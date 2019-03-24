Miami Dolphins
Miami’s Primary Objective – The Secondary
Supplementing a strength vs. thinly spreading resources – Miami attacks its most important position in the defensive backfield
The hallmark of a championship roster in the National Football League is comprised of two ingredients – a quality quarterback, and a universally recognizable identity.
January’s final four offers the latest data point. Four top-shelf quarterbacks and four teams defined by dominant factions elsewhere on the 53-man roster. Whether it was Kansas City’s loaded play-making unit, New England’s swarming secondary, or the Saints and Rams relentless ground-game, each contender can point to one dependable, defining feature that carried these clubs to Lombardi’s doorstep.
The ultimate champion (New England Patriots) re-stocked the trophy case with its sixth Lombardi in 2018. The NFL’s anomaly for two decades is fueled by chameleon-like reinvention, while the other 31 compete amid a similar formula.
Four quarterbacks have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl dating back to the 2003 season. Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, and one fluke showing by Joe Flacco comprises the entirety of Lamar Hunt trophies for the past 16 years. Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Russell Wilson; the NFC is no stranger to star power at the game’s most important position.
So we can all agree – the quarterback is the main course of the Super Bowl meal. The next fillet mignon served without a side dish will be the first, however.
Seattle’s Legion of Boom was one yard away from back-to-back titles. Denver’s dominant 2015 Super Bowl team was spearheaded by a pass rush that unleashed Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, and Malik Jackson from three separate angles. The saviors of the ’72 perfect season (2007 Giants) slowed a record-setting offense with a fierce four-man rush.
This is the portion of the article where we introduce Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins.
We know that 2019 isn’t about collecting wins for the ‘Phins – it’s about building a foundation for continued success. A departure from the old model of patching together a 10-win team every two presidential terms.
The first step to this process is excepting that quarterback isn’t arriving this year. With Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins likely out of reach, Miami can shift its focus to the side dish – the identifying feature.
While other portions of the roster are under-cooked, the defensive backfield is only in need of a pinch of seasoning.
Xavien Howard is set to cash in with a mega-extension that will pay the lockdown cornerback more money than any player at his position. Minkah Fitzpatrick hit the ground running from the first game of his rookie campaign.
Supplementing Howard and Fitzpatrick is not only the easy choice, it’s easily executable. The strength of this year’s draft class is the vast number of elite defensive line prospects. Miami, picking 13th, falls just outside the range to land one of the surefire, instant-impact, front-seven players.
The next best feature of the 2019 rookie class is the glut of defensive backs that figures to come off the board in the 20-60 range. Box safeties, center fielders, perimeter corners and slot specialists; the time is now for Miami to go from “pretty good secondary,” to the league’s new no-fly zone as early as 2020.
The Draft Network’s cumulative big board has 10 defensive backs in its 20-60 range with three DBs in the top-20. The veritable side-dish offering is comparable to options available on the menu at The Cheesecake Factory – choices, choices, choices.
Miami’s new scheme is going to be defensive back driven – just as Flores had it in New England. He learned this philosophy from Bill Belichick who shares the same principles with Nick Saban. Create a pass rush with clever blitzes, games, and gap integrity, and lockdown the backend of the defense with solid cover-corners on the outside, safeties that can matchup in coverage, and range in man-free calls.
Patrick Chung is defined as the Patriots strong safety. He played 396 reps in man-coverage acting as a pseudo-cornerback in 2018.
Devin McCourty is New England’s free safety. He played 204 snaps in coverage as a corner.
Duron Harmon, the third safety, is strictly a sub-package middle-of-the-field patrolman – 526 of his 694 snaps were as the deep safety.
The three safeties accounted, respectively, for 85%, 96%, and 61% of the New England’s total defensive snaps in 2018
In Miami, Fitzpatrick is perfectly suited for one of these roles – likely the one occupied by McCourty. Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald don’t cover well enough to (46th and 75th graded coverage safeties by Pro Football Focus in 2018) to properly execute this defense.
