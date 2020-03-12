Miami Dolphins Tender Isaiah Ford, Trent Harris and Zach Sieler

Looks like the Miami Dolphins are getting a head start on some of their free agents.

According to the Miami Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

All three players are currently Exclusive Rights Free Agents. This means that the player involved has accrued less than three total seasons in the NFL. If an exclusive rights free agent is offered a contract (and the league minimum), they are not allowed to negotiate with another team. This essentially means that these players are all but “required” to return to the Dolphins next season.

Isaiah Ford has had a roller coaster tenure with the Dolphins. Originally drafted in the 7th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Ford has been active for 9 games throughout his career. Notably marred by injuries and falling victim to the politics of manipulating roster space, Ford has been waived by the Dolphins on three different occasions throughout his career.

He spent his rookie year on injured-reserve due to a knee injury and was relegated to the practice squad for most of the 2018 season. In 8 games last season, Ford caught 23 passes for 244 yards.

Trent Harris was claimed by the Miami Dolphins last September after he was released by the New England Patriots, the team he originally signed with as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft.

Harris was active for 11 games last year, starting 3 of those contests. As a role player, Harris filled in admirably, earning 1 forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 22 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (TFL) and 2 QB Hits. Just to compare, Charles Harris accumulated 0.5 sacks, 23 tackles, 3 TFL and 6 QB Hits last year.

Zach Sieler may be the least-tenured player on the team. He was claimed off of waivers on December 5th from the Baltimore Ravens, and was active for the rest of the season – even earning one start in those final three games.

Sieler accumulated 1 sack, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB Hits and 2 Passes Defended in his limited time on the team, making it fairly evident why he Brian Flores wanted to tender the young defensive tackle.