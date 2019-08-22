Mid-Preseason State of the Roster

Miami is halfway through their preseason slate with the pseudo-important third game coming up on Thursday against the Jaguars. Thus far, we’ve had a few interesting things revealed to us as fans:

1) Brian Flores is “comfortable” with the current starting 5 on the O-line of (l to r) Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis. When’s the last time Miami had two rookie starting offensive lineman on opening day? I recall Jake Long and Donald Thomas in 2008, but that lasted for a week before a broken foot knocked Thomas out of the lineup. Before that, Richmond Webb and Keith Sims at left tackle and left guard, respectively, for Dan Marino.

2) Bobby McCain as a free safety is a real thing. What we don’t have a clear picture of his how this will work. He hasn’t really had to make many plays downfield in coverage.

3) Neither Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Josh Rosen have wrestled the starting quarterback job away from the other. Chew on that for a while and don’t look at guy like Erik McCoy, Chase Winovich or Juan Thornhill. If you get that sentence, well, you know what I mean. If not, don’t sweat it.

We’ve also seen guys like Charles Harris, Sam Eguavoen, Nate Orchard, and Preston Williams have some nice moments, most of which has been rather unexpected but is welcomed. Thinking about all of this sparked the idea for this piece, with a hat tip to Barry Jackson, about who are really locks for the 2019 Miami Dolphins roster. I figured, what the heck, I’ll take a stab at this at the midpoint of the preseason schedule. In order to make a 90 man roster more palatable in this manner, I’ve broken down the categories into:

Lead pipe cinch: 100% the player is on the roster

Likely lock: 75+% chance the player is on the roster

Safe: 60-75% chance the player is on the roster

Work to do: 50/50 chance

Cut: He gone!

Quarterback

Lead pipe cinch: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

Cut: Jake Rudock

Let’s face it, both Fitzpatrick and Rosen are going to be on the roster. Rudock’s had some moments late in games, but in today’s NFL I just don’t see Miami keeping three quarterbacks.

Running back

Lead pipe cinch: Kalen Ballage, Kenyan Drake

Safe: Mark Walton, Chandler Cox (FB)

Work to do: Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin

Cut: Kenneth Farrow

Ballage and Drake. Drake and Ballage. Either way it’s Miami’s one-two punch. Let’s just hope Drake is able to come back week 1 from the foot sprain. Walton should be the third running back and I expect him on the roster, unless he’s suspended for a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. I expect Chandler Cox to make it unless a proven fullback is unexpectedly cut. Patrick Laird drew some nice praise from Coach Flores on Monday, and I think he’s got a slight edge over Myles Gaskin at this point. I think one of those two makes the roster as a fourth running back.

Receiver

Lead pipe cinch: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant

Safe: Preston Williams

Work to do: Isaiah Ford, Brice Butler, Trenton Irwin

Cut: Allen Hurns, Reece Horn, Saeed Blacknall

Barring injuries or an unexpected trade, I think we all can agree that Stills, Parker, Wilson, and Grant are on the roster. Barring an implosion the next two games, I think Preston Williams is the fifth guy. From there, it’ll be interesting. Does Miami keep a 6th? If so, then I’d give a razor thin edge to Isaiah Ford at this point. Butler and Irwin have flashed, but they’re probably going to need to ball out to have a shot. In my opinion, I think Miami will go heavier on the defensive side of the ball and at running back, so I’ll stick with five receivers for now.

Tight End

Lead pipe cinch: Mike Gesicki

Safe: Durham Smythe

Work to do: Nick O’Leary, Dwayne Allen

Cut: Clive Walford, Chris Myarick

Tight end is probably the hardest position for me to wrap my head around. Mike Gesicki hasn’t really given any signs that he’s going to be an impact player, but he’s on the roster. Durham Smythe is what he is. Nick O’Leary is what he is. Dwayne Allen’s been battling an injury, but probably is the most complete of the group if he’s healthy. Clive Walford and Chris Myarick have both made nice catches, but are they at the point where you can see them on the team? For now, this position group remains murky at best in my eyes.