With both veterans commanding large pay days in the coming years, and generally miscast in the defense, it’s safe to assume their futures are elsewhere.
This leaves the Dolphins with Howard, Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, and a bevy of unproven young corners in this ultra-important position group.
Hardly a Da Vinci Code riddle, Miami needs its Chung, Harmon, and a suitable corner opposite Howard. In 2019, again, since wins aren’t the primary objective, we’ll allow Eric Rowe first crack at the job with Cordrea Tankersley, Cornell Armstrong, Torry McTyer and Jalen Davis to compete for the right to replace Rowe if and when he suffers another injury.
Even less complex, Miami’s desire to trade out of the 13th pick is well-documented. Recouping an additional second-round pick, and sliding back into the 20’s is not only a possibility, it’s a probability this April.
And, with that, we devise this plan:
The Patrick Chung Role:
Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State – The human missile plays the game at a different speed while somehow staying in full control as a tackler. His angles are exceptional, he can blitz off the edge, and he’s more than adept at coming down to cover in single-high safety packages.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida – Rangier than Abram, CGJ excelled in man-coverage in 2018. He fits either of the two roles (Chung and Harmon) but his matchup coverage skills make it tough to take him off the field. Patriots Beat Writers are raving about his fit in the New England scheme, proving his value for Miami as well.
Nasir Adderley, Delaware – Like CGJ, Adderley has range to play the middle of the field, but he’s a first-round pick and 85% snaps type of player. Suited for either of these two roles, Adderley played cornerback in college so his matchup skills are right in-line with what Miami needs.
The Duron Harmon Role:
Juan Thornhill, Virginia – Thornhill won the combine with jaw-dropping jumping and timed metrics. His tape would suggest that he’s not the best fit for cover-1 but his closing speed and testing metrics showcase his elite deep-coverage. He, like Adderley, played cornerback early in his college career.
Deionte Thompson, Alabama – Speed, range, and elite ball skills put Thompson in-play here, but he takes the cheese a little too often.
Peaking at New England’s top defensive snap-takers in 2018, the thinking is clear. Defensive backs make up the majority of the reps on defense meaning we need bodies, a lot of them, on the back end.
|Position
|Player
|2018 Snaps
|CB
|Stephone Gilmore
|1014
|FS
|Devin McCourty
|1004
|LB
|Kyle Van Noy
|946
|SS
|Patrick Chung
|887
|CB
|Jason McCourty
|834
|LB
|Dont’a Hightower
|774
|DE
|Trey Flowers
|732
|SAF
|Duron Harmon
|636
Five of the top eight snap takers came from the secondary. Miami will undoubtedly need to find its Van Noy and Flowers, but we’ll tackle that later.
Give me Jonathan Abram and Juan Thornhill in the first two rounds, an extension for Howard, and utilizing Minkah Fitzpatrick as the Swiss Army Knife, and let’s go.
It’s Miami’s best defensive position (two blue chip players (X and Minkah)). It’s one of the draft’s deepest positions as far as scheme fits and immediate impact players. If the Dolphins can execute this plan, then drop the quarterback into the fold in 2020 with carefully placed free agents, this rebuild doesn’t have to be a three-year process. With 11 picks in the 2020 class, and likely more coming, supplementing the trenches comes a year later.
Even in this practice, we still have second and third-round picks to address the lines. Rounding out the two-day 2019 mock draft in this scenario gives us something like this:
- (24) S Johnathan Abram – Mississippi State
- (35) DE Chase Winovich – Michigan
- (48) S Juan Thornhill – Virginia
- (79) OLB Justin Hollins – Oregon
This plan allows Miami to find out what it has with its young corners, defensive linemen, and interior offensive linemen en route to finding the quarterback in 2020. If Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are as formidable as I think they’ll be, this sounds like a vessel primed to be captained by Georgia’s Jake Fromm.
A running game is said to be the quarterback’s best friend, but a defense that can consistently keep the opposition around 20 points per game alleviates a lot of pressure of your young signal caller.
