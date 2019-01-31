Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins’ Tradeable Assets
The official 2019 Off-season is looming and with that comes plenty of roster movement. Generally, you may see players get cut from existing contracts to save cap space. Teams seem to prefer to trade for certain players who may be worth their current contract terms and that team may part with a draft pick to avoid a potential bidding war with other teams for that specific player. Below I have listed 10 potential players the Dolphins could part with via trade and what potential value could come from it. In this will be the cap space Miami can save as well as the “Dead Cap” which is money that will still be owed to the player. All “Potential value” will be my opinion on the highest possible value Miami could receive for the listed player.
- Ryan Tannehill
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|QB
|31
|$13.1M
|$13.4M
|4th
In my opinion, the most polarizing player on the roster heading into the off-season. It seems from all reports that Ryan Tannehill’s days as a Miami Dolphin are numbered, but what gives? He is still under contract for a sizeable amount of money which can makes things tricky in a trade. The Dolphins best bet is to find a team that is looking for a starting, veteran QB and hope they rather make a trade instead of holding out for Tannehill to be later be cut and they can sign him to whatever terms they prefer.
In the inflated QB market, Tannehill’s contract isn’t terrible. The main hurdle is finding a team willing to do business. Two teams I see as potential trade partners would be Washington and Jacksonville. Both teams have QB issues.
The most I see Miami getting for Tannehill is a 4th round pick. He’s a starting caliber QB who had some tough breaks. For someone like Washington, who is NOT in full rebuild mode, a 4th for a stop gap with Alex Smith reportedly sitting out all of 2019 after his gruesome leg injury is good business. Also, Ryan Tannehill fits Jay Gruden’s offensive philosophy in Washington as well.
At the end of the day though, Miami is in rebuild mode, anything you can get while saving money in cap space is a win in my books. So, if it ended up being a 6th for someone we were likely to cut anyways, it’s a win.
- Reshad Jones
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|S
|31
|$5M
|$12.9M
|5th
Trust me, this is all exploration. Does Miami part ways with their defensive stalwart in the back end of their defense? Reshad is a Pro Bowl caliber player, so why would he only garner a 5th round pick at best? Simple, I am factoring in age as well as salary.
The determining factor will be the new coaching staff and front office deciding whether Reshad fits their plans or not. Another variable is him, himself. Last season he removed himself from a game because of differences with the staff. Maybe Reshad wants to play for a contender, and that is totally understandable. There’s plenty of teams that would welcome a Pro Bowl in the box type safety for a late draft pick.
I stick with the same thinking with all these potential trade block guys. If they are not in your plans, try to get anything you can for them, it is better than nothing. If Miami trades 5 players all for 6th round picks, those multiple picks can be packaged to move up or down throughout the draft. It provides; flexibility.
- Robert Quinn
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|DE
|29
|$12.9
|$0
|4th
Miami traded a 4th round pick last year for Robert Quinn, he didn’t wow us, but he also didn’t disappoint. Overall our defense from a schematic standpoint was subpar at best, so maybe it wasn’t all him.
I will reiterate this comes down to the staff and how they envision him into their rebuilding plans. Pass rush is very important, maybe there’s a contender looking for pass rush help and is willing to eat Quinn’s 1-year deal for the skills he provides.
Another factor is scheme. Quinn was ousted in Los Angeles because they switched to a 3-4 scheme and he was playing out of position as an Outside Linebacker. He clearly prefers to be a 4-3 defensive end. If Brian Flores decided to play predominantly a 3-4 scheme, the writing is on the wall.
Quinn is still an above average pass rusher and could contribute to a solid defense, much like Dante Fowler has for Los Angeles Rams this season. A 4th for a one-year rental that you know will contribute is smart business for both sides.
- Xavien Howard
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|CB
|27
|$1.3M
|$665K
|2nd
Please note, I am not advocating for this, I am just simply laying out who Miami could save money with by parting ways and who would attract some interest. There has been plenty of rumors of Miami trading Por Bowl shutdown corner Xavien Howard due to the rebuild and avoiding paying him a huge deal.
Howard has proved he is a top 5 corner in the league and wants to be paid like one, can’t blame the guy. Does Miami see him as a cornerstone to this rebuild? I know I do, but I don’t make the decisions. A lot of these potential “deals” come down to the other team’s valuation of Miami’s players.
