Miami Dolphins Voluntary Workout Update – 4/17/19
Now that we are beyond the Reshad Jones drama and up to date on how much cake Ryan Fitzpatrick had to eat this offseason, it’s time to see what else the Miami Dolphins are up to during this 3-day “voluntary” workout.
Xavien Howard started the fans off with a friendly greeting to open up Day 2 of this “teaching camp”.
Day two baby!
@Iamxavienhoward
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Howard is currently embroiled with Miami in a contract-extension dispute. Although the Dolphins have Howard under contract for 2019, his pay (under $2m) doesn’t nearly match his production. As another season approaches and Howard takes another step towards super-stardom, it’ll be interesting to see how Miami handles one of the best draft picks they’ve had this decade.
Do they continue to let their young talent walk out the door because they refuse to pay them early? Or do they finally begin to take (nonexistent) risks on players that have shown they can be legitimate NFL players and reward them accordingly.
Let’s not get this message misconstrued, either. While the Dolphins can look like public relations winners by “rewarding” players like Howard, Laremy Tunsil and possibly even Davon Godchaux or Vincent Taylor, the reason for extending them is purely selfish.
You see, the Dolphins are going to need additional talent outside of their eventual rookie/franchise quarterback to win a Super Bowl. One of the best cornerbacks in the league and arguably the best left tackle in the league are worth the investment. Are we just waiting for their cost to balloon outside of our price range? Or are the Dolphins going to finally begin to build with the players they drafted?
Signing these players early dwindles down future cap hits. Would we rather “unnecessarily” pay Tunsil $15m starting this season while the roster is inexpensive? Or would you rather wait until the Dolphins have a legitimate playoff team and extend Tunsil later at $23m annually; constricting how you’ll be able to build the rest of your team?
Along with Xavien Howard’s entrance above, the below entrance videos taken from earlier this morning did make me wonder: are athletes going back to wearing those 80s and 90s basketball shorts? All except Ryan Fitzpatrick, I figure.
The sun is out and we're ready to work! #FinsUp
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
@KSTiLLS! #FinsUp
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Attendance:
The Dolphins second workout was well attended and featured the same attendees as yesterday.
#Dolphins day 2 absences same as day one: S Reshad Jones, WRs Jakeem Grant & Albert Wilson, CB Correa Tankersley, LBs Mike Hull & Chase Allen
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 17, 2019
All of the players listed above are still nursing various injuries and it’s assumed they are healing those injuries elsewhere.
What may be more-surprising is the attendance of owner Stephen Ross. It is well known that Ross doesn’t spend much time down in South Florida with the team, as the real estate billionaire has plenty of other ventures to take care of. Though with that said, his absence has been a point of contention among fans. How can you run a team/business without having a first-hand account of what’s going on?
This helps explain how we end up with guys like Chris Foerster and the Mike Tannenbaum/Adam Gase connection.
Player Updates:
Both Charles Harris and Minkah Fitzpatrick are homeless. While they’ll both be on the Miami Dolphins 2019 NFL roster, neither player has a solidified position.
We all know Fitzpatrick has rotated between slot corner, boundary corner and safety, so his versatility isn’t a surprise. What’s news to us is the additional assignment being asked of Harris:
Defensive end Charles Harris said he's getting some linebacker work
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 17, 2019
This move isn’t all too surprising, either. Pairing Harris’ underwhelming results with Brian Flores‘ new defense, it would make sense to line Harris up as an outside linebacker rather than a defensive end. He certainly isn’t strong enough or fast enough to be a dominant defensive end, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad athlete.
Harris has been inefficient defending the run or setting the edge. He tends to get washed out of runs and leaves his side susceptible to positive offensive plays. As a linebacker who can roam and diagnose a play – rather than have to react while simultaneously outmaneuvering an offensive tackle – it’s possible Harris was better suited to play linebacker all along. If there’s one thing the New England Patriots do well, it’s maximize the skill sets of the players on their roster.