Fromm, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, whoever it is, asking the newly minted franchise quarterback to engineer three touchdown drives per game is the right recipe. It’s a recipe not just for immediate success, but sustained success.
Just as Stephen Ross wants it.
Dolphins Quarterback Prospect Film Room: Dwayne Haskins
The entire industry of draft scouting is propped up by projection. Anybody can read a box score, point to a highlight reel, or regurgitate the words of any on-air analyst, but it’s the ability to identify traits, and room for growth within those traits, that makes for the best scouts.
Dwayne Haskins is the ultimate projection player – his one season as a starter at Ohio State suggests as much. Starting off the season with some less than impressive tape, Haskins turned it on during at the most crucial point of the Buckeyes season.
Cumulatively, Haskins’ stat sheet was other-worldly. One of three mega-impressive Heisman candidates (along with presumed 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, and overwhelming favorite to be the first pick in 2020, Tua Tagovailoa), Haskins rivalry game (Michigan)and post-season (Northwestern and Washington) numbers elevated him into that exclusive club back in December.
Haskins turns 22 a week following next month’s draft. His body composition tells an unfinished story. A simple glance at some remaining baby fat is quite the indicator that this young man hasn’t even fully developed. Haskins is a studious worker both in the classroom and in the weight room leaving plenty of meat on the bone for whichever coach gets his hands on this impressive quarterback.
The combine didn’t do any favors for Haskins’ stock. We’ll showcase his heavy feet in some clips momentarily, but his forty-yard dash was up there with the offensive linemen (5.07). Still, the ball jumps off his hand and that was the primary takeaway from his workouts both in Indianapolis and Columbus during his pro day.
Now the Head Coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day (Haskins’ Offensive Coordinator), has spoken at length about Haskins’ leadership. In this article written back in August, Day praises the growth Haskins showed going from backup to starter during the 2018 spring and summer process.
“His leadership had to step up and he’s done that,” Day said. “Throughout practice he’s gotten stronger, especially from the spring.”
Day made an appearance on the Move the Sticks podcast back on March 6 of this year. Asked about Day’s background as a quarterback and the challenges of getting young quarterbacks ready to play, Day responded with the following.
Paraphrasing – “So much of Dwayne coming on this year was done leading up to the season. Understanding of protections and defensive structure, how to attack coverages and how the footwork times up with the progressions.”
A point of contention on the Locked On Dolphins podcast (via Brian Flores and Chris Grier themselves) has focused on the mental aptitude of the quarterback. Day continues to glow about Haskins jump in that department during the 2018 season when Bucky Brooks asked what it is that makes Dwayne such a special talent.
“His innate accuracy is among the best I’ve ever seen and I was around Matt Ryan at Boston College. The anticipation and touch is similar. He has a great feel for what’s going on in front of him. He’s really embraced the classroom and I thought he did a really good job with that, especially late in the season. He doesn’t get rattled and nothing is too big for him.”
Brooks continued the questioning with an inquiry about Haskins ability to raise to the level of franchise quarterback, the biggest stage for a quarterback.
“He’ll do great. It’s not [going to] happen overnight. Every day I think he’ll learn something because you never fail, you either win or you learn and he’s done well with that approach.”
The next question brought back the most intriguing answer – it was framed, “what’s the one thing that you absolutely love about [Haskins] and what NFL teams will love about him when they dig down deep and meet him?”
Day responded, “His overall spirit. He’s been raised the right way, his heart is in the right place, he cares about the people around him and he wants to be great. He will be ready for everything you throw at him, that’s the kind of kid he is.”
There is a connection that links Haskins to Miami. Ryan Day mentioned being on the Boston College staff with Matt Ryan in the interview with the MTS podcast. Day’s coaching path rerouted away from BC from 2005 to 2007, but Day was a graduate assistant in 2003 while Dolphins Current Head Coach, Brian Flores, was a played for the Golden Eagles.
So what about Haskins film? That’s why you click on this link, so let’s dive in.
