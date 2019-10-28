Miami Dolphins Trade Kenyan Drake To Arizona Cardinals

Is this the week Miami finally breaks through, or will the Steelers send the Phins back to old habits?

Who: Dolphins (0-6) at Steelers (2-4)

When: Monday October 28, 8:15 EST

Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, PA

Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +14.5

Dolphins-Steelers

The product of the last five quarters has improved considerably from the Josh Rosen experience, but Miami remain winless. The move to Ryan Fitzpatrick has energized the team and the locker room, but it wasn’t enough to secure the first victory of the 2019 season.

Sunday in Buffalo, against a top five defense, Miami has its best rushing, passing and scoring performance of the year. The three touchdowns from the offense nearly matched Miami’s season total (four) entering the contest.

The previous five quarters (full game in Buffalo, final period against Washington), Miami have crossed the goal line five times, three more touchdowns than the first 4.75 games combined. Improvement from this unit isn’t just making tankers nervous, it’s shining a positive light on some offensive talent that might be in the blossoming stage.

Better showings from Mike Gesicki and Devante Parker, breakout performances for Preston Williams and Mark Walton, plus an offensive line that only allowed Buffalo to touch Fitzpatrick on three drop backs, some confidence is brewing in South Florida.

The problem, however, is that this is likely the week things revert back to old ways. The Steelers defense is good, really good. Even without its best player — Stephon Tuitt — Pittsburgh turns up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, and is stingy when it comes to allowing points.

For the Dolphins, it’s a chance to continue the progress on defense. Mason Rudolph returns after a gruesome concussion three weeks ago, and the Steelers big-play offense could present some challenges for a defense that has shown marked improvements the last few weeks.

The Scheme:

Offense:

No unit in the NFL has undergone a bigger transformation in the last calendar-year. Losing former all-pros at quarterback, running back and receiver created quite a challenge for Coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Pittsburgh demonstrated its faith in Rudolph by spending next year’s first-round draft pick on a defensive back just hours after the news that Ben Roethlisberger would miss the entire season came down. Then, in Rudolph’s first start, Fichtner dialed up the most conservative game plan the NFL has seen since Tim Tebow.

That’s not a typo. The last time a quarterback threw the ball beyond the line-of-scrimmage with such scarcity was when Tebow-Mania took over the 2011 season.

Pittsburgh has opted to go with the conservative and gimmick approach, but it’s been the big play that has been most effective for the Steelers offense. In the 49ers and Bengals games, Rudolph connected for scoring strikes of 76, 39, 21, and 43-yards.

In the Cincinnati game, the Wildcat was the formation of choice as Pittsburgh took advantage of the Bengals aging, slow defense with horizontal action and misdirection. Expect the Steelers to attack Miami’s weaknesses in a similar fashion — a heavy dose of the run game with play-action shots built into the plan.

Defense:

Keith Butler is my favorite whipping person in the league; his defensive plans tend to make Matt Burke look like Buddy Ryan. Despite using old Tampa-2 principles — principles that wind up leaving linebackers on slot receivers — the Pittsburgh defense is performing better this season.

Allowing the 14th fewest points per game, the Steelers are getting it done with terrific front-seven play. With a traditional 3-4 base defense, Butler capitalizes on two athletic edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Creating one-on-one matchups for either of those edge defenders is more difficult without Tuitt’s presence, so expect to see more pressure dialed up with the likes of Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming in on blitzes.

Blitzing at a 34% clip, only seven teams bring an extra rusher more than Butler’s Steelers. The Black and Yellow defense ranks 19th in QB hurry rate, but 5th in QB knockdown rate. They rank 8th in overall pressure rate.

The Players:

Offense:

Juju Smith-Schuster missed practice Thursday with an illness, but he’ll be ready to go Monday night. The emerging star has been slowed by a lack of continuity this season. Still, Smith-Schuster remains a threat to take the top off the defense on any given play. The Dolphins will almost certainly bracket Smith-Schuster and force Rudolph to find his yardage elsewhere, perhaps from rookie, Diontae Johnson.

Johnson is third on the team in receiving, but has the skill set to beat Miami’s press-man coverage for a big play.

James Connor is second on the team in receiving, and leads Pittsburgh in rushing. A lot of the Steelers conservative plan is based around early-down runs for Connor, and utilizing his patience and soft hands to set up screen plays. Pittsburgh will spell Connor with a pair of capable backups in Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.

The Pittsburgh offensive line is anchored by longtime stalwarts Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Ramon Foster. This is where the Steelers will win the game — with a relentless surge from this interior line against a run defense that has been vulnerable all season long.

Defense:

The talent on this side of the ball promises a bright future for a team long-known for its defensive legacy. We mentioned Tuitt and his season-ending injury, but it’s T.J. Watt who figures to remind Dolphins fans that the 2017 draft brought back the wrong player in the first round.

Watt already has four sacks and six TFLs for the season, and he’s going to require the Dolphins to give Jesse Davis some help off Fitzpatrick’s front side.

Devin Bush is already making an immediate impact, and he’ll have an eye on Fitzpatrick when he tucks the ball to scramble. His primary objective, however, will be new starting running back Mark Walton. Walton made most of his yardage by setting up his blocks behind the line-of-scrimmage, and it’ll be up to Bush to correctly key where the play is designed to run, and cut down the Dolphins back.

Then there’s Minkah Fitzpatrick; he’s going to have plenty of juice in this one. After producing two turnovers in his Steelers debut, Fitzpatrick’s only ball production comes via a pair of passes defensed, but he is playing every down for the Steelers. Miami would be wise to isolate Fitzpatrick in coverage and test him vertically.

The Medical:

Dolphins

The Opportunities:

It all starts up front with this Pittsburgh team. The offensive line remains intact after losing immense firepower at all three skill positions. If Miami are to win, it’ll begin with solid run defense. Putting Rudolph behind the chains will create turnover opportunities, as Miami’s defense can confuse the young quarterback with some cover-0 blitz looks, and the newly minted amoeba rush look (defenders scattered about the formation with nobody in a down-stance).

The absence of Tuitt should free things for both facets of the Miami offense. Miami’s running scheme has been diverse this season, and perhaps some new bodies up front for Pittsburgh could lead to some leaks in the way they fit the run.

The Concerns:

The big play, the screen game, and running the football is the entirety of the Pittsburgh offense. In order to create the former two, the Steelers choose to require the latter to be in working order. If the Dolphins can’t keep Pittsburgh behind the chains on early downs, this game will get out of hand fast.

The Projected Outcome:

Weekly trajectory is not linear in the NFL. Many are assuming that Miami’s recent success — or improvement — is a sign of victories to come in windfall fashion. The truth is that Miami is far more likely to regress to the mean.

The Dolphins saw Ryan Fitzpatrick play his best game since last September. Defensively, Miami held the Bills to just 30% conversion on third down, and also converted a fake on special teams for the second consecutive week.

And still, it wasn’t enough for victory.

When Fitzpatrick played the Steelers last year, as a member of the Bucs, his hot start went up in flames. The same could well happen in primetime, this time on the road in a tough environment.

This game has four Fitzpatrick interceptions and a runaway beat down written all over it.

Dolphins 10

Steelers 37

