Miami’s Position in the 2019 Quarterback Market

All that remains from the divisive Ryan Tannehill debate are a few dying embers. The brash, vocal faction of the fan base that dissented more optimistic ‘Phins fans will claim it was a waste of seven years.

Prior to Tannehill’s arrival in 2012 the quarterback situation in Miami was as bad as any in the NFL. Tannehill, for all of his warts, served as a stabilizing force. Now, after another regime change and a trio of ailing injuries, the time has come to move on.

While the likelihood of Miami ushering in a new opening day starter in 2019 is a mere certainty, the name of said new signal-caller is an utter enigma.

It’s an interesting off-season ahead in the NFL. One could argue that, never before, have so few teams sought a franchise quarterback.

After a catastrophic season at the most important position in football, Miami sits at the forefront of the buyer’s market. While ambiguity exists for a few (Cincinnati and Tennessee, potentially among others), there are six teams in clear demand for a fresh face in the quarterback room.

Washington, Denver, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Miami, and the New York Giants each have unmistakable holes that left each team on the outside-looking-in this January.

While the draft remains king for finding a franchise quarterback, free agency and the trade market have provided fruitful dividends in recent years.

As Nick Foles sits atop the March recruiting trail, a quiet, secondary market could develop and remove one of the teams from the list. It was a year ago, almost to the day, that Alex Smith was surprisingly dealt to Washington. Rumors are hardly substantiated this time of year, but Ryan Tannehill’s name has been attached to the Bengals in multiple reports.

In this January hypothetical, Tannehill moving to Cincinnati would force another starting-quality passer onto the market in Andy Dalton.

Whether the Dolphins are bluffing, or are actually committed to a tear-down style rebuild, the franchise is searching for a new toy this spring. Will Miami take the checkbook to the shady “we finance anyone” lot? Or will the Dolphins be shopping on the dealership’s showroom floor?

2019 Free Agent Quarterback Market

Player 2018 Team 2018 Salary Projected 2019 Value Teddy Bridgewater New Orleans $6,000,000 Starter/Bridge QB Tyrod Taylor Cleveland $15,250,000 Backup/Bridge QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay $3,300,000 Backup QB

Potential Secondary Quarterback Market (cuts, trades, etc.)

Player 2018 Team 2019 Cash Due Projected 2019 Value Nick Foles Philadelphia $20,000,000 Franchise QB Joe Flacco Baltimore $20,500,000 Starter/Bridge QB Andy Dalton Cincinnati $16,200,000 Starter/Bridge QB Ryan Tannehill Miami $18,750,000 Starter/Bridge QB

2019 Draft Eligible Quarterbacks (Projected rounds 1-3)

Player School Projected Draft Value Dwayne Haskins Ohio State Top 10 Drew Lock Missouri Top 15 Kyler Murray Oklahoma Top 20 Daniel Jones Duke Round 1-2 Will Grier West Virginia Round 2-3 Jarrett Stidham Auburn Round 2-4 Brett Rypien Boise State Round 3-4

Nick Foles and Joe Flacco will indubitably move on from Philadelphia and Baltimore respectively – both players said as much in their last press availability with their current teams. From what we at Locked On Dolphins gather, Miami is set to do the same with Ryan Tannehill. In Cincinnati, everything the Bengals do is a guessing game (Andy Dalton).

Foles will be paid as a premiere-level starter by some QB-starved team. Deserved or not, that’s what a couple of impressive playoff runs will do. Teddy Bridgewater is trickiest ticket to figure. His one start since the 2015 season was an abject failure in New Orleans, but somebody is going to pay him like a starter.

Then there’s a bunch of names absent of any excitable features for a fan base, and the rather bleak draft class. The first three names on the draft table provide intrigue, but the other’s best-bet is likely holding a clipboard at the next level.

So where does Miami figure into this convoluted, less-than-desirable market? Before we project who lands where in the game of musical chairs, let’s first look back to 2018’s off season quarterback merry-go-round.

