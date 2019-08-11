Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins waive DE Jonathan Woodard, add LB Terrance Smith
Miami Dolphins waive defensive end Jonathan Woodard and sign linebacker Terrance Smith
The Miami Dolphins have made their first move after the start of preseason. In this move, the Dolphins have released Jonathan Woodard, who has been in a cycle of signing and re-signing with the team starting back in 2018.
Terrance Smith was added in the subsequent move to fill the vacancy. Smith had spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with them as an undrafted player in 2016.
Terrance Smith only played in seven games in 2018, but he had earned three starts in his first and second years in the league during 2016 and 2017.
I can confirm the @MiamiDolphins have waived starting DE Jonathan Woodard and signed linebacker Terrance Smith.
Smith has played 31 games with the @Chiefs, including three starts.
— Kayla Morton (@mortonsalt74) August 11, 2019
Jonathan Woodard, on the other hand, was with the Miami Dolphins during 2018, where he endured a tumultuous season of being waived, re-signed, added to the practice squad, and being promoted.
Before joining the Dolphins in 2018, Jonathan Woodard had also gotten cups of coffee with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. While he flirted with the Falcons’ practice squad and was added to the Jaguars’ PUP list, he failed to make his mark with either team, ultimately.
Woodard played in six games with the Dolphins in 2018, and he also was one of the names that took their lumps during last Thursday’s preseason game. This exchange is a low-impact move since Woodard was fighting an uphill battle to make the final roster. Terrance Smith can be considered a longshot after just now being vaulted into the mix.
Miami Dolphins
Monday Morning Quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins – Preseason Week 1
More Notes and Details from Miami’s Preseason Opening Win
This article will act as a notebook of sorts; a journal pertaining to the re-watch of Miami’s 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night’s preseason opener. And clip, player discussion, or deep dive you don’t see here can be located in the initial takeaways column from Thursday night.
We start this Monday Morning Quarterback recap with — well — the quarterbacks.
All three showed promise in the debut of first-time Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski. Ryan Fitzpatrick made music going off-script, he recognized the vulnerabilities of the defense, and he made proper checks against the Atlanta rush scheme.
He missed one throw to Mike Gesicki, and an apparent miscommunication with Kalen Ballage derailed a play that might’ve been a long touchdown with better execution. All of Fitzpatrick’s work is explained in this video.
Ryan Fitzpatrick throw-by-throw thread. Audio on pic.twitter.com/DOfXaE358Q
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
Then there’s the challenger. That term might apply to Josh Rosen only for a few more days. After a rocky start that saw the embattled second-year pro throw one bad pick, and another pass that could’ve been turned over, Rosen rebounded.
He excelled in areas that previously concerned this armchair analyst. His quick set-up-and-throw strikes were on time, in rhythm, and on target. He challenged the field vertically, he spun the ball nicely between the numbers, and he evaded many a compromised pocket. (Open thread for all videos (6 in total)).
Josh Rosen throw-by-throw thread. Audio on pic.twitter.com/t0m2mAHXJN
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
One reason for signing a Ryan Fitzpatrick is the voice he provides the quarterback room. A room that will need veteran direction both this year with Josh Rosen, and likely next year with a high draft pick joining the crowded room.
The relationship between Rosen and Fitzpatrick is a budding one, and should satisfy Dolphins fans two-fold.
One, Fitzpatrick’s quick-study nature, and recognition of any potential coverage a defense can throw at him, has caught the attention of Rosen.
Two, Rosen shows a requisite level of excitement when discussing that side of the game — the X’s and O’s of this complex sport.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked Rosen, post-game, where his overall comfort level is compared to two weeks ago. Rosen noted the growth, but also mentioned the level that 15-year pro Ryan Fitzpatrick is at, and the benefit of that experience in the room helping Rosen one day match that cerebral prowess.
Josh Rosen on his growth from the start of camp to now, and the benefit of having Ryan Fitzpatrick in the QB room. pic.twitter.com/cTT2pEPRV4
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
If this truly is a competition, and the coaches aren’t dead set on starting Fitzpatrick against the Ravens on September 8, then Rosen needs to work with the first-team. At first, he wasn’t worthy of that promotion, but as the last two weeks have unfolded, Rosen’s play garners work with the ones — perhaps even a start on Friday in Tampa Bay.
