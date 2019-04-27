Connect with us

News

Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskins

Travis Wingfield

Published

2 hours ago

on

With the 234th-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins beefed up the backfield with one of college football’s most productive running backs.

Myles Gaskins rushed for 1,200 yards or more each of his four years at Washington. He’s a smooth glider, displays tremendous balance through the hole and as he absorbs contact, and always picks the right hole with his top-shelf vision.

Gaskin functions in both gap and zone schemes and will occasionally provide the quarterback an option in the passing game, though it’s not his strong suit.

Gaskin is a team captain and averaged 5.6 yards-per-carry on 945 career carries at Washington; he found the end zone 62 times.

@WingfieldNFL

News

Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)

Travis Wingfield

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

Last updated: April 27, 7:10 PM EST

The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.

Signed:

LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
CB Kyron Brown, Akron
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson Wake Forest

News

Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox

Travis Wingfield

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.

Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.

Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.

@WingfieldNFL

News

Dolphins Acquire 2020 2nd Round Draft Pick

Travis Wingfield

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Miami’s March Toward 2020 Quarterback Class Continues

Staring a board stocked full of impact players at positions of need, the Dolphins continued to kick the can down the road to next year.

Chris Grier executed his first trade of the 2018 draft not by acquiring Josh Rosen, but by moving down the board in the second-round courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. The trade details are:

Dolphins Get:

Pick 62 (2nd Round)
Pick 202 (6th Round)
2020 2nd Round Pick

Saints Get:

Pick 48 (Erik McCoy)
Pick 116 (4th Round)

The trade with the Cardinals is not dead, but the Dolphins just acquired its 13th total pick in the 2020 draft class. With their own pick in each round, and two picks in rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7, the Dolphins will have plenty of ