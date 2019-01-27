Miami Dolphins
Miami’s Position in the 2019 Quarterback Market
All that remains from the divisive Ryan Tannehill debate are a few dying embers. The brash, vocal faction of the fan base that dissented more optimistic ‘Phins fans will claim it was a waste of seven years.
Prior to Tannehill’s arrival in 2012 the quarterback situation in Miami was as bad as any in the NFL. Tannehill, for all of his warts, served as a stabilizing force. Now, after another regime change and a trio of ailing injuries, the time has come to move on.
While the likelihood of Miami ushering in a new opening day starter in 2019 is a mere certainty, the name of said new signal-caller is an utter enigma.
It’s an interesting off-season ahead in the NFL. One could argue that, never before, have so few teams sought a franchise quarterback.
After a catastrophic season at the most important position in football, Miami sits at the forefront of the buyer’s market. While ambiguity exists for a few (Cincinnati and Tennessee, potentially among others), there are six teams in clear demand for a fresh face in the quarterback room.
Washington, Denver, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Miami, and the New York Giants each have unmistakable holes that left each team on the outside-looking-in this January.
While the draft remains king for finding a franchise quarterback, free agency and the trade market have provided fruitful dividends in recent years.
As Nick Foles sits atop the March recruiting trail, a quiet, secondary market could develop and remove one of the teams from the list. It was a year ago, almost to the day, that Alex Smith was surprisingly dealt to Washington. Rumors are hardly substantiated this time of year, but Ryan Tannehill’s name has been attached to the Bengals in multiple reports.
In this January hypothetical, Tannehill moving to Cincinnati would force another starting-quality passer onto the market in Andy Dalton.
Whether the Dolphins are bluffing, or are actually committed to a tear-down style rebuild, the franchise is searching for a new toy this spring. Will Miami take the checkbook to the shady “we finance anyone” lot? Or will the Dolphins be shopping on the dealership’s showroom floor?
2019 Free Agent Quarterback Market
|Player
|2018 Team
|2018 Salary
|Projected 2019 Value
|Teddy Bridgewater
|New Orleans
|$6,000,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|Cleveland
|$15,250,000
|Backup/Bridge QB
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Tampa Bay
|$3,300,000
|Backup QB
Potential Secondary Quarterback Market (cuts, trades, etc.)
|Player
|2018 Team
|2019 Cash Due
|Projected 2019 Value
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia
|$20,000,000
|Franchise QB
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore
|$20,500,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Andy Dalton
|Cincinnati
|$16,200,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Ryan Tannehill
|Miami
|$18,750,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
2019 Draft Eligible Quarterbacks (Projected rounds 1-3)
|Player
|School
|Projected Draft Value
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|Top 10
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|Top 15
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|Top 20
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|Round 1-2
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|Round 2-3
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|Round 2-4
|Brett Rypien
|Boise State
|Round 3-4
Nick Foles and Joe Flacco will indubitably move on from Philadelphia and Baltimore respectively – both players said as much in their last press availability with their current teams. From what we at Locked On Dolphins gather, Miami is set to do the same with Ryan Tannehill. In Cincinnati, everything the Bengals do is a guessing game (Andy Dalton).
Foles will be paid as a premiere-level starter by some QB-starved team. Deserved or not, that’s what a couple of impressive playoff runs will do. Teddy Bridgewater is trickiest ticket to figure. His one start since the 2015 season was an abject failure in New Orleans, but somebody is going to pay him like a starter.
Then there’s a bunch of names absent of any excitable features for a fan base, and the rather bleak draft class. The first three names on the draft table provide intrigue, but the other’s best-bet is likely holding a clipboard at the next level.
So where does Miami figure into this convoluted, less-than-desirable market? Before we project who lands where in the game of musical chairs, let’s first look back to 2018’s off season quarterback merry-go-round.