The first play Fitzpatrick’s second video breakdown shows what might’ve been an errant route by second-year back Kalen Ballage. Reports from spring camp detailed how Ballage was having his issues with picking up the passing game concepts of the new offense. This is speculation — since we’re not in the actual coach’s meetings — but I’d venture to guess that Ballage wasn’t in the right position on the hot read from Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick also had a misfire to Tight End Mike Gesicki, but that one was on the quarterback. Gesicki, for all the slander coming his way for a slow start to camp, impressed on Thursday night. We take a look at a three-play sequence where Gesicki shows a few promising traits.
The coaching change will certainly take him off the inline classic Y look more than he was last year, but he’s still going to have to do it periodically. Here, he does enough to impede the defender en-route to the ball carrier.
Then, a pair of routes showcase matchup wins against players not physically fit to cover an athlete like Gesicki. Click on the video to see all three of these plays (with audio).
Mike Gesicki sequence showing the matchups he can create, a nice block in the run game, and stacking the DB with some speed on an overthrow from Fitz. pic.twitter.com/xWcyVbNkgb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
By now we know that Preston Williams is not only on the 53-man roster, he might be a starting receiver come opening day. He’s winning with size and catch radius, and with strong hands. He’s also stacking defensive backs, and utilizing subtle moves that you see in an established veteran.
In this video, we’ll see Williams get caught in two-way arm bar with the defensive back. Williams uses that leverage to give a subtle shove (and don’t get it twisted, that’s never going to be called — it’s a great move by the receiver) and force the defensive back to reset the rep. Then, we’ll see Williams high-pointing skill set, and strong hands, but take a listen to the audio from Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel about the man responsible for the Williams signing.
Preston Williams — wins with size, strong hands, catch radius, but also some nuance in his route running.
Also, check the audio at the end where Tom Garfinkle credits Assistant GM Marvin Allen for finding Preston. pic.twitter.com/a3CqmVJaMD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
There were a lot of tips in regards to what the Dolphins defense will look like going into the season. We’ve covered it throughout training camp here on the site and podcast, and while things went vanilla early on, Brian Flores couldn’t contain himself for an entire 60 minutes.
The Miami defense showed a variety of fronts and coverages. The 4-3 big nickel (T.J. McDonald as the third backer) appears to be the “base” defense — they primarily operated out of that formation. The fronts/formations included 4-2-5 (big nickel), 4-3 under, 3-2-6 (dime) and the 3-3-5 bear looks.
This included a new package of plays for Sam Eguavoen that we hadn’t previously seen in camp. Eguavoen, functioning almost primary as an off-ball ‘backer in practice, lined up off the edge, acted as a true rusher, fell into the hook zone, and made his run-fits as a stack ‘backer. He was also a focal point of the special teams’ units — more on that in a moment.
More nuance shined through by way of Miami’s downfield coverage schemes. A third down throw-away was the result of sound, bracket coverage executed perfectly with trail technique. Here, you’ll see Cornell Armstrong play under the slot and funnel the route right into his help — by way of Safety Montre Hartage.
New coverage concepts with zone brackets on 3rd and long. Underneath trail funneling into help — well executed by Armstrong and Hartage. pic.twitter.com/3xCZ9PAfwM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Armstrong was a lone bright spot among a position that struggled in the depth department (Torry McTyer also played well, for what it’s worth). Armstrong is probably up next in line to compete for work behind Eric Rowe. Nik Needham struggled, but Armstrong showed the traits that this coaching staff will like on this red zone fade with a two-way go built in.
Cornell Armstrong is probably next up to compete for the 3rd perimeter corner behind X and Rowe. Nice rep here. Audio on pic.twitter.com/tuzGBQjQeU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Miami’s special teams’ units have been pretty consistent since camp began. The primary fixtures of each unit includes the following: Eguavoen, Armstrong, Williams, Andrew Van Ginkel, Walt Aikens, Durham Smythe, Chandler Cox, T.J. McDonald, the return men (Ballage, Drake, Ford), and Terrill Hanks.