I think Miami could get a 2nd pick for Xavien, but is that worth it? They spent a 2nd round pick on him. You drafted a guy that surpassed his projected value, that’s a GOOD thing. Pay the man, he deserves it.
But let’s play Devil’s Advocate. Let’s say some team comes in with an offer of multiple 1st round picks or a package of day 1 and day 2 picks, you must consider it given the hard truth of being in rebuild mode. Not to mention you potentially save about $15-17M if you trade him before extending him. The reality is one high- paid, shutdown corner is not going to save your franchise. But I think there’s a lot of other issues they could focus on before relinquishing a trade.
- DeVante Parker
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|WR
|26
|$9.3M
|$0
|3rd
DeVante has been quite the let down since Miami took him in the 1st round back in 2015. With other Receivers on the roster like Kenny Stills, Jaheem Grant, and Albert Wilson all getting more snaps, I think DvP’s days in Miami are numbered. He doesn’t warrant his pay at this point.
What kind of value could the former 1st round pick warrant? Once again, depends on how the other teams view him. I could easily see a team like Oakland or Green Bay willing to part with a 3rd or even a 4th round pick to see if they can tap into his unlocked potential. Miami saw flashes of it, but his inconsistencies is what’s most frustrating. A fresh start for both sides is what’s needed.
- Andre Branch
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|DE
|30
|$7M
|$2M
|5th
Well, here’s what seems like a no brainer on the surface. Andre Branch was lucky to have Mike Tannenbaum paying players left and right. While it looks like he could be traded or cut for cap reasons plus the fact his age doesn’t mesh well with the word rebuild.
I think a lot of what plays out with Robert Quinn could be the determining factor. If Brian Flores stays with a 4-3 scheme I could see Miami keeping him as a veteran presence along the front 4 if they trade Quinn. Miami recently hired Marion Hobby as their defensive line coach who was Branch’s Defensive Coordinator at Clemson, maybe that buys him another season.
A lot of variables at play with all these guys, but for someone like Branch you could maybe get a 6th or 7th round pick from a team looking to add a 3rd rotational pass rush specialist.
- Kiko Alonso
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|LB
|29
|$4.7M
|$3.5M
|6th
Kiko Alonso has been a relatively good linebacker for Miami, but not great. In a league where linebackers need to be able to stop the run but also not be liability in pass coverage, Kiko has some deficiencies. With that in mind, plus his age and salary, he is a prime candidate for the trade block.
Not sure what value a linebacker as such would warrant, but a late round pick would be expected. Miami has 2 solid, young linebackers in Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. The next line of thinking comes down to, once again, the scheme Brian Flores and his staff are preparing to implement. If we go to a 3-4 scheme, does Kiko go back inside? Jerome Baker is much faster but also smaller, I am not sure if he makes the switch to the inside. If we stay with a 4-3 base defense I can see Kiko sticking around given there are so many needs across the board.
- Josh Sitton
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|OG
|33
|$7M
|$0
|4th
Josh Sitton was one piece of business the last regime conducted that I was very pleased with. For years Miami for whatever reason has shunned the notion that they need Offensive Guards, capable ones at least. However, in usual Dolphins fashion, the top 3 PFF ranked guard found himself on injured reserve early in the season.
Offensive Line is very important in this league, but once again, Miami is rebuilding so to speak. Do they keep a 33-year-old guard, albeit a good Guard, on the roster for the rebuild? There are a lots contenders that can use Offensive Line help. Maybe we trade him back to Green Bay? A contender being on the hook for a 1 year $7M dollar rental isn’t terrible if they need to shore up the interior of their O-Line.
- T.J. McDonald
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|S
|28
|$3.2M
|$2.9M
|6th
I’ve never been the biggest T.J. Mc Donald fan, he seems too slow for safety and misses too many tackles to be a hybrid Linebacker. Much like I pointed to with Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, the same applies to TJ and Reshad Jones. If we trade Reshad, maybe Flores and his staff keep T.J. as a cheap Strong Safety with starting experience? Or maybe a team thinks he can come start for them for a few seasons, since he is still relatively young at 28.
Regardless, he is too expensive in my opinion to sit behind Reshad Jones on the bench, so at that point you cut your losses. But if you can get a 6th or 7th for him, you take it.
