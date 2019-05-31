Miami Dolphins
My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs
In a league full of parity, there is none.
Sold on the belief that the NFL annually turns over playoff teams, that thought process is both accurate and a white lie. Sure, new teams enter the fray each postseason, but atop the mountain sits the same perpetrators year-in and year-out.
So after annihilating any positive perception I have at winning some free money, I’m going to make one of the most asinine statements of this offseason: I am about to bet $50 on the Miami Dolphins making the playoffs.
Vegas Odds:
(+1100) = makes playoffs
(-2500) = misses playoffs
To clarify for my non-gambling brethren, if I bet $100 on Miami making the playoffs, I would win $1100. On the contrary, if I bet on the Dolphins missing the playoffs, I would need to bet $2500 just to win $100.
Unless you have an insane amount of money (in which case, my college debt says hi), you have the confidence of a honey badger, or you like to seek non-fatal thrills so badly that you have no problem throwing your savings at a potential $100 win, no one needs a doctorate degree to tell you that betting on the -2500 is probably a worse idea than betting on the +1100.
Doesn’t mean betting on the +1100 is a good idea either, but having to forgo one Saturday night at the bar is worth the potential of winning a free vacation, and I’m going to tell you why:
Turnover History
First, let’s take a look at just how frequently the NFL turns over its playoff teams.
As of 2010, 30 of out a possible 32 teams have made the playoffs at least once (sorry, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans). Of those 30 teams that have made it, 24 of those teams have made the postseason multiple times; 9 teams in the AFC and all 15 teams in the NFC.
Below is a breakdown of the number of new teams that have entered the postseason each season. To explain: in 2011, 3 new teams made the postseason in both the AFC and NFC. In 2012, 1 new AFC team (that wasn’t in the 2011 playoffs) made the postseason.
Since we’re talking about our beloved Miami Dolphins and the chances they have at making the postseason, we’re going to focus a bit more heavily on the AFC side. As you can see in the chart above, an average of 2 new teams make the playoffs every season in the AFC.
In 2018, the following AFC teams made the playoffs: the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.
Let’s get the obvious out of the way up front and declare the Chiefs and Patriots playoff teams for 2019 – it would take a pretty catastrophic collapse for either front runner to completely whiff on even a Wildcard spot. This means that the Miami Dolphins are up against the Colts, Texans, Chargers, Ravens as well as the rest of the AFC.
Going through each division, it’s safe to say the following non-playoff teams are currently “better” than Miami: the Browns, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders. Most Dolphins fans and “experts” around the league would say that teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are easily better than Miami, but I scoff at such an assumption.
The Titans are relying on a quarterback who seems to annually get injured (Ryan Tannehill) and an underwhelming #2-overall pick (Marcus Mariota). The Jaguars are hoping their overpaid backup can transform into a franchise quarterback (Nick Foles). The Raiders are a bigger circus than the Jets. The Steelers lost two of the biggest offensive playmakers the league has seen the past few years (Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown). The Bengals are…well…the Bengals. And the Browns are the only legitimate threat – likely to win their declining division.
This gives us 3 of our 4 division winners: the Chiefs, Patriots and the Browns. The last division winner? Either the Texans or the Colts; with the other team likely making the Wildcard.
On paper, that leaves 1 playoff spot available to a completely wide-open field of AFC teams…but the league isn’t run on paper. Using the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an example, who thought the Raiders would go 4-12 with “franchise” quarterback Derek Carr and hall of fame running back Marshawn Lynch? Who thought the Jaguars and their top-3 defense would go 5-11?
"They're bringing all the pieces of the puzzle together."@ReggieBush predicts a playoff appearance for the 2018 @RAIDERS.
📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/9rpmhGB3yq
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 14, 2018
Teams face unseen scrutiny every season; and as Dolphins fans, we’re familiar with such changes. After making the playoffs in 2016 with a 10-6 record, the future looked bright and multiple playoff berths seemed certain. But one injury eliminates any hope a team has, and we are still 6, long months away from the NFL postseason beginning. Anything can happen to any of these teams.
Does any of this enhance the Dolphins chances at making the playoffs? Not at all. But it does afford us an opportunity to notice how other NFL teams may fail to make the playoffs, giving two teams a chance at squeezing in.
So what confidence do we have in Miami making the playoffs?
Confidence Level: Potential Vacation
Without playing a single game, it’s noticeable how much more prepared and knowledgeable the Dolphins coaching staff is under Brian Flores compared to Adam Gase.
Gase seemed to be the most knowledgeable man on his staff; and that’s not a compliment. Vance Joseph and Matt Burke turned in underwhelming performances as defensive coordinators, and Dowell Loggains was about as productive as Gase was as an offensive coordinator – enough to make Miami the 31st-ranked offense in 2018.
