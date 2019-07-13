Assistant HC/QB Coach Jim Caldwell Takes Leave Of Absence

There was plenty of hoopla yesterday with the return of Reshad Jones and the budding competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. While we won’t know the answers to these burning questions anytime soon, we’re getting a deeper glimpse into how Brian Flores thinks and operates.

With the second day of mandatory mini-camp underway this morning, Flores was around to give us another update on his team. Like every other media session, Flores didn’t reveal all too much, giving us the general answers we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick.

But if there’s one thing we can hone in on and get used to, it’s that Flores does not mess around. He has extremely high standards and expectations for all of his players. It’s pretty evident that if you don’t take things seriously, you’re going to be on the outskirts looking in.

Check out everything Flores had to say earlier this morning down below:

On Miami’s Quarterback Competition:

Is it fair to judge both quarterbacks when Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting most of the first-team reps?:

“It’s so early. Until we get into the nitty-gritty of training camp and preseason, it’s just too early to say “this guy is a starter, that guy is a starter”. First team, second team, I don’t put a lot of (emphasis) on that. We’re all working on the same stuff (in all 3 phases).”

Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to place Josh Rosen with the starters?:

“(All of the) receivers, backs, (and) linemen have been moving around (between first and second team). We’re moving guys around a lot. With Rosen, I think he’s doing a good job. I think he’s progressing. I think he’s moving in the right direction. I think he’s very talented. We’ll see where this goes…”

Do you put most of your weight (when evaluating) into preseason games?:

“Today counts. Tomorrow counts. Training camp counts. Preseason counts. Everything counts. The most weight? No, I don’t put it all into the preseason games. Practice counts for a lot of it. Production in practice. Production in games. Production in meetings.”

Like most quotes you’ll hear from Flores, everything matters. I’m sure there are specific instances where Flores is looking for more production out of certain position groups, but that’s for him and his coaching staff to decide. A quarterback during 7-on-7 drills is going to look completely different than they will during a full 11-on-11 drill when linemen are rushing their decision-making. A lineman without pads is going to look much different than when the pads come on (looking at you Charles Harris). But like his beloved predecessor in New England, Flores isn’t going to give us any specific details.

On Leadership:

Josh Rosen:

“He has an opportunity to learn from Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but I think he has to be himself. Josh is smart. He’s personable. He’s built some relationships on the team as well. I think (for everyone) you have to be yourself and work at those relationships. At the same time you’re working on the fundamentals, the technique, the football aspect of it.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick:

“First thing I think of is his command of the huddle. How he works with older players, younger players. His rapport. Offensive guys, defensive guys, (the) kicking game – I think that shows his leadership in a big way. Whoever he’s in there with he’s trying to improve and get better.”

You can tell by the inflection in Flores voice that he thinks highly of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership ability so far. He certainly has the advantage, since he has been with the organization longer than Josh Rosen has, but his overall experience in this league carries him further than Rosen – who is still trying to learn his way around the league.

JOSH ROSEN dropping a dime to DEVANTE PARKER in the pouring rain at the 1st day of #Dolphins mandatory minicamp today pic.twitter.com/Vvry4Boa0H — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2019

Laremy Tunsil:

“A very talented player. From a leadership standpoint that’s something he’s developed. We’re looking for that leadership from him. I think he works hard. I think he’s smart. I think he’s got a chance at being a very good player in this league. We’ll keep progressing and we’ll try and demand that out of him.”

On Players’ Injury Status:

Kenny Stills:

“Kenny will be just fine.”

Brice Butler:

“He’ll be just fine too.”

Will Butler return to mini-camp?:

“I think he’ll give it a shot. We’ll see what it looks like today, and at the end of the day he’ll be fine. Whether that’s today…hopefully…but he’s a tough kid and he’s battled through some things already. I think he’ll be out there.”

We’re still a few months away from the regular season starting and Flores is already in mid-season form. He isn’t divulging any news regarding his players’ injuries; and to an extent, we have to respect that thought process. Why give your opponents any additional leverage in these situations? Again, it’s not like mandatory mini-camp is the time and place to avoid secrets, but keeping things mum can only benefit the player. Why put a public target on Kenny Stills or Brice Butler‘s back when it’s completely unnecessary to do so? Let them focus solely on their recovery and not the public’s perception.

