Miami Dolphins Tender Vince Biegel, Matt Haack
In the midst of all of the free agency news, the Miami Dolphins took a moment to address some of their own.
According to the Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered linebacker Vince Biegel and punter Matt Haack.
We have tendered two restricted free agents – LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 16, 2020
Though the tweet didn’t clarify, it’s assumed that Vince Biegel was given an original-round tender (4th-round) and Matt Haack was allotted the lowest tender as an undrafted free agent.
Tender amounts aren’t official, but Biegel is expected to make around $3m while Haack is expected to make just short of $2m.
This does not guarantee that these players sign with the Dolphins for the 2020 season. Other teams have the ability to offer contracts; however, the Dolphins have the ability to match. If they decide not to match another team’s offer, they will receive draft pick compensation in return (though as an undrafted free agent, the Dolphins will not receive any compensation if Matt Haack signs elsewhere).
Biegel came to the Dolphins in a trade that sent Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract to the New Orleans Saints. The trade was a massive success for the Dolphins, netting them a promising young linebacker along with some extra salary cap space.
"My precious." – Vince Biegel#MIAvsNYG #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/h6hRsKTZn7
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 15, 2019
Biegel finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 59 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 13 QB hits along with an interception. He primarily served as a blitzing linebacker, but he showed that he is more-than serviceable against the run and in coverage.
Matt Haack took over for the incumbent Matt Darr after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The beginning of his career didn’t start off too well, and Dolphins fans were clamoring to bring Darr back throughout most of 2017 and 2018.
As a lefty punter, Haack is supposed to put a different spin on his punts, making it more-difficult for returners to handle the kick.
We’re not done with punters making big tackles!!
Now it’s #Dolphins punter Matt Haack with the body slam tackle! pic.twitter.com/TVsGxPjvKK
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018
Miami Dolphins Sign DE Shaq Lawson
UPDATE: According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Lawson’s deal comes with $21m guaranteed. With bonuses he can earn up to $36m. Though not known, the bonuses most likely revolve around sack totals or annual accolades.
Acquiring former 1st-round pick Ereck Flowers must not have been enough, because the Miami Dolphins have signed yet another former top draft pick.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign defensive end Shaq Lawson to a 3-year, $30m contract – virtually matching Flowers’ offer from earlier today.
The #Dolphins are expected to sign former #Bills first-round pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, sources say. He had 6.5 sacks last year and will help Miami affect the quarterback.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Previously drafted 19th-overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, Lawson has had a moderate career over the past four seasons.
In 50 career games, Lawson has made 17 starts and has accumulated 16.5 total sacks, 108 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 38 QB Hits.
Lawson is being paid to start at defensive end, though his stats seem to point more towards a depth piece. It’ll be interesting to see if Lawson can evolve as a player as he reunites with Dolphins’ Defensive Line coach Marion Hobby, who was Clemson‘s co-defensive coordinator while Lawson played there.
This move doesn’t prevent the Dolphins from signing an additional defensive end in free agency, but it’s more-likely that the team will address the position in the draft.
Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson clowning Ezekiel Elliott 😂😂😂 (@dirk_roth) pic.twitter.com/nunwNfBrxh
— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) November 29, 2019
Miami Dolphins Sign Ereck Flowers to $30m Contract
The Miami Dolphins are stacking up on former 1st-round draft picks.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign offensive guard Ereck Flowers to a 3-year, $30m ($19.95m guaranteed) contract.
Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Ereck Flowers $30M over 3 years with $19.95M fully guaranteed, per @RosenhausSports
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
The former University of Miami standout mightily underwhelmed at left tackle after he was drafted 9th-overall in the 2015 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Flowers experienced a resurgence with the Washington Redskins last season after transitioning to guard, where he is expected to remain.
On the phone with Ereck Flowers now on agreeing to terms with the #Dolphins: "I'm excited to go to Miami. That is where I am from. I always wanted to be home. That’s why I stayed home in college. NY for me was just a learning experience. Everything after that has been great."
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020
This contract shouldn’t sway the Dolphins from signing additional offensive linemen in free agency, though it likely means they have one more moderate (offensive line) move in their pocket.
Flowers’ transition to left guard last season means the Dolphins will have an interesting decision to make with their 2019 3rd-round pick, Michael Deiter. One of these two will have to move to right guard, which likely means Jesse Davis is the team’s right tackle in 2020.
The Dolphins opened free agency with about $94m in salary cap space. They will carry over $21.38m in salary cap space from 2019, but they’re already sitting on ~$20.8m in dead cap, essentially wiping out what they’re carrying over.
The Dolphins’ 2020 dead cap space is broken down as follows:
- Reshad Jones – $10.1m
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – $5.02m
- T.J. McDonald – $1.9m
- Kiko Alonso – $1.76m
- Kenny Stills – $1.75m
#Dolphins signed guard Ereck Flowers… this is good for the #Jets.
Let us take Graham Glasgow.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/i9AK5kTNV9
— JetLife (@JetsLife4) March 16, 2020
Temporary Players for a Long Term Fix
Whether it’s through the draft or free agency, players sign with teams knowing that their job status is temporary.
Some, like Reshad Jones, last longer than others (like Daniel Kilgore).
Players are on the team to fulfill a role for a specific period of time until another (better; though often cheaper) player comes along to take their job. It’s no different than life itself.
We, as fans, understand that the jerseys we purchase and the players we root for change somewhat consistently. It’s the nature of the business. It’s part of developing long-term success. Teams constantly need to identify new ways to get better, and, like in business, if a team is unwilling to cannibalize themselves, they’re going to fade into mediocrity.
But another component of building a successful franchise is identifying and maintaining talent; fostering production within the organization, and then harnessing it for yourselves.