2018 Off-Season Quarterback Movement
|Player
|How Acquired
|Guarantees/Draft Slot
|Acquisition Grade
|Baker Mayfield
|Drafted
|1st overall (CLE)
|A
|Alex Smith
|Trade (KC)
|$71,000,000 (WSH, 4 yr)
|B
|Kirk Cousins
|Free Agent (WSH)
|$85,000,000 (MIN, 3 yr)
|B-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$6,000,000 (NYJ, 1 yr)
|B-
|A.J. McCarron
|Free Agent (CIN)
|$4,900,000 (BUF, 2 yr)
|D
|Case Keenum
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$25,000,000 (DEN, 2 yr)
|D
|Sam Bradford
|Free Agent (MIN)
|$20,000,000 (ARI, 1 yr)
|F
|Lamar Jackson
|Drafted
|32nd overall
|Incomplete
|Josh Allen
|Drafted
|7th overall
|Incomplete
|Sam Darnold
|Drafted
|3rd overall
|Incomplete
|Josh Rosen
|Drafted
|10th overall
|Incomplete
Of the 11 names on that list, nine were, at one time or another, entrusted as the starting quarterback moving forward. Bridgewater fetches the Jets a B- grade simply for the ROI – a third round pick when he was dealt to New Orleans. Smith earns the second-highest grade because of his impact prior to the devastating injury that may have ended his career.
This coming March/April won’t see as much moving and shaking, but considerable investments will be made. This is the most stressful decision each of these front offices will make for the next 12 months as jobs will be tied to the success of the new quarterbacks.
How will it all shake out? It’s early, but here’s our best guess.
Jacksonville Jaguars – Nick Foles
This is the lowest hanging fruit of the group. Jacksonville recently hired Foles’ 2017 Quarterbacks Coach in John DeFilippo. Under Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone, the Jags want to be a physical run-first team that is ready to win now. That means no waiting around on a rookie’s learning curve.
Jacksonville made the most egregious decision in all of football in the 2018 off-season. A commitment to Blake Bortles, to lead a championship-caliber roster, projects well for another mistake at the position. Forecasting Foles’ demise once removed from the QB-friendly system in Philadelphia is hardly going out on a limb.
Denver Broncos – Drew Lock
Offering arm strength and charisma in spades, Drew Lock is the perfect quarterback for John Elway. Despite numerous attempts to do so, Elway has failed to replace Peyton Manning after the 2015 Super Bowl season.
Denver can likely stay put at the 10th pick and find their QB of the future. Retaining Case Keenum as the bridge before Lock takes over is the most logical course.
New York Giants – Dwayne Haskins
This is the marriage I feel least confident in predicting. Dave Gettleman is antiquated enough in his ways that the Giants could conceivably go back into another season with the corpse of Eli Manning under center. In this scenario, Haskins falls to the Giants at six and forces their hand.
Washington Redskins – Andy Dalton, Kyler Murray
Jay Gruden coached Dalton in Cincinnati and the Bengals can cut the Red Riffle nearly free of any consequences. Washington’s plan to inject some positivity back into the fan-base is a trade-up for the electric Kyler Murray.
Dalton helps Gruden ease Murray into his complex offense to help kick start a franchise starved for a winner.
Cincinnati Bengals – Ryan Tannehill
Mike Brown does things entirely independent of the normal operating procedure in the NFL. He’s a cheapskate, both with his own front office and in the free agency market, his tiny group of high-ranking officials provides very little information by way of leaks, and he’s loyal to employees for reasons unknown.
The Bengals make a change for the sake of making a change. You might call this a slight upgrade, but it’s essentially a lateral move for the Bengals.
Miami Dolphins – Teddy Bridgewater
The climax of this column is sure to leave Dolphins fans wanting. Until Miami does something bold, like going up to get a Kyler Murray, I’m not predicting any fireworks. Bridgewater wants to be in Miami, and 2019 could be a “feel out” season for Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
Bridgewater is something of a boom-or-bust asset as he was showing promise and ascension prior to the catastrophic knee injury in 2016. If he busts, Miami lands on the fast track Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, or Justin Herbert. And if Bridgewater works out, the position is stabilized once more.
As free agency develops we can glean a better idea of how this game of proverbial musical chairs will end. Daniel Jones, Will Grier and the rest of the rookies didn’t get assigned a team. While the prospects could land with any of these teams, an educated guess for day-two picks isn’t exactly feasible.
Miami faces an incredibly challenging decision this off-season. The opportunity to make a play for a rookie quarterback exists. One thing is for certain – we’ll find out about the sincerity of the rebuild (tank) on April 25.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agency Preview: Top 5 Defensive Players by Position
For 30 teams the NFL season is over, with an eye to the 2019/2020 season. While the Rams and Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl, front offices and coaches will be collaborating on their strategy to navigate through the upcoming off-season. Below I am listing the top 5 players at each position:
Defensive End
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DAL
|6’3
|265
|26
|Jadeveon Clowney
|HOU
|6’5
|255
|25
|Frank Clark
|SEA
|6’3
|265
|25
|Dee Ford
|KC
|6’2
|252
|27
|Trey Flowers
|NE
|6’2
|265
|25
Notes: The Dolphins biggest need this off-season is along the defensive front. Cam Wake may retire or decide to join a team that is not in “rebuild” mode. Will they decide to spend in Free Agency? Given the rumors of tanking and Stephen Ross wanting a true, methodical rebuild I am not sure this goes with that ideology. However, keep an eye on Trey Flowers, he fits a need and is more than comfortable along all positions on the defensive line with Brian Flores. If we spend, that’s smart money being spent.