Offensive Line

Lead pipe cinch: Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Deion Calhoun, Jesse Davis

Safe: Chris Reed

Work to do: Isaiah Prince, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Zach Sterup

Cut: Tony Adams, Will Holden, Michael Dunn, Durval Queiroz, Kyle Fuller, Aaron Monteiro, Jordan Mills

Offensive Line. Where to begin? Laremy Tunsil’s one of the top 5 left tackles in football, so at least Miami have that going for them. I think you have to take Flores at his word that he’s feeling comfortable with the current starters, so I’ve got them safe. I think Chris Reed is relatively safe as a swing interior player. Beyond the starting five and Reed though…at this point it’s pretty bad. Isaiah Prince has looked alright, but he’s only gotten work against 3s and 4s. Jaryd Jones-Smith’s night wasn’t as bad as Twitter analysis would lead you to believe. Zach Sterup’s probably holding onto the bottom rung of the ladder at this point. My gut feeling is that Prince may make the roster temporarily but could be moved to the practice squad depending on who Miami brings in after cuts. Durval Queiroz doesn’t count against the 10 man practice squad because of the International Player Pathway exemption, so he’ll likely stick around and return to camp in 2020.

Defensive Line

Lead pipe cinch: Tank Carradine, Charles Harris, Jonathan Ledbetter, Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence

Safe: Nate Orchard

Work to do: Adolphus Washington, Dewayne Hendrix

Cut: Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman, Cory Thomas, Tyrone Holmes

PUP: Robert Nkemdiche

The interior of the defensive line seems relatively set. The quartet of Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor, and Spence seem pretty strong. Tank Carradine and Jonathan Ledbetter are big, physical edge-setters who have both played inside at times; Carradine in a 3-man front, Ledbetter in a 4-man front and I’m sure the coaching staff will appreciate that versatility. Charles Harris has played well this preseason in what is an important year for him. Nate Orchard, who I didn’t expect to do much, might’ve played his way onto the roster at this point. I’m not sure if that says more about Orchard or Miami’s roster. You can make your own determination.

Adolphus Washington has played well. But does he add anything that the other four don’t? I don’t think so. It’s hard for me to lop a fellow Cincinnatian off the roster, but I just don’t see him playing in Miami. Maybe this is the Dewayne Hendrix fan in me, but I think if he plays well the next two games he’s earned a role. The rest of the bunch seems academic outside of Tyrone Holmes; there’s something there to work with so perhaps the practice squad is in order. Robert Nkemdiche being on PUP is interesting. He could add some inside pass-rush up front if and when he returns healthy. His return might spell doom for a guy like Hendrix or Orchard if they’re on the roster though.

Linebacker

Lead pipe cinch: Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Andrew Van Ginkel

Safe: Sam Eguavoen

Work to do: Tre’ Watson, Terrill Hanks, Nick DeLuca, Kiko Alonso

Cut: Chase Allen, Terrance Smith, Quentin Poling

Thus far, Jerome Baker’s been one of the stars of training camp and preseason, and now he’s got the green dot making the calls. He’s safe. I’m still curious as to how well this fit will work, but he’s the leader of the defense. Hard to see them cutting a guy they just drafted in Van Ginkel, especially with him being the only linebacker who looks and plays in a manner like Kyle Van Noy. McMillan’s the best tackler on the team, and he’s got a role. It’s just a matter of what it is. At the very least he’s an Elandon Roberts or Ja’Whaun Bentley type role, he’s going to be a good run-stopper for Miami. To say that Sam Eguavoen has taken his job is false, but it is safe to say Miami’s staff remains more open to splitting roles rather than finding two set players to operate those two main linebacker jobs.

Sam Eguavoen has been evaluated heavily. Just look at his snap counts. The coaches want to see something and they’ve given him plenty of run time. Tre’ Watson looks like he could be the backup to McMillan at whatever that role is. Kiko Alonso’s missed a lot of time and probably doesn’t figure into long-term plans, so he’s on shaky ground. Nick DeLuca’s looked better to me than Terrill Hanks, but that battle still has two more rounds to play out. You can’t make the club from the tub Chase Allen, sorry man. Too little too late for Poling and Smith in my book.