Hanks, another impressive UDFA, has consistently made an impact on the defensive side as well. Here he is stacking and shedding the edge in the run game.
Terrill Hanks stack and shed. He’s had an awesome camp. pic.twitter.com/M6RSYd74XR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
On offense, Miami ran plenty of 12-personnel looks (1 back, 1 TE, 2 WRs), and often did so unbalanced (both TEs to the same side of the formation). And we can praise Miami’s new defensive and coverage scheme for various occasions on Thursday night, but we need to point out the kinks as well. Here, on Atlanta’s first drive, the Dolphins bust a coverage that could’ve led to a wide open touchdown if the quarterback would’ve seen the bust.
Communication busts a coverage on a 3rd and 1 down around the goal line. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/mhSSxJ1qmK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
The search for offensive line help might not have to go beyond the current roster. Rookie Isaiah Prince earned himself a promotion with a strong game. He’s aggressive, something of a mauler, and he showed marked improvement in his kick slide and pass sets compared to what was available on his college tape.
Three-play sequence for Isaiah Prince. The big man had an impressive debut. pic.twitter.com/LxCMdzPPbA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Now, with 10 practices under my belt, and a game in in the rear view mirror, it’s time to update the white board. This is the board that I work off of during podcasts, radio segments, and during my writing — it’s my cheat sheet. I color coordinate based on snap count expectation in the regular season, but for now, we’ll stick with player projection terms.
The color coding is in the bottom left corner, and the definitions are as follows:
Blue Chip – Elite player at their position. Likely a pro-bowler or better.
Plus-Starter – Better than the league average player at his position.
Viable Vet – League average, maybe a little better, maybe a little worse. Reliable.
Potential – Unlocked potential we haven’t seen yet, largely unknown at this stage.
JAG/ST – Just a guy, or special teams exclusive. Replacement level.
Thin Ice – Not for long
PUP – Physically Unable to Perform
Miami Dolphins
Preston Williams is the Real Deal
Preston Williams isn’t like any other training camp standout we’ve seen in recent memory.
He isn’t Ryan Tannehill‘s teammate, Drew Morgan.
He isn’t a late-round draft pick that exceled on a couple of occasions like Isaiah Ford.
He isn’t like last year’s training camp MVP, Francis Owusu.
Preston Williams entered the Miami Dolphins‘ training facility for the first time in his life already being touted as a #1 receiver.
Williams began practicing and further enhanced the notion that he is a #1 receiver.
Then, the lights came on and the real action started to take place, and Williams’ performance didn’t let up one bit. In fact, it wasn’t what we’ve come to expect.
It was better than advertised.
Just stop, Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/RnE9kR0Lis
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Not too long ago I wrote how we should temper our expectations on Williams before watching him really play. I didn’t want him to become another receiver that excelled in practice and then disappeared on game day.
Today, I tell you that it’s quite alright to let that excitement out. Although this is the perfect time of year to make asinine and dramatic assumptions about players or the state of your football team, asserting that Williams is going to be a solid receiver is neither asinine nor dramatic.
This isn’t fool’s gold; this is a diamond in the rough.
Josh Rosen to Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/cASvzoMeNq
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 9, 2019
What we saw out of Preston Williams is what we’ve hoped to see from former first-round pick, DeVante Parker. We thought we had that kind of receiver when we traded a treasure trove of draft picks for Leonte Carroo.
Instead, Miami finds yet another undrafted standout to not only make the 53-man roster, but make an impact as well.
Williams finished his first, “real” NFL game with 4 receptions and 97 yards. He accumulated:
- 35% of the team’s total receiving yards
- 45% of the total receiving yards between all of the wide receivers
- 20 less yards than all the other receivers combined
- 63 more yards than the next-highest receiver (Clive Walford – 34 yards)
Yes, this comes with the caveat that he was up against backups and the preseason isn’t “actual” football, but Williams is going up against cornerbacks who are trying to secure a roster spot, financial security, and something all of us strive for in general: a job.