Defensive Tackles
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|6’0
|305
|25
|Ndamukong Suh
|LAR
|6’4
|314
|32
|Sheldon Richardson
|MIN
|6’3
|295
|28
|Darius Philon
|LAC
|6’1
|300
|25
|David Irving
|DAL
|6’7
|290
|25
Notes: Once again, another position of need is interior defense. Will Miami run a 4-3 or a 3-4? If they switch to a 3-4 a Nose Tackle is crucial. One name to keep an eye on is Darius Philon. He’s still young and may be cheaper than some due to his limited playing time.
Inside Linebacker
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|CJ Mosley
|BAL
|6’2
|250
|26
|Jordan Hicks
|PHI
|6’1
|236
|26
|Denzel Perryman
|LAC
|5’11
|240
|26
|Kwon Alexander
|TB
|6’1
|227
|24
|Deone Bucannon
|ARI
|6’1
|211
|26
Notes: The narrative continues, what will the scheme be for Brian Flores and Co.? If they go 3-4 they will need 2 inside linebackers. Do they kick Jerome Baker inside with Raekwon McMillan? Does Kiko Alonso move positions again? Free Agency will be very telling, Denzel Perryman could be a cheap option, he’s been riddled with injuries but maybe coming home to Miami he can have a healthier run.
Outside Linebacker
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Anthony Barr
|MIN
|6’5
|255
|26
|K.J. Wright
|SEA
|6’4
|246
|29
|Thomas Davis
|CAR
|6’1
|235
|35
|Mychal Kendricks
|SEA
|5’11
|240
|28
|Kyle Emanuel
|LAC
|6’3
|250
|27
Notes: I do not think Miami will be too much in the market for an outside linebacker. If they switch to a 3-4 then yes edge rushers are necessary but 4-3 defensive ends can sometimes switch. Another Charger could be a target in Kyle Emanuel, he has nice size and could come cheap.
Cornerback
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Ronald Darby
|PHI
|5’11
|193
|25
|Pierre Desir
|IND
|6’1
|198
|28
|Bradley Roby
|DEN
|5’11
|194
|26
|Darqueze Dennard
|CIN
|5’11
|200
|27
|Steven Nelson
|KC
|5’11
|194
|25
Notes: This position is key for Miami heading into 2019. First priority is to pay Xavien Howard, rebuild or not he has proven enough, pay the man. However, the corner position opposite him needs a starter. Does Brian Flores move Minkah Fitzpatrick to a boundary corner role? Steven Nelson could be an option with his familiarity with Marvin Allen.
Free Safety
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Earl Thomas
|SEA
|5’10
|202
|29
|Tyrann Mathieu
|HOU
|5’9
|190
|26
|Lamarcus Joyner
|LAR
|5’8
|191
|28
|HaHa Clinton-Dix
|WAS
|6’1
|208
|26
|Adrian Phillips
|LAC
|5’11
|210
|26
Notes: Another position need that is in flux until we realize what Brian Flores vision is for the defense. Majority had Minkah Fitzpatrick slotting in at Free Safety opposite of Reshad Jones, could that be the move? If that’s the case, then Bobby McCain goes back to slot and boundary corner is the need. Lots of moving parts but the idea of a back 2 of Honey Badger and Reshad, with Minkah running with the corners could be very nice.