That said, learning one position is hard enough. Suddenly asking Harris to learn a second position may nullify any potential progress he makes. Remember when Josh Sitton compared playing right and left guard to wiping your…self…with your other hand? Now ask Harris to learn an entirely new position and see how confident we feel about the results.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been juggling various positions since he was with Alabama, and even he admits it can be “taxing”.
“It’s extremely tough and hard and taxing, but it’s worth it,” Dolphins secondary player Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was told to learn everything.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 17, 2019
Given the lack of production we’ve already seen from Harris, it can’t hurt to try him at a position that’s lacking depth. Problem is, the position he’s coming from is already barren with the trade of Robert Quinn and Dolphins’ legend Cameron Wake now on the Tennessee Titans.
Check out our Day 1 recap of the ‘Phins voluntary workouts here.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Schedule Updates (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Before ESPN, NFL Network, local beat writers – before anybody on the scene, Locked On Dolphins broke the 2018 Dolphins schedule. 2019 is shaping up to be the same. Keep it locked on this thread for updates from our source in the industry to get you the latest on Miami’s 2019 slate.
After the schedule release we will break things down with a column similar to the last year’s analysis.
Tomorrow’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast will be all about Miami’s 2019 schedule.
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|9/8
|RAVENS
|1:00
|2
|9/15
|PATRIOTS
|1:00
|3
|9/22
|@ Cowboys
|1:00
|4
|9/29
|CHARGERS
|1:00
|5
|—
|— BYE WEEK–
|—
|6
|10/13
|1:00
|7
|10/20
|@ Bills
|1:00
|8
|10/28
|@ Steelers
|8:25 MNF
|9
|11/3
|JETS
|1:00
|10
|11/10
|@Indianapolis
|1:00
|11
|11/17
|BILLS
|1:00
|12
|11/24
|@Browns
|1:00
|13
|12/1
|1:00
|14
|12/8
|@ Jets
|1:00
|15
|12/15
|@ Giants
|1:00
|16
|12/22
|1:00
|17
|12/29
|@ Patriots
|1:00
*BOLD denotes home game
Chris Grier Updates Status of Miami Dolphins – 4/17/19
With the first set of “voluntary” workouts underway down in Miami, we were able to get our first look at most of players currently on the roster.
23 roster spots remain vacant at the moment, which means Chris Grier and the rest of his Miami Dolphins staff has a lot of work to do before training camp hits in a few months.
While these workouts are expected to be lighthearted, easy, and more of a way for players to remain in shape (*side-eyes Ryan Fitzpatrick*) and for coaches to catch up with their players, it’s an opportunity for the fans to connect with a team they’ve heard little from since January.
Chris Grier, speaking now. "The plan, it's etched in pencil, but pretty solid now."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 17, 2019
Earlier this afternoon, General Manager Chris Grier met with the media and had a few things to say about the upcoming NFL draft:
On His Accountability:
One question that has been heavily debated this offseason is whether or not Chris Grier had final say as the General Manager of the Miami Dolphins. Most fans figured Mike Tannenbaum was the man in charge, only to be overruled by Adam Gase‘s ego. But Grier confirmed that ‘General Manager’ was more than just a title:
Did Grier have final say in the roster moves during his initial stint as General Manager?
“Yes”
“It was a collaboration. I’m not going to force a coach to take a player…it creates that animosity and mistrust. I’m not going to force any player on anyone, but yes, I had final say.”
Would this year be any different with a new coaching staff aboard?:
“No”
“I’m very collaborative, that’s the way I work”
“It’s a combination of scouts and personal working together, having the same vision”
(Given Tannenbaum’s departure and the new power structure in place) Is this draft more important to him?:
“(The) pressure is self-imposed; I want every draft to be great. I would like every pick to work. It’s going to happen, you’re going to miss on guys”
On Selecting a Quarterback:
How would you evaluate the quarterback class this year?