- Danny Amendola
|Position
|Age
|Cap Savings
|Dead Cap
|Potential Value
|WR
|33
|$6M
|$0
|6th
The 2nd Wide Receiver to make this list, Amendola has a hefty cap number for his age. No doubt, he excels catching the ball and running precise routes. The caveat here is Brian Flores knows him from his time with New England and Miami’s reported Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea was his Wide Receivers coach in New England.
I would be on board with keeping Amendola as a guy to teach the younger guys and be able to reinforce the New England culture in the Miami locker room. Is that worth $6M a year? That’s up to the Front Office and Brian Flores. However, there are plenty of wide receiver needy teams that could use Amendola’s veteran presence and stellar ability from the slot position. Given his age I can’t see anyone giving up more than a 6th or 7th round pick for Amendola.
Miami Dolphins
Why Miami Hired the Unknown
Going into an obvious rebuilding mode, the Miami Dolphins aren’t about to hurdle teams in the AFC and make it to the playoffs; especially if they’re going to dismiss Ryan Tannehill and spend frugally.
The team is expected to tank before they can dominate.
It didn’t matter who the next head coach was going to be, they were going to immediately marry into a losing situation. This person had to tolerate all of the pain with the hope that they can ultimately obtain the honor of turning around a once glorified and successful franchise – one that used to boast the best winning percentage in the entire NFL.
With that tall task in mind, the Dolphins head coaching position was already an undesired commodity. Fans are being sold on the fact that this organization is going to endure more losing with a lengthy plan to (hopefully) break mediocrity.
Opening #AFC Odds to Win #SuperBowl 54 (2020) via @FDSportsbook
Patriots +800
Chiefs +900
Chargers +1400
Colts +1400
Steelers +1400
Ravens +2000
Texans +2500
Jags +3500
Browns +4000
Titans +5000
Bengals +6000
Broncos +7000
Jets +8000
Dolphins +10000
Raiders +10000
Bills +15000
— The Duel (@TheDuelSports) January 30, 2019
So why not bring in a head coach who’s done it before?
I direct your attention to Jim Caldwell and the negative backlash that was received on social media after it was announced that Caldwell would either be the offensive coordinator or the assistant head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Dolphins fans were disappointed in acquiring a coach with a career 62-50 record, 4 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl appearance – as if the past 20 years of our franchise’s existence allowed us to be so picky.
Imagine how much outrage there would be if Jim Caldwell was hired to be the head coach? Now imagine if it was Jeff Fisher or Mike McCarthy or Jim Schwartz? What about Marvin Lewis?
Which retread head coach would have instantly peaked your interest? Jack Del Rio? A career 93-94 head coach with 3 playoff appearances?
You certainly wanted nothing to do with Dennis Allen when his name came up (and I don’t blame you). But fans were enamored for someone like Kris Richard, someone with no head coaching experience…and no expectations.
The reaction to Jim Caldwell already proved a retread wasn’t going to satisfy the fans’ thirst for success, so Miami paired its miserable situation with the fact that they couldn’t win the public relations battle by hiring a proven winner; and that gave us Brian Flores.
A man with no expectations, but a background from a winning franchise (and an enemy at that). His story and childhood are also fascinating, giving us the perfect mix of a likable character we want to root for while also tempering our expectations for the foreseeable future. We can’t get mad at a guy we didn’t expect to do anything, but the Dolphins sure as hell would have felt our wrath if a “proven commodity” began to fail in a losing situation.
What Flores and the rest of his staff give the Dolphins organization is time before the next pitchfork rises in Miami. Right now, everyone is filled with promise and hope for a better future….
…hope that will temporarily shelter us from the fact that there’s a good chance Adam Gase and the New York Jets will beat the Miami Dolphins twice next season.
Miami Dolphins
Speed Dating – Miami Dolphins 2019 Coaching Staff Edition
Wading patiently through four weeks of post-season football, the building at Nova Southeastern in Davie will finally be buzzing next week.
The assembling of Brian Flores’ staff is almost complete. So grab a name tag, hit the bar, and get ready to meet the new crop of restless, khaki donning, sideline-roamers.
