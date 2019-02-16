Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role

We’ve been speculating it for weeks (months? years?) now, but the Miami Dolphins have finally made a decision: Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned within the organization and is no longer the Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

With the position now open, Chris Grier has been promoted from General Manager to Director of Football Operations.

Congratulations, Chris Grier. The Miami Dolphins today announced Grier will oversee football operations reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 31, 2018

A tumultuous tenure that started before his official hiring in February of 2015, Tannenbaum tried to build the exciting franchise Stephen Ross always wanted when he rolled out the orange carpet. Instead, we’re stuck in neutral.

We all saw what was coming prior to the 2015 hiring. Ross was consulting with all of his various football peers on the state of his team. Miraculously, all of these ‘has-beens’ that he consults seem to not hold any roles in the NFL, yet, Ross wonders why the team is still mediocre. It’s not the lone fault of the head coach or the general manager (or in this case, the executive VP), but it all trickles up to one person who can be blamed for this fiasco, and that’s Stephen Ross.

He can maneuver his pawns however he likes, but the business mogul is no mastermind in the football industry. Outmatched beyond anything money can buy, Ross needs to understand that HE is the one doing things wrong, not his underlings below him.

In a vacuum, Adam Gase, Chris Grier and Mike Tannenbaum could have worked as a trio, but Grier has been here since 2000, Tannenbaum effectively here since 2014, and Adam Gase was the last to arrive in January, 2016. While they’ll all say they cohesively work together, it’s tough to form a unified plan when each entity is interviewing years apart from each other (meaning, I’m sure Tannenbaum went into Ross’ office with a “plan” to sell the owner on why he should be the Executive VP/GM. Same for Adam Gase as well as Chris Grier when he wanted a promotion. None of these plans could have possibly matched years apart).

Tannenbaum’s history with the New York Jets told us he was going to be wild and bold.

Known to make a splashy move and create headlines, Tannenbaum’s first order of business was to sign Ndamukong Suh to the largest defensive contract in the history of the NFL at the time of his signing (6-years, $114m, $60m guaranteed).

His orchestration of back-to-Back AFC Championship teams seems to have been forgotten due to the comedy Mark Sanchez provided the league. Tannenbaum surprised everyone when he traded up to obtain the 5th overall pick in the 2009 draft which he used to select Sanchez. That was the only component holding him back from a potential Super Bowl (thank god).

Coincidentally enough, a quarterback would also be Tannenbaum’s undoing in Miami, except this time, he didn’t get a chance to make a drastic change. His patience (or his trust in his head coach’s patience) failed him; though it may be a good thing, because if retained, you get the feeling Tannenbaum would montage anything to get his quarterback and save his job.

Below is a short list of good and bad moves Tannenbaum made during his Dolphins tenure:

Tannenbaum’s good moves:

Trading for Andre Branch

Trading 5 draft spots to get Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell (2016 playoffs don’t happen without them)

and (2016 playoffs don’t happen without them) Taking the (PR) hit on Laremy Tunsil (pun intended)

(pun intended) Signing Isa Abdul-Quddus (you forgot about him, didn’t you)

(you forgot about him, didn’t you) Trading for William Hayes

Trading for Daniel Kilgore

Trading Dannell Ellerbe and a 3rd-round pick for Kenny Stills

Tannenbaum’s bad moves:

Signing Ndamukong Suh to a large contract that required the team to annually maneuver money around to fit Suh on the team. They cut their losses short prior to this season, but it wasn’t without a hefty hit to their salary cap space in 2018 and 2019. Suh is set to cost more salary cap space than 95% (and possibly 100%) of the team.

Trading for Robert Quinn and absorbing that salary cap hit

and absorbing that salary cap hit Extending Branch and Alonso for such a high amount

Ryan Tannehill ’s recent extension (which put us in this current “26.6 salary cap vs 19m dead cap” hell we’re in right now with the QB)

’s recent extension (which put us in this current “26.6 salary cap vs 19m dead cap” hell we’re in right now with the QB) T.J. McDonald ‘s early, expensive & unnecessary extension

‘s early, expensive & unnecessary extension Anything to do with Koa Misi

Letting Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller leave (because you failed to sign them early and they blossomed out of your market)

Chris Grier’s promotion is interesting. With the Dolphins since 2000, Grier has had a substantial say in who the Dolphins have drafted this century. And without getting into all of the details, it’s easy to see that the Dolphins haven’t had successful drafts since he’s arrived.

How much of those decisions are his versus the general manager or head coach will never be known, but the long-respected scout continues to survive coaching change after coaching change in Miami – there must be a reason he’s so valuable.

Grier will be responsible for selecting Miami’s next General Manager.

