My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs

In a league full of parity, there is none.

Sold on the belief that the NFL annually turns over playoff teams, that thought process is both accurate and a white lie. Sure, new teams enter the fray each postseason, but atop the mountain sits the same perpetrators year-in and year-out.

So after annihilating any positive perception I have at winning some free money, I’m going to make one of the most asinine statements of this offseason: I am about to bet $50 on the Miami Dolphins making the playoffs.

Vegas Odds:

(+1100) = makes playoffs

(-2500) = misses playoffs

To clarify for my non-gambling brethren, if I bet $100 on Miami making the playoffs, I would win $1100. On the contrary, if I bet on the Dolphins missing the playoffs, I would need to bet $2500 just to win $100.

Unless you have an insane amount of money (in which case, my college debt says hi), you have the confidence of a honey badger, or you like to seek non-fatal thrills so badly that you have no problem throwing your savings at a potential $100 win, no one needs a doctorate degree to tell you that betting on the -2500 is probably a worse idea than betting on the +1100.

Doesn’t mean betting on the +1100 is a good idea either, but having to forgo one Saturday night at the bar is worth the potential of winning a free vacation, and I’m going to tell you why:

Turnover History

First, let’s take a look at just how frequently the NFL turns over its playoff teams.

As of 2010, 30 of out a possible 32 teams have made the playoffs at least once (sorry, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans). Of those 30 teams that have made it, 24 of those teams have made the postseason multiple times; 9 teams in the AFC and all 15 teams in the NFC.

Below is a breakdown of the number of new teams that have entered the postseason each season. To explain: in 2011, 3 new teams made the postseason in both the AFC and NFC. In 2012, 1 new AFC team (that wasn’t in the 2011 playoffs) made the postseason.

Since we’re talking about our beloved Miami Dolphins and the chances they have at making the postseason, we’re going to focus a bit more heavily on the AFC side. As you can see in the chart above, an average of 2 new teams make the playoffs every season in the AFC.

In 2018, the following AFC teams made the playoffs: the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way up front and declare the Chiefs and Patriots playoff teams for 2019 – it would take a pretty catastrophic collapse for either front runner to completely whiff on even a Wildcard spot. This means that the Miami Dolphins are up against the Colts, Texans, Chargers, Ravens as well as the rest of the AFC.

Going through each division, it’s safe to say the following non-playoff teams are currently “better” than Miami: the Browns, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders. Most Dolphins fans and “experts” around the league would say that teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are easily better than Miami, but I scoff at such an assumption.

The Titans are relying on a quarterback who seems to annually get injured (Ryan Tannehill) and an underwhelming #2-overall pick (Marcus Mariota). The Jaguars are hoping their overpaid backup can transform into a franchise quarterback (Nick Foles). The Raiders are a bigger circus than the Jets. The Steelers lost two of the biggest offensive playmakers the league has seen the past few years (Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown). The Bengals are…well…the Bengals. And the Browns are the only legitimate threat – likely to win their declining division.

This gives us 3 of our 4 division winners: the Chiefs, Patriots and the Browns. The last division winner? Either the Texans or the Colts; with the other team likely making the Wildcard.

On paper, that leaves 1 playoff spot available to a completely wide-open field of AFC teams…but the league isn’t run on paper. Using the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an example, who thought the Raiders would go 4-12 with “franchise” quarterback Derek Carr and hall of fame running back Marshawn Lynch? Who thought the Jaguars and their top-3 defense would go 5-11?

"They're bringing all the pieces of the puzzle together."@ReggieBush predicts a playoff appearance for the 2018 @RAIDERS. 📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/9rpmhGB3yq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 14, 2018

Teams face unseen scrutiny every season; and as Dolphins fans, we’re familiar with such changes. After making the playoffs in 2016 with a 10-6 record, the future looked bright and multiple playoff berths seemed certain. But one injury eliminates any hope a team has, and we are still 6, long months away from the NFL postseason beginning. Anything can happen to any of these teams.

Does any of this enhance the Dolphins chances at making the playoffs? Not at all. But it does afford us an opportunity to notice how other NFL teams may fail to make the playoffs, giving two teams a chance at squeezing in.

So what confidence do we have in Miami making the playoffs?

Confidence Level: Potential Vacation

Without playing a single game, it’s noticeable how much more prepared and knowledgeable the Dolphins coaching staff is under Brian Flores compared to Adam Gase.

Gase seemed to be the most knowledgeable man on his staff; and that’s not a compliment. Vance Joseph and Matt Burke turned in underwhelming performances as defensive coordinators, and Dowell Loggains was about as productive as Gase was as an offensive coordinator – enough to make Miami the 31st-ranked offense in 2018.

Under Flores, Miami already has the benefit of recruiting Jim Caldwell, a former head coach who took his Colts and Lions teams to to the playoffs 4 out of 6 possible seasons – and went to a Super Bowl his rookie year as Colts head coach – as well as a former NFL Executive of the Year in Reggie McKenzie.

Comparing this roster to the 2016 playoff team, Miami hasn’t downgraded all that much. In fact, you could argue that the 2019 team is better than the 2016 team:

Note: Green = top performer at the position; Yellow = average performer; Red = poor performer

Frankly, these positional changes seem like upgrades to me.

Stats tell a different story, but Kenyan Drake is just as likely to produce as much as Jay Ajayi did during his infamous 2016 season. Jarvis Landry may be the best receiver the Dolphins have had this century, but the overall position group that includes Albert Wilson and a more-experienced DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant means the 2019 roster has a better chance at being more productive.

2016 may have featured a better offensive line by name, but Laremy Tunsil was trying to learn a new position while Branden Albert was on his way out – all while 2/5 of that line was a turnstile, just like how most of this 2019 line will be.

2016 featured future hall of famers Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh, but the trio of Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Christian Wilkins should be just as productive as the defensive line Miami put out there that playoff year.

The 2019 linebacking corps are far-and-away better, and the secondary, at worst, is just as good as the 2016 squad.

It’s not that I firmly believe the 2019 Miami Dolphins are a playoff team; it’s more a component of the fact that anything can happen in the NFL. While we’re all stuck on the Dolphins being one of the 5-worst teams in the NFL, compared to the 2016 team that “overachieved”, this team has an equal chance to make the playoffs. Taking into account the head coaching change alone, why isn’t there more of a belief that overachieving is a realistic possibility?

Is this the wisest decision I’ve ever made? Heck, no! Am I about to hand over the easiest $50 Vegas will ever win? Most likely. But the light at the end of the tunnel may be too good to pass up. Either I’m going to remember all of you when the Miami Dolphins pay for a future vacation, or you’ll find me at the local bar surrounded by gloating Jets fans drinking my sorrows away.