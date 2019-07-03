Miami Dolphins
New Focus on Development Should Inspire Confidence at These Positions
With a renewed focus on teaching, these units stand the best chance to develop young talent
Buying name talent has never been an issue for the Dolphins. Attracting the marquee headliner became the hallmark early in the Stephen Ross era, and that main objective was amplified in 2015 with the hiring of Mike Tannenbaum.
Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Branden Albert, Ndamukong Suh, Brandon Marshall — each a prolific contributor with their respective clubs prior to taking their talents to South Beach. Wallace and Ellerbe were utter flops in Miami while Marshall, Suh and Albert each made pro bowls with the Dolphins.
Regardless of the production — or lack thereof — of big ticket items, each signing highlighted a crippling, systemic issue embedded deep inside the walls of the Dolphins headquarters in Davie.
Poor teaching nurtured poor development, and as a result, the Dolphins wasted the majority of the franchise’s less precious resources (i.e. draft picks outside the first-round and bargain-level free agents).
That’s not to say there hasn’t been a healthy uptick in recent years — there has. Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, both found late on draft day, are stalwarts on the Miami defense. Team Captain Bobby McCain was a fifth-round pick. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage were selected in the middle of the draft and Jakeem Grant heard 185 names called before the Phins plucked him in the 2016 draft.
Now, as the Dolphins embark on a new course, the roster is chocked full of developmental types. Equipped with a coaching staff known for squeezing every drop of talent out of their players, these are the three units that could change the landscape in Miami.
Change the landscape by allowing the Dolphins to avoid the temptation of going after the top of the market and continuing to cultivated and developing its own, home-grown product.
We start on defense.
An Unsung Cornerback
The Director: Under Josh Boyer’s tutelage Undrafted Rookie Malcolm Butler became the hero of Super Bowl 49. J.C. Jackson also won a Super Bowl in his first season as a UDFA; he didn’t clinch the game with an interception, but he allowed a reception only once per 12.4 snaps and just 0.97 yards per snap played last year.
After a tremendous beginning to his career in Tennessee Jason McCourty faded into irrelevance for a four-year stretch. Signing a one-year deal with New England in 2018, McCourty posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade of his entire career.
The Cast: Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are known entities at this stage of their careers. Three quality corners is a start, but the Dolphins defense needs at least one more — preferably two — to join the aforementioned triumvirate.
Jalen Davis — in limited action — ended 2018 as Miami’s third highest graded player, according to PFF.
Torry McTyer, a second-year UDFA product, played 347 snaps out wide while 2018 sixth-rounder Cornell Armstrong saw the field for 84 reps.
Cordrea Tankersley looks to bounce back to his rookie season form where he ranked 40thin snaps per reception among all corners with 300 coverage snaps. The 2017 third-round pick needs an accelerated recovery from a torn ACL that occurred last October — this man-centric scheme suits his skill set quite well.
Jomal Wiltz spent time with Boyer in New England last season and Nik Needham is an intriguing UDFA prospect.
A Solution on the Interior OL
The Director(s): Pat Flaherty engineered the locomotive that was the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars ground game. Leonard Fournette stole the headlines, but it was Flaherty’s big uglies that paved the path. With limited resources (an opening day line that featured a second-round pick, two third-round picks, and two UDFAs) Flaherty heeded the identity of a Tom Coughlin team with the 10th-best graded run-blocking line in football.
Last season saw a severe regression to the mean with injuries displacing all five starters, but Flaherty’s wizardry predates his time in Jacksonville back to his work with the New York Giants.
But here’s where things get interesting. DeGuglielmo cut his teeth in the NFL working for the Giants as an assistant under, you guessed it, Pat Flaherty. PFF didn’t grade lines prior to 2006 but the 2006-08 teams they coached together ranked 5th, 1st, and 7th in Run Blocking.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 21, 2019
Assistant O-Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo helped restore a Colts offensive line that nearly put Andrew Luck into early retirement. After years of poor play up front, the Colts offensive line changed the culture and identity in Indianapolis in just one year.
The Cast: Laremy Tunsil is a blue chip, perineal all-pro type. Beyond that, Miami has a lot of question marks.
Third-round rookie Michael Deiter could qualify as Flaherty’s version of Brandon Linder (a third-round pick of the Jags in 2014.