2018 Off-Season Quarterback Movement

Player How Acquired Guarantees/Draft Slot Acquisition Grade Baker Mayfield Drafted 1st overall (CLE) A Alex Smith Trade (KC) $71,000,000 (WSH, 4 yr) B Kirk Cousins Free Agent (WSH) $85,000,000 (MIN, 3 yr) B- Teddy Bridgewater Free Agent (MIN) $6,000,000 (NYJ, 1 yr) B- A.J. McCarron Free Agent (CIN) $4,900,000 (BUF, 2 yr) D Case Keenum Free Agent (MIN) $25,000,000 (DEN, 2 yr) D Sam Bradford Free Agent (MIN) $20,000,000 (ARI, 1 yr) F Lamar Jackson Drafted 32nd overall Incomplete Josh Allen Drafted 7th overall Incomplete Sam Darnold Drafted 3rd overall Incomplete Josh Rosen Drafted 10th overall Incomplete

Of the 11 names on that list, nine were, at one time or another, entrusted as the starting quarterback moving forward. Bridgewater fetches the Jets a B- grade simply for the ROI – a third round pick when he was dealt to New Orleans. Smith earns the second-highest grade because of his impact prior to the devastating injury that may have ended his career.

This coming March/April won’t see as much moving and shaking, but considerable investments will be made. This is the most stressful decision each of these front offices will make for the next 12 months as jobs will be tied to the success of the new quarterbacks.

How will it all shake out? It’s early, but here’s our best guess.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Nick Foles

This is the lowest hanging fruit of the group. Jacksonville recently hired Foles’ 2017 Quarterbacks Coach in John DeFilippo. Under Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone, the Jags want to be a physical run-first team that is ready to win now. That means no waiting around on a rookie’s learning curve.

Jacksonville made the most egregious decision in all of football in the 2018 off-season. A commitment to Blake Bortles, to lead a championship-caliber roster, projects well for another mistake at the position. Forecasting Foles’ demise once removed from the QB-friendly system in Philadelphia is hardly going out on a limb.

Denver Broncos – Drew Lock

Offering arm strength and charisma in spades, Drew Lock is the perfect quarterback for John Elway. Despite numerous attempts to do so, Elway has failed to replace Peyton Manning after the 2015 Super Bowl season.

Denver can likely stay put at the 10th pick and find their QB of the future. Retaining Case Keenum as the bridge before Lock takes over is the most logical course.

New York Giants – Dwayne Haskins

This is the marriage I feel least confident in predicting. Dave Gettleman is antiquated enough in his ways that the Giants could conceivably go back into another season with the corpse of Eli Manning under center. In this scenario, Haskins falls to the Giants at six and forces their hand.

Washington Redskins – Andy Dalton, Kyler Murray

Jay Gruden coached Dalton in Cincinnati and the Bengals can cut the Red Riffle nearly free of any consequences. Washington’s plan to inject some positivity back into the fan-base is a trade-up for the electric Kyler Murray.

Dalton helps Gruden ease Murray into his complex offense to help kick start a franchise starved for a winner.

Cincinnati Bengals – Ryan Tannehill

Mike Brown does things entirely independent of the normal operating procedure in the NFL. He’s a cheapskate, both with his own front office and in the free agency market, his tiny group of high-ranking officials provides very little information by way of leaks, and he’s loyal to employees for reasons unknown.

The Bengals make a change for the sake of making a change. You might call this a slight upgrade, but it’s essentially a lateral move for the Bengals.

Miami Dolphins – Teddy Bridgewater

The climax of this column is sure to leave Dolphins fans wanting. Until Miami does something bold, like going up to get a Kyler Murray, I’m not predicting any fireworks. Bridgewater wants to be in Miami, and 2019 could be a “feel out” season for Chris Grier and Brian Flores.

Bridgewater is something of a boom-or-bust asset as he was showing promise and ascension prior to the catastrophic knee injury in 2016. If he busts, Miami lands on the fast track Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, or Justin Herbert. And if Bridgewater works out, the position is stabilized once more.

As free agency develops we can glean a better idea of how this game of proverbial musical chairs will end. Daniel Jones, Will Grier and the rest of the rookies didn’t get assigned a team. While the prospects could land with any of these teams, an educated guess for day-two picks isn’t exactly feasible.

Miami faces an incredibly challenging decision this off-season. The opportunity to make a play for a rookie quarterback exists. One thing is for certain – we’ll find out about the sincerity of the rebuild (tank) on April 25.