“I think this class is a good class of QBs”
“Like all of them, this class has players that haven’t started as many games as you’d like to see…it’s a bit more projection”
“(The starts are) important because it helps paint the picture. These kids nowadays are playing 7-on-7 football. They’ve been doing all these camps, working with all these QB gurus since high school.” (Grier is implying that quarterbacks are much more experienced even without starting college games) “it shouldn’t rule you out from picking somebody”
Is it safe to say the team is going to select at least 1 QB in this year’s draft?:
“We’d like to upgrade all positions…make everyone better”
“We’re not going to reach for one. We’re not going to pick one because it’s a “need”. If you’re selecting a QB instead of a starting tackle in the 3rd-round, you’re hurting your franchise”
“50% or less (of the quarterbacks drafted) end up becoming ‘good’ starting QBs” I think he’s implying that quarterbacks selected in the 1st-round are 50/50.
“Overall, I’d say it’s a good QB class”
One of the more eye-opening quotes of the presser was:
“We didn’t spend a lot of time with a lot of those guys last year”
Grier was referring to the quarterbacks that were selected in the 2018 NFL draft (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson). For a team that had relied on Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and an injured Ryan Tannehill, it makes me wonder why the team didn’t spend more time researching the most prominent position on your roster.
We know Miami met with and worked out these quarterbacks last season, so it’s inaccurate to say the Dolphins didn’t do their due diligence, but what exactly is Grier trying to say when he mentions this? Is it merely an excuse to explain why a position they thought they were content at (a healthy Ryan Tannehill) ended up costing them the playoffs?
On the Kind of Player he Wants at #13:
“Tough. Competitive. Passion for football. Smart. Going to do things the right way”
“If you miss, you want to take someone that gives you the smallest margin of error in case you do miss”
Does lack of maturity turn you off?:
“It’s a little bit of a concern, but the guy is 21 years-old. There have been a lot of good players in this league that have had these issues that might not have been drafted because of that but turned out to be great.”
“You’ll have some 21 year-old kids who have ‘been coddled’ a little bit. Now they’re going into a man’s world where you’ll have to block men. You’ll have to do things the right way. You can’t take plays off.”
“There are so many factors when dealing with human beings”
When picking at #13, do you have a pool of guys you conjure up and pick from there?:
“Stack your board for how you like it. (At the) end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you pick. Have to decide where you’re grading for your team. View how the players fit your system.”
On Trading Up or Down in the Draft:
“It’s wide open. Whatever helps us as an organization.”
“Should always have a handful of guys you definitely take no matter where. If they’re there, these are the guys we’re taking”
“As (the draft) moves down and get closer (to your pick), you say ‘alright, we can move back and get one of these guys for sure and create more picks for later in the draft'”
“Some of the moves we’ve made this offseason have given us the ability to (trade up) if need be”
“It’s always tough…last year we didn’t expect Minkah (Fitzpatrick) to be there at #11. Once that happens, you start to see how it falls after the first 7 or 8 picks…”
“As you get closer to our pick, (and) there are guys we like, we might trade back”
Continuing with the pattern this offseason is creating, most of us expect the Miami Dolphins to utilize their 2019 draft picks to acquire more picks in 2020. It’s more likely that the team trades down than trades up, but this doesn’t mean that all of their 2020 ammunition is for a franchise quarterback. Mid-round trades happen annually, so expect to see Miami entertain the idea of trading up if there is a specific player they deem essential.
Communication with other teams in advance about their willingness to trade:
“Started way back at the owner’s meetings”
“(It will) start to pick up next Monday or Tuesday”
Dolphins owner Steve Ross chopping it up with GM Chris Grier during the second day of "voluntary minicamp."
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 17, 2019
On Various Position Groups:
Do you weigh the strength of each position group when deciding which player to select?:
“You never want to bank on saying “I’m going to get this guy in the 2nd-round” because it inevitably comes back where you miss”
“You go through your process and stack it the way you feel. There’s this nose tackle versus a wide receiver and we weigh how it affects the roster (overall)”
Strong position groups in the draft:
“Wide receiver is deeper than people think. You can get good value picks for the first 3 rounds there.”
“It’s a good offensive line class as well. A lot of potential….some players that have to mature a little more”
Defensive line is very talented this draft:
“Off the top of my head, there are probably 5 (elite defensive linemen). After that, there are a lot of good players”
Will he select one of them?:
“It’s scheme-specific”
Expect the Dolphins to heavily invest in their offensive and defensive line. While other areas like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker may be considered “needs”, there are glaring holes in the trenches that need to be addressed before those other positions.