Head Coach – Brian Flores
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New England Patriots
|2004-2018
|Defensive Play-caller, Linebackers, Safeties, Offensive Assistant, Special Teams Assistant, Pro Scout, Scouting Assistant
Flores, age 38, played collegiately at Boston College. He has three Super Bowl rings to his name with a chance to add a fourth on Sunday. He calls the defensive plays for the Patriots and held Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense off the scoreboard for the first half of the AFC Championship Game. Flores was named recipient of the Legends Award from the YMCA in the Hockomock Integration Initiative.
Offensive Coordinator – Chad O’Shea
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New England Patriots
|2009-2018
|Wide Receivers, Red-Zone Coordinator
|Minnesota Vikings
|2006-2008
|Offensive assistant, Wide Receivers, Assistant Special Teams
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2003-2005
|Assistant Special Teams, Volunteer Assistant
|Southern Miss
|2000-2002
|Special Teams Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
|Houston (NCAA)
|1996-1999
|Tight Ends, Special Teams, Recruiting Coordinator, Wide Receivers, Graduate Assistant
O’Shea, age 46, will call plays for the first time in 2019. Nearly a decade of experience working in the same headset as Tom Brady, O’Shea devises the Patriots offensive red zone plans. New England ranked 12th in touchdown percentage in 2018 and 3rd in 2017 under O’Shea’s watch. A two time Super Bowl Champion, O’Shea can add a third on Sunday in Atlanta.
Defensive Coordinator – Patrick Graham
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Green Bay Packers
|2018
|Linebackers and Run Game Coordinator
|New York Giants
|2016-2017
|Defensive Line
|New England Patriots
|2009-2015
|Linebackers, Defensive Line, Defensive Assistant
|Notre Dame
|2007-2008
|Defensive Graduate Assistant
|Richmond
|2004-2006
|Tight Ends, Defensive Line
|Wagner
|2002-2003
|Graduate Assistant
Graham, age 40, played defensive line at Yale. Graham’s connection to Mike Pettine, and history with the Patriots, creates an intriguing paralleled to pliable defensive fronts and packages. Graham has one Super Bowl ring to his credit.
Special Teams Coordinator – Danny Crossman
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Buffalo Bills
|2013-2018
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Detroit Lions
|2010-2012
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Carolina Panthers
|2003-2009
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Michigan State
|2002
|Linebackers, Special Teams Coordinator
|Georgia Tech
|1999-2001
|Defensive Ends, Special Teams Coordinator
|Central Florida
|1997-1998
|Defensive Backs, Special Teams Coordinator
|Western Kentucky
|1994-1996
|Defensive Backs, Outside Linebackers
|US Coast Guard Aca.
|1993
|Defensive Backs, Special Teams Coach
Crossman, age 52, has coached all over America and at nearly every position on the defensive side. He has been a special teams coordinator since the late-90’s, but his 31st ranking in Buffalo last year has raised concerns over the move. Crossman played his college ball at Pittsburgh at a cornerback and fullback. He had a cup of coffee in the NFL before winning a World Bowl title (and MVP) with the London Monarchs in 1991.
Quarterbacks/Assistant Head Coach – Jim Caldwell
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|XFL
|2018
|League Consultant
|Detroit Lions
|2014-2017
|Head Coach
|Baltimore Ravens
|2012-2013
|Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks
|Indianapolis Colts
|2002-2011
|Head Coach, Quarterbacks/Assistant Head Coach
|Tampa Bay Bucs
|2001
|Quarterbacks
|Wake Forrest
|1993-2000
|Head Coach
|Penn State
|1986-1992
|Quarterbacks
|Louisville
|1985
|Wide Receivers
|Colorado
|1982-1984
|Wide Receivers
|Northwestern
|1981
|Offensive Assistant
|Southern Illinois
|1978-1980
|Wide Receivers
|Iowa
|1977
|Graduate Assistant
Caldwell, age 64, brings a bevy of experience to a young Dolphins staff. His Head Coaching stops include a Super Bowl appearance in 2009. His most relatable position to the current role he holds with Miami comes from his 2012 work with Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Joe Flacco. Baltimore fired its OC in Week 15 then proceeded to win five of the last six en route to a championship under Caldwell’s guidance on offense. Caldwell has two championship rings as a coach.
