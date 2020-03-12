Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Tender Isaiah Ford, Trent Harris and Zach Sieler
Looks like the Miami Dolphins are getting a head start on some of their free agents.
According to the Miami Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
We have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 12, 2020
All three players are currently Exclusive Rights Free Agents. This means that the player involved has accrued less than three total seasons in the NFL. If an exclusive rights free agent is offered a contract (and the league minimum), they are not allowed to negotiate with another team. This essentially means that these players are all but “required” to return to the Dolphins next season.
Isaiah Ford has had a roller coaster tenure with the Dolphins. Originally drafted in the 7th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Ford has been active for 9 games throughout his career. Notably marred by injuries and falling victim to the politics of manipulating roster space, Ford has been waived by the Dolphins on three different occasions throughout his career.
He spent his rookie year on injured-reserve due to a knee injury and was relegated to the practice squad for most of the 2018 season. In 8 games last season, Ford caught 23 passes for 244 yards.
We have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed guard Danny Isidora on injured reserve.
Release >> https://t.co/ibMMRGMUNb
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2019
Trent Harris was claimed by the Miami Dolphins last September after he was released by the New England Patriots, the team he originally signed with as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft.
Harris was active for 11 games last year, starting 3 of those contests. As a role player, Harris filled in admirably, earning 1 forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 22 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss (TFL) and 2 QB Hits. Just to compare, Charles Harris accumulated 0.5 sacks, 23 tackles, 3 TFL and 6 QB Hits last year.
Dolphins' shakeup continues: Miami claimed five players on waivers today, including two from the Patriots.
Claims:
DE Trent Harris from New England.
DB Ken Webster from New England.
LB Deon Lacey from Buffalo.
DE Avery Moss from the Giants.
DB Steven Parker from the Rams.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019
Zach Sieler may be the least-tenured player on the team. He was claimed off of waivers on December 5th from the Baltimore Ravens, and was active for the rest of the season – even earning one start in those final three games.
Sieler accumulated 1 sack, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QB Hits and 2 Passes Defended in his limited time on the team, making it fairly evident why he Brian Flores wanted to tender the young defensive tackle.
Ozzie's last pick.
Welcome to the Ravens, Zach Sieler! pic.twitter.com/JQegsBgq7d
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 28, 2018
Miami Dolphins awarded two compensatory picks
MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – While later than usual, the 2020 compensatory picks were finally revealed by the NFL on Tuesday.
It should come as no surprise that the Miami Dolphins were awarded a fourth-rounder for Ja’Wuan James. That was the best qualifier the Dolphins had for getting any compensatory picks.
But it might come as a shocker that they received a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
At least two picks were expected after James, Bolden, Cameron Wake, and Frank Gore all left in 2019’s free agency, and the only qualifying free agents that were signed were Ryan Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe.
The fourth- and seventh-round comps align perfectly with what Over the Cap had predicted in their model after Fitzpatrick and Wake’s contracts and Gore and Rowe’s deals canceled out.
James was initially projected to net the Dolphins a third-round comp, but because he only played in three games in 2019, the contract valuation bumped down to the fourth-round tier of the compensatory formula.
And Wake’s exit was originally pegged to land the Dolphins a fifth-round comp, but he too, missed several games, seven in total.
As for the actual compensatory selections, the Dolphins will pick at No. 141 at the end of the fourth round and No. 251 at the end of the seventh round.
The two comp picks officially brings the Dolphins total draft haul up to 14 picks.
NFLN’s Tom Pelissero released a full list of the compensatory picks.
The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020
Miami Dolphins release long-time safety Reshad Jones
MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – It’s the end of an era.
The Miami Dolphins have cut safety Reshad Jones.
Adam Schefter of ESPN dropped the report on Wednesday.
Jones had a bloated contract that made him difficult to move in a trade, so there was little else that could be done if the Dolphins wanted to move on.
And that appears to be the case.
Jones was initially selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia and eventually worked his way into a lynchpin role for the team.
Dolphins are releasing two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, per source. The move will become official March 18. His release will free up $5.3 million against the Dolphins’ salary cap.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2020
As mentioned by Schefter, he made two Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Dolphins, 2015 and 2017.
The move will also not become official until the start of the new league year and free agency on March 18.
Releasing Jones early allows him to test the waters for a new team.
While it was most certainly a cost-related move, the Dolphins receive cap savings of $7.5 million but also incur a dead cap hit of around $8 million, according to Over the Cap.
While Jones is 32 and going into his 11th season, free-agent suitors are expected.
The Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier released a statement regarding Reshad Jones and to express their well-wishes.
Statement from GM Chris Grier. pic.twitter.com/XG0CvDr8nn
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 11, 2020
Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard to Wide Receivers Coach
After a flurry of moves this offseason, the Miami Dolphins may have finally compiled their 2020 coaching staff.
The team officially announced on their social media account that Josh Grizzard has been promoted to wide receivers coach for the 2020 season.
We have promoted Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach. pic.twitter.com/ofHqSMFulI
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 10, 2020
Grizzard originally joined the Dolphins as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He worked his way up to (overall) quality control coach in 2019 along with becoming the team’s assistant wide receivers coach.
The position was previously held by Karl Dorrell, who accepted a job to become the University of Colorado‘s head coach a few weeks ago.
This coaching move should rap up the wild carousel the Dolphins were on this offseason. After finishing the 2019 season much better than expected, it was shocking to hear that offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea had been fired, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was accepting the same position with the New York Giants.
It’ll be interesting to see if the team’s trust in Grizzard expands as he becomes more experienced as a coach. Grizzard coached the quarterbacks on the East team at this year’s Shrine Game, which says a lot when a team is trying to scout the most vital position on the roster.
Dolphins have two coaches in this Shrine Game. Josh Grizzard coached the East QBs and Mike Judge coached the West RBs.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) January 18, 2020
Needless to say, Grizzard may not be a household name to most Dolphins fans, but it seems like he already has some fans:
Worked his butt off since day 1!! Well deserved!!🙏🏽 https://t.co/Nwnsp3jeAG
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 10, 2020