Is Grier certain the team will be selecting offensive line help in the first 3 rounds of the draft?:
“We feel good about it…but it’s out of our control after #13”
How many starters would Grier like to get out of this draft:
“Would love to have 7 starters….we know for everyone that’s not realistic. If we can get 3 starters and the rest back up depth we would be happy with that.”
On Reshad Jones:
“He doesn’t want a trade. At least he hasn’t informed me…”
“I’ve known Reshad (Jones) the longest of anyone here….spent a lot of time trying to get to know him (leading up to his draft back in 2010)”
“We’d love to have him here (at voluntary workouts), but he’s earned the right (to not be here)”
Reshad Jones is costing $17.16m against the cap in 2019, and is set to cost $15.63m against the cap in 2020 and $14.55m against the cap in 2021. Although Jones is a legend in Miami, his best days are most likely behind him and his attitude isn’t worth investing in. If the Dolphins are able to get anything for Jones, they should take advantage of removing his salary, even if the team needs to give up a low-round pick in the deal to facilitate the trade (Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns style).
On Charles Harris:
“They’re excited to work with Charles (Harris). They liked him previously when they worked with him out of college….(we’re) excited for his future”
“When you change coaches or culture you will always have misfit pieces” OUCH!!!
To be fair, Grier didn’t make his “misfit pieces” comments directly at Harris – he was referring to fitting players into different schemes after a coaching change. But let’s not dismiss the fact that Harris is one of the only players on the roster without a position. Other than Minkah Fitzpatrick being so dominant everywhere he plays that the team doesn’t know where to fit him, who else is a misfit on this team? You don’t need to read too deeply between the lines to see who he might inadvertently be referring to.
Dolphins Live: GM Chris Grier meets with the media ahead of the NFL Draft.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Using Snap Counts to Decipher the Miami Dolphins Biggest Needs
In an era of sub-package football, which positions are in most dire need for the Dolphins?
Professional football has undergone a transformation over the last decade; long gone are the days of the depth charts defined by starters and backups. Stepping into the forefront, in lieu of that antiquated model, are role-specific rosters constructed with an eye on matchups and frequent player rotation.
Even double-digit years into the making, this is still something of a lost concept on the casual fan. Ricky Williams touching the football 872 times over a two-year span is as ancient as the Dolphins actually featuring a premier offensive skill player.
Every position, outside of quarterback, offensive line, defensive back and one — maybe two — linebackers, will feature a bevy of players responsible for a variety of jobs. Sub-packages, special teams, particular matchups; the bottom tier of the 53-man roster has never been more important in football.
All offseason, we’ve been relying on the Patriots model to best forecast what this new Dolphins product will look like – after all, four of the 14 (29%) position coaches are Foxboro defects. Even with a pinch of variety from former Packers Linebackers Coach, and new Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, the “Belichickian” influence is inevitable.
Chad O’Shea made due with minimal resources in his Wide Receivers’ Room during his Patriots tenure. New Assistant Quarterback’s Coach, Jerry Schuplinski, worked with Tom Brady and aided in the development of the young quarterbacks, behind Brady, on New England’s roster.
Fluid defensive fronts cascading from a base 4-2-5 alignment, and some variation of the Earhardt & Perkins scheme, are safe bets to make-up Miami’s new defensive and offensive systems.
We start on offense.
Quarterback:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Tom Brady
|98%
|Brian Hoyer
|2%
Hoyer played during mop-up duty in 2018 – this position requires no explanation. It does, however, harken back to a discussion about the value of drafting quarterbacks in the middle rounds. With the success rate of first-round QBs under a coin flip, and plummeting each round thereafter, the best case scenario for signal callers drafted on Friday or Saturday is typically a viable backup. In that same ideal scenario, the backup will never see the field.
Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles, Kirk Cousins, Colin Kaepernick, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor – those are the non-first-round quarterbacks to start multiple opening days (factoring in 2019 opening day) from the last decade. This group makes up less than 10% of the QBs drafted outside of the first round.