Running Backs – Eric Studesville
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Miami Dolphins
|2018-Pres
|Running Backs, Run Game Coordinator
|Denver Broncos
|2010-2017
|Interim Head Coach, Running Backs, Assistant HC
|Buffalo Bills
|2004-2009
|Running Backs
|New York Giants
|2001-2003
|Running Backs
|Chicago Bears
|1997-2000
|Running Backs
|Kent State
|1995-1996
|Defensive Coordinator
|Wingate
|1994
|Defensive Coordinator
|North Carolina
|1992-1993
|Video Coordinator, Graduate Assistant Defensive Backs
|Arizona
|1991
|Graduate Assistant
Studesville, age 51, is one of two holdovers from the previous staff. His work in the running game was arguably the best faction of the 2018 Dolphins team. A running back in his hay day, Studesville has been a part of some highly successful ground games. He served as the Interim Head Coach in Denver in 2010. Studesville has one championship ring.
Wide Receivers – Karl Dorrell
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New York Jets
|2015-2018
|Wide Receivers
|Vanderbilt
|2014
|Offensive Coordinator
|Houston Texans
|2012-2013
|Quarterbacks
|Miami Dolphins
|2008-2011
|Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers
|UCLA
|2003-2007
|Head Coach
|Denver Broncos
|2000-2002
|Wide Receivers
|Washington (NCAA)
|1999
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|Colorado
|1995-1998
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|Arizona State
|1994
|Wide Receivers
|Colorado State
|1992-1993
|Wide Receivers
|Northern Arizona
|1990-1991
|Offensive Coordinator, Wide Receivers
|UCF
|1989
|Wide Receivers
|UCLA
|1988
|Graduate Assistant
Dorrell, age 55, makes his second stop in Miami. Coaching in the passing game most of his life, Dorrell has more than a decade of play-calling experience. A wide receiver at UCLA, Dorrell coached his alma matter to a 35-27 record in the mid-2000’s. Dorrell’s NFL career was brief lasting just one year on the injured reserve with the Cowboys.
Tight Ends – George Godsey
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Detroit Lions
|2017-2018
|Quarterbacks, Defensive Assistant and Special Projects
|Houston Texans
|2014-2016
|Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks
|New England Patriots
|2011-2013
|Tight Ends, Offensive Assistant
|UCF
|2004-2010
|Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Graduate Assistant
Godsey, age 40, comes from the Georgia Tech triple option as a player. His time in New England forged a relationship with Flores and O’Shea as he comes full circle to coach the tight ends in Miami. He has play-calling experience and has worked in quarterback rooms in the NFL and college.
Offensive Line – Pat Flaherty
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2017-2018
|Offensive Line
|San Francisco 49ers
|2016
|Offensive Line
|New York Giants
|2004-2015
|Offensive Line
|Chicago Bears
|2001-2003
|Tight Ends
|Washington Redskins
|2000
|Tight Ends
|Iowa
|1999
|Tight Ends, Special Teams
|Wake Forrest
|1993-1998
|Offensive Line, Tight Ends, Special Teams
|East Carolina
|1992
|Defensive Ends
|Rutgers
|1984-1991
|Offensive Line Assistant
|Penn State
|1982-1983
|Offensive Line Assistant
|East Stroudsburg
|1980-1981
|Offensive Line
|Delone Catholic HS
|1978-1979
|Head Coach
Flaherty, age 62, was a college All-America as a center at little East Stroudsburg University in 1977. He’s worked under Tom Coughlin, Norv Turner, and Chip Kelly (among others) and has a pair of Super Bowl rings.
Defensive Line – Marion Hobby
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2017-2018
|Defensive Line
|Clemson
|2011-2016
|Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Ends
|Duke
|2008-2010
|Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line
|New Orleans
|2006-2007
|Defensive Ends
|Clemson
|2005
|Defensive Ends
|Ole Miss
|1999-2004
|Defensive Line
|Tennessee
|1998
|Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Louisiana Lafayette
|1996-1997
|Defensive Tackles, Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Tennessee-Martin
|1995
|Strength and Conditioning Coach
Hobby, age 52, played with the Vikings and Patriots from 1990-1992. He was All-SEC at Tennessee before being drafted in the third round in 1990. Hobby coached the supremely successful 2017 Jaguars Defensive Line that saw Calais Campbell finish runner-up in the DPOY voting and Yannick Ngakoue develop into a pro-bowler.