Michigan State Game (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Dwayne Haskins vs. Michigan State – audio on. pic.twitter.com/LFfQjDeK3R
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Northwestern (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Haskins vs Northwestern (Big 10 title game) pic.twitter.com/LWhmxqh8rX
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Purdue (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Haskins vs Purdue pic.twitter.com/NaS07Mdxud
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Cumulative Takeaways:
Strengths – Advanced from processing standpoint. Generates good spin via quality mechanics and torque both stationary and on the move. Can alter his release point when off-platform to maintain accuracy. Innate ability to recognize coverage and the routes designed to attack that coverage. Trusts his eyes and will play-off the defensive leverage against man, and plays with anticipation against zone coverage. Big time arm that opens up the entire playbook and forces the defense to cover the entire field.
Weaknesses – Mobility and throwing against pressure are not up to speed. Compromised pockets often alter his mechanics which can lead to over-throws and turnovers. No change of direction skills, often gets caught in quicksand in the pocket. Limited ability to step up and away from the rush.
Final Word – The potential for a quality starter is in there. He will only grow and improve with the more football he sees. If the right team drafts him (terrific offensive line and innovative play caller) he can become a star. If he goes into a situation with poor protection, he won’t make it to his second contract.
The Dolphins definitely should NOT trade up to draft Haskins. If he’s there at 13, it’s certainly worth considering, but the situation in Miami is not currently suitable for the things Haskins struggles with.
News
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Mike Hull
Dolphins Linebacker Brought Back on One-Year Deal
The Dolphins have brought Mike Hull back on a one-year deal. The news was first broken by Mike McCartney on Twitter. The full details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it’s likely not far beyond a veteran minimum contract.
Signed as an undrafted free agent from Penn State in 2015, Hull’s four years in the NFL (all with Miami) have been plagued by injury.
Hull has been a solid UDFA signing for the Dolphins. He has been a mainstay on special teams and has made hay by serving on kickoff and punt returns mixed with some dashes of starting time.
Miami has clear-cut starters in Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, but the depth of the line backer position is on shaky ground. Kiko Alonso is still a ‘Phin, for now, while Chase Allen returns from injury.
Hull has started five games in his career and at least participated in eight of the games in the 2018 season. He played in all 16 games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He’ll likely see the field in 2019 at some point.
For all the latest news, commentary and analysis for the Miami Dolphins, keep it Locked On Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Which 2019/2020 QB will the Miami Dolphins draft?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably aware of the fact that the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuilding project.
Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Co. have gutted the roster of the high-priced veterans and are instead trading them for draft picks or letting them go in favor of cap flexibility.
However, the Dolphins will have to pull the trigger on drafting their franchise quarterback at some point. When will they do it? Who will it be?
We here at Locked on Dolphins did our best to predict whose wagon this regime will hitch their wagon to. We can say one thing for sure, however: it won’t be Ryan Tannehill.
Andrew Mitchell
QB Prediction: Dwayne Haskins
So much talk and rumor of the Dolphins “tanking.” Some are even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.” Well ladies and gents, I’m here to tell you not one of us has a clue. Not even the beat writers who are plugged in.
Nobody saw the Dolphins going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB and nobody has an inkling as to which top QB prospect the new front office covets. A lot of clues point to the Dolphins being interested in Kyler Murray. A majority of rumors say they’ll stand pat this season on the QB front and grab their guy next season.
Well, I’m going with what seems the least obvious. The Giants don’t want Haskins, the Cardinals are going Murray…guess who slides? Dwayne Haskins. Oh, and what team has added like five picks to their arsenal in the last week or so? Your Miami Dolphins.
Tomorrow isn’t promised and neither is a shot at the top two or three prospects next year. Heck, those prospects’ draft status isn’t even promised for 2020. Haskins will fall just enough that Miami could swap 1st round picks and maybe 1 or 2 mid-round picks if they have to. But we have the 13th pick. Brian Flores is our 13th head coach in team history. Our greatest player, at the most important position, wore number 13. The stars are aligning just as they did when Laremy Tunsil fell to 13. Then…viola! Miami has their new future signal caller, and his name is Dwayne Haskins.
