount of rotation. The most interesting aspect of the day on defense was Jerome Baker lining up on the ball in the huddle and communicating the call to the defense.
Baker and Raekwon McMillan are going to provide a changing of the guard from the previous communication responsibilities of Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones.
I’ll get a better look at this group tomorrow — I was really keyed in on the secondary, wide outs, and cubes (no, that’s not a type, it’s short for quarterbacks) today.
Offensive Line
Like the ball carriers and linebackers, it’s pretty difficult to gage this group when the team is only in shells.
The first-team offensive line was Laremy Tunsil, Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, and Jordan Mills.
The second-team line was Jaryd Jones-Smith, Michael Deiter, Kyle Fuller, Michael Dunn and Zach Sterup.
Sixth-round rookie Isaiah Prince worked in right guard and right tackle. He was exclusively a tackle at Ohio State, but this entire team figures to receive substantial cross-training.
Miscellaneous
Chandler Cox was drafted for a purpose, as we have speculated. The Dolphins figure to employ plenty of two-back sets and Cox was in for a lot of first-team work. If Albert Wilson’s lower-half is a house, Chandler Cox is a mansion.
Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins dot com asked Ryan Fitzpatrick if he reconsidered the beard given the temperature today. Fitzpatrick said that he’s had it for so long that he’s forgotten what it’s like to be beardless, so that’s a negative.
Without going into detail, the speculation that the Dolphins will be multiple appears rather concrete. It was an efficient practice with a lot of work accomplished.
The Dolphins organization and operation is first class. The treatment of the staff, and the amenities provided for the media are just remarkable. I can’t thank them enough, especially after they fed me!
Team Recap
With players bouncing from drill to drill, and countless energy sources carefully placed throughout the roster, day-one was a success.
Everything looked clean, which I’m told is an improvement from the previous regime and the beginnings of those three training camps. Very few balls hit the ground, assignments were rarely missed, and this team had the look and feel of a well-coached unit — even for the first day.
We’ll be back at it again tomorrow. Be sure to catch my Twitter feed @WingfieldNFL for the most comprehensive coverage of 2019 Dolphins training camp.
Dolphins Waive LB Jayrone Elliott, Place Safety TJ McDonald On PUP
On the eve of the Miami Dolphins first practice of 2019 training camp, the team announced that they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
The move comes as somewhat of a surprise after the Dolphins signed him from the former roster of the San Antonio Commanders (AAF) where he had proved to be one of better pass rushers in the short-lived league with 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles through 8 games. Elliott also has NFL experience, having originally been signed as a UDFA by the Green Bay Packers in 2014.
For the Dolphins – a team whose roster raises many questions about how QB pressure will be generated this season – it was considered that Elliott had a decent chance at making the final roster.
Also announced Wednesday, the Dolphins have placed safety TJ McDonald on the active/PUP list. Whilst nothing is set in stone regarding the depth chart for Miami’s defensive backfield, the talent pool is relatively shallow and the Dolphins could benefit from McDonald’s experience among the youngsters of the group which include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montrea Hartage and Maurice Smith.
With plenty of time left to recover before the Dolphins take to the field for the regular season, McDonald’s injury status will be simply be something to monitor as we head in training camp.
Dolphins 53-Man Roster and Game-By-Game 2019 Predictions Part 1
Jump to the following positional preview pieces:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Interior
Defensive Edge
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Specialists
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1
The football season never fails to disappoint. Though it’s impossible to perfectly predict the season, that doesn’t stop us from trying. A fun exercise, here’s the first attempt at predicting Miami’s 53-man roster and eventual record for the 2019 season.
Projected Opening Day 53-Man Roster:
|Position
|Players (53 – 24 offense, 26 defense, 3 special)
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (4)
|Drake, Ballage, Gaskin, Walton
|FB (1)
|Cox
|WR (5)
|Stills, Wilson, Grant, Parker, Williams
|TE (4)
|Allen, Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe
|OL (8)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis
Mills, Adams, Calhoun
|DL (7)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor,
Carradine, Washington, Mbu, Ledbetter
|LB/Edge (8)
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso,
Harris, Van Ginkel, Elliott, Orchard, Hanks
|CB (8)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe,
Davis, Armstrong, Wiltz, Needham, Aikens
|SAF (3)
|Jones, McCain, McDonald
|Spec (3)
|Denney, Sanders, Wilson
Projected Practice Squad (11):
|Position
|Player
|QB
|Jake Ruddock
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|OT
|Isaiah Prince
|S
|Maurice Smith
|DL
|Jamiyus Pittman
|DL
|Durval Neto*
|LB
|Tre Watson
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Quentin Poling
|CB
|Montre Hartage
*Neto receives practice squad exemption per the NFL’s International Pathway Program
2019 Game-By-Game Predictions
Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – September 8, 1:00 EST
After a mid-season 180-degree turn from their standard operating procedure, the Ravens became a run-heavy offense that depended on stout defense. With eight games of tape available on Lamar Jackson, the loss of several significant pieces to the stop-unit, and the miserable South Florida September weather, the Dolphins pull off the week-one upset.
Prediction:
Dolphins 19 (1-0)
Ravens 13
Week 2 vs. New England Patriots – September 15, 1:00 EST
With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s personal house of horrors setting the scene for Miami Miracle rematch, Brian Flores learns the teacher-pupil dynamic firsthand with a comprehensive defeat at the hand of the Evil Empire.