Flaherty coached Daniel Kilgore — Miami’s projected opening day center — in 2016 with the 49ers — Kilgore’s second highest run-blocking grade of his career.
Chris Reed was with Flaherty in Jacksonville as the primary interior swing lineman. Reed — 27-years-old — has just 724 snaps under his belt as a pro, but showed the intelligence and combo-blocking prowess that Miami will like going forward.
On paper, after those names, the drop-off is considerable. The Dolphins remade the depth of the line with a sixth-round draft pick, a pair of former AAF players, three UDFAs, and two castoffs of other NFL practice squads.
Defensive Line as a Whole
The Director: Marion Hobby’s presence on the staff likely has a direct correlation to the selection of Christian Wilkins. Hobby recruited and coached Wilkins during his six-year stint (2011-2016) on the Clemson coaching staff.
Hobby proved that he can put together the nation’s best defensive line at the college level, but his most recent NFL-stop isn’t too shabby in its own right. Hobby’s 2017 Jaguars defensive line finished second in the NFL in sacks, and graded fifth in pass rushing in 2018, according to PFF.
The Cast: Compartmentalizing positions on this defensive front is an impossible task. Hobby’s ace pupil, Wilkins, will play all over the defensive line, as will third-year interior player Vincent Taylor. Davon Godchaux is a polished run-stuffer and began to develop a pass rush arsenal last season — expect that trend to continue.
The real challenge, for Hobby, comes by way of a pair of reclamation projects; most importantly 2017 first-rounder Charles Harris. Harris was a devastating force disrupting the passing game at Missouri, but aside from a few games during his rookie season, he’s been a non-factor.
The other, former second-round pick Tank Carradine. Health is Carradine’s biggest hurdle, but he has the traits and makeup to solidify a spot in the rotation as a base five-technique.
This article wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville. Under Studesville’s watch in 2018 Frank Gore registered his highest yards-per-carry mark in seven years. Kenyan Drake reached career highs in yards-from-scrimmage (1,012) and touchdowns (10). Brandon Bolden, albeit on minimal touches, went nuts for 11.2 YPC and the Dolphins were eighth in the league in yards-per-carry.
It also feels disingenuous to omit Patrick Graham from this piece. The primary vessel selected to captain Brian Flores’ defense excelled in using Green Bay’s multifaceted linebackers in a variety of roles. He helped transition Clay Matthews back to the edge, revived Nick Perry’s production, and curated significant progress from Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell.
While the rostered is littered with late-round contributors, the Dolphins have long struggled to develop gems with the same frequency as the rest of the league — particularly at certain positions.
If you’re buying into this coaching staff — this regime overhaul — you’re leaning on the leadership, winning pedigree, and proven teaching track records of the new members of the Dolphins ensemble.
This season may not be measured in wins and losses, but victories in these developments stand to serve as a starting point with regards to restoring glory to this once proud Dolphins franchise.
Miami Dolphins Rookie Madden 20 Ratings
We are slowly and steadily approaching football season and with that comes the next installment in the EA Sports Madden series, Madden 20 will be hitting shelves on August 2nd.
Madden 20 has released the rookie ratings for this years draft class and brace yourselves Dolphins fans. Keep in mind, Madden 20 has taken a new approach on their ratings system. In previous Madden games, most players fell in the 80-90 overall, but this year Madden wants a bigger gap between the career backup played and the elite players. Ratings this year will place players as low as 50 overall and work its way up to the elite 99 overall, which is reserved for the game changing and elite level players.
Miami Dolphins Rookie Ratings:
1st round: Christian Wilkins- 75 Overall
3rd round: Michael Deiter- 64 Overall
5th round: Andrew Van Ginkel- 64 Overall
6th round: Isaiah Prince- 60 Overall
7th round: Chandler Cox- 64 Overall
7th round: Myles Gaskin- 65 Overall
Christian Wilkins cracks the top 10 of rookie ratings at 75 Overall and will be a fun player to control as Madden has made pass rush an emphasis this year. These ratings aren’t final and will most likely go up after preseason. Don’t be discouraged when looking at the other rookies, Daniel Jones was rated at 63 Overall, sorry Giants fans.
Madden also added abilities and X-factors in order to distinguish the elite players. Miami Dolphins DB Xavien Howard is one of the very few to receive a Superstar Ability, Howard has the “Pick Artist” ability which gives him unlimited stamina on interception returns. Plan on taking it to the house when picking off the Quarterback in Madden 20.
