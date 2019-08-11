Monday Morning Quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins – Preseason Week 1

Undrafted Rookies Drive Dolphins 34-27 Win in Flores’ Debut

Stat Dolphins Falcons Total Yards 361 337 Rushing 96 104 Passing 265 233 Penalties 8/47 12/97 3rd Down 5/10 4/10 Sacks For 2 4 TOP 27:44 32:16

The more the game changes, the more it stays the same. Poor protection can deteriorate the offense from the inside out, and that was too frequently the case in Brian Flores’ preseason debut as the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins started the game with Ryan Fitzpatrick under-center and Kenyan Drake alongside him in the backfield. Drake looked invigorated by second-team stashing that occurred throughout camp — he hit a big run early and made some defenders miss.

This was the best run of the night by a Dolphins back. Anyone can run through big lanes at this level, but how well do you create your own yardage? Kenyan Drake is exceptional that way. Calhoun beat inside. pic.twitter.com/dLUialNWmb — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

That run, and a nifty escape by Fitzpatrick were the bright spots for the first-team offense. Even on the successful work, the offensive line forced the quarterbacks to go off-script to make plays. The first one here, a chain-moving scramble on third-and-two, occurred because of two reasons (explained in the video caption).

Fitzpatrick knows two things here. 1.) His tackles are beat upfield almost immediately. 2.) He’s got man coverage which means DBs with their backs turned. Savvy chain-moving decision to take off on a third and short. pic.twitter.com/PbSq3iiLZ1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Oof. Mills beat by speed, Deiter caught whiffing as a waist bender (not good for an OL), but Fitz makes some magic with a crafty backside roll and dart to Parker. pic.twitter.com/yIfWn6YKYf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Let’s go position-by-position

Quarterback

I tweeted that Fitzpatrick had the better first-half, and that was more of a result of the negatively graded plays from Josh Rosen. Rosen’s interception was egregious, and he could’ve had another on a third-down prayer under pressure, but the star of the night made the play on a 50/50 ball (more on Preston Williams in a minute).

It worked, but it certainly gave his coaches a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/Ebleb2Qp26 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

The Rosen INT. Just didn’t account for the backer hanging out in the hook zone. Learning moment, but this was ugly. pic.twitter.com/D62JTzXdrl — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Rosen’s response was the most encouraging aspect of the night, however. He engineered a field goal drive in the two-minute drill, due in large part to a seed up the sideline to Preston Williams.

Just stop, Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/RnE9kR0Lis — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Rosen’s accuracy was an issue all throughout camp, particularly in quick set-up-and-throw drop backs. That wasn’t a problem against live bullets, Rosen threw with velocity, accuracy and confidence on every throw — even the interception.

Thought for sure we were gonna see Williams get this 1v1, instead Rosen drills it into a tight window on a nice seam shot. pic.twitter.com/DNlnumSbwy — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Cool pre-snap design to short mention to a stack, and free up the field for Williams to work with. Rosen stands in there under a blown protection and throws a dime. pic.twitter.com/k9eZmaof2s — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Rosen should start next week. We know what Ryan Fitzpatrick is and Rosen needs the opportunity with the first-team to show that he can be more. If he is more, then the season is already off to a promising start, especially when you consider his potential number-one target.

Wide Receivers

Preston Williams might get a statue next to Dan Marino outside Hard Rock Stadium after his first game. Jokes aside, the impressive aspect of Williams performance came via the multiple ways in which he won. His frame equals an inherent massive catch radius, but it’s the quiet hands, long-stride, and strong route running that allows him to create separation, but also pull down contested catches.

Williams ended the night with four catches, 96 yards, and two defensive penalties drawn.

Devante Parker made a contested catch on the first possession and looks to be using his large frame to his advantage more so than in the past.

Allen Hurns caught one pass on a wide open slant-flat combination, but failed to put the ball away and was promptly stripped soon thereafter — not a good situation for a guy battling for a roster spot.

Running Backs

Kalen Ballage had the statistical advantage, but his long run (16 yards) went untouched until he was brought down. He is the clear option for short-yardage and goal line situations. The second-year pro skied over the pile on a one-yard touchdown run.

Rookie RG Shaq Calhoun drives his man off the ball to open a launch pad for Ballage. pic.twitter.com/I0KHkWnz6L — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Kenyan Drake only averaged three yards per carry on four touches, but he made two men miss in the open field and showed far more creativity.

Mark Walton was up next, though his game was uninspiring. Patrick Laird was fourth up and he hit a big run courtesy of some quality downfield blocking.

Myles Gaskin only had 13 rushing yards but his three receptions lead the way on a touchdown drive that was capped off by a Gaskin catch into the end zone. Gaskin added the go-ahead score in the final moments of the game.

Chandler Cox had a mixed bag. He made a highlight reel play he bull dozed a stumbling defensive back, and then threw another block five yards into the end zone.

For the Chandler Cox hive. Love how he throws another block five yards into the end zone even though the play is clearly over. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HfutAkAtWo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki opened up with the 12-personnel package — that seems to be where he’ll get the bulk of his work. Gesicki lined up in-line once, but spent the majority of his night out wide, including a catch on a slant route from a drive concept into the boundary.

Durham Smythe had some big blocks last year, in training camp, and again tonight. The long Ballage run was made possible by an excellent drive and seal by the second-year tight end.

This is why Durham Smythe has been the starter in 11-personnel. pic.twitter.com/mCofIRGxjF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Offensive Line

Dolphins fans’ concerns were realized tonight by this unit — it’s not good. Laremy Tunsil sat this one out and his replacement, Jordan Mills, was an unmitigated disaster. Mills is fighting to earn the swing tackle job, but he proved tonight that he’s strictly a right tackle.