Prediction:
Dolphins 20 (1-1)
Patriots 31
Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys – September 22, 1:00 EST
After two long games in the Hard Rock hotbox, the Dolphins take the Brian Flores show on the road for the first time to face an elite back and offensive line. The results are not pretty on that side, nor against the sensational Dallas defense.
Prediction:
Dolphins 6 (1-2)
Cowboys 27
Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – September 29, 1:00 EST
The Chargers offer perhaps the most talented roster in the league. Traditionally, Miami owns this team in South Florida, but the waves of all-pro players is ultimately too much for the Phins to overcome heading into the bye week. The Ryan Fitzpatrick party bus comes to a stop and the switch to the kid becomes imminent.
Prediction:
Dolphins 13 (1-3)
Chargers 34
Week 5 — BYE
Week 6 vs. Washington – October 13, 1:00 EST
With Josh Rosen at the controls, the Dolphins offense gets off to a sputtering start, but the bye week allows Flores to cook up a plan to dominate Dwayne Haskins. Miami wears on Washington and pulls away late to temporarily rescue the season.
Prediction:
Dolphins 24 (2-3)
Washington 10
Week 7 at Buffalo Bills – October 20, 1:00 EST
Orchard Park – sans 2016 — is where Dolphins’ seasons typically goes to die. With a chance to climb back to .500, with a primetime game on-deck, the Dolphins keep it close till the bitter end. In the fourth quarter Josh Allen and the Bills ground game proves to be too much, and Buffalo breaks Miami hearts.
Prediction:
Dolphins 16 (2-4)
Bills 22
Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers – October 28, 8:15 EST
The Dolphins enter this game as double-digit dogs and garner zero attention from the pre-game coverage show. That changes when Miami comes out blazing with a plan that the Steelers coaching staff is unprepared for. Miami heads to the locker room with a lead, but the Steelers talent eventually takes over and the Dolphins come up just short, and secure a moral victory.
Prediction:
Dolphins 23 (2-5)
Steelers 24
Week 9 vs. New York Jets – November 3, 1:00 EST
An emotional late victory has the Dolphins sleepwalking early in return of Adam Gase, but the arrogant crazy eyes roaming the visiting sideline wakes the Dolphins up with an explosive second half. Sam Darnold continues to rack up interceptions against the Miami defense and Gase is forced into an uncomfortable post-game presser in the visitor’s media room.
Prediction:
Dolphins 23 (3-5)
Stej 21
Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts – November 10, 4:05 EST
After Miami’s first back-to-back wins under the new regime, the war of attrition starts to set in. The Dolphins lack-of-depth, in year-one of the rebuild, comes to the surface down the stretch and it begins with a resounding loss at the hands of the one of the AFC’s elite teams.
Prediction:
Dolphins 17 (3-6)
Colts 37
Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills – November 17, 1:00 EST
With last year’s loss in Miami, despite tripling the Dolphins yardage output, the Bills are tasting sweet revenge and a late-season playoff push. Just like 2018, the game comes down to the last play, only this time the bad guys come out victorious.
Prediction:
Dolphins 22 (3-7)
Bills 25
Week 12 at Cleveland Browns – November 24, 1:00 EST
Another division-leader on the road, another decisive defeat. Baker Mayfield and the Browns have a playoff run in mind and refuse to slip up, at home, against a fading Dolphins club.
Prediction:
Dolphins 17 (3-8)
Browns 27
Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles – December 1, 1:00 EST
With too many weapons on offense, and a solid wall of protection for comeback player of the year candidate Carson Wentz, Miami runs out of gas late.
Prediction:
Dolphins 21 (3-9)
Eagles 34
Week 14 at New York Jets – December 8, 1:00 EST
Nothing would salvage a four-game losing streak like sweeping Adam Gase and bouncing the Jets from playoff contention, but instead the slide continues. Sam Darnold got hot last December and, for the first time in his career, he beats Miami and doesn’t commit a turnover.
Prediction:
Dolphins 13 (3-10)
Stej 21
Week 15 at New York Giants – December 15, 1:00 EST
With Daniel Jones taking the reins on the Giants offense, and a soon-to-be-sacked head coach roaming the sidelines, Miami breaks the losing streak in resounding fashion. Things start to click on offense and the defensive scheme has finally taken hold as Miami romps the large men.
Prediction:
Dolphins 35 (4-10)
Giants 17
Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – December 22, 1:00 EST
The final home game of the year, and an audition for next season, the Dolphins young team feeds off the rhythm it found last week and keeps things rolling. The Dolphins score on offense, defense, and special teams, and register a second-consecutive convincing victory.
Prediction:
Dolphins 33 (5-10)
Bengals 20
Week 17 at New England Patriots – December 29, 1:00 EST
The five-game losing streak gets fans thinking about Tua Tagovailoa, but back-to-back beat downs and a halftime lead over Flores’ former team brings the fan base back in. Belichick turns the screws and finds a late winner from kicker Stephen Gostkowski sending Miami into the offseason at 6-10, but with a lot of optimism ahead of an important offseason.
Prediction:
Dolphins 27 (5-11)
Patriots 28
We will revisit this piece at the conclusion of training camp and preseason, and make any necessary amendments. As for now, we’re going with 5-11 and entering the 2020 offseason full of hope and optimism.