Under Flores, Miami already has the benefit of recruiting Jim Caldwell, a former head coach who took his Colts and Lions teams to to the playoffs 4 out of 6 possible seasons – and went to a Super Bowl his rookie year as Colts head coach – as well as a former NFL Executive of the Year in Reggie McKenzie.
Comparing this roster to the 2016 playoff team, Miami hasn’t downgraded all that much. In fact, you could argue that the 2019 team is better than the 2016 team:
Note: Green = top performer at the position; Yellow = average performer; Red = poor performer
Frankly, these positional changes seem like upgrades to me.
Stats tell a different story, but Kenyan Drake is just as likely to produce as much as Jay Ajayi did during his infamous 2016 season. Jarvis Landry may be the best receiver the Dolphins have had this century, but the overall position group that includes Albert Wilson and a more-experienced DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant means the 2019 roster has a better chance at being more productive.
2016 may have featured a better offensive line by name, but Laremy Tunsil was trying to learn a new position while Branden Albert was on his way out – all while 2/5 of that line was a turnstile, just like how most of this 2019 line will be.
2016 featured future hall of famers Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh, but the trio of Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Christian Wilkins should be just as productive as the defensive line Miami put out there that playoff year.
The 2019 linebacking corps are far-and-away better, and the secondary, at worst, is just as good as the 2016 squad.
It’s not that I firmly believe the 2019 Miami Dolphins are a playoff team; it’s more a component of the fact that anything can happen in the NFL. While we’re all stuck on the Dolphins being one of the 5-worst teams in the NFL, compared to the 2016 team that “overachieved”, this team has an equal chance to make the playoffs. Taking into account the head coaching change alone, why isn’t there more of a belief that overachieving is a realistic possibility?
Is this the wisest decision I’ve ever made? Heck, no! Am I about to hand over the easiest $50 Vegas will ever win? Most likely. But the light at the end of the tunnel may be too good to pass up. Either I’m going to remember all of you when the Miami Dolphins pay for a future vacation, or you’ll find me at the local bar surrounded by gloating Jets fans drinking my sorrows away.
Miami Dolphins
Bigger, Stronger, Better Utilization, Keys for Mike Gesicki Emergence
Whether judging by the box score, or coaches film, Mike Gesicki’s rookie year did not go as planned. The strapping flex tight end made a habit of carving up Big 10 defenses down the seam and showcasing his freak athletic traits at Penn State.
Though the transition from college to the pros is difficult on any player, the tight end position has historically been an arduous adjustment — particularly a player of Gesicki’s makeup.
Gesicki’s strengths at Happy Valley were evident. The former volleyball star was a leaper, a rebounder, and a matchup nightmare that allowed the offense to goad the defense into the wrong personnel deployment.
For example, this play (second clip) from Gesicki’s final year at Penn State. He aligns in a bunch to the boundary, draws a linebacker, gets vertical and elevates to high-point the football for a big play.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 2, 2018
Or this one (second clip) that shows Gesicki releasing from an inline position, driving the defensive back down the seam, and breaking the route off at the sticks for a first down conversion.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 2, 2018
Despite adamantly reassuring the South Florida media that he “had a plan for [Gesicki]” Adam Gase’s disposition of the 23-year-old tight end left most fans scratching their heads. Production rules all, and Gesicki’s 22 grabs on 32 targets for 202 yards is a far cry from number-one tight end material, but the usage was even more perplexing.
Per Pro Football Focus, Mike Gesicki’s pre-snap alignment was as follows:
|Gesicki Pre-Snap Alignment
|2018 Snaps (% of snaps)
|Inline
|240 (60%)
|Slot
|79 (19.6%)
|Wide
|70 (17.5%)
|Backfield
|11 (2.8%)
|Total
|400
What’s worse, more the 13.3% of those snaps were playing inline as a pass protector. There’s something to be said for play disguise, and keeping the defense guessing, but Gesicki is simply not built to play that style of football. He’s an F Tight End (flex) who is essentially a glorified wide receiver.
Gesicki was also asked to run block 30.8% of his snaps. Imagine condensing Kenny Stills in-tight to the formation and asking him to block on 44% of his snaps — that’s essentially what we’re working with here.
Gesicki was PFF’s 107th-ranked tight end as a pass blocker.
Gesicki was PFF’s 131st-ranked tight end as a run blocker.