Off-hand, can you name me a Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns or New York Jets player that has been on the team for more than 5 years?
Now try and name someone on the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints or Minnesota Vikings. Dare I even ask the obvious and include the New England Patriots?
After originally intending to sign with the Jets, LB Anthony Barr is going to return to the Vikings. (via multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/fB4NnCUCnq
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 12, 2019
*See the end of the article for some answers
Successful teams build with a core of successful players, and the Miami Dolphins seem to shy away from successful continuity.
With the recent departure of Reshad Jones, the longest-tenured player on the Miami Dolphins’ roster is Walt Aikens (6 years); followed by DeVante Parker and Bobby McCain (5 years each).
While I understand some acquisitions are made with short-term benefits in mind (such as Frank Gore or Josh Sitton), every player that’s drafted or signed is done with the intention that they will be a successful player for a prolonged period of time. You don’t trade a 5th-round pick for Stephone Anthony just to get 16 games out of him.
Teams don’t draft someone in the 1st-round under the guise that they’re solely a 4-year contributor. These are supposed to be your Hall of Fame-caliber players, not stopgap solutions.
Right now, the Miami Dolphins have 3 players on their roster that they previously drafted in the 1st round. One of them is on the fringe of being released (Charles Harris), another was drafted not even one calendar year ago (Christian Wilkins) and the other has accrued more trade speculation than stellar seasons (DeVante Parker).
The Dolphins are one roster cut away from having more 1st-round draft picks in the 2020 draft than they do on their entire roster. To make the situation even more embarrassing, there are 0 players drafted prior to 2014 still on the team. It’s as if everything they attempted to build up to that point has been completely negated.
It’s not like the Dolphins haven’t tried to establish some kind of continuity in their clubhouse.
How many chances did Ryan Tannehill get to prove himself? John Denney was the league-leader in consecutive games played prior to his release last year. Mike Pouncey, Reshad Jones and Cameron Wake were all long-term starters, making them this past decade’s “core” group.
This team did try and build something that they could extend into the future. The problem is, it wasn’t built properly. Poor coaching led to wasted talent. Which begs the question: is Brian Flores the reason why we’re confident this team will finally get it right?
The #Dolphins are sitting on a potential gold mine over the next few years. With a projected $88M in cap space (possibly more) and 14 draft picks this year, this is the most important offseason in franchise history.
Prime opportunity in a loaded class.
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 10, 2020
We are all ecstatic over the 14 draft picks we have, but how many of them are going to solve the decade-long dilemma that’s engulfed the team if all the evidence we have up to this point is that the players they draft end up being moot.
After Aikens, Parker and McCain, the longest-tenured Dolphins are Jakeem Grant, Xavien Howard and Mike Hull (4 years each). That’s 6 total players that have been with the Miami Dolphins for 4 years or more. How many 2020 draft picks do we believe will last through their rookie contract, let alone be successful?
John Jerry made it through his rookie contract, as did Phillip Merling, but length doesn’t equal success. It’s not all too far fetched to say that Grant, Howard and Hull may not even be on the Dolphins in 2020, making the camaraderie and team development sparser than it already is.
This isn’t to say that the Dolphins should wildly spend on their own; that strategy nets you Reshad Jones’ recent un-tradable and un-cuttable contract, or the Ryan Tannehill or Ndamukong Suh extensions that the team couldn’t get away from when they genuinely wanted to.
But it does mean the Dolphins need to strategize their roster upgrades much more efficiently than they currently do.
Buying Josh Rosen while his value was “low” may have been a smart move, but it wasn’t a successful one.
Spending money on Daniel Kilgore instead of Mike Pouncey may have been the smarter move, but it wasn’t a successful one.
#Dolphins FA C Mike Pouncey visits #Chargers today, so worth noting: Miami is trying to improve its culture, but cutting Pouncey wasn’t part of that: He got rave reviews for leadership & toughness. He was cut because MIA paid 2 players (Sitton/Kilgore) what it was paying Pouncey.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2018
Allowing Jarvis Landry to walk may have been the smarter move, but it wasn’t a successful one.
Olivier Vernon leaving for a massive contract with the New York Giants may have been the smarter move, but it wasn’t a successful one.
Until salary cap restraints are removed (which will never happen), it’s impossible for teams to develop a large portion of their roster together. Franchises will always have to make sacrifices on who they retain, and risks on who they replace them with.
But those maneuvers become much less risky if the core around them was properly built. As Brian Flores and Chris Grier begin Stage 2 of rebuilding the entire roster, keep in mind who they want around them.
DeVante Parker and Eric Rowe‘s recent extensions tell us they’re desired commodities on this team, but I wonder who else this duo (Flores and Grier) will rely on? Both men will be tied to Miami’s next group of core players, and if they aren’t careful, we’re going to find ourselves 10 years further into a rebuild and three steps closer to step one.
Tenured (Recognizable*) Players:
*These teams have additional players that have been on the team for 5+ years, but they tend to be role players or they aren’t as recognizable as the players mentioned below. Doesn’t mean, as a true NFL fan, you won’t recognize some of those other players, they just aren’t “household” names.
- Buffalo Bills: Jerry Hughes
- Cleveland Browns: Joe Bitonio
- New York Jets: Bilal Powell
~~~
- Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, DeVante Adams
- Baltimore Ravens: Justin Tucker, Jimmy Smith
- Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson, K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner
- New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees, Cameron Jordan
- Minnesota Vikings: Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen, Trae Waynes
The Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks are officially as follows (14 total):
1st Round
5, 18, 26
2nd Round
39, 56
3rd Round
70
4th Round
141
5th Round
153, 154, 173
6th Round
185
7th Round
227, 246, 251
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 11, 2020
