Miami Dolphins to Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Continuing their efforts to improve upon a lacklustre pass rush in 2019, the Miami Dolphins continue to be active on the second day of ‘legal tampering’.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 2-year deal worth $15M with $7.5M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

With a deal reportedly set at $15m ($7.5m fully guaranteed) over 2 years, Miami’s front office have moved quickly to bolster their defensive front, having yesterday agreed to terms with Shaq Lawson.

Whilst Lawson was a first round pick of the Buffalo Bills (19th overall) in the 2018 draft, the Dolphins acquire Ogbah as a former second round pick (Browns 2016) in the hope that Brian Flores’ defensive prowess can help them achieve a higher potential.

During his 3 years as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah started 40 games at defensive end, accruing 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recovers and 17 pass defenses.

He was traded to the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs on 2 April 2019, appearing in 10 games (4 starts) in which he made 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (20 solo), whilst playing 37% of the available defensive snaps. He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on 18 November 2019 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Ogbah’s presence on the Dolphins, combined with Shaq Lawson, undoubtedly turns up the pressure – if not ends the opportunities – for Miami’s unproductive 2017 first round pick, Charles Harris.

Whilst the deals cannot become official until after 4pm (ET) tomorrow, the Dolphins have clearly sent a message about the improvement which they wish to see out of their defensive unit during this rebuild process.

And there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue in the following days.