Gesicki lol pic.twitter.com/79VYYWXzEP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 6, 2018
This isn’t to say that Gesicki is free from blame entirely — he has two major areas in which his game must improve. They are:
1.) Functional strength – As we see in the video above, Gesicki was far too easy to “chuck” across the formation. He lacked upper body bulk and didn’t have a solid foundation to drive his man into a position where he can win with leverage and seal off a gap.
2.) Contact balance – Take a look at the video below. Gesicki was often on the ground as a route runner and, at times, he would cause pile-ups that ruined the entire structure of the play.
Mike Gesicki, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/AKt21khQWW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 18, 2018
And that’s where Gesicki’s offseason program, and dedication to that program, figure to factor into his general improvement in year-two.
The featured image of the article is from 2018. Gesicki added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason — the best course of action to improve those two weaknesses in his game. Compare that image to the image below from 2018 and it’s easy to see the added muscle.
A lot of tight ends make significant strides in year-two. In the new scheme that utilizes tight ends frequently, and prioritizes finding the best possible matchups, Gesicki has a chance to shine in his sophomore season.
Now it’s up to him to translate his new look into on-field production.
Miami Dolphins
Reshad Jones’ Absence and Bobby McCain’s New Position
With plenty of moving and shaking in Miami’s secondary, we explore the impact and what the plan could be at this ultra-important position in Brian Flores’ scheme
“There are no sacred cows on this team.”
In case you’re not up to date on Hinduism culture, the sacred cow is held in such high regard that it is impervious to criticism.
Reshad Jones may well be inducted into the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but he has yet to prove a thing to Brian Flores and his new coaching staff.
“It’s way too early, anything can happen,” Flores said in response to a question about making a depth chart at the conclusion of minicamp. For a team establishing its foundation in conditioning, preparation, and the limiting of mental mistakes, Miami’s highest paid veteran’s absence sends a mixed message.
There’s no contract to dispute, there’s no bad blood left over from the previous regime, this is an example of a player choosing to do his own thing while the rest of his teammates are learning the new playbook and the new program.
Next week, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp and Jones’ attendance — or lack thereof — will be the story of the final organized team activity until training camp kicks off in July.
Coach Flores has gone out of his way to protect the former pro bowl safety. From his May 14 media availability, “There are players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”“I would say every situation is different.”
Speaking further on Jones’ absence, Flores said, “We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I. I expect him to be at mandatory minicamp.”
It’s the circumstances that make Jones’ absence unnerving. In 2015, Jones played at an all-pro level. His statistics in 2015 rivaled that of 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Candidate Landon Collins, but since that time, it has been a steady decline — due in large part to injuries.
|Year
|Reshad Jones Snap Count (% of Team Snaps)
|2015
|1,117 (97%)
|2016
|431 (37%)
|2017
|1,016 (97%)
|2018
|825 (76%)
Chronic shoulder issues are the root cause of the decline in playing time. Jones missed 10 games in 2016, played through a significant injury to the same labrum in 2017, and missed two more games in 2018.
The 2017 season, one year removed from the initial torn labrum suffered after intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger pass in 2016, was a trying one for Jones.
After posting an 85.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade (9th in the NFL) in six games in 2016, Jones dipped down to a 68.4 mark in ’17 (65th in the NFL).
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post appeared on the Locked On Dolphins podcast in December of 2017 and he mentioned Jones’ frustration with the shoulder, the team’s performance, and his lack of impact that season.
Jones returned in 2018 with a player-of-the-week worthy performance in Miami’s week-one win over the Titans. Jones picked off two passes and was integral in the Dolphins marathon victory.
Reshad Jones two INTs against Tennessee in 2018’s opener. pic.twitter.com/40zz9KUegZ
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Then, on the final play of the first half in the week-two game in New Jersey, Jones prevented a Jets touchdown, but reinjured the shoulder. Jones would miss Miami’s next two games, then start each remaining game, with the exception of one November game.
Jones was kept out of the starting lineup against the Packers in a week 10 game at Lambeau Field. The reason for his absence, he quit on his team the previous week in the home game versus the Jets.
Reshad Jones pulled himself from a game against the Jets last year. pic.twitter.com/mGb48A8emu
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Jones pulled himself from the lineup and would not return in a 13-6 victory that Miami desperately needed at the time. The exact reason for his self-benching was never made public, but we did learn that there were no injury connotations attached to the curious decision.
And that’s where the absence from these camps makes for a headline. Jones — the longest tenured Dolphin not named John Denney — wasn’t there last year for his teammates, and he’s not there now.
Former Hurricane player and current Miami radio personality, Rashad Butler, makes a strong case in favor of Jones’ absence from the camp.
I get the sense that Reshad Jones isn’t going to return to any field of play until he is COMPLETELY healthy and pain free, and as I former player I have no quarrels with that.
