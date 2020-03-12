Connect with us

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Tender Isaiah Ford, Trent Harris and Zach Sieler

Jason Hrina

Published

1 hour ago

on

Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Looks like the Miami Dolphins are getting a head start on some of their free agents.

According to the Miami Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

All three players are currently Exclusive Rights Free Agents. This means that the player involved has accrued less than three total seasons in the NFL. If an exclusive rights free agent is offered a contract (and the league minimum), they are not allowed to negotiate with another team. This essentially means that these players are all but “required” to return to the Dolphins next season.

Isaiah Ford has had a roller coaster tenure with the Dolphins. Originally drafted in the 7th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Ford has been active for 9 games throughout his career. Notably marred by injuries and falling victim to the politics of manipulating roster space, Ford has been waived by the Dolphins on three different occasions throughout his career.

He spent his rookie year on injured-reserve due to a knee injury and was relegated to the practice squad for most of the 2018 season. In 8 games last season, Ford caught 23 passes for 244 yards.

Trent Harris was claimed by the Miami Dolphins last September after he was released by the New England Patriots, the team he originally signed with as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft.

Harris was active for 11 games last year, starting 3 of those contests. As a role player, Harris filled in admirably, earning 1 forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 22 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (TFL) and 2 QB Hits. Just to compare, Charles Harris accumulated 0.5 sacks, 23 tackles, 3 TFL and 6 QB Hits last year.

Zach Sieler may be the least-tenured player on the team. He was claimed off of waivers on December 5th from the Baltimore Ravens, and was active for the rest of the season – even earning one start in those final three games.

Sieler accumulated 1 sack, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB Hits and 2 Passes Defended in his limited time on the team, making it fairly evident why he Brian Flores wanted to tender the young defensive tackle.

Jason Hrina

Growing up a passionate Dolphins fan in Jets territory, Jason learned from an early age that life as a Dolphins fan wasn’t going to be easy. Previously the Sports Editor for his university newspaper, Jason has experience writing columns, creating game recaps and conducting interviews with Hall of Fame athletes (Harry Carson and Yogi Berra are two of his proudest interviews). When he’s not dissecting the latest sports news, you can find him perplexed over the Dolphins offensive line woes or involuntarily introducing music to his neighbors.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins awarded two compensatory picks

Shawn Digity

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Brandon Bolden Miami Dolphins
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – While later than usual, the 2020 compensatory picks were finally revealed by the NFL on Tuesday.

It should come as no surprise that the Miami Dolphins were awarded a fourth-rounder for Ja’Wuan James. That was the best qualifier the Dolphins had for getting any compensatory picks.

But it might come as a shocker that they received a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.

At least two picks were expected after James, Bolden, Cameron Wake, and Frank Gore all left in 2019’s free agency, and the only qualifying free agents that were signed were Ryan Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe.

The fourth- and seventh-round comps align perfectly with what Over the Cap had predicted in their model after Fitzpatrick and Wake’s contracts and Gore and Rowe’s deals canceled out.

James was initially projected to net the Dolphins a third-round comp, but because he only played in three games in 2019, the contract valuation bumped down to the fourth-round tier of the compensatory formula.

And Wake’s exit was originally pegged to land the Dolphins a fifth-round comp, but he too, missed several games, seven in total.

As for the actual compensatory selections, the Dolphins will pick at No. 141 at the end of the fourth round and No. 251 at the end of the seventh round.

The two comp picks officially brings the Dolphins total draft haul up to 14 picks.

NFLN’s Tom Pelissero released a full list of the compensatory picks.

 

 

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins release long-time safety Reshad Jones

Shawn Digity

Published

1 day ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Reshad Jones Miami Dolphins
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – It’s the end of an era.

The Miami Dolphins have cut safety Reshad Jones.

Adam Schefter of ESPN dropped the report on Wednesday.

Jones had a bloated contract that made him difficult to move in a trade, so there was little else that could be done if the Dolphins wanted to move on.

And that appears to be the case.

Jones was initially selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia and eventually worked his way into a lynchpin role for the team.

As mentioned by Schefter, he made two Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Dolphins, 2015 and 2017.

The move will also not become official until the start of the new league year and free agency on March 18.

Releasing Jones early allows him to test the waters for a new team.

While it was most certainly a cost-related move, the Dolphins receive cap savings of $7.5 million but also incur a dead cap hit of around $8 million, according to Over the Cap.

While Jones is 32 and going into his 11th season, free-agent suitors are expected.

The Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier released a statement regarding Reshad Jones and to express their well-wishes.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard to Wide Receivers Coach

Jason Hrina

Published

2 days ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Image Credit: Wendell Rams

After a flurry of moves this offseason, the Miami Dolphins may have finally compiled their 2020 coaching staff.

The team officially announced on their social media account that Josh Grizzard has been promoted to wide receivers coach for the 2020 season.

Grizzard originally joined the Dolphins as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He worked his way up to (overall) quality control coach in 2019 along with becoming the team’s assistant wide receivers coach.

The position was previously held by Karl Dorrell, who accepted a job to become the University of Colorado‘s head coach a few weeks ago.

This coaching move should rap up the wild carousel the Dolphins were on this offseason. After finishing the 2019 season much better than expected, it was shocking to hear that offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea had been fired, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was accepting the same position with the New York Giants.

It’ll be interesting to see if the team’s trust in Grizzard expands as he becomes more experienced as a coach. Grizzard coached the quarterbacks on the East team at this year’s Shrine Game, which says a lot when a team is trying to scout the most vital position on the roster.

Needless to say, Grizzard may not be a household name to most Dolphins fans, but it seems like he already has some fans:

