Dolphins Acquire 2020 2nd Round Draft Pick
Miami’s March Toward 2020 Quarterback Class Continues
Staring a board stocked full of impact players at positions of need, the Dolphins continued to kick the can down the road to next year.
Chris Grier executed his first trade of the 2018 draft not by acquiring Josh Rosen, but by moving down the board in the second-round courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. The trade details are:
Dolphins Get:
Pick 62 (2nd Round)
Pick 202 (6th Round)
2020 2nd Round Pick
Saints Get:
Pick 48 (Erik McCoy)
Pick 116 (4th Round)
The trade with the Cardinals is not dead, but the Dolphins just acquired its 13th total pick in the 2020 draft class. With their own pick in each round, and two picks in rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7, the Dolphins will have plenty of ammunition to attack the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and whoever else emerges at this time next year.
Miami Dolphins have exercised Laremy Tunsil’s fifth-year option
Miami Dolphins have exercised Laremy Tunsil’s fifth-year option
The headline says it all; the Miami Dolphins have picked up Laremy Tunsil’s rookie contract fifth-year option. All 2016 first-round draftees are up for fifth-round options and the dominoes have started to fall with Tunsil.
The announcement tweet, which can be seen below, was broken on Twitter by Armando Salguero and shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to Dolphins fans. Laremy Tunsil is one of the key cogs of the team and will be the cornerstone of an otherwise enfeebled offensive line that will likely be addressed in next week’s Draft.
The Dolphins have exercised the fifth year option on Laremy Tunsil. Not a hard decision.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 18, 2019
Laremy Tunsil is the surest thing on the Dolphins o-line in a unit that has seen better days and will require two to three new starters. While Tunsil was a no-brainer for the Dolphins to pick up that fifth-round option on, they’ll likely have to extend him at some point, which won’t come cheap since he’s one of the rising stars at left tackle.
But Laremy Tunsil is secured through the 2020 season. I hope between now and then the Dolphins spearhead an extension and get Tunsil locked up a little bit longer. Success in the trenches will start with Tunsil at left tackle and the Fins can fill in the rest during the draft.
Laremy Tunsil will realistically become the highest-paid left tackle at some point in the next few years, and the Dolphins would be wise to get ahead of the curve for that. I think that will happen.
The current frontrunner for left-tackle contracts is the Oakland Raiders’ Trent Brown, and he is making an APY (average per year) of $16.5 million with. The top ten left tackles are making from the aforementioned $16.5 million to $12 million for Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari, Kansas City’s Eric Fisher, and Cincinnati’s Cordy Glenn.
There’s an average APY of $14 million, but I expect Laremy Tunsil to eventually be well above that average when the time comes–I foresee the Dolphins making him the highest paid left tackle, remember. Full guarantees on those top-ten contracts are running between $16 and $36 million, so there’s much more variability with those portions of the contract.
Good and great left tackles aren’t cheap. Laremy Tunsil will break the bank in a few years and will be the highest paid left tackle if the Miami Dolphins intend on making him their franchise LT for years to come.
Laremy Tunsil was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft after an unfortunate and unfair draft-day tumble that gave the team a golden opportunity. The 2016 class has proven to be extremely fruitful (for the most part). Along with Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Kenyan Drake, and Jakeem Grant were selected in the second, third and sixth rounds, respectively, and all have made major contributions in one form or another.
Exercising Tunsil’s fifth-year option is good news for Fins fans. It’s not a blockbuster trade or a splash signing, but taking care of the best players already on the team before it snowballs out of control a la Jarvis Landry or Ju’Wuan James is a step in the right direction. And while exercising Tunsil’s option is an obvious choice, it’s still an encouraging sign nonetheless.
All contractual information courtesy of Over the Cap.
Brian Flores’ Pre-Draft Update
Get used to this mantra, Miami Dolphins fans: Adapt or Die.
You might not find it printed on training camp t-shirts for the team to sport around, but you can expect head coach Brian Flores to repeat this line often. It’s about to become ingrained in both us and the players.
Flores spoke briefly with reporters before the team finished up their 3-day “voluntary” workout and prepares for the upcoming NFL draft.