QBs selected outside of R1 the last 3 years
Mason Rudolph
Kyle Lauletta
Mike White
Luke Falk
Tanner Lee
Danny Etling
Alex McGough
Logan Woodside
DeShone Kizer
Davis Webb
C.J. Beathard
Josh Dobbs
Nate Peterman
Brady Kaaba
Chad Kelly…
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 15, 2019
Miami currently has Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jake Ruddock, and Luke Falk in-house. Frankly, the solution to either starter or backup is not presently on Miami’s roster.
Running Back:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|James White
|54%
|Sony Michel
|29%
|Rex Burkhead
|13%
|Kenjon Barner
|4%
|Jeremy Hill
|1%
|James Develin (FB)
|36%
There isn’t a backfield in football the utilizes a more diverse set of skills, across a multitude of backs, than the way New England did (and does). White is among the best third-down backs in the league, Michel was a promising (though banged up) rookie, Burkhead offers a spell, and Develin is a wrecking ball of an up-back.
Kenyan Drake is capable of playing the James White role.
Kalen Ballage could easily step into the Sony Michel role.
But then what? The Dolphins, assuming they’ll use two-back sets with at least a modicum of frequency, need a Develin type, along with a third back capable of playing in all three phases (runner, receiver, and pass protector) in the mold of Rex Burkhead.
Wide Receiver:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Chris Hogan
|72%
|Julian Edelman
|67%
|Josh Gordon
|50%
|Phillip Dorsett
|36%
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|21%
These numbers are skewed rather substantially by injury and suspension. Edelman missed four games for using illegal PEDs while Gordon was an in-season add who failed to finish the year on the active roster. Ideally, New England would’ve operated with those three receivers (Hogan the add-on) as their primary players out wide.
Patterson was a gimmick option (screens, reverses, ball carrier, etc.) while Matthew Slater and Riley McCarron both failed to top 20 reps.
The Dolphins have this position pretty well-covered at press time. Kenny Stills has been an 80-plus % player the last three seasons while Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are itching for expanded roles. Factor in Devante Parker and Brice Butler, and one can glean that Miami will probably sit out on the WR market until late on day-three, if not entirely.
Tight End:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Rob Gronkowski
|75%
|Dwayne Allen
|33%
|Jacob Hollister
|5%
This group is also skewed by the presence of an all-time great in Gronkowski. New England’s 2012 tight end deployment will likely more accurately reflect what the Dolphins will do in 2019. Gronk and Aaron Hernandez played 60% and 45% of the snaps, while two more tight ends factored in at clips of ~25%.
Mike Gesicki is going to get every opportunity to fill that 60% role while Allen, now a Dolphin, can seamlessly transition into a similar role (likely increased by 10-20% from the 33% last year).
From there, Durham Smythe, Nick O’Leary, and Clive Walford figure to compete for work in heavy personnel (13 and 12-goaline packages).
Offensive Line:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|OT Trent Brown
|97%
|OT Marcus Cannon
|75%
|OG Joe Thuney
|100%
|OG Shaq Mason
|85%
|OC David Andrews
|99%
|Ted Karras
|15%
Three more linemen played less than 1% of the offensive snaps. The takeaway from this list is New England’s impeccable health on the offensive line. Miami has not been as fortuitous in recent years, and with only Laremy Tunsil locked into a starting job, plenty of work remains to be done by Chris Grier and his scouting staff on the O-line.
Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, and Jesse Davis are currently in-line to start, but there remains AT LEAST one glaring hole at left guard (presuming Reed wins the RG job).
Now for the defense. This side of the football is far more dependent on rotation. Between conditioning and relaying sub-packages in-and-out of the game, substitutions are far more prevalent for the stop unit than the attack group.
Defensive End:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Trey Flowers
|70%
|Deatrich Wise
|41%
|Adrian Clayborn
|30%
|John Simon
|18%
|Keionta Davis
|18%
|Derek Rivers
|7%
|Geneo Grissom
|2%
This position, along with interior defensive line, was the crux of this entire project. Only one player even sniffed half of the defensive snaps; showcasing where the catalyst of this defensive scheme resides – in the secondary.
