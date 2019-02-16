News
Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role
The Miami Dolphins continue to surround first time General Manager Chris Grier with experienced veterans in the front office. This time it’s the addition of former Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie spent the last seven seasons as part of the Oakland Raiders front office before being let go back in December after not seeing eye to eye with Jon Gruden. He is just two years removed from being named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2016, when the Raiders finished with a 12-4 record.
While the team only made the lone playoff once during his time there, he was responsible for drafting Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
Prior to taking the General Manager job with Oakland back in 2012, he spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Football Operations. McKenzie adds two more rings to a championship-pedigree theme on both the coaching staff and front office.
General Manager Chris Grier previously added veterans Jim Caldwell and Marvin Allen to the staff and front office respectively.
It is no secret that the Dolphins will be looking to build their foundation through the draft and they certainly have the personnel to make every future pick count. Miami currently has eight draft picks for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, including thirteenth overall.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
The Miami Dolphins are back to work, signing free agents Tank Carradine (DE) and Jomal Wiltz (DB).
Tank Carradine is a five-year NFL veteran. Drafted by San Francisco, Carradine spent four years with the Niners before before crossing the bay and playing last year with the Oakland Raiders. At six-foot-four and 270 pounds, Tank possess the size to play multiple techniques in Coach Patrick Graham’s defense. While still being relatively young will provide depth to a position that will need a solid rotation.
Jamal Wiltz, the former Iowa State defensive back, entered the league in 2017 as an UDFA with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent most of his career on the NE practice squad under the four Dolphins staffers that defected from New England. Coach Brian Flores played up to nine defensive backs on the field last year as New England’s play caller and Wiltz will compete for a job in the secondary.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend John Denney
If there is one bright spot in an otherwise forgetful 21st-century for the Miami Dolphins, it’s John Denney.
According to his agent, Ian Greengross, John Denney has signed an extension and is set to return as Miami’s longsnapper in 2019.
It's official the 🐐 (aka John Denney) is back for another year with the @MiamiDolphins. #LongSnappersArePeopleToo
— Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) February 8, 2019
Details of the contract are unknown, but it is expected to be similar to the 2018 contract he signed: 1-year, $1.1m (fully guaranteed)
Denney originally went undrafted in the 2005 NFL draft and signed with the Dolphins shortly after. He hasn’t missed a game since. Since 2005, Denney has started all 226 games he’s been eligible to play in (including playoffs).
The anchor to one of Miami’s most consistent units this century, Denney has been nearly flawless during this time. He has accumulated 12 tackles and 1 forced fumble, while only botching 2 snaps during his career.
While many were wondering if the 40-year old longsnapper would be back for a 15th season after experiencing a couple rough blocking assignments this past season, I think it’s safe to say we’re all happy this was an immediate order of business for new general manager Chris Grier.
Denney currently holds the title of “Ironman” for playing the most consecutive games in the NFL among active players.
Miami Dolphins
Mike Tannenbaum Reassigned; Chris Grier Promoted
We’ve been speculating it for weeks (months? years?) now, but the Miami Dolphins have finally made a decision: Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned within the organization and is no longer the Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
With the position now open, Chris Grier has been promoted from General Manager to Director of Football Operations.
Congratulations, Chris Grier. The Miami Dolphins today announced Grier will oversee football operations reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 31, 2018
A tumultuous tenure that started before his official hiring in February of 2015, Tannenbaum tried to build the exciting franchise Stephen Ross always wanted when he rolled out the orange carpet. Instead, we’re stuck in neutral.
We all saw what was coming prior to the 2015 hiring. Ross was consulting with all of his various football peers on the state of his team. Miraculously, all of these ‘has-beens’ that he consults seem to not hold any roles in the NFL, yet, Ross wonders why the team is still mediocre. It’s not the lone fault of the head coach or the general manager (or in this case, the executive VP), but it all trickles up to one person who can be blamed for this fiasco, and that’s Stephen Ross.
He can maneuver his pawns however he likes, but the business mogul is no mastermind in the football industry. Outmatched beyond anything money can buy, Ross needs to understand that HE is the one doing things wrong, not his underlings below him.