And we’re not just promoting Williams to the roster simply because he was the quarterback’s favorite target last night against the Atlanta Falcons. It was all the highlight-reel catches he made throughout.
Preston Williams. Again.
📺 » @CBSMiami#ATLvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/QSCYrbcocw
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 9, 2019
His ability to track the ball in the air. His ability to out-battle a cornerback. His ability to attack the pass at its highest point. His ability to adjust to a less-than-perfect throw. And his ability to make a tough catch were all on display.
Without officially securing a roster spot, Williams is expected to join Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant as the team’s active receivers on game day.
It’s possible Miami attempts to keep 6 receivers on their roster, but if they only go with 5, Williams will be competing with players like Ford, Brice Butler, Saeed Blacknail, Reece Horn, recently signed Allen Hurns or fellow undrafted rookie Trenton Irwin.
You could say that we’re getting ahead of ourselves and overreacting a bit, but I’d say we’re simply preparing for the reality of what will soon be the Dolphins’ Week 1 roster. And we’re certainly well-prepared to see Williams on that list.
Your player of the game: Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/ou01gY00Oj
— Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 9, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Defeat Falcons – Preseason Week One Recap
Undrafted Rookies Drive Dolphins 34-27 Win in Flores’ Debut
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Falcons
|Total Yards
|361
|337
|Rushing
|96
|104
|Passing
|265
|233
|Penalties
|8/47
|12/97
|3rd Down
|5/10
|4/10
|Sacks For
|2
|4
|TOP
|27:44
|32:16
The more the game changes, the more it stays the same. Poor protection can deteriorate the offense from the inside out, and that was too frequently the case in Brian Flores’ preseason debut as the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins started the game with Ryan Fitzpatrick under-center and Kenyan Drake alongside him in the backfield. Drake looked invigorated by second-team stashing that occurred throughout camp — he hit a big run early and made some defenders miss.
This was the best run of the night by a Dolphins back. Anyone can run through big lanes at this level, but how well do you create your own yardage? Kenyan Drake is exceptional that way. Calhoun beat inside. pic.twitter.com/dLUialNWmb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
That run, and a nifty escape by Fitzpatrick were the bright spots for the first-team offense. Even on the successful work, the offensive line forced the quarterbacks to go off-script to make plays. The first one here, a chain-moving scramble on third-and-two, occurred because of two reasons (explained in the video caption).
Fitzpatrick knows two things here.
1.) His tackles are beat upfield almost immediately.
2.) He’s got man coverage which means DBs with their backs turned.
Savvy chain-moving decision to take off on a third and short. pic.twitter.com/PbSq3iiLZ1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Oof. Mills beat by speed, Deiter caught whiffing as a waist bender (not good for an OL), but Fitz makes some magic with a crafty backside roll and dart to Parker. pic.twitter.com/yIfWn6YKYf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Let’s go position-by-position
Quarterback
I tweeted that Fitzpatrick had the better first-half, and that was more of a result of the negatively graded plays from Josh Rosen. Rosen’s interception was egregious, and he could’ve had another on a third-down prayer under pressure, but the star of the night made the play on a 50/50 ball (more on Preston Williams in a minute).
It worked, but it certainly gave his coaches a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/Ebleb2Qp26
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
The Rosen INT. Just didn’t account for the backer hanging out in the hook zone. Learning moment, but this was ugly. pic.twitter.com/D62JTzXdrl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen’s response was the most encouraging aspect of the night, however. He engineered a field goal drive in the two-minute drill, due in large part to a seed up the sideline to Preston Williams.
Just stop, Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/RnE9kR0Lis
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen’s accuracy was an issue all throughout camp, particularly in quick set-up-and-throw drop backs. That wasn’t a problem against live bullets, Rosen threw with velocity, accuracy and confidence on every throw — even the interception.
Thought for sure we were gonna see Williams get this 1v1, instead Rosen drills it into a tight window on a nice seam shot. pic.twitter.com/DNlnumSbwy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Cool pre-snap design to short mention to a stack, and free up the field for Williams to work with. Rosen stands in there under a blown protection and throws a dime. pic.twitter.com/k9eZmaof2s
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen should start next week. We know what Ryan Fitzpatrick is and Rosen needs the opportunity with the first-team to show that he can be more. If he is more, then the season is already off to a promising start, especially when you consider his potential number-one target.