Stay up to date with all Miami Dolphins related news with the Locked On Dolphins team. Look out for me when Madden 20 hits shelves, I’ll be representing the Miami Dolphins online!
Remember The Dolphins (Part 2: The 2000s)
The offseason is a great time to reminisce about the past, the “could–have–beens” and the “what–ifs”.
It’s also a great time to spew hype and hope for the season ahead before the euphoria of a Week 1 win or the crushing ‘all-hope-is-lost’ despair of a defeat.
Last time, we took a look back into the past to highlight a handful of Dolphins players from the 1990’s who donned the aqua and orange and likely deserve more recognition for their efforts than they currently receive some 20-30 years later.
This week, we’ll dig into more recent memories and filter through the rosters of the 2000’s to shine a light on the players who left their footprints on the turf of Pro Player/Dolphins/Dolphin/Land Shark Stadium and deserve to still have their names brought up in positive Miami football conversations.
For many Dolphins fans in their early-mid 30s the 2000’s is where their fandom was solidified, despite the fact that the decade began with team having already failed to deliver on the best years of Marino’s career in the 80’s and early-mid 90’s and had seen him end his career in Miami without a Super Bowl ring. The reins of the franchise had been passed from the stable hands of Don Shula through a tumultuous couple of seasons under Jimmy Johnson and the millenium bug was on the verge of destroying all life as we know it.
In 2000 – his first year as the Dolphins’ Head Coach – the task of returning the franchise to a course of stability and championship contention was awarded to Dave Wannstedt. The season gave fans significant hope with an 11-5 record, 1st place in the AFC East and a thrilling 23-17 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but also set the standard for long-term expectations with an early playoff exit in an epic 27-0 loss to the Oakland Raiders in the Divisional round.
2002 saw the arrival of perhaps Miami’s most formidable offensive player (not named Dan Marino) in Ricky Williams. The former Texas Longhorns star had landed in Miami via New Orleans after a cascade of trades and the Dolphins had found their centrepiece for the offense – a superstar running backwhich had been jarringly absent in the Marino years.
The quiet, reserved yet devestating human bulldozer saw his name and number adorn the backs of thousands of fans in South Florida, across the nation as well as internationally and his aggressive, powerful running style kept the franchise relevant when discussing potential Super Bowl contenders.
Supported by a star-studded cast on defense led by Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, Miami’s plan for the early 2000’s was clear:
Run. Score. Get the ball back. Run it again.
In 2002 the offensive plan resulted in Ricky Williams leading the league in rushing yards (1853) and he powered his way through defenders en route to 16 TDs and an average of 115.8 yards per game. The Ricky Williams train continued to roll in 2003 adding 1372 yards and 9 TDs before his abrupt ‘retirement’ shortly before the 2004 season began.
A 4-12 season in 2004 saw the firing of Dave Wannstedt and interim HC Jim Bates held the position until the Dolphins had seemingly managed to reel in their biggest fish with the hiring of LSU coach, Nick Saban. Of course, his dictatorship would only last 2 seasons before the allure of returning to college football proved too much in 2007 and the Dolphins would thereafter be reliant upon the offensive ‘genius’ of Cam Cameron and the elite speed and humble nature of Ted Ginn’s entire family.
Chris Chambers (2001-2006) had been the team’s standout wide receiver before his departure to San Diego in 2007.
The result of the 2007 season was a 1-15 record, with total embarrassment and the NFL’s first winless season saved only by an overtime Greg Camarillo TD catch-and-run in Week on 16 December against the Ravens.
Ronnie Brown (2005-2011) had been drafted with the 2nd pick of the 2005 draft and – together with the return of Ricky Williams and the addition of Jake Long solidifying the LT spot as the top overall pick in 2008 – helped to reinvigorate Miami’s run game and pass protection.
Dolfans of the 2000’s will clearly remember the euphoria of the next season – a 2008 AFC East crown in Tony Sparano’s first season as Head Coach with an 11-5 record and the complete demolition of the hated New England Patiots at the hands of the Wildcat in Week 3.
But whilst the running back spot remained relatively strong throughout the decade, the stability at the team’s most important position found itself wavering.
From 2000-2009, Miami started games with Jay Fiedler (2000-2004), Damon Huard (2000), Ray Lucas (2001-2002), Brian Griese (2003), AJ Feeley (2004) Sage Rosenfels (2004-2005), Gus Frerotte (2005), Daunte Culpepper (2006), Joey Harrington (2006), Cleo Lemon (2006), Trent Green (2007), John Beck (2007), Chad Pennington (2008-2009) and Chad Henne (2009-2011).
The only name amongst those who rightly finds himself fondly remembered by Dolfans is of course Chad Pennington, whose team leadership, accuracy and command of the huddle helped propel the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2008. However, the Ravens had their payback (with interest) for Greg Camarillo’s season-defining play with a 27-9 beatdown and a speedy exit from the playoffs in the Wild Card round.
But despite the Dolphins struggling to stay afloat in the waters of mediocrity throughout the decade, glimmers of hope had managed to shine through in the form of a pinch of spectacular players, as well as a handful of solid core contributors who arguably deserve another look under the spotlight of the 2000’s:
Yeremiah Bell
Position: Safety
After playing college football at Eastern Kentucky, Yeremiah Bell was selected by the Dolphins in the 6th round of the 2003 NFL draft, spending his rookie year on the practice squad. He spent the following 7 seasons tuning his skills as as a hard-hitting safety, accumulating 560 combined tackles, including 433 solo. He also stole 6 INTs, caused 9 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries and registered 11 sacks. Bell suffered an Achilles injury at the start of the 2007 season but returned in 2008 to be a reliable force in the secondary for the Dolphins resulting in a Pro Bowl selection in 2009.
Randy McMichael
Position: Tight End
Selected in the 2002 draft, McMichael was the 114th overall pick and was the eighth TE off the board. He finished his first season second in receiving totals amongst the rookie TE group in and throughout his career in Miami was a trusted, dependable and durable receiving target. McMichael started each of the 80 games in which he played as a Dolphin and hauled in 283 career receptions for 3096 yards (with an average of 10.9 yards per catch) and 18 TDs before signing with the St Louis Rams in 2007.
Vernon Carey
Position: Offensive Line
Home-grown out of the University of Miami, the former Hurricane was the Dolphins’ first round pick in the 2004 NFL draft. During the early part of his 8 year career with the Dolphins, Carey was developed at the RT spot and contributed to a skilled offensive line which the Dolphins can now only dream about. A solid, versatile and durable starter, Carey also filled in along the line at LT and RG in the later stages of his career and played in 121 games.
Vonnie Holliday
Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle
Entering the league in 1998 in Green Bay, Vonnie Holliday’s career shot off to an impressive start before injury saw him replaced and released by the Packers in 2003. After a 2 year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins signed the experienced pass rusher in 2005 and placed him inside at the DT position alongside Jason Taylor, where he proved durable without any missed games in his first 2 years in Miami. Holliday became a consistent force on the interior defensive line over his 4 seasons during which time he racked up 205 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries.
Tim Ruddy
Position: Center
As the Dolphins’ Center from 1994-2003, Tim Ruddy missed only 4 games in his career. Selected out the University of Notre Dame, he began his NFL tenure as one of Dan Marino’s trusted protectors, becoming a full-time starter in his second year. Ruddy played with Miami’s two most prolific offensive talents in Marino and Williams and as an anchor between teammates Mark Dixon, Jamie Nails, Todd Perry and Todd Wade, played a large role in Ricky’s rushing title during the 2002 season. With the type of longevity which is rare in the NFL, Ruddy’s talents and durability did not go unnoticed and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2001.
Brock Marion
Position: Safety
Brock Marion arrived in Miami in 1998 after having spent his first 5 NFL seasons in Dallas. His impact was felt immediately as he racked up 112 tackles in his first year as a Dolphins and throughout his career contributed heavily to a talented secondary group alongside Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison and started all 95 games in which he played. Brock finished his Dolphins career after having built up impressive statistics, with 20 interceptions, 2 TDs, 431 return yards, 5 forced fumbles and 528 combined tackle before a final season with the Detroit Lions.
Olindo Mare
Position: Kicker
Things didn’t start off so well for Olindo Mare in the NFL, being signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse in 1996 and then finding himself cut from the roster before the season even started. However, he was picked up by Miami and developed into one of the stalwarts of the Dolphins and provided consistency in the kicking game for which the current Chicago Bears would sell the farm. Mare spent 10 years in Miami, playing in 155 straight games netting a career 80.9% success rate in field goals, including a league-high 90.5% in 2001 with only 2 misses (19/21). Looking back over his stats, it’s actually quite amazing to consider how the kicking game has progressed over the past 20 years with Mare’s career longest kick a ‘modest’ 53 yards which he achieved on 3 occasions. Olindo Mare was considered one of the most reliable kickers in the league during his time in the league and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999.
Lamar Smith
Position: Running Back
The 2000’s will inevitably be best remembered for the successes of Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown and their combined force in the Wildcat formation in 2008. But the decade was opened with Lamar Smith in the starting RB spot, spending 2 years with the Dolphins having been acquired from New Orleans. During the 2000 season, Smith rushed for 1139 yards and 14 TDs including a 17 yard overtime run against the Indianapolis Colts to seal the the Dolphins’ most recent playoff win on 30 December 2000. He moved onto Carolina and back to New Orleans with limited success (never again exceeding 680 yards in a season) and an array of troubling drink driving offences.
Rob Konrad
Position: Fullback
It’s hardly news that the 2019 Dolphins want to return the fullback position to relevance and fans should rejoice if Miami can develop anything close to the talents of Rob Konrad. A fearsome blocker, Konrad played in 82 games for the Dolphins from 1999-2004 but with only one fully healthy season (2002). In those 6 seasons, Konrad started 57/82 games. Although he was primarily used as a blocker, he found a handful of opportunities to score, hauling in 111 receptions for 854 yards and 6 TDs whilst also rushing 38 times in short yardage situations for 114 yards and a single TD.
Adewale Ogunleye
Position: Defensive End
During his senior season at Indiana, Adewale Ogunleye suffered a major knee injury and complications with infection which sent the talented player’s draft stock plummeting. As a result, the Dolphins were able acquire Ogunleye as an undrafted rookie in 2000 and he spent his rookie year on the Injured Reserve list. Determination and perseverance saw him take his first steps on NFL turf in 2001, earning a spot on the 53 man roster and 3 productive years followed with the Dolphins (2001-2003) including 2 years as a full-time starter. His Dolphins career culminated with 25 sacks in 39 games, 109 combined tackles and a 2003 Pro Bowl selection before being traded to the Chicago Bears prior to the 2004 season.
Channing Crowder
Position: Linebacker
Love him or loathe him, Crowder’s energy levels are undeniable. Those who haven’t dug into his college and off-field background are strongly encouraged to do so as Crowder recalls his wild youth with gusto. A playmaking All-American linebacker out of the University of Florida, Crowder was selected by the Dolphins in the 3rd round of the 2005 NFL Draft using one of the picks acquired from the trade which had sent Adewale Ogunleye to the Bears. Fans may remember him well for being ejected from a Week 12 game against the Patriots in 2008 after getting into an on-field scuffle with OT Matt Light, but his stats certainly shouldn’t go ignored. A true ‘thumper’ at the LB spot, Crowder played in 82 games over 6 seasons for the Dolphins racking up 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 469 combined tackles (including 20 tackles for loss).
Next Up: We’ll be reminiscing on the 2010’s as we search desperately for the diamonds in the rough who not only have already seen their Dolphin days pass them by, but may also find themselves helping the team swim into a much brighter future ahead.
Dolphins Vincent Taylor Poised for a Breakout Season
Dolphins Secret Superstar Vincent Taylor Poised for Breakout Season in New Defensive Scheme
Labeling Vince Taylor with a superstar tag might carry a charge of prejudice from the non-Dolphins fan, but his disruptive nature suggests the 2017 sixth-round pick is heading for that stratosphere.
Buried behind a host of defensive tackles in 2017 — spearheaded by Ndaumkong Suh — Taylor had to climb up the depth chart his rookie season. A rotational piece on the Dolphins defensive line, Taylor tallied 185 snaps in 2017 earning the third highest Pro Football Focus defensive grade on the entire Miami defense.
His nine pass rush pressures — on 92 reps — gave Taylor a 9.8% pressure rate. Using PFF’s weighting scale (a greater emphasis on sacks than hits or hurries), Taylor’s 5.2 PRP ranked 29th among defensive tackles with at least 50 pass rush snaps in 2017.
Limited snap counts tend to boost efficiency metrics, but Taylor’s run-stopping prowess is impressive regardless of volume or efficiency-based models. Suh led Miami’s defensive tackles in snaps in 2017 with 877 — 693 more than Taylor. Still, Taylor came up only 12 tackles short of Suh’s number (30 and 18) with a little less than half of the run-stops (27 to 13).
Those run stops are what makes Taylor a problem for opposing offensive lines.
Vincent Taylor playing multiple positions with success against the run. First, a shot from 1-tech. pic.twitter.com/kEmg0gpzrU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Now out over the guard as a 3-Tech. Play made possible by Davon Godchaux’s penetration. pic.twitter.com/JY1GCk0bOy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Taylor finished second in the league among defensive tackles with 50 or more run-down snaps in 2017 run-stop percentage (tackles made within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage). With 12 stops on 89 snaps, 13.5% of Taylor’s run-down reps resulted in the big fella making the stop at, behind, or near the LOS.
As a second-year pro, on a similar play-count, Taylor picked up where he left off from his rookie season. With 15 run-stops on 98 reps, Taylor’s 15.8 run-stop-percentage, once again, ranked second in the league.
Taylor’s second season brought back greater pass rush production returns in addition to his elite run-stuffing. Again, Taylor registered nine pressures, but his first two career sacks gave his PRP a significant bump. Up to a 5.7 PRP, Taylor ranked 25th among his position group.
(Three videos inside this thread)
Tomorrow on Locked on Dolphins I’m gonna tell you why Vincent Taylor is an elite run-stuffer, but also why he could become a factor as a pass rusher.
Here’s Big Vince as a 4i-tech using a swipe and rip to be Kyle Long. pic.twitter.com/w9uQEIAV4M
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Two obstacles stand between Taylor and a breakout campaign:
1.) Medical concerns
2.) Scheme change
Taylor ended each of his two professional seasons on the injured reserve; that lack of reliability won’t fly for long under the Brian Flores Regime. Another feature of the coaching change, a brand new scheme. Under Matt Burke — and Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek — Taylor took to the aggressive, one-gap penetrating style that Kocurek swore by.
With Flores, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby, the Dolphins will adjust to a two-gap, read-and-react scheme. This style of football requires interior lineman to prioritize intelligence ahead of quickness. Stacking the offensive line and holding up against double teams creates more opportunities for the linebackers to make plays.
Will Taylor flourish under the stylistic changes?
The film shows Taylor’s versatility to attack from multiple positions along the defensive line. Proving disruptive from the 5-technique (lined up against the tackle) down the to the 1-techinque (inside shoulder of the guard) and everywhere in between, Taylor is the type of multi-faceted play this scheme is designed for.
The Patriots have a 6-3, 300-pound player of their own in Adam Butler. He is the most apt comparison for the type of player, and the role that Vincent Taylor can play in Flores’ defense.
Adam Butler is an apt comparison for the role Vincent Taylor can play in this Dolphins defense. pic.twitter.com/OVXolcROtY
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) July 1, 2019
The next important aspect of this defense is the ability to two-gap, or play read-and-react style. This video shows Taylor’s ability to use clues to lead him to the play-design. He instinctually sniffs out the screen play and begins working to the route before the ball is even thrown.
Vince Taylor instincts to recognize the dummy protection from Lynch, diagnoses the screen, and chases him down from the backside. pic.twitter.com/B2943kQMUY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Lastly, the more-you-can-do mantra. This Belichick staple is something each coach should copy including Brian Flores. The more a player can do the more value he offers. Vincent Taylor is a field goal blocking machine. He rejected five kicks in college at Oklahoma State with two more as a professional.
Vincent Taylor blocked 5 field goals in college. He picked up two more his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/t5UbCsZigS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
For Taylor to seize superstar status, he’s going to need a much larger snap count output. He’ll get his opportunities in something of an evaluation year for Flores and staff. Seven players carrying on the Patriots defensive line eclipsed 340 snaps in 2018.
A strong showing in the new scheme this year is worth everything to Taylor. A free agent after the 2020 season, if Taylor extrapolates his star efficiency metrics into a greater volume, expect the Dolphins to remove the discrete nature of Taylor’s performance with a new contract.
