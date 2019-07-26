Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns

The Dolphins First Training Camp Practice Under Brian Flores Accomplished Plenty

Brian Flores debuted his 2019 Miami Dolphins Thursday in front of a full house at the team’s training facility in Davie. The heat and humidity are annual South Florida summer traditions, but the work on the field took on an entirely new look.

Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux is the leader of a young Dolphins defensive line. After two years in an aggressive, one-gap style of line play, things are different under Flores and new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. At his introductory media availability, Graham discussed the desire for heavy-handed players capable of reading and reacting in a two-gap scheme.

Godchaux repeated those traits in an exclusive interview with Locked On Dolphins on Thursday.

I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 25, 2019

He led the many defensive fronts deployed by Miami on day-one. He and newcomer — and former Packers defensive lineman under Coach Graham, Joey Mbu took the bulk of the nose tackle reps.

Charles Harris looks poised to get a lot of run as a defensive end in the new defense — he had plenty of work, as did rookie Christian Wilkins. The rookie quickly became inundated with the South Florida heat. When practice broke, all 91 players found extracurricular work after the final horn. As the players exited, and the big-named guys took their interviews, a group of five players ran gassers for what seemed like a half hour.

Among them was Wilkins, who had his hands on his hips with considerable frequency throughout the day. But who can blame him? It’s flat out miserable in South Florida in July; even 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed.

Quarterback

The heat may have gotten to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his beard (more on that in a second), but not much else did. Fitzpatrick is far-and-away the starting quarterback right now. He begins each session with the one’s, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s effortless in his weight transfer. He glides around on the balls of his feet allowing him to quickly pull the trigger. Part of that comes from his high-level anticipatory skills — it was an impressive showing for a guy in his first day with a new team.

There’s still a long way to go for Josh Rosen. It’s only one day, but the ghosts from his days and Arizona might still exist. Tank Carradine put a bull rush right into Rosen’s lap and the youngster wasn’t able to get off his spot. He wound up throwing the football directly into Carradine’s facemask.

On the next snap, Rosen attempted to riffle a swing pass out to the boundary late into the progression and threw it — literally — five feet over his target’s head.

Rosen was also picked off in red zone drills by rookie UDFA Montre Hartage. Hartage was all over the field — he looked the part.

Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers, and Red Zone Work

The Dolphins spent most of the day working in the red zone, and an unusual amount of time working on fades and corners from that spot.

Mike Gesicki shined bright in this area. He’s a matchup nightmare, and despite some sticky coverage he hauled in some impressive touchdowns — one such catch with his second hand pinned by Bobby McCain. Gesicki still struggles in the middle of the field, with rerouting, from the looks of day-one.

McCain is going to play a lot in this defense — he’s all over the secondary. He and fellow safety Reshad Jones came down to cover tight ends in press with great regularity. Both acquitted themselves nicely in that role.

The entirety of the secondary spent a portion of practice working on press and mirror drills on the far field. Last year Brian Flores’ Patriots defense led the NFL in man-coverage deployment.

It’s difficult to get a true beat on Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick unless you isolate them — they don’t make mistakes and, thus, never see targets in their direction. Fitzpatrick has a lot on his plate in some of the complex coverages that Miami will employ this year, and he looked every bit the part. Howard did motion inside with Grant on one play and put a stop to Grant’s dominance.

The favorite for the other cornerback job, Eric Rowe, had a difficult day. Devante Parker got him, and so did Kenny Stills. Stills might’ve been the performer of day-one if it wasn’t for the one man on the roster that might offer better footspeed.

Jakeem Grant stood out above everyone on the field with his movement skill set. The receivers were working on individual drills right in front of the media and Grant’s release, footwork, and practice intensity set a tone.

The first reaction from the crowd came when Grant put a move that should probably be illegal on Jomal Wiltz. With an outside stab and a crossover step to the inside, Wiltz fell a solid three yards off for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.

Wiltz had a difficult day, but he kept competing — something that figures to be a hallmark of this team.

Grant was the first and only man fielding punts in the first special teams’ session. He was later joined by Trenton Irwin and Kenyan Drake — the latter providing quite a surprise.

The best news of the day was the look of Albert Wilson. His lower-half is impressive, and it looks like he’s on top of his training regimen following a difficult hip injury last October.

Devante Parker, Brice Butler and Preston Williams appear to be battling for the same spot. Parker won day-one, and this is probably way too hypersensitive, but I didn’t care for the effort level of Williams in individual drills — he was coasting.

Running Backs and Linebackers

Just as we saw last year, there was a lot of variety in the running game. We all anticipated backs getting work in the passing game, and that’s likely to be the case. Swing routes are prevalent and the offense drilled that aspect just as hard as the red zone work.

Drake has a nice burst and Kalen Ballage is a large human. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about the position than that.

At linebacker, there was a considerable amount of rotation. The most interesting aspect of the day on defense was Jerome Baker lining up on the ball in the huddle and communicating the call to the defense.

Baker and Raekwon McMillan are going to provide a changing of the guard from the previous communication responsibilities of Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones.

I’ll get a better look at this group tomorrow — I was really keyed in on the secondary, wide outs, and cubes (no, that’s not a type, it’s short for quarterbacks) today.

Offensive Line

Like the ball carriers and linebackers, it’s pretty difficult to gage this group when the team is only in shells.

The first-team offensive line was Laremy Tunsil, Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, and Jordan Mills.

The second-team line was Jaryd Jones-Smith, Michael Deiter, Kyle Fuller, Michael Dunn and Zach Sterup.

Sixth-round rookie Isaiah Prince worked in right guard and right tackle. He was exclusively a tackle at Ohio State, but this entire team figures to receive substantial cross-training.

Miscellaneous

Chandler Cox was drafted for a purpose, as we have speculated. The Dolphins figure to employ plenty of two-back sets and Cox was in for a lot of first-team work. If Albert Wilson’s lower-half is a house, Chandler Cox is a mansion.

Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins dot com asked Ryan Fitzpatrick if he reconsidered the beard given the temperature today. Fitzpatrick said that he’s had it for so long that he’s forgotten what it’s like to be beardless, so that’s a negative.

Without going into detail, the speculation that the Dolphins will be multiple appears rather concrete. It was an efficient practice with a lot of work accomplished.

The Dolphins organization and operation is first class. The treatment of the staff, and the amenities provided for the media are just remarkable. I can’t thank them enough, especially after they fed me!

Team Recap

With players bouncing from drill to drill, and countless energy sources carefully placed throughout the roster, day-one was a success.

Everything looked clean, which I’m told is an improvement from the previous regime and the beginnings of those three training camps. Very few balls hit the ground, assignments were rarely missed, and this team had the look and feel of a well-coached unit — even for the first day.

We’ll be back at it again tomorrow. Be sure to catch my Twitter feed @WingfieldNFL for the most comprehensive coverage of 2019 Dolphins training camp.

@WingfieldNFL