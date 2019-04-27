Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskins

With the 234th-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins beefed up the backfield with one of college football’s most productive running backs.

Myles Gaskins rushed for 1,200 yards or more each of his four years at Washington. He’s a smooth glider, displays tremendous balance through the hole and as he absorbs contact, and always picks the right hole with his top-shelf vision.

Gaskin functions in both gap and zone schemes and will occasionally provide the quarterback an option in the passing game, though it’s not his strong suit.

Gaskin is a team captain and averaged 5.6 yards-per-carry on 945 career carries at Washington; he found the end zone 62 times.

Round 5, pick 162: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (5’9, 205 lbs) One of the more underrated running backs in the draft. Labeled as a pass-catching back, but has the strength and power to be a three down back. Very patient with good vision. Lots of starting experience. pic.twitter.com/97NIgqfDCM — Chris Varughese (@NorthBear02) April 21, 2019

Have a night, Myles Gaskin. As in a career-high 202 rushing yards in Washington's rout of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/j0pFJhP7OR — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017

when Jared Hilbers went down, Myles Gaskin refused to leave the field without him, even though he could have easily been celebrating the TD he just scored I’m gonna miss #MMFG so much pic.twitter.com/hrbWcXFMhb — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) November 25, 2018