Wide Receivers
Preston Williams might get a statue next to Dan Marino outside Hard Rock Stadium after his first game. Jokes aside, the impressive aspect of Williams performance came via the multiple ways in which he won. His frame equals an inherent massive catch radius, but it’s the quiet hands, long-stride, and strong route running that allows him to create separation, but also pull down contested catches.
Williams again. pic.twitter.com/QzsiBgmF4u
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Williams ended the night with four catches, 96 yards, and two defensive penalties drawn.
Devante Parker made a contested catch on the first possession and looks to be using his large frame to his advantage more so than in the past.
Allen Hurns caught one pass on a wide open slant-flat combination, but failed to put the ball away and was promptly stripped soon thereafter — not a good situation for a guy battling for a roster spot.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage had the statistical advantage, but his long run (16 yards) went untouched until he was brought down. He is the clear option for short-yardage and goal line situations. The second-year pro skied over the pile on a one-yard touchdown run.
Rookie RG Shaq Calhoun drives his man off the ball to open a launch pad for Ballage. pic.twitter.com/I0KHkWnz6L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Kenyan Drake only averaged three yards per carry on four touches, but he made two men miss in the open field and showed far more creativity.
Mark Walton was up next, though his game was uninspiring. Patrick Laird was fourth up and he hit a big run courtesy of some quality downfield blocking.
Myles Gaskin only had 13 rushing yards but his three receptions lead the way on a touchdown drive that was capped off by a Gaskin catch into the end zone. Gaskin added the go-ahead score in the final moments of the game.
Chandler Cox had a mixed bag. He made a highlight reel play he bull dozed a stumbling defensive back, and then threw another block five yards into the end zone.
For the Chandler Cox hive. Love how he throws another block five yards into the end zone even though the play is clearly over. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HfutAkAtWo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki opened up with the 12-personnel package — that seems to be where he’ll get the bulk of his work. Gesicki lined up in-line once, but spent the majority of his night out wide, including a catch on a slant route from a drive concept into the boundary.
Durham Smythe had some big blocks last year, in training camp, and again tonight. The long Ballage run was made possible by an excellent drive and seal by the second-year tight end.
This is why Durham Smythe has been the starter in 11-personnel. pic.twitter.com/mCofIRGxjF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Offensive Line
Dolphins fans’ concerns were realized tonight by this unit — it’s not good. Laremy Tunsil sat this one out and his replacement, Jordan Mills, was an unmitigated disaster. Mills is fighting to earn the swing tackle job, but he proved tonight that he’s strictly a right tackle.
The work off the other edge wasn’t a lot better. Jesse Davis was beat in pass protection after a nice run-block to open the game, and Will Holden was almost as bad as Mills.
Michael Deiter got plenty of playing time with both the first and second-teams; he struggled. Deiter didn’t look like a natural knee bender, often getting out over his skates. He allowed pressure against the pass and penetration against the run.
Chris Reed had a mixed bag. The long Laird run came by-way of his second-level block, but he still spends too much time on the ground.
Rookie Shaq Calhoun was the same story — some good, some ugly. Given the play of the entire unit, he might’ve had the best night of all the guards. He did allow his quarterback to take a shot on the chin on one of the big Williams receptions.
Jaryd Jones-Smith’s night was much better than those playing in front of him. Although his work was done exclusively in the second half against fellow backups.
Defensive Line
The depth of this group is really undersold by Dolphins fans and the media alike. Christian Wilkins showcased his signature quickness, but also a level of power that you maybe didn’t expect from the rookie.
Christian Wilkins showing off some power pic.twitter.com/tH1lI2ayYI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Davon Godchaux only knows power — he’s a wrecking crew both at the point-of-attack and working down the line of scrimmage. He consistently knocks the line back and almost always wins the low-man battle.
Dewayne Hendrix had a fantastic training camp and showed up with a pair of sacks tonight, including a near sack (tackled at the LOS) on the game’s final drive — he’s on the 53-man roster right now.