Linebackers – Robbie Leonard
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|New York Giants
|2013-2018
|Assistant Linebackers, Defensive Assistant
|North Carolina State
|2010-2012
|Defensive Assistant, Graduate Assistant
|Cardinal Gibbons HS
|2009
|Defensive Assistant
Leonard, age 35, is the least decorated of the new coaching hires. His connection to Patrick Graham suggests that Brian Flores trusted his DC to make this hire. Leonard played his college ball at Washington & Jefferson College.
Defensive Backs – Tony Oden
Coaching Stops
|Team
|Years
|Position(s) Held
|Miami Dolphins
|2018-Pres
|Defensive Backs
|Detroit Lions
|2014-2017
|Cornerbacks
|Tampa Bay Bucs
|2013
|Defensive Backs
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2012
|Defensive Backs
|New Orleans Saints
|2006-2011
|Secondary Coach, Assistant Secondary Coach
|Houston Texans
|2004-2005
|Defensive Assistant
|Eastern Michigan
|2003
|Defensive Backs
|East Carolina
|2000-2002
|Safeties, Secondary Coach, Outside Linebackers
|US Military Academy
|1998-1999
|Head JV Coach, Defensive Backs
|Boston College
|1997
|Graduate Assistant
|Millersville U of Penn
|1996
|Assistant Defensive Backs Coach
Oden, age 45, is well-traveled. Spending 2018 with Miami, he’s one of two holdovers from the previous staff. Oden played linebacker in college but has primarily coached defensive backs at the NFL level. He has a Super Bowl ring from his 2009 season with the Saints.
Assistants to the positional coaches will likely be added over the coming days, weeks, or even months. But, for the most part, this is the core group of coaches that will grace the sidelines next September at Hard Rock Stadium.
All things told, this staff has a combined 263 years of coaching experience, 10 Super Bowl rings, three offensive coaches that have called plays and two defensive coaches that have called plays.
Both Miami coordinators, however, have never called plays in a regular season game.
Miami Dolphins
Travis’ Tuesday Thoughts
Your Daily Dose of Miami Dolphins Football
Prelude
The best aspect of this job is the daily connection I get to experience both with the Miami Dolphins and those that appreciate the time and effort that goes into the entire Locked On Dolphins project.
It’s rare that I find myself enduring a shortage of content, but it’s bound to happen when the platform is daily and the dead periods are vast.
Typically, I would just take the day off when there isn’t a big story, film analysis, or some feature that I worked up. On Monday, however, it wasn’t one big story that had the Dolphins in the news, but rather some quick-hitters taken via a shot with no chaser.
So, whether it’s Super Bowl week, the lull between free agency and the draft, or the barren wasteland that is the month of July, I wanted to create a recurring column.
And with that, and my own infatuation for alliteration, Travis’ Tuesday Thoughts was born.
Tuesday January 29, 2019 –
Coaching Staff Filling Out –
We learned Monday that Brian Flores is the busiest man in America. In addition to preparing for a Super Bowl date with Sean McVay and the Rams high-powered offense, Flores is piecing together his staff in South Florida.
Though no contracts have officially been announced, we now have multiple sources confirming several hires on Flores’ staff.
Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Quarterbacks Coach/Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell are old news at this point. Monday offered fresh news on a pair of coaching hires.
Marion Hobby, formerly the Defensive Line Coach of the Jaguars, and Rob Leonard, previously the Assistant OLB Coach of the New York Giants, will be joining Flores’s staff.
Hobby’s roots are at the college level. First working at the University of Tennessee-Martin and then Louisiana Lafayette, he made the jump to the SEC with Ole Miss in 1999. He has coached Defensive Lines at Clemson and with the Saints and Jaguars in the NFL. He was the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach under David Cutcliff at Duke.
The first hire to not have coaching ties to the New England Patriots, Hobby did play with the Pats for three years from 1990-1992. He has developed such prospects as Andre Branch, Vic Beasley and worked with Jacksonville’s dominant 2017 group featuring a pair of game-wreckers in Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.
A connection to free-agent-to-be Dante Fowler now exists at the facility in Davie as well as Fowler and Hobby worked together in Jacksonville for a year-and-a-half. Also, Hobby was a direct hand in the recruitment process of all the outstanding defensive line prospects coming out of Clemson this spring.