Strong Safety
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Landon Collins
|NYG
|6’0
|222
|25
|Adrian Amos
|CHI
|6’0
|214
|25
|Tre Boston
|ARI
|6’1
|205
|26
|Eric Reid
|CAR
|6’1
|215
|27
|Kenny Vaccaro
|TEN
|6’0
|214
|27
Notes: Ideally, Brian Flores plays Reshad Jones as the Strong Safety in the box. That’s where he is most effective, coming from New England I am sure Flores understand that after Bill Belichick has made his name on putting guys in position to best succeed. If Miami decides that Reshad isn’t part of the “rebuild” than we could see either T.J. McDonald or them showing interest in Kenny Vaccaro again.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agency Preview: Top 5 Offensive Players by Position
For 30 teams the NFL season is over, with an eye to the 2019/2020 season. While the Rams and Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl, front offices and coaches will be collaborating on their strategy to navigate through the upcoming off-season. Below I am listing the top 5 players at each position:
Quarterback
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Tyrod Taylor
|CLE
|6’1
|217
|29
|Teddy Bridgewater
|NO
|6’2
|215
|26
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|TB
|6’2
|223
|36
|Robert Griffin III
|BAL
|6’2
|213
|28
|Trevor Siemian
|MIN
|6’3
|220
|27
Notes: The Dolphins are no doubt in the market for a QB after reports that they will pat ways with Ryan Tannehill this off-season, whether via trade or release. Free Agency will be a great indicator as to what this regimes plan is at the position. Rumors of tanking have been floating around, so will Miami land one of these guys as a bridge type Quarterback until they zero in on a rookie signal caller? Time will tell…
Running Back
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Le’veon Bell
|PIT
|6’2
|225
|27
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|5’9
|215
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|5’11
|216
|23
|Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|6’1
|210
|25
|Jay Ajayi
|PHI
|6’0
|223
|25
Notes: The Running Back Free Agent class is stellar from a talent standpoint, but also some of these players come with thorns. Does the Dolphins Front Office see running back as a need? Frank Gore is a Free Agent, but Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage return. If Miami is looking to do shrewd business, paying any of these guys does not follow that ideology.
Wide Receiver
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Golden Tate
|PHI
|5’10
|197
|30
|Tyrell Williams
|LAC
|6’4
|205
|26
|Devin Funchess
|CAR
|6’4
|225
|24
|John Brown
|BAL
|5’11
|178
|28
|Jamison Crowder
|WAS
|5’9
|177
|25
Notes: As it pertains to Miami this group has some intriguing options. In my opinion the Dolphins’ Wide Receivers are one of the stronger position groups they have. However, they are missing a red zone target still, since DeVante Parker seems to be more towards the bust label than not. Will Miami release or trade him? Regardless, Tyrell Williams to me would be smart business. He is a younger, big bodied wide receiver that has played well on a very talented Chargers team.
Tight End
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Jared Cook
|OAK
|6’5
|254
|31
|Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|6’6
|255
|28
|C.J. Uzoma
|CIN
|6’6
|265
|26
|Demetrius Harris
|KC
|6’7
|230
|27
|Jesse James
|PIT
|6’7
|261
|24
Notes: Miami took not 1 but 2 Tight Ends in last years draft. Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were very disappointing especially how Gesicki seemed to be dominating in Training Camp last off-season. While he may be better utilized with this new staff, the position could use a solid veteran presence. One name to watch closely is Demetrius Harris from Kansas City. New Dolphins’ Assistant GM, Marvin Allen, was the Director of College Scouting for Kansas City back when they signed him in 2015.
Offensive Tackle
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Trent Brown
|NE
|6’8
|380
|25
|Daryl Williams
|CAR
|6’6
|330
|26
|Ju’Wuan James
|MIA
|6’6
|312
|26
|Donovan Smith
|TB
|6’6
|338
|25
|Bobby Massie
|CHI
|6’6
|317
|27
Notes: As you can see, the Dolphins have some business to tend to with Right Tackle Ju’Wuan James. In my opinion he’s one of the better Right Tackles in the league and is still young. You pay that man and now have 2 bookend tackles in he and Laremy Tunsil for your future Quarterback to be protected over the next 4- 6 years.
Offensive Guard
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Mark Glowinski
|IND
|6’4
|310
|26
|Roger Saffold
|LAR
|6’5
|323
|30
|Ramon Foster
|PIT
|6’5
|328
|33
|Mike Iupati
|ARI
|6’5
|331
|31
|D.J. Fluker
|SEA
|6’5
|342
|27
Notes: Will the Dolphins get Josh Sitton back after his injury? He was one of the leagues top rated guards prior to his season ending injury early in the season. If the new regime can get Sitton back in the fold, then Right Guard is the priority. In recent years Guards have been cashing in big time in Free Agency, will Miami be a player for one of these top 5 names? Probably not if they are in true rebuild mode but keep an eye out for an older veteran to come fill in, much like Miami did with Jermon Bushrod a couple seasons ago.
Centers
|Name
|Former Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Mitch Morse
|KC
|6’6
|305
|26
|Matt Paradis
|DEN
|6’3
|300
|29
|Brett Jones
|MIN
|6’2
|315
|27
|Nick Easton
|MIN
|6’3
|303
|26
|Travis Swanson
|MIA
|6’5
|304
|27
Notes: Another trouble position for Miami, the Center position is one that needs stabilization. Will Miami enter the market in Free Agency? Or will the new front office and staff feel comfortable with what they saw from Daniel Kilgore before his season ending injury? Travis Swanson filled in admirably, maybe they bring back him for cheap and draft someone. Keep an eye out for Mitch Morse though, it would be costly, but he was drafted in the 2nd round back in 2015 while new Assistant GM Marvin Allen was the Director of College Scouting.
Miami Dolphins
Senior Bowl Day 3 Report
Scouting Notes and Dolphins News from Thursday in Mobile and Davie
Dolphins New Staff Developing
The second-to-last week in January belongs to Mobile, Alabama on the NFL landscape. Inclement weather at the Senior Bowl, paired with a rendezvous between Chris Grier and Brian Flores, shifts the focus to Davie, Florida.
Reports state that Brian Flores will be named Miami’s 10th head coach, officially, on Monday. The same can be said for Patrick Graham and Jim Caldwell, the defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach respectfully.
Rumors spread rampant throughout the Twitterverse that Flores’ top priority for the offensive coordinator position is current Patriots Wide Receivers Coach, Chad O’Shea. It began with Omar Kelly, was endorsed by Ian Rappaport, then Mike Garafolo reported it as, “expected to happen.”
All of these hires, or potential hires, paint a pretty concrete image of how the new-look Dolphins will proceed in the coming months.
In the coming weeks, on Locked On Dolphins, we’ll have in-depth breakdowns of the Dolphins offensive and defensive schemes scheme. Stylistically, the product will be the antithesis of what we’ve seen the last three years.
Senior Bowl Thursday
My schedule prevented from heading to Mobile for the week, but the benefit of covering the practices from the homestead is the access to the information provided by the broadcast. Here are those tidbits gathered in a “general notes” format:
1.) Mike Mayock was in the booth decked out in his Raiders garb talking shop with his former colleagues. Touching on his experience as a broadcaster, he gleaned an interesting point regarding dysfunctional organizations in the league.
“The common denominator of the dysfunctional buildings was the lack of a relationship between coaches and scouts,” Mayock said. This, in a back door kind-of-way, corroborates a tweet from Omar Kelly regarding the toxic relationship between scouts and coaches in Miami under Adam Gase.
2.) Quarterback arm-strength is a highly-debated topic, but Daniel Jeremiah squashed a misleading evaluation tool. Regarding the radar gun (which tracked Trace McSorely and Daniel Jones as the fastest thrown ball on the day), Jeremiah said he only saw the MPH number used one time in a draft room. It’s not an accurate tool to decipher how well a quarterback can throw a football as each throw is independent from the one previous.
3.) Several players were “mic’d up” for practice, including Temple Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ya-Sin’s play was only outdone by his trash talk – he’s a fun player. Gardner Minshew’s galvanizing and inquisitive personality, along with his leadership, were also on display in-between plays chatting with coaches.
Now we’ll go position-by-position for some evaluations:
Quarterback
After being mocked to Miami by Jeremiah, Daniel Jones (Duke) has done his part to destroy an already lofty projection. His accuracy issues and inability to operate in trash showed up Thursday. In the red-zone portion, he kept throwing the ball off the field altogether. I still don’t get what scouts see in him.
Will Grier (West Virginia) also had issues keeping the ball in-bounds in the red-zone work.
Drew Lock (Missouri) showed his ability to adjust his arm angles, but he had a few missed rips of his own. His best highlight was a pre-show flashback to him dunking a basketball through his legs in high school.
Folks seem to think Jarrett Stidham’s (Auburn) best football is ahead of him. He’s something of a long-term prospect because, frankly, he just hasn’t shown it t this point. There was no tangible growth from the time he got to Auburn by the time he left.
Running Back
Dexter Williams (Notre Dame) looks like a smooth one-cut zone runner. He found seams and hit some big plays during the team portion.
Wide Receiver
Penny Hart (Georgia State) put a man through the spin cycle in first rep in red zone. Then he followed it up with a big no-no that led to an interception. He tried to cross-face on wheel route against Iman Marshall. Finally, he came back with a touchdown on a slant that happened in the blink of an eye. His explosiveness is eye-popping.
Terry McLaurin (Ohio State) killed dude’s all week with speed, deception and getting in-and-out of breaks.