Someone ask Mr. Ross how many RTs we need to make these permanent @miamidolphins pic.twitter.com/1IuPgqLZcN — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 4, 2019

On Specific Players’ Performance Thus Far:

What made you want to retain Akeem Spence?:

“He’s athletic. He’s strong. He’s a hard worker. He works as hard as anyone that we have on this team. Obviously had some success in this league. We want to keep good players around.”

Will Laremy Tunsil be a cornerstone for this team for years to come?:

“I’m looking forward to working with him. I try not to put labels on players.”

Learn anything new about Akeem Spence or Laremy Tunsil? Neither did I.

Mike Gesicki’s development:

“Very talented. Working very very hard. Catching the ball decently. I talked to him about this this morning: one drop is one too many. One penalty is one too many. One missed assignment is one too many. That’s the approach we’re taking and I’m hard on Mike because I see a lot of potential in him. He’s working towards that. These guys are dealing with a lot from me right now.”

Not sure if Flores meant to use this exact wording, but Mike Gesicki is catching the ball “decently”? OUCH! Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want to hear when you’re a 2nd-round draft pick specifically on this team to catch the ball. We were very hard on Gesicki his rookie season, but it was pretty warranted given the lack of production we saw out of him. He has all the potential to be a #1 tight end in this league, but can he put it all together? As the cliche goes, only time will tell.

Mike Gesicki with a wide open drop with Kiko Alonsonin coverage — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019

On Terrell Hanks specifically:

“He’s young. He’s learning. He’s working to get better. He’s moving in the right direction. He’s eager to learn. He’s very coachable. I love working with him. He has some talent and I hope he continues to progress (similar to how he has) over the last 4 weeks. Hopefully we have something, but it’s still very early.”

Unsure if this is Flores simply pumping up his players like he does normally, but that’s some high praises for the undrafted free agent.

On the Rest of the Undrafted Free Agents:

“It’s hard to (judge) until we put pads on.”

“All of the undrafted kids are all working hard; all very eager to learn. They do extra (work) on the practice field, in meetings…they stay late, they’re in their early, they’re lifting. They’re way way behind. Every rookie that comes in they’re so far behind.”

“Drafted and undrafted guys have ‘closed the gap’ (between them and the veterans) to a degree. They’re all doing a good job.”

On Whether the Team is Behind or Ahead of Where Flores Envisioned:

“I have high expectations. I’m always going to say we’re behind. There’s always 2, 3, 4, 8 things I feel we could have done better. I do see some improvement. I see a lot of progress. Practice looks the way I want; from a fundamental standpoint, from a technical standpoint. I want to be at a high level of everything, so no, not where I want to be.”

Flores gives us his best Belichick impression by refraining from complimenting his football team as a whole. He doesn’t want them to settle or slow down. He instills the impression that every player needs to continue to get better. It’s a tactic that certainly can’t hurt; unless a player is ultra sensitive. In which case, I’m not sure there’s a spot for that person on this team.

On Whether or not Chris Grier is Part of the Evaluation Process:

“This is a collaborative effort. I talk to Chris on a daily basis. Talk about how practice went. (Talk about) individual players. Those will be collaborative decisions between myself, Chris, and the (rest of the) coaching staff.”

Personally, I always believed that the General Manager’s job is to provide the team’s Head Coach with the the best possible players, and it’s up to the Head Coach to maximize their potential. I do like that Chris Grier and Brian Flores are working in tandem to create the best possible team, but I wonder how much say Grier really has in who’s released and who stays with the organization.

On Various Aspects of Being a Head Coach:

Is it hard cutting a player?:

“It is hard. I think you form relationships with players and it’s one of those things where you never want to do it, but it’s part of this league. There’s instances where you do everything right and work hard and things don’t work out. That’s part of life; it ends up being a life lesson for some guys. Whether they make it or don’t make it, they need to understand, things don’t always work out. That’s part of my job as a teacher and an educator, adversity is going to be part of everyone’s journey. When one door closes, another one opens up. Those are the kind of conversations I try to have with these guys.”

Would you agree that’s the worst part of your job?:

“I would agree.”

Toughest callup you had to make?:

“I’m going to keep that between myself and those players.”

This question was slightly confusing, but I believe Flores is talking about the toughest instance he had to make when cutting a player.

Did being a Scout Assistant in New England help?:

“(That role taught me) a lot of lessons. It’s hard to play in this league. When guys were getting released I was walking around letting them know (their fate). It was a tough job. I learned that early. This is a tough league to play in. It’s a privilege to play in this league and not a lot of guys get that opportunity. I try to impart that on my players not to take it for granted (and to) make the most of the opportunities.”