The work off the other edge wasn’t a lot better. Jesse Davis was beat in pass protection after a nice run-block to open the game, and Will Holden was almost as bad as Mills.

Michael Deiter got plenty of playing time with both the first and second-teams; he struggled. Deiter didn’t look like a natural knee bender, often getting out over his skates. He allowed pressure against the pass and penetration against the run.

Chris Reed had a mixed bag. The long Laird run came by-way of his second-level block, but he still spends too much time on the ground.

Rookie Shaq Calhoun was the same story — some good, some ugly. Given the play of the entire unit, he might’ve had the best night of all the guards. He did allow his quarterback to take a shot on the chin on one of the big Williams receptions.

Jaryd Jones-Smith’s night was much better than those playing in front of him. Although his work was done exclusively in the second half against fellow backups.

Defensive Line

The depth of this group is really undersold by Dolphins fans and the media alike. Christian Wilkins showcased his signature quickness, but also a level of power that you maybe didn’t expect from the rookie.

Christian Wilkins showing off some power pic.twitter.com/tH1lI2ayYI — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Davon Godchaux only knows power — he’s a wrecking crew both at the point-of-attack and working down the line of scrimmage. He consistently knocks the line back and almost always wins the low-man battle.

Dewayne Hendrix had a fantastic training camp and showed up with a pair of sacks tonight, including a near sack (tackled at the LOS) on the game’s final drive — he’s on the 53-man roster right now.

So is Jonathan Ledbetter. The pair consistently displays heavy hands (a non-negotiable trait in this defensive scheme), and have surprisingly added pass rush to their stout run-defense.

Look at the heavy hands from Ledbetter. pic.twitter.com/uX5fx3foLO — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Tank Carradine won a one-on-one pass rush look, but failed to finish the sack. He hit the quarterback and forced a throw-away, but you obviously want him to get the passer down.

Nate Orchard was the beneficiary of a well-timed, well-designed blitz by Patrick Graham. The first series went without any sense of real pressure packages, and the ensuing 90-yard touchdown drive surely annoyed the Dolphins defensive staff.

The blitz saw T.J. McDonald bring heat off the edge, forced the tackle gain depth, and created a gap for Orchard. From there, Orchard did well to attack the up-field shoulder, turn the guard, and get in for the sack.

Nice call to create a one-on-one matchup, which Nate Orchard wins. pic.twitter.com/oVNl6kv4LQ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Linebackers

Jerome Baker continues to look the part. He was used on a dummy blitz, bailed into coverage and disrupted the timing on a shot into the hook zone. His speed was on display getting to the edge in the running game as well.

Andrew Van Ginkel is a damn smart player. His recognition for what the offense is trying to do, and finding his way into the coinciding passing lanes, will earn him a lot of sub-package work in his rookie season.

Andre Van Ginkel showing off his route concept recognition here. pic.twitter.com/TtRODDhrUx — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Sam Eguavoen didn’t have his strong camp translate to the game. He looked a little overmatched in the running game and was a beat late on some pass drops.

Tre Watson is fit to provide Miami with sound run defense. He consistently scrapes the edge and finds his way into the correct gap and run fit.

Defensive Backs

Nik Needham is going to take the headlines in this one for all the wrong reasons. He let up a number of receptions — a couple of third down — and committed two penalties on the money down as well. He started the game opposite Xavien Howard, and the all-pro was up to his usual tricks (got his hands on two footballs).

Minkah Fitzpatrick had an uncharacteristic missed tackle, but he wasn’t targeted in the passing game due to quality coverage.

Jomal Wiltz is going to get a good look as a backup nickel and perimeter starter. He had a good looking run stuff filling coming down off the C-gap, and showed some instincts to disrupt the passing lanes in coverage.

Jalen Davis had the pass breakup to put the game on ice. He did well to turn his head around at the right moment.

Cornell Armstrong won a corner route in man coverage down in the red zone. He might be up next in place of Needham if the coaches make that switch. The search for backups behind Howard and Eric Rowe (who sat out tonight’s game) is far from over.

Bobby McCain took well to his new deep safety job. It’s difficult to gauge a player 20 yards off the ball without the all-22, but there weren’t any springs in the running game or deep his way via the pass.

Special Teams

Jason Sanders is picking up where he left off last year — he’s money.

Matt Haack is not. His first punt was an absolute shank.

We talked a lot about starters playing significant time on the coverage units, and we even saw that in the preseason opener. McDonald, Fitzpatrick, Armstrong, Smythe, Wiltz, Eguavoen, and Aikens were involved on all the coverage units early. Kalen Ballage and Isaiah Ford picked up some early return duty as well.

Recap

As expected, there wasn’t a whole lot of situational planning used by either coaching staff. After that first drive, Flores was clearly annoyed by his defensive effort, as he (or Coach Graham) dialed up some pressure to put an end to that early-game success.

On offense, the running game saw plenty of lead, power, and some zone. The passing concepts weren’t exactly innovative. Slant-flat combinations, dual verticals, drives, high-lows, everything you’d see in an early summer camp install.

Searching for progress on the offensive line and in the secondary will be the aim next week — that and finding out which quarterback is going to win the job (it’s wide open still). Plus, can the star undrafted free agents continue to stack up victories?

Game Balls

Preston Williams, Dewayne Hendrix, and Brian Flores earn the post-game hardware.

Williams is making Xavien Howard look wise for his comments that the rookie would eventually become a number-one.

Hendrix finished with two sacks, though it was very nearly three.

And some big congratulations to Coach Flores on his first career victory — albeit a preseason game.

@WingfieldNFL