In a vacuum, Adam Gase, Chris Grier and Mike Tannenbaum could have worked as a trio, but Grier has been here since 2000, Tannenbaum effectively here since 2014, and Adam Gase was the last to arrive in January, 2016. While they’ll all say they cohesively work together, it’s tough to form a unified plan when each entity is interviewing years apart from each other (meaning, I’m sure Tannenbaum went into Ross’ office with a “plan” to sell the owner on why he should be the Executive VP/GM. Same for Adam Gase as well as Chris Grier when he wanted a promotion. None of these plans could have possibly matched years apart).
Tannenbaum’s history with the New York Jets told us he was going to be wild and bold.
Known to make a splashy move and create headlines, Tannenbaum’s first order of business was to sign Ndamukong Suh to the largest defensive contract in the history of the NFL at the time of his signing (6-years, $114m, $60m guaranteed).
His orchestration of back-to-Back AFC Championship teams seems to have been forgotten due to the comedy Mark Sanchez provided the league. Tannenbaum surprised everyone when he traded up to obtain the 5th overall pick in the 2009 draft which he used to select Sanchez. That was the only component holding him back from a potential Super Bowl (thank god).
Coincidentally enough, a quarterback would also be Tannenbaum’s undoing in Miami, except this time, he didn’t get a chance to make a drastic change. His patience (or his trust in his head coach’s patience) failed him; though it may be a good thing, because if retained, you get the feeling Tannenbaum would montage anything to get his quarterback and save his job.
Below is a short list of good and bad moves Tannenbaum made during his Dolphins tenure:
Tannenbaum’s good moves:
- Trading for Andre Branch
- Trading 5 draft spots to get Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell (2016 playoffs don’t happen without them)
- Taking the (PR) hit on Laremy Tunsil (pun intended)
- Signing Isa Abdul-Quddus (you forgot about him, didn’t you)
- Trading for William Hayes
- Trading for Daniel Kilgore
- Trading Dannell Ellerbe and a 3rd-round pick for Kenny Stills
Tannenbaum’s bad moves:
- Signing Ndamukong Suh to a large contract that required the team to annually maneuver money around to fit Suh on the team. They cut their losses short prior to this season, but it wasn’t without a hefty hit to their salary cap space in 2018 and 2019. Suh is set to cost more salary cap space than 95% (and possibly 100%) of the team.
- Trading for Robert Quinn and absorbing that salary cap hit
- Extending Branch and Alonso for such a high amount
- Ryan Tannehill’s recent extension (which put us in this current “26.6 salary cap vs 19m dead cap” hell we’re in right now with the QB)
- T.J. McDonald‘s early, expensive & unnecessary extension
- Anything to do with Koa Misi
- Letting Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller leave (because you failed to sign them early and they blossomed out of your market)
Chris Grier’s promotion is interesting. With the Dolphins since 2000, Grier has had a substantial say in who the Dolphins have drafted this century. And without getting into all of the details, it’s easy to see that the Dolphins haven’t had successful drafts since he’s arrived.
How much of those decisions are his versus the general manager or head coach will never be known, but the long-respected scout continues to survive coaching change after coaching change in Miami – there must be a reason he’s so valuable.
Grier will be responsible for selecting Miami’s next General Manager.
In case you missed it, Adam Gase was also fired as the head coach of the Dolphins. Check out the latest on that departure here.
LATEST
- Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role February 16, 2019
- Tank Carradine Breakdown February 16, 2019
- Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder February 15, 2019
- 5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018 February 15, 2019
- State of the Roster – Defensive Tackle February 15, 2019
PODCASTS
Joe Schad On the Locked On Dolphins Podcast – January 3
Listen to the episode HERE! Travis sits down with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post for this in-depth conversation...
Podcast: Post Game Locker Room Audio
In this special edition of the Locked On Dolphins podcast, Travis goes inside the Dolphins locker room after the win...
ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast
LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE! Travis sat down with ESPN Dolphins beat writer, Cameron Wolfe. Topics include Cam’s impression of...
Antwan Staley of USA Today Joins the Locked On Dolphins Podcast
Travis caught up with Antwan for a podcast getting you caught up on everything from the first five days of...
Podcast – Andrew Mitchell Report From Training Camp
Our staff writer, Andrew Mitchell (@MitchPRo), joined us to talk about his observations from training camp on Sunday July 29....