— Rashad J. Butler (@RashadJamaalB) May 29, 2019
The veteran presence, the lofty contract, these are things that younger players tend to gravitate towards. And if Flores and his staff want to institute a new identity — one based in mental toughness, discipline, conditioning, and preparation — Jones’ absence speaks volumes.
Bobby McCain, Dolphins Safety
Another of the team’s longest tenured players, and team captain, is making some head waves in the secondary. Multiple outlets — including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — are reporting on Bobby McCain’s position change safety.
McCain earned a contract extension prior to 2018 for his strong work covering the slot, but his versatility has been on display for some time.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
The more I watch Bobby McCain, the more I think he might be capable of being your “move” piece on the back end. Pre-snap, they show man-free with a weak side blitz from Jones. He comes, but McCain backs out, Nate Allen rotates into 2-man. pic.twitter.com/26GSwgHvwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2018
Not sure if this is a check or designed call, but McCain always seems to take good routes on his blitzes. Forces Anderson to take him, frees up another free rusher. pic.twitter.com/zyPQDcpk9F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 14, 2018
The timing of this news is interesting as it pertains to Jones’ absence, but it likely has more to do with maximizing the talent on the roster. Second-year Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick was stellar in the slot last season, and Miami would be wise to get the former “Star Back” (slot corner) in Nick Saban’s Alabama defense back in his best position.
That’s not to say Fitzpatrick won’t play plenty of safety. Under Flores, the New England Patriots often brought its fifth defensive back onto field via the safety position — a stark contrast to the league norm of bringing out a third cornerback.
Three safeties exceeded 60% of the defensive workload in New England (Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon) last season.
The Dolphins have been harping on their insistence to play the best 11 guys, and Miami’s five best defensive backs are Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, and Eric Rowe.
Also paramount in the Patriots defensive scheme, is the safety’s ability to come down and matchup in coverage. The ability of Fitzpatrick and McCain to play combination roles, patrolling the middle of the field (center field safety), but also come down and matchup in coverage puts the defense in charge of the matchups — another detour from the NFL’s norm that sees the offensive dictate the matchups.
This plan allows for more disguised coverage. The quarterback won’t be able to identify the robber (the safety the picks up backside crossing routes, front side in-breaking routes, and robs the hook zones in the short-to-intermediate areas). It also gives the Dolphins a nickel package with four capable cover corners included.
But what about McCain’s qualifications to play the positon? We showed the clips from 2017 where McCain had some run deep in the secondary, and he certainly had the change-of-direction skillset to cover sideline to sideline.
McCain’s tackling is superb as well. He ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in 2018 in run stops (via PFF, runs cut down within two yards of the LOS), and has 44 run stops over the last three seasons — more than double the number of missed tackles (21 over those three years).
A quick thread on Bobby McCain’s tackling ability pic.twitter.com/HtZvWmX3bD
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Finally, with a defensive scheme that relies on blitzing and pressure packages to put heat on the quarterback, McCain’s blitzing prowess furthers his versatility up another notch.
Bobby McCain sacks Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/Hp38iakct4
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 29, 2019
Depth remains an issue for this Dolphins secondary. T.J. McDonald still has a role on the defense, but the rest of the cornerback group is entirely unproven. If Miami endures an injury (and with Eric Rowe on the roster, that’s nearly a given), things could get dicey.
As for the first five defensive backs on the roster, this group is, dare I say…
…Loaded?
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores’ Media Availability – 5/29/19
Head Coach, Brian Flores met with the media this morning shortly before the Dolphins’ penultimate session of OTAs, addressing a number of points as the players approach mandatory mini-camp next week.
Flores confirmed that it is still very early in the competition for the starting cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard and he is keen to see the whole group continue to work hard on learning the defense as well as their “techniques and fundamentals.”
On Xavien possibly being moved week-to-week to shadow the top receiver and the resulting impact this could have upon the duties of the CB2, Flores stated that Howard’s role would depend on the game plan that week – he could be tasked with a specific matchup, but same approach applies for everyone on defense. “It’ll be game planned to put everyone in position to do the things they do well”.
Versatility clearly will be a key trait in Brian Flores’ defense. If Xavien is put on a specific player and the second corner has to shift “then that’s what he’s gotta do”. He noted that the common thread to success in this league is to be “tough, dependable and consistent”. He stated that all players have a chip on their shoulder “whether they’re undrafted or drafted, Canadian League or AAF. To me that’s the thing they all have – a competitiveness and toughness – that’s what it takes to be successful in this league.”