Travis Fulgham (Old Dominion) had a nice practice. Showed well in the red zone and then caught some passes in team drills. He had the look of a potential boundary X receiver. He has some length, but he’s awfully lean (6-3, 210).
Deebo Samuel (South Carolina) was the best receiver in Mobile all week. The strength his hands and the nuance in his routes, understanding leverage, should lead to a nice career.
Tight End
Drew Sample (Washington) has the look of a 12-personnel type tight end. Showed an anchor on the outside, he’s experienced in run and pass pro, and flattens his routes from the top of the stem.
Offensive Line
The biggest win of the day came from the beginning of the entire show. Daniel Jeremiah says Garrett Bradbury (NC State) has the athleticism of Jason Kelce, lateral movement of Ryan Kalil and has been blowing teams away in the meetings with his football IQ – brings a huge element of leadership to the Center position.
I tweeted this and it was picked up by a lot of draft niks confirming Bradbury’s solid day. I talked about his strength being an issue and he’s more of an athlete/zone guy. Well he had a rep where he bullied Gaines – the UW bowling ball whose entire game is power
Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State) again showcasing his pure power inside by burying a man. The weakness is in changing direction and redirecting the counter move.
Bradbury is your quintessential zone center while Jenkins is a power people mover.
Chris Lindstrom (Boston College) absorbed power backwards, reset, and locked out the Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois). He was beat on a stunt by Saunders later in practice. Then he bounced back with a strong rep in the first team drill play. Stayed in the same spot for the entire rep absorbing a power rush from Zach Allen.
Dalton Risner (Kansas State) had a terrific week. He offers a good punch, good set and good anchor. Risner’s impressive work came mostly at right tackle. He can reset while engaged because of hand placement and re-establish the base. He had a great rep on outside zone washing down line for a big play. He then gets a showcase rep at the end of practice, wins it, and gets FIRED up.
Michael Dieter (Wisconsin) might pop up too high at times but his strength and application of mistakes have been nice throughout the week. He controls his pass pro reps with hand placement and strength. He got whipped on the first stunt they threw his way which is enough to give any Dolphins fan PTSD.
Chuma Edoga (USC) had a fantastic final day Thursday.
Andre Dillard (Washington State (Go Cougs)) has the typewriter feet (quick, as described by Daniel Jeremiah). His balance, hand placement, redirect ability, it’s all there and refined for him in pass pro.
Interior Defensive Line
Daylon Mack (Texas A&) was taking people for rides again. The only difference Thursday was that he wasn’t wearing a jersey – just pads and the undershirt.
Greg Gaines (Washington) is pure power. Any time he tried anything else he got beat – badly.
Edge
Ben Banogu (Texas Chrsitian) is a rocked up 250 pound DE/OLB convert. He showed the ability to stand up in a two-point stance and wrecked Drew Sample. Jeremiah calls Banogu “a slippery rusher,” which was fitting because he was beating people all day. As a stand-up backer, Banogu has a knack for setting up his rush moves and beating guys with a wide arsenal. Up and under, spin, working down on a stunt – he looked excellent.
Chris Omenihu (Texas) can really detach with those long arms and he did it plenty on Thursday.
Zach Allen (Boston College) might not be the pass rusher you like but he can certainly be a run defending edge. He won an interior push against Lindstrom in a showcase rep, pushing the BC Guard into the quarterback.
Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State) is impressive aesthetically and on the football field. He’s never missed a workout and it shows. He plays with urgency and speed.
Inside Linebacker
Nothing of value made it onto this section. This linebacker and tight end group in Mobile is pretty underwhelming.
Cornerback
Rock Ya-Sin (Temple) talking a lot, and winning a lot. Inside hand jam, physical through stem, interrupts path of the ball, he continues to show out. The offense tried a slant-flat in the end zone and he wiped it out entirely. It’s a natural rub and he played right through it forcing the QB to take a sack. Ya-Sin and Deebo Samuel were finding each other and splitting victories all week in one-on-one. Best match-up of the week.
Lonnie Johnson (Kentucky) was been all over the field.
Safety
Will Harris (Boston College) made an excellent play when he drove on a double move to undercut the route for an interception.
Nassir Adderley, a top rated safety, tried to line up press and got smoked in coverage. Perhaps he might be more of a center fielder. He likely goes way too high for the Dolphins, but he’d be a nice piece.
And just like that, we’re done with Senior Bowl week. Of course the game is on Saturday and I’ll share my notes on the podcast Sunday night, but the next step is the combine. As always, Locked On Dolphins will have you covered from the Dolphins perspective better than anyone else out there.