Rob Leonard has served as a positional assistant in New York for the last six seasons. The second hire without a direct connection to Flores, Leonard worked with new Dolphins DC Patrick Graham in New York. A defensive assistant in 2016, Leonard was tagged as an assistant Defensive Line Coach in 2017 working directly under Graham.
From this, we can glean two separate points:
1.) Flores is already delegating responsibility onto his staffers – have to imagine the Leonard hire was a Patrick Graham production.
2.) There is an abundance of experience as far as scheme versatility is concerned on this new Miami defensive staff. That point jives with the assumption that Miami will be extremely multiple up front under Flores.
Cap Cuts Coming
It’s a foregone conclusion regarding the future for several soon-to-be ex-Dolphins.. Andre Branch and Devante Parker are obvious decisions, but what should we expect from the likes of Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Danny Amendola, Josh Sitton, and Dan Kilgore?
Alonso wore the rabbit hat (term for the player the opposition will pick on) against the Pats several times – it’s hard to envision this staff wanting him back.
Amendola is considered a favorite to return under his former Wide Receivers Coach in New England, Chad O’Shea. But I wouldn’t race to that conclusion. Miami can cut the underwhelming receiver without any cap penalty and save $6 million in cash in the process. That’s a lot of cheddar for a player that was outperformed by multiple rookie-contract players throughout the league.
Josh Sitton and Dan Kilgore are difficult to figure. Kilgore is an oft-injured veteran that was struggling when healthy. Though his cash-owed figure for 2019 is on the favorable side, he’s the exact kind of player Stephen Ross and Chris Grier spoke out against at the end-of-season presser.
Sitton, on the other hand, has the production Kilgore is lacking, but comes with the same medical baggage. Counting on Sitton is a risky proposition and one that I believe Miami will look to free itself from.
T.J. McDonald Is my lone survivor in all of this. Miami would incur a penalty equal to the cost to retain McDonald. His his experience and performance is enough to warrant a 2019 roster spot.
Miami can clear upwards of $70 million in cap space by shedding some rather unproductive player’s contracts. Eat your heart out, Mike Tannenbaum.
Ja’Wuan James Set to Cash In
Perhaps the most difficult decision of the off-season for Miami, starting Right Tackle since 2014 Ja’Wuan James is poised for a massive payday on the open market. If Miami wants to retain the services of James, and best friend of Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, it’s going to cost some serious coin.
Nate Solder, a mediocre left tackle by every measure, signed a $62 million contract with $35 million in guarantees with the Giants last March. Bobbie Massie just signed a four-year deal with $32 million. Somewhere between those two contracts lies the neighborhood James will be shopping in when the new league begins.
Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brisett, Zach Allen and Mock Drafts
On the venerable Move the Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, Texas Edge Rusher Charles Omenihu was asked to put on his scouting cap and evaluate Oklahoma product Kyler Murray.
“Kyler is the best player I’ve ever played against hands down,” Omenihu said. “He can run it, but people don’t realize that he’s just as good at throwing the thing. Baker [Mayfield] was great, but I think Kyler is better. Omenihu didn’t stop the praise there – “You put the tape on and you realize, man, we’re going against the real deal here…Michael Vick-esque.”
Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network mocked Kyler Murray to Miami with the 13th pick in his most recent, post-Senior Bowl mock draft.
Boston College Defensive End Zach Allen had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl. He plays with a solid base, pure power, and can line up in a variety of d-line techniques. Asked on the MTS podcast about his favorite team growing up, Allen said the Dolphins. The perplexed host asked why (being that he’s a Connecticut product)? Allen informed the audience that his mom was a cheerleader for the Phins in the 90’s.
You can read more about Zach Allen in a wonderful column penned by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
Jacoby Brisett’s name has surfaced in the wake of the Chad O’Shea hiring. O’Shea was on the Pats staff during Brisett’s brief tenure in New England. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has already taken a hard stance against the possibility of trading the backup QB, “Not a chance,” Ballard claims.
In the midst of silly season, I wouldn’t buy too much stock in that comment. With Andrew Luck fully returned from shoulder surgery, the Colts would be foolish to not explore Brisett’s trade market.
The issue there, for Indianapolis, is the low-ceiling of Brisett. If Brisett isn’t viewed as a high-level, franchise quarterback, the market won’t be fruitful.
Miami would be wise to pass on the Brisett/O’Shea reunion and set their aim higher.