When questioned about the value which he places upon the fullback, Flores was quick to respond with the positive attribute of competitiveness, noting that the position “Brings a toughness and grit that I like in my team”. Flores reiterated the fact that the Dolphins want to be a good running team which will make use of fullbacks in lead blocking, “I played linebacker and had to deal with fulbacks – it’s not always the easiest thing to do.”
Reshad Jones, the Dolphins’ veteran safety is expected back at the facility next week when the players return for mandatory mini-camp. But Flores maintained his stance on competition across the board, confirming that a starting spot wasn’t necessarily going to be handed to him when he walks back though the doors. “Everyone’s got to work to start in this league. I would say there’s no sacred cow in this game. You’ve gotta earn what you get.”
Similarly, Charles Harris, lacking in on-field production and stats so far in his young career is also facing both competition and an important opportunity, seemingly embracing it with open arms which hasn’t gone unnoticed. “[He’s a] smart guy. I can’t say enough good things about him. I don’t care about his past, I care about right now – that’s where I’m at.”
On what he has seen so far in rookie linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Flores noted: “Good speed, instinctive and a playmaking knack that we liked in college. Hopefully that translates.”
Flores was asked to compare his early impressions of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen and (as we’re quickly getting accustomed to) his response wasn’t going to give much away. Both were praised for their smarts and leadership ability but Flores also noted their ability to connect with the rest of the players on the roster: “They both build relationships with their teammates which is very important at that position… Both have chips on their shoulder and love to play and compete. Both want to win and help this team.”
Little over a month has passed since the NFL Draft which resulted in Rosen’s trade to Miami and Coach Flores has had less than 3 weeks to assess his skills and value. An honest response was given regarding his first impressions so far: “Smart, big arm, talented. Has some leadership ability. But has a lot to learn.” The same can be said of the rest of the team too, as Flores knows there is still a long way to go before this team approaches the standard he wants to set as Head Coach. The important key is to make progress on a daily basis which Flores confirmed is being done by “the majority of the group”.
On Bobby McCain, Flores stated he does a good job communicating in the secondary and is a solid tackler which puts him in a good spot from a playmaking standpoint. Last year. McCain was expected to play mainly in the slot, but injuries quickly piled up, necessitating a shift to boundary corner and Flores praised Bobby for being smart enough to move around where needed: “He can play cornerback, safety, nickel… he has made a lot of plays in this league.”
As expected, we’re not going to get any semblance of a depth chart before training camp. Coach Flores confirmed that he has “an idea or thought process of what it may look like, but anything can happen. You can pencil [players] in but you’ve got to be ready to adapt anyway.”
When questioned whether he believed he was on track with where he’d hoped to be in his first offseason with the team, Flores’ trademark honesty and tempered response was telling, the tone of his voice confirming that there was still a lot of work to be done. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. It’s important that we finish strong”. With only 2 weeks left before the team finishes for a long summer, Flores knows that he has to make each day count – just like making each play count in the final quarter of a game: “You can play well up to a point and then it doesn’t matter – you’ve got to finish strong.”
However, it’s clear that the Head Coach sees potential in this group, not only identifying them as “mentally tough” but also anticipating a physical level of play once the pads go on, “I imagine we’ll be that too”. Kenyan Drake’s early words about being ready to ‘run through a wall’ for Flores, merely weeks after his arrival, now become a little clearer with Flores confirming that his players don’t back down from challenges, but respond to them and work hard every day.
Flores also commented upon his love for coaching and trying to impact the bigger group as a whole. To him, being challenging and being demanding is important. He spoke about how he loves being a leader, being in front of a big group and how he sees it an opportunity to impact upon more people.
“It’s about culture, hard work, competition. It’s also about honesty and about humility”. Those are the core values which players have to adhere to in order to stay on Coach’s good side, and keeping players on that track is what Flores sees as part of his role as leader of this team.
It’s been only a few short months since the rookie Head Coach first arrived in Miami, but the pinpoint focus on fundamentals, competition, humility and a team-first attitude bode well as the Dolphins approach their first training camp under Brian Flores.
The Dolphins return to the field for their final OTA session on Friday, before mandatory mini-camp on 4-6 June.
LATEST
- My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs May 31, 2019
- Bigger, Stronger, Better Utilization, Keys for Mike Gesicki Emergence May 31, 2019
- Reshad Jones’ Absence and Bobby McCain’s New Position May 29, 2019
- Brian Flores’ Media Availability – 5/29/19 May 29, 2019
- Jerome Baker – Defensive End? May 29, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Book on Josh Rosen’s 2018 Rookie Campaign
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins: 5 Training Camp Teases to Watch For
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign DT Adolphus Washington
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Patriots-Dolphins Scheme Brief and Player Analogs