Miami Dolphins’ Tradeable Assets

The official 2019 Off-season is looming and with that comes plenty of roster movement. Generally, you may see players get cut from existing contracts to save cap space. Teams seem to prefer to trade for certain players who may be worth their current contract terms and that team may part with a draft pick to avoid a potential bidding war with other teams for that specific player. Below I have listed 10 potential players the Dolphins could part with via trade and what potential value could come from it. In this will be the cap space Miami can save as well as the “Dead Cap” which is money that will still be owed to the player. All “Potential value” will be my opinion on the highest possible value Miami could receive for the listed player.

Ryan Tannehill

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value QB 31 $13.1M $13.4M 4th

In my opinion, the most polarizing player on the roster heading into the off-season. It seems from all reports that Ryan Tannehill’s days as a Miami Dolphin are numbered, but what gives? He is still under contract for a sizeable amount of money which can makes things tricky in a trade. The Dolphins best bet is to find a team that is looking for a starting, veteran QB and hope they rather make a trade instead of holding out for Tannehill to be later be cut and they can sign him to whatever terms they prefer.

In the inflated QB market, Tannehill’s contract isn’t terrible. The main hurdle is finding a team willing to do business. Two teams I see as potential trade partners would be Washington and Jacksonville. Both teams have QB issues.

The most I see Miami getting for Tannehill is a 4th round pick. He’s a starting caliber QB who had some tough breaks. For someone like Washington, who is NOT in full rebuild mode, a 4th for a stop gap with Alex Smith reportedly sitting out all of 2019 after his gruesome leg injury is good business. Also, Ryan Tannehill fits Jay Gruden’s offensive philosophy in Washington as well.

At the end of the day though, Miami is in rebuild mode, anything you can get while saving money in cap space is a win in my books. So, if it ended up being a 6th for someone we were likely to cut anyways, it’s a win.

Reshad Jones

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value S 31 $5M $12.9M 5th

Trust me, this is all exploration. Does Miami part ways with their defensive stalwart in the back end of their defense? Reshad is a Pro Bowl caliber player, so why would he only garner a 5th round pick at best? Simple, I am factoring in age as well as salary.

The determining factor will be the new coaching staff and front office deciding whether Reshad fits their plans or not. Another variable is him, himself. Last season he removed himself from a game because of differences with the staff. Maybe Reshad wants to play for a contender, and that is totally understandable. There’s plenty of teams that would welcome a Pro Bowl in the box type safety for a late draft pick.

I stick with the same thinking with all these potential trade block guys. If they are not in your plans, try to get anything you can for them, it is better than nothing. If Miami trades 5 players all for 6th round picks, those multiple picks can be packaged to move up or down throughout the draft. It provides; flexibility.

Robert Quinn

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value DE 29 $12.9 $0 4th

Miami traded a 4th round pick last year for Robert Quinn, he didn’t wow us, but he also didn’t disappoint. Overall our defense from a schematic standpoint was subpar at best, so maybe it wasn’t all him.

I will reiterate this comes down to the staff and how they envision him into their rebuilding plans. Pass rush is very important, maybe there’s a contender looking for pass rush help and is willing to eat Quinn’s 1-year deal for the skills he provides.

Another factor is scheme. Quinn was ousted in Los Angeles because they switched to a 3-4 scheme and he was playing out of position as an Outside Linebacker. He clearly prefers to be a 4-3 defensive end. If Brian Flores decided to play predominantly a 3-4 scheme, the writing is on the wall.

Quinn is still an above average pass rusher and could contribute to a solid defense, much like Dante Fowler has for Los Angeles Rams this season. A 4th for a one-year rental that you know will contribute is smart business for both sides.

Xavien Howard

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value CB 27 $1.3M $665K 2nd

Please note, I am not advocating for this, I am just simply laying out who Miami could save money with by parting ways and who would attract some interest. There has been plenty of rumors of Miami trading Por Bowl shutdown corner Xavien Howard due to the rebuild and avoiding paying him a huge deal.

Howard has proved he is a top 5 corner in the league and wants to be paid like one, can’t blame the guy. Does Miami see him as a cornerstone to this rebuild? I know I do, but I don’t make the decisions. A lot of these potential “deals” come down to the other team’s valuation of Miami’s players.

I think Miami could get a 2nd pick for Xavien, but is that worth it? They spent a 2nd round pick on him. You drafted a guy that surpassed his projected value, that’s a GOOD thing. Pay the man, he deserves it.

But let’s play Devil’s Advocate. Let’s say some team comes in with an offer of multiple 1st round picks or a package of day 1 and day 2 picks, you must consider it given the hard truth of being in rebuild mode. Not to mention you potentially save about $15-17M if you trade him before extending him. The reality is one high- paid, shutdown corner is not going to save your franchise. But I think there’s a lot of other issues they could focus on before relinquishing a trade.

DeVante Parker

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value WR 26 $9.3M $0 3rd

DeVante has been quite the let down since Miami took him in the 1st round back in 2015. With other Receivers on the roster like Kenny Stills, Jaheem Grant, and Albert Wilson all getting more snaps, I think DvP’s days in Miami are numbered. He doesn’t warrant his pay at this point.

What kind of value could the former 1st round pick warrant? Once again, depends on how the other teams view him. I could easily see a team like Oakland or Green Bay willing to part with a 3rd or even a 4th round pick to see if they can tap into his unlocked potential. Miami saw flashes of it, but his inconsistencies is what’s most frustrating. A fresh start for both sides is what’s needed.

Andre Branch

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value DE 30 $7M $2M 5th

Well, here’s what seems like a no brainer on the surface. Andre Branch was lucky to have Mike Tannenbaum paying players left and right. While it looks like he could be traded or cut for cap reasons plus the fact his age doesn’t mesh well with the word rebuild.

I think a lot of what plays out with Robert Quinn could be the determining factor. If Brian Flores stays with a 4-3 scheme I could see Miami keeping him as a veteran presence along the front 4 if they trade Quinn. Miami recently hired Marion Hobby as their defensive line coach who was Branch’s Defensive Coordinator at Clemson, maybe that buys him another season.

A lot of variables at play with all these guys, but for someone like Branch you could maybe get a 6th or 7th round pick from a team looking to add a 3rd rotational pass rush specialist.

Kiko Alonso

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value LB 29 $4.7M $3.5M 6th

Kiko Alonso has been a relatively good linebacker for Miami, but not great. In a league where linebackers need to be able to stop the run but also not be liability in pass coverage, Kiko has some deficiencies. With that in mind, plus his age and salary, he is a prime candidate for the trade block.

Not sure what value a linebacker as such would warrant, but a late round pick would be expected. Miami has 2 solid, young linebackers in Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. The next line of thinking comes down to, once again, the scheme Brian Flores and his staff are preparing to implement. If we go to a 3-4 scheme, does Kiko go back inside? Jerome Baker is much faster but also smaller, I am not sure if he makes the switch to the inside. If we stay with a 4-3 base defense I can see Kiko sticking around given there are so many needs across the board.

Josh Sitton

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value OG 33 $7M $0 4th

Josh Sitton was one piece of business the last regime conducted that I was very pleased with. For years Miami for whatever reason has shunned the notion that they need Offensive Guards, capable ones at least. However, in usual Dolphins fashion, the top 3 PFF ranked guard found himself on injured reserve early in the season.

Offensive Line is very important in this league, but once again, Miami is rebuilding so to speak. Do they keep a 33-year-old guard, albeit a good Guard, on the roster for the rebuild? There are a lots contenders that can use Offensive Line help. Maybe we trade him back to Green Bay? A contender being on the hook for a 1 year $7M dollar rental isn’t terrible if they need to shore up the interior of their O-Line.

T.J. McDonald

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value S 28 $3.2M $2.9M 6th

I’ve never been the biggest T.J. Mc Donald fan, he seems too slow for safety and misses too many tackles to be a hybrid Linebacker. Much like I pointed to with Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, the same applies to TJ and Reshad Jones. If we trade Reshad, maybe Flores and his staff keep T.J. as a cheap Strong Safety with starting experience? Or maybe a team thinks he can come start for them for a few seasons, since he is still relatively young at 28.

Regardless, he is too expensive in my opinion to sit behind Reshad Jones on the bench, so at that point you cut your losses. But if you can get a 6th or 7th for him, you take it.

Danny Amendola

Position Age Cap Savings Dead Cap Potential Value WR 33 $6M $0 6th

The 2nd Wide Receiver to make this list, Amendola has a hefty cap number for his age. No doubt, he excels catching the ball and running precise routes. The caveat here is Brian Flores knows him from his time with New England and Miami’s reported Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea was his Wide Receivers coach in New England.

I would be on board with keeping Amendola as a guy to teach the younger guys and be able to reinforce the New England culture in the Miami locker room. Is that worth $6M a year? That’s up to the Front Office and Brian Flores. However, there are plenty of wide receiver needy teams that could use Amendola’s veteran presence and stellar ability from the slot position. Given his age I can’t see anyone giving up more than a 6th or 7th round pick for Amendola.