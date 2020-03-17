Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins to Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Continuing their efforts to improve upon a lacklustre pass rush in 2019, the Miami Dolphins continue to be active on the second day of ‘legal tampering’.
According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 2-year deal worth $15M with $7.5M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports told ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
With a deal reportedly set at $15m ($7.5m fully guaranteed) over 2 years, Miami’s front office have moved quickly to bolster their defensive front, having yesterday agreed to terms with Shaq Lawson.
Whilst Lawson was a first round pick of the Buffalo Bills (19th overall) in the 2018 draft, the Dolphins acquire Ogbah as a former second round pick (Browns 2016) in the hope that Brian Flores’ defensive prowess can help them achieve a higher potential.
During his 3 years as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah started 40 games at defensive end, accruing 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recovers and 17 pass defenses.
He was traded to the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs on 2 April 2019, appearing in 10 games (4 starts) in which he made 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (20 solo), whilst playing 37% of the available defensive snaps. He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on 18 November 2019 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.
Ogbah’s presence on the Dolphins, combined with Shaq Lawson, undoubtedly turns up the pressure – if not ends the opportunities – for Miami’s unproductive 2017 first round pick, Charles Harris.
Whilst the deals cannot become official until after 4pm (ET) tomorrow, the Dolphins have clearly sent a message about the improvement which they wish to see out of their defensive unit during this rebuild process.
And there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue in the following days.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Cornerback Byron Jones
UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones’ contract is a 5-year deal worth $82.5m ($57m guaranteed).
Byron Jones’ new contract with the Dolphins will be a five-year, $82.5 million deal, including $57 million guaranteed, per source. It includes $40 million in first two years.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Miami’s abundant amount of cap space is beginning to pay off.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed prized cornerback Byron Jones to a deal that is expected to make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.
Source: The #Dolphins are getting #Cowboys FA CB Byron Jones. A massive deal for the now highest-paid corner.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Byron Jones is a huge addition to Miami’s budding secondary, and brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores loves with his players.
Since being drafted in the 1st-round (27th-overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL draft, Jones has been phenomenal corner and safety in this league.
If you’re one to view moves solely on stats, you’d probably think he is overpaid. Over his 5-year career, Jones has only been able to haul in 2 interceptions, but has 43 passes defended to go along with that. He’s a feared corner and is typically avoided by opposing quarterbacks.
Jones joins star cornerback Xavien Howard as what has potentially come the best cornerback tandem in the NFL. Howard’s stats may be a bit more gaudy, but Jones has been extremely durable throughout his career – missing only 1 game in 5 years. Howard also has a potential 4-game suspension looming for domestic violence charges earlier this year.
Though the Dolphins may still look to sign or draft a safety, it seems their secondary is set with Howard, Jones, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Jomal Wiltz and Bobby McCain.
Jones goes along with today’s theme of signing former 1st-round picks. Earlier today, the Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers (2015 – 9th-overall), Shaq Lawson (2016 – 19th-overall) and now Jones (2015 – 27th-overall).
Depending on the financial details of Jones’ deal, the Dolphins should still have roughly $45m left in cap space for 2020. Account for some depth signings, rookie draft picks and potentially some more dead money and Miami may only have a couple of notable moves left to make.
Shot 4 – Ridiculous play by #Cowboys DB Byron Jones vs AJ Green. Athleticism and ball skills on display here in the deep middle. pic.twitter.com/A0WOlbZXSo
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 28, 2016
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Safety Clayton Fejedelem
The Miami Dolphins spent the first part of their day solidifying the trenches. Now, they’re starting to look at the rest of the team.
According to the player’s agent, Mike McCartney, the Miami Dolphins are signing safety Clayton Fejedelem to a 3-year contract. Financial details are currently unknown.
Thrilled for @ClayFejedelem agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Clayton Fejedelem is a former 7th-round pick (245th-overall) in the 2016 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s primarily a special teams player, though he also serves as depth at safety.
TO SEAL THE DEAL!
Clayton Fejedelem takes it to the house! pic.twitter.com/lbSOMZq3V4
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2018
This deal seems to coincidentally spell the end of Walt Aikens time in Miami. Miami’s special teams captain has been with the team since he was drafted in 2014, and is currently a free agent.
Signing Fejedelem comes shortly after the Dolphins signed offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson to similar 3-year, $30m deals.
With roughly $70m still left in salary cap space, the Dolphins have plenty of room to make another splash or two in free agency.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Tender Vince Biegel, Matt Haack
In the midst of all of the free agency news, the Miami Dolphins took a moment to address some of their own.
According to the Dolphins official social media account, the team has tendered linebacker Vince Biegel and punter Matt Haack.
We have tendered two restricted free agents – LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 16, 2020
Though the tweet didn’t clarify, it’s assumed that Vince Biegel was given an original-round tender (4th-round) and Matt Haack was allotted the lowest tender as an undrafted free agent.
Tender amounts aren’t official, but Biegel is expected to make around $3m while Haack is expected to make just short of $2m.
This does not guarantee that these players sign with the Dolphins for the 2020 season. Other teams have the ability to offer contracts; however, the Dolphins have the ability to match. If they decide not to match another team’s offer, they will receive draft pick compensation in return (though as an undrafted free agent, the Dolphins will not receive any compensation if Matt Haack signs elsewhere).
Biegel came to the Dolphins in a trade that sent Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract to the New Orleans Saints. The trade was a massive success for the Dolphins, netting them a promising young linebacker along with some extra salary cap space.
"My precious." – Vince Biegel#MIAvsNYG #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/h6hRsKTZn7
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 15, 2019
Biegel finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 59 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 13 QB hits along with an interception. He primarily served as a blitzing linebacker, but he showed that he is more-than serviceable against the run and in coverage.
Matt Haack took over for the incumbent Matt Darr after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The beginning of his career didn’t start off too well, and Dolphins fans were clamoring to bring Darr back throughout most of 2017 and 2018.
As a lefty punter, Haack is supposed to put a different spin on his punts, making it more-difficult for returners to handle the kick.
We’re not done with punters making big tackles!!
Now it’s #Dolphins punter Matt Haack with the body slam tackle! pic.twitter.com/TVsGxPjvKK
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018
Brad
March 17, 2020 at 11:48 am
Hope the Dolphins don’t load up on all this talent and have it expire before a young QB is capable of winning the SB. Timing is everything.