So is Jonathan Ledbetter. The pair consistently displays heavy hands (a non-negotiable trait in this defensive scheme), and have surprisingly added pass rush to their stout run-defense.
Look at the heavy hands from Ledbetter. pic.twitter.com/uX5fx3foLO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Tank Carradine won a one-on-one pass rush look, but failed to finish the sack. He hit the quarterback and forced a throw-away, but you obviously want him to get the passer down.
Nate Orchard was the beneficiary of a well-timed, well-designed blitz by Patrick Graham. The first series went without any sense of real pressure packages, and the ensuing 90-yard touchdown drive surely annoyed the Dolphins defensive staff.
The blitz saw T.J. McDonald bring heat off the edge, forced the tackle gain depth, and created a gap for Orchard. From there, Orchard did well to attack the up-field shoulder, turn the guard, and get in for the sack.
Nice call to create a one-on-one matchup, which Nate Orchard wins. pic.twitter.com/oVNl6kv4LQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Linebackers
Jerome Baker continues to look the part. He was used on a dummy blitz, bailed into coverage and disrupted the timing on a shot into the hook zone. His speed was on display getting to the edge in the running game as well.
Andrew Van Ginkel is a damn smart player. His recognition for what the offense is trying to do, and finding his way into the coinciding passing lanes, will earn him a lot of sub-package work in his rookie season.
Andre Van Ginkel showing off his route concept recognition here. pic.twitter.com/TtRODDhrUx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Sam Eguavoen didn’t have his strong camp translate to the game. He looked a little overmatched in the running game and was a beat late on some pass drops.
Tre Watson is fit to provide Miami with sound run defense. He consistently scrapes the edge and finds his way into the correct gap and run fit.
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham is going to take the headlines in this one for all the wrong reasons. He let up a number of receptions — a couple of third down — and committed two penalties on the money down as well. He started the game opposite Xavien Howard, and the all-pro was up to his usual tricks (got his hands on two footballs).
Minkah Fitzpatrick had an uncharacteristic missed tackle, but he wasn’t targeted in the passing game due to quality coverage.
Jomal Wiltz is going to get a good look as a backup nickel and perimeter starter. He had a good looking run stuff filling coming down off the C-gap, and showed some instincts to disrupt the passing lanes in coverage.
Jalen Davis had the pass breakup to put the game on ice. He did well to turn his head around at the right moment.
Cornell Armstrong won a corner route in man coverage down in the red zone. He might be up next in place of Needham if the coaches make that switch. The search for backups behind Howard and Eric Rowe (who sat out tonight’s game) is far from over.
Bobby McCain took well to his new deep safety job. It’s difficult to gauge a player 20 yards off the ball without the all-22, but there weren’t any springs in the running game or deep his way via the pass.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders is picking up where he left off last year — he’s money.
Matt Haack is not. His first punt was an absolute shank.
We talked a lot about starters playing significant time on the coverage units, and we even saw that in the preseason opener. McDonald, Fitzpatrick, Armstrong, Smythe, Wiltz, Eguavoen, and Aikens were involved on all the coverage units early. Kalen Ballage and Isaiah Ford picked up some early return duty as well.
Recap
As expected, there wasn’t a whole lot of situational planning used by either coaching staff. After that first drive, Flores was clearly annoyed by his defensive effort, as he (or Coach Graham) dialed up some pressure to put an end to that early-game success.
On offense, the running game saw plenty of lead, power, and some zone. The passing concepts weren’t exactly innovative. Slant-flat combinations, dual verticals, drives, high-lows, everything you’d see in an early summer camp install.
Searching for progress on the offensive line and in the secondary will be the aim next week — that and finding out which quarterback is going to win the job (it’s wide open still). Plus, can the star undrafted free agents continue to stack up victories?
Game Balls
Preston Williams, Dewayne Hendrix, and Brian Flores earn the post-game hardware.
Williams is making Xavien Howard look wise for his comments that the rookie would eventually become a number-one.
Hendrix finished with two sacks, though it was very nearly three.
And some big congratulations to Coach Flores on his first career victory — albeit a preseason game.