Travis Wingfield
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Though the Dolphins have professed their love for physical traits (mobility and accuracy) the number-one requirement to play quarterback in Chad O’Shea’s scheme is mental processing. After missing out on Tua Tagovailoa by winning four, maybe five games in 2019, the Dolphins will have to move up to the second pick to select the Georgia product, Jake Fromm. Fromm, already big-stage experienced, is far-and-away the best of next year’s class when it comes to mental aptitude.
Jaymin Stamper
QB Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa
The more I think about it, the more Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 makes sense. I know that’s the safest bet, but it is also their best option. Barring a Kyler Murray draft night free fall I don’t see the team taking a quarterback early in 2019, opening the door even more for Tua in 2020. Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind only winner Kyler Murray. Ryan Fitzpatrick will bridge the way in Miami next season while we wait and hopefully the Dolphins are in a position to draft the highly touted lefty from Alabama. The #TankforTua hype is real, and I’m all aboard.
Gabe Hauari
QB Prediction: Jordan Love
Okay, I know this came out of left field, but please hear me out.
I realize Tua, Jake Fromm, Dwayne Haskins and even Justin Herbert are all more popular answers and seem likely to be the choice for the Dolphins. However, every year a quarterback emerges from seemingly out of nowhere to endear himself to NFL scouts and the national media alike.
Jordan Love will be that quarterback in the 2020 draft. Not many people have heard of him yet, but how many of you even knew who Dwayne Haskins was at this point last year?
Jordan Love is 6’4, 225 pounds and completed 64% of his passes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With another year of experience under his belt, you figure those numbers could improve. Another year in school means more tape for scouts to either fall in love with or pick apart.
He is going to make a strong case to be a top 3 pick next year, and the Dolphins will be right there to scoop him up when he does.
Oliver Candido
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Come 2020 Jake Fromm will be the man under center for the Miami Dolphins. I expect Miami to win somewhere between 4-6 games which will have them select in the top 10 but not low enough to select Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll be in a good enough position to trade up and select Fromm without giving up too much. Fromm displays key attributes that this staff will find attractive such as; his ability to play on the big stage and protect the ball. So, not Tank for Tua but maybe Bomb for Fromm?
Jason Hrina
QB Prediction: Justin Herbert
While Miami is doing their due diligence and hyping up the fact that they might take a quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2019 draft, truth is, everything is being geared towards 2020. All the compensatory picks they’re trying to grab, trading Ryan Tannehill and a 7th-round pick this year for a 4th-round pick in 2020, dangling Robert Quinn for a 2020 4th-round pick…it’s all done with one purpose in mind, and that’s to acquire whatever ammunition necessary to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top of the 2020 draft.
So after scheming this intelligent plan to reset the franchise, they decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and ruin it all. After winning 6 games in 2019, Miami will be outside of the top-5 and in prime position to miss out on Tua or Jake Fromm.
Though Justin Herbert is still a good quarterback, he’s a touch below the other two prospects; two players that Miami would love to draft, but fail to due to their own unraveling. Expect the top two teams in the draft next year to covet their draft picks more than the bounty they could receive for them. It won’t matter how many 4th-round picks the Dolphins offer if the seller doesn’t want to sell.
Shawn Digity
QB Preidction: Tua Tagovailoa
Although the #TankForTua movement was more about the rebuilding process for the Dolphins, I think Tagovailoa is also, in fact, the apple of the Fins’ eyes. While the front office is focusing on rebranding the franchise, I think that they’ve already set their sights on Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the future. That won’t prevent the Dolphins from taking a Day 2 or 3 guy in this upcoming draft, though. I’m predicting they’ll draft the small-school Taryn Christian from South Dakota State and he’ll eventually be the backup for years to come. But Tagovailoa is the main goal and will be the marquee prospect the Dolphins want.
When do you guys see the Dolphins taking a chance on a quarterback? Who do you think it will be? Let us know on Twitter!
