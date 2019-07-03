New Focus on Development Should Inspire Confidence at These Positions

The offseason is a great time to reminisce about the past, the “could–have–beens” and the “what–ifs”.

It’s also a great time to spew hype and hope for the season ahead before the euphoria of a Week 1 win or the crushing ‘all-hope-is-lost’ despair of a defeat.

Last time, we took a look back into the past to highlight a handful of Dolphins players from the 1990’s who donned the aqua and orange and likely deserve more recognition for their efforts than they currently receive some 20-30 years later.

This week, we’ll dig into more recent memories and filter through the rosters of the 2000’s to shine a light on the players who left their footprints on the turf of Pro Player/Dolphins/Dolphin/Land Shark Stadium and deserve to still have their names brought up in positive Miami football conversations.

For many Dolphins fans in their early-mid 30s the 2000’s is where their fandom was solidified, despite the fact that the decade began with team having already failed to deliver on the best years of Marino’s career in the 80’s and early-mid 90’s and had seen him end his career in Miami without a Super Bowl ring. The reins of the franchise had been passed from the stable hands of Don Shula through a tumultuous couple of seasons under Jimmy Johnson and the millenium bug was on the verge of destroying all life as we know it.

In 2000 – his first year as the Dolphins’ Head Coach – the task of returning the franchise to a course of stability and championship contention was awarded to Dave Wannstedt. The season gave fans significant hope with an 11-5 record, 1st place in the AFC East and a thrilling 23-17 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but also set the standard for long-term expectations with an early playoff exit in an epic 27-0 loss to the Oakland Raiders in the Divisional round.

2002 saw the arrival of perhaps Miami’s most formidable offensive player (not named Dan Marino) in Ricky Williams. The former Texas Longhorns star had landed in Miami via New Orleans after a cascade of trades and the Dolphins had found their centrepiece for the offense – a superstar running backwhich had been jarringly absent in the Marino years.

The quiet, reserved yet devestating human bulldozer saw his name and number adorn the backs of thousands of fans in South Florida, across the nation as well as internationally and his aggressive, powerful running style kept the franchise relevant when discussing potential Super Bowl contenders.

Supported by a star-studded cast on defense led by Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, Miami’s plan for the early 2000’s was clear:

Run. Score. Get the ball back. Run it again.

In 2002 the offensive plan resulted in Ricky Williams leading the league in rushing yards (1853) and he powered his way through defenders en route to 16 TDs and an average of 115.8 yards per game. The Ricky Williams train continued to roll in 2003 adding 1372 yards and 9 TDs before his abrupt ‘retirement’ shortly before the 2004 season began.

A 4-12 season in 2004 saw the firing of Dave Wannstedt and interim HC Jim Bates held the position until the Dolphins had seemingly managed to reel in their biggest fish with the hiring of LSU coach, Nick Saban. Of course, his dictatorship would only last 2 seasons before the allure of returning to college football proved too much in 2007 and the Dolphins would thereafter be reliant upon the offensive ‘genius’ of Cam Cameron and the elite speed and humble nature of Ted Ginn’s entire family.

Chris Chambers (2001-2006) had been the team’s standout wide receiver before his departure to San Diego in 2007.

The result of the 2007 season was a 1-15 record, with total embarrassment and the NFL’s first winless season saved only by an overtime Greg Camarillo TD catch-and-run in Week on 16 December against the Ravens.

Ronnie Brown (2005-2011) had been drafted with the 2nd pick of the 2005 draft and – together with the return of Ricky Williams and the addition of Jake Long solidifying the LT spot as the top overall pick in 2008 – helped to reinvigorate Miami’s run game and pass protection.

Dolfans of the 2000’s will clearly remember the euphoria of the next season – a 2008 AFC East crown in Tony Sparano’s first season as Head Coach with an 11-5 record and the complete demolition of the hated New England Patiots at the hands of the Wildcat in Week 3.

But whilst the running back spot remained relatively strong throughout the decade, the stability at the team’s most important position found itself wavering.

From 2000-2009, Miami started games with Jay Fiedler (2000-2004), Damon Huard (2000), Ray Lucas (2001-2002), Brian Griese (2003), AJ Feeley (2004) Sage Rosenfels (2004-2005), Gus Frerotte (2005), Daunte Culpepper (2006), Joey Harrington (2006), Cleo Lemon (2006), Trent Green (2007), John Beck (2007), Chad Pennington (2008-2009) and Chad Henne (2009-2011).

The only name amongst those who rightly finds himself fondly remembered by Dolfans is of course Chad Pennington, whose team leadership, accuracy and command of the huddle helped propel the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2008. However, the Ravens had their payback (with interest) for Greg Camarillo’s season-defining play with a 27-9 beatdown and a speedy exit from the playoffs in the Wild Card round.

But despite the Dolphins struggling to stay afloat in the waters of mediocrity throughout the decade, glimmers of hope had managed to shine through in the form of a pinch of spectacular players, as well as a handful of solid core contributors who arguably deserve another look under the spotlight of the 2000’s:

Yeremiah Bell

Position : Safety

After playing college football at Eastern Kentucky, Yeremiah Bell was selected by the Dolphins in the 6th round of the 2003 NFL draft, spending his rookie year on the practice squad. He spent the following 7 seasons tuning his skills as as a hard-hitting safety, accumulating 560 combined tackles, including 433 solo. He also stole 6 INTs, caused 9 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries and registered 11 sacks. Bell suffered an Achilles injury at the start of the 2007 season but returned in 2008 to be a reliable force in the secondary for the Dolphins resulting in a Pro Bowl selection in 2009.

Randy McMichael

Position : Tight End

Selected in the 2002 draft, McMichael was the 114th overall pick and was the eighth TE off the board. He finished his first season second in receiving totals amongst the rookie TE group in and throughout his career in Miami was a trusted, dependable and durable receiving target. McMichael started each of the 80 games in which he played as a Dolphin and hauled in 283 career receptions for 3096 yards (with an average of 10.9 yards per catch) and 18 TDs before signing with the St Louis Rams in 2007.

Vernon Carey

Position : Offensive Line

Home-grown out of the University of Miami, the former Hurricane was the Dolphins’ first round pick in the 2004 NFL draft. During the early part of his 8 year career with the Dolphins, Carey was developed at the RT spot and contributed to a skilled offensive line which the Dolphins can now only dream about. A solid, versatile and durable starter, Carey also filled in along the line at LT and RG in the later stages of his career and played in 121 games.

Vonnie Holliday

Position : Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Entering the league in 1998 in Green Bay, Vonnie Holliday’s career shot off to an impressive start before injury saw him replaced and released by the Packers in 2003. After a 2 year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins signed the experienced pass rusher in 2005 and placed him inside at the DT position alongside Jason Taylor, where he proved durable without any missed games in his first 2 years in Miami. Holliday became a consistent force on the interior defensive line over his 4 seasons during which time he racked up 205 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries.

Tim Ruddy

Position : Center

As the Dolphins’ Center from 1994-2003, Tim Ruddy missed only 4 games in his career. Selected out the University of Notre Dame, he began his NFL tenure as one of Dan Marino’s trusted protectors, becoming a full-time starter in his second year. Ruddy played with Miami’s two most prolific offensive talents in Marino and Williams and as an anchor between teammates Mark Dixon, Jamie Nails, Todd Perry and Todd Wade, played a large role in Ricky’s rushing title during the 2002 season. With the type of longevity which is rare in the NFL, Ruddy’s talents and durability did not go unnoticed and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2001.

Brock Marion

Position : Safety

Brock Marion arrived in Miami in 1998 after having spent his first 5 NFL seasons in Dallas. His impact was felt immediately as he racked up 112 tackles in his first year as a Dolphins and throughout his career contributed heavily to a talented secondary group alongside Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison and started all 95 games in which he played. Brock finished his Dolphins career after having built up impressive statistics, with 20 interceptions, 2 TDs, 431 return yards, 5 forced fumbles and 528 combined tackle before a final season with the Detroit Lions.

Olindo Mare

Position : Kicker

Things didn’t start off so well for Olindo Mare in the NFL, being signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse in 1996 and then finding himself cut from the roster before the season even started. However, he was picked up by Miami and developed into one of the stalwarts of the Dolphins and provided consistency in the kicking game for which the current Chicago Bears would sell the farm. Mare spent 10 years in Miami, playing in 155 straight games netting a career 80.9% success rate in field goals, including a league-high 90.5% in 2001 with only 2 misses (19/21). Looking back over his stats, it’s actually quite amazing to consider how the kicking game has progressed over the past 20 years with Mare’s career longest kick a ‘modest’ 53 yards which he achieved on 3 occasions. Olindo Mare was considered one of the most reliable kickers in the league during his time in the league and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999.

Lamar Smith

Position : Running Back

The 2000’s will inevitably be best remembered for the successes of Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown and their combined force in the Wildcat formation in 2008. But the decade was opened with Lamar Smith in the starting RB spot, spending 2 years with the Dolphins having been acquired from New Orleans. During the 2000 season, Smith rushed for 1139 yards and 14 TDs including a 17 yard overtime run against the Indianapolis Colts to seal the the Dolphins’ most recent playoff win on 30 December 2000. He moved onto Carolina and back to New Orleans with limited success (never again exceeding 680 yards in a season) and an array of troubling drink driving offences.

Rob Konrad

Position : Fullback

It’s hardly news that the 2019 Dolphins want to return the fullback position to relevance and fans should rejoice if Miami can develop anything close to the talents of Rob Konrad. A fearsome blocker, Konrad played in 82 games for the Dolphins from 1999-2004 but with only one fully healthy season (2002). In those 6 seasons, Konrad started 57/82 games. Although he was primarily used as a blocker, he found a handful of opportunities to score, hauling in 111 receptions for 854 yards and 6 TDs whilst also rushing 38 times in short yardage situations for 114 yards and a single TD.

Adewale Ogunleye

Position : Defensive End

During his senior season at Indiana, Adewale Ogunleye suffered a major knee injury and complications with infection which sent the talented player’s draft stock plummeting. As a result, the Dolphins were able acquire Ogunleye as an undrafted rookie in 2000 and he spent his rookie year on the Injured Reserve list. Determination and perseverance saw him take his first steps on NFL turf in 2001, earning a spot on the 53 man roster and 3 productive years followed with the Dolphins (2001-2003) including 2 years as a full-time starter. His Dolphins career culminated with 25 sacks in 39 games, 109 combined tackles and a 2003 Pro Bowl selection before being traded to the Chicago Bears prior to the 2004 season.

Channing Crowder

Position : Linebacker

Love him or loathe him, Crowder’s energy levels are undeniable. Those who haven’t dug into his college and off-field background are strongly encouraged to do so as Crowder recalls his wild youth with gusto. A playmaking All-American linebacker out of the University of Florida, Crowder was selected by the Dolphins in the 3rd round of the 2005 NFL Draft using one of the picks acquired from the trade which had sent Adewale Ogunleye to the Bears. Fans may remember him well for being ejected from a Week 12 game against the Patriots in 2008 after getting into an on-field scuffle with OT Matt Light, but his stats certainly shouldn’t go ignored. A true ‘thumper’ at the LB spot, Crowder played in 82 games over 6 seasons for the Dolphins racking up 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 469 combined tackles (including 20 tackles for loss).

Next Up: We’ll be reminiscing on the 2010’s as we search desperately for the diamonds in the rough who not only have already seen their Dolphin days pass them by, but may also find themselves helping the team swim into a much brighter future ahead.