If you’ve heard these kind of comments before, it’s because Flores has nailed the proper, cliche press conference etiquette. Answers are “insightful”, but vague. He gives you an answer while also laying out all other possibilities. That said, he’ll sometimes respond with some sarcasm and wit that’ll reassure you that there is a personality inside of him.
If there is one thing we can take away from Flores’ demeanor and message, it’s that he isn’t about to tolerate the type of locker room culture that festered under Adam Gase. There will be both accountability and self-reflection; and that’s reassuring after witnessing Gase deflect blame to everyone but himself.
With the most important day of the offseason just one week away, we take a look at what Flores had to say at his press conference earlier this morning:
On the Draft:
Most important measuring tool?:
“Combination of production. Height. Weight. Speed. Intangibles. Fit. There’s a myriad of things there. To say it’s just one thing that’s important…they’re all important.”
“Is one more important than the other, I’d say no.”
“It’s the total fit of the player and how we feel they’ll fit with our team.”
Combine/Visits, what do you get out of it?:
“Try to get to know the person, that’s a big part of this.”
“Sometimes people see players as just players. You want to know about their mom, their dad, who was an important person in their life. What kind of adversity they have faced before. Does that person fit your style as a coach, your locker room, the culture you’re trying to build as a team. When you sit down with a player, you’re just trying to get to know him.”
I think Dolphins fans know this all too well after the Dez Bryant/Jeff Ireland prostitution episode back in 2010.
Flores’ Influence in the Draft:
“Chris and I definitely work well together. We speak the same language….when we come together it’s the same (language)”
“Have had (and) will have discussions on different scenarios (throughout the draft)”
On his New/Hybrid Defense:
What kind of players do you need for your Hybrid defense?:
“We need good players.”
“I think as a coach, you get a good player, (and you ask yourself) what does he do well? You try and do that.”
“That’s the good thing about having a versatile scheme, it fits a good player.”
“You try and get the best player and I feel me and my staff can fit what we’re going to do around that player.”
“Some guys are going to have a better fit than others, but you have to put the whole fit together.”
Drafted out of @MemphisFB in 2015… Now entering year five in the @NFL. Agent of chaos… Bobby McCain!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/42UfhnT8JR
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
On Identity of this Team:
“You know, call it what you want.”
“I’m going to get my team to play hard. Play together. Play with good fundamentals and technique. Play as a team. Put the team first. You have to try and get 11 guys to play together and that’s a hard thing to accomplish as a coach.”
“That’s my goal, you can call it whatever you want. ‘The Patriot Way’….to me, it’s just good football.”
Flores seems to understand that he’s going to live under Bill Belichick‘s shadow for awhile, especially if he is unsuccessful. Seems like he’s also getting a little tired of it….and I kind of like it. I’m glad he’ll have this chip on his shoulder to prove that he isn’t just a Belichick clone. Then again, judging by all Flores has gone through, he doesn’t need this chip to drive him.
Does he expect his players to be on time?:
“If you’re early, you’re on time, if you’re on time, you’re late, and if you’re late you’re forgotten.”
“Is it a rule, no, it’s my personal mantra.”
“I have a lot of respect for time. I think it’s precious; we shouldn’t take it for granted. If you want to stay on schedule you have to stay on time.”
“We have a schedule, it’s laid out pretty well.”
There is absolutely no bull**** from Brian Flores when it comes to practice! That’s not to say Adam Gase or any of the other prior head coaches were more-lenient, but you get the feeling that Flores isn’t going to tolerate players who believe they are bigger than the team.
Gase showed a similar coaching style when he traded Jay Ajayi and released players like Byron Maxwell and Jordan Phillips, but that never translated to a productive locker room culture. It’ll be interesting to see how Flores’ style compares.
On His “Right-Hand Man”:
“Pick any of the 20 guys, they’re all my right-hand men.”
“We work well together. (We) try and put a staff together that embodies what I want our team to reflect.
“I want to be tough, I want to be smart, I want to work well together.”
On Mike Gesicki:
“Mike is a good, young player. Talented. Like everyone else on this team, there are places he can improve, develop, get better. As a young player, there’s a lot of room for development. Mike’s working hard. We see what everyone else sees: he has size, speed, can catch the ball.”
On Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker:
“Raekwon is big. Fast. Physical. (Has) good leadership. Smart. Can play a few different positions. (A) good, young player.”
“Jerome is another skilled player. Fast. Good tackler. Raekwon is a good tackler as well. Smart. Can do a few different things. Can cover; which, obviously in this league, going in a passing direction, it’s good to have an LB that can cover.”
“We’re glad to have them both.”
Final day of voluntary minicamp. Let’s work!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/BBAQeclWF5
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019
On Jake Rudock and Luke Falk:
“Like everyone else, they’re working hard. They are doing everything possible to try and improve their techniques, fundamentals. Footwork. Ball Handling. They’re doing a really good job. All 3 quarterbacks.”
“We’re excited to see what they can do moving forward.”
Flores couldn’t be more generic with the assessment of his players. Even going back to when he discussed Charles Harris at a previous press conference, Flores tends to speak about his players vaguely, as if to avoid tipping his hand in any regard.
From a player’s perspective, it’s nice to know your coach won’t throw you under the bus and will keep things private. From our fan perspective, it means we just have to go through every possible adjective and scenario with him. He’s not lying when one of them has to be true.
On his Mother’s Passing:
“It was hard. She’s someone I think about on a daily basis. Wish she was here to enjoy this with us, but she’s with me all the time.”
“She wouldn’t’ want me to dwell or be upset and she would want me to have peace.”
“I’m sad. I’m unhappy. I miss her. But I have peace knowing I did everything I can to make her proud.”
On New Surprises as a Head Coach:
“(I have had) A lot of conversations with head coaches around the league…one thing they said is something would come across your desk every day.”
“(That’s) kind of my approach coming in, being adaptable. A mantra of our team: ‘adapt or die’.”
“Part of (the job) is allowing other people to lead.”
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of voluntary minicamp. https://t.co/9ttTAJHL2R
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019
Miami Dolphins Begin Voluntary Mini-Camp
Football in April is underway as the Miami Dolphins began their first day of a three day voluntary mini-camp.
Head Coach Brian Flores said these three days are about ‘fundamentals, technique, and basic information’. He called this a “teaching camp” opposed to a “mini-camp”. This mini-camp will center around teaching the basic information and beginning the basic installation of the new scheme and culture that is being implemented by the new regime.
There are plenty of new faces in attendance, including seven former AAF players as well as the Brazilian defensive tackle, Dural Queiroz; all which are very welcomed considering Miami’s roster is very thin at the moment.
There are some absentees from the voluntary mini-camp, such as Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson. Though both players have been present in meetings and are eager to contribute, they have not been cleared to practice since their offseason surgeries.
Ryan Fitzpatrick likes his offseason cake and so do I! pic.twitter.com/7uiAO26NDm
— Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) April 16, 2019
In addition to Grant and Wilson, Reshad Jones was not in attendance.
This was not a surprise to Coach Flores, as he and Reshad Jones have been in “constant communication.” Jones has been to meetings, but decided to train and rehab elsewhere as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery that occurred in February
It has been rumored that Miami might move on from Jones and his large contract sometime in the off-season since he might not be a great fit in the new defensive scheme, but this camp is voluntary as Flores has reiterated many times.
Flores stated that he isn’t worried about the players who aren’t there, but instead is focused and ready for the players who are, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. When speaking about Fitzpatrick, Flores said he would play “multiple roles” in the defense. Coming off of a promising rookie season, this staff will have big plans on how to utilize his many talents.
Xavien Howard was also in attendance, which is very encouraging to see since Miami has not come to agreement on a contract extension yet. Xavien had 7 interceptions in 12 games in 2018, and is looking to get paid this offseason.
The other Fitzpatrick, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, is participating and received nothing but praise as Brian Flores, stating “Ryan’s a great leader; he’s shown that already. He’s been in this league a long time. He’s smart, works hard…embodies a lot of the qualities that we are looking for in our players.”
Miami has plenty of work left to do as they fill out this roster. The NFL Draft is 9 days away and there are still plenty of quality players left in Free Agency, but it is encouraging to see the new coaching staff be hands-on with the players that are currently here.
Speaking of the NFL Draft, in 9 days the clock will start ticking, be sure to stay in tune with all the news leading up to the draft and during the draft with the Locked On Dolphins team.