***Note, I’m splitting the secondary into two parts. I’m going to list Minkah Fitzpatrick with the safeties as that’s his official designation on the team site.***

Cornerback

Lead pipe cinch: Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe

Safe: Cornell Armstrong, Jomal Wiltz

Work to do: Torry McTyer, David Rivers, Chris Lammons

Cut: Jalen Davis, Tyler Patmon, Nik Needham

PUP: Cordrea Tankersley

X got paid and is one of the top 5 corners in the NFL. Nice to be able to say that your first two draft picks (Tunsil, Howard) have panned out that well if you’re Chris Grier, eh? Eric Rowe is the other starter outside. The question is how long can he stave of the injury bug. After those two, corner play hasn’t been very good this season. I have Cornell Armstrong and Jomal Wiltz listed more for their versatility and special teams play rather than what they’ve done on defense. Armstrong’s made a few plays in coverage, but he’s taken some bad angles in run support. Torry McTyer’s probably been the next best corner on the perimeter, but we saw how that worked last year. There’s the possibility of something better out there in cuts, in my opinion. Chris Lammons played well against Tampa and has been a staple on special teams, so he may have an advantage. Rivers is the only other corner with size and length, but time is running out. Jalen Davis hasn’t played well. Tyler Patmon’s hardly played at all. Nik Needham’s been pretty awful, but you can see traits as to why they like them.

Cordrea Tankersley, if he gets back healthy, ought to intrigue this staff. He was very good as a rookie playing press man. He wasn’t very good last year with a zone heavier defense, then he tore an ACL. If his knee gets back to 100% and this staff can get him back to his rookie year form, Miami could do some sneaky things with Xavien Howard on the other side. That’s self-admittedly putting the cart before the horse in a number of ways, but having he and Robert Nkemdiche on PUP are both interesting.

Safety

Lead pipe cinch: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens

Safe:

Work to do: Montre Hartage

Cut: Maurice Smith

I listed Minkah Fitzpatrick here as he’s been the second safety in 2-deep looks and has been playing the role we’ll likely see Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald occupy while they’ve been out. Nice to have a versatile guy like that. McCain is at free safety. It’d be nice to see him tested this preseason. Jones and McDonald in the box safety role is nice, but I’m curious to see how they do and how that work is divvied up. Walt Aikens may as well be listed under special teams, but he’s legitimately one of the top 10 special teamers in the NFL.

Montre Hartage is a guy I brought up on the podcast the last time I was on as a possible corner to safety convert (Hartage was a corner in college at Northwestern). I’ve got part of it right. Whether he makes the roster is still up in the air in my eyes. He’s missed several tackles in the limited chances he’s had to make plays. He better show well on special teams the next two games.

Special Teams

Lead pipe cinch: Jason Sanders, John Denney

Safe: Matt Haack

Work to do:

Cut: Wesley Farnsworth

Jason Sanders is terrific. John Denney is a legend. Matt Haack could be on shaky ground depending on cuts.

Overall

In totality, here’s how my roster stacks up with lead pipe cinches.

QB: Fitzpatrick, Rosen

RB: Ballage, Drake

WR: Parker, Stills, Wilson, Grant

TE: Mike Gesicki

OL: Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis

DL: Carradine, Ledbetter, Harris, Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor, Spence

LB: Baker, McMillan, Van Ginkel

CB: Howard, Rowe

S: Fitzpatrick, McCain, Jones, McDonald, Aikens

ST: Sanders, Denney

That’s 33 locks in my eyes, plus another 10 guys considered safe. That’s 43 roster spots out of 53. These final two games will likely determine how those spots are filled, and at some spots – like the OL – they may be filled with guys from other teams. Enjoy the game this week and I’ll be back in the regular season.