Presently, Miami doesn’t have its Trey Flowers – that’s a big area of need unless the Dolphins believe Charles Harris, Tank Carradine, or Johnathan Woodard can fulfill that outside/inside position. That trio (Harris, Carradine, Woodard) likely figure into the Wise and Clayborn roles as rotational presences.
Defensive Tackle:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Lawrence Guy
|50%
|Malcolm Brown
|43%
|Adam Butler
|36%
|Danny Shelton
|31%
The defensive tackle position is more about quantity than quality in this defense. With the exception of Guy, these are hefty players that work between the 0, 1, and 2-techiniques on the inside of the defense. Two-gapping tackles that thrive at stacking bodies and holding ground, this isn’t a position that requires a high resource from Miami.
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor are an excellent start to rounding out the four-man rotation. With the current makeup of the Dolphins D-line, both Godchaux and Taylor could surpass Guy’s 50% play-time, while the rest of the snaps are won via competition from lesser known players on the roster (Jamiyus Pittman, Joey Mbu, Kendrick Norton).
Linebacker:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Kyle Van Noy
|91%
|Dont’a Hightower
|74%
|Elandon Roberts
|41%
|Ja’Whaun Bentley
|13%
Five more linebackers took snaps in 2018, none higher than 3% of the total defensive snaps.
Ja’Whaun Bentley was off to a terrific start in his rookie season before an injury cut the campaign short. John Simon (listed among defensive ends) played a little bit of linebacker, but the overarching theme tells us this:
Two linebackers are going to play a lot of snaps in this defense, with the third ‘backer operating as a sub-package substitute.
Those two ‘backers will be Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. Miami still has some work to do at the position, though Kiko Alonso likely serves as the #3 while the search for his replacement bleeds into 2020.
Cornerback:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Stephone Gilmore
|97%
|Jason McCourty
|80%
|Jonathan Jones
|49%
|J.C. Jackson
|38%
|Eric Rowe
|13%
Keion Crossen and Cyrus Jones both played corner in 2018 as well, neither more than 4% of the total snaps.
Jones, Jackson and Rowe worked inside as the primary slots. Rowe was injured after three games, and has made the migration south to Miami. Ideally, Rowe will serve in the same role as Jason McCourty while Miami’s presumed best player, Xavien Howard, takes on the Gilmore role.
Behind those two, and Bobby McCain as the primary slot corner, Miami has a glut of corners hungry for, and capable, of playing time. Between Jalen Davis, Cornell Armstrong, Cordrea Tankersley, and Torry McTyer, the Dolphins SHOULD uncover one diamond in the rough.
Safety:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Devin McCourty
|96%
|Patrick Chung
|85%
|Duron Harmon
|61%
Nate Ebner and Obi Melifonwu played safety, neither higher than 2% of New England’s total defensive workload.
Safeties drive this defense. With plenty of time spent in the box, and coming down to matchup man-on-man, versatility is the key. Consider that all three of the New England safeties played more than any Patriot Defensive Lineman (sans Trey Flowers) and it’s easy to add two-and-two together.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is Devin McCourty in this defense – that one is easy. It’s finding Patrick Chung (Reshad Jones in the interim, but he’s likely moved sooner than later) while T.J. McDonald doesn’t fill any of these roles.
Miami has a definitive need at safety in a year where the picking is ripe – specifically a deep center field safety.
Earlier this week we wrote about the top storylines facing Miami in this draft. Number three was the use of the day-two picks on the positions of biggest need (outside of QB) at offensive line, defensive line, and at safety.
With perhaps the most loaded DL class in a decade, it’s safe to assume a good player will be available in the third round. The same can’t be said for offensive line, and probably not safety – though both groups are deeper than most years.
We know the quarterback position isn’t exactly fixable in 2019, outside of a blockbuster trade. Luckily, for Miami, this draft offers an opportunity to make a significant dent in the next three positions of greatest need.
In a league predicated on substitutions and role players, Miami could, conceivably, nail down a pair of 100% snap-takers with the first two picks in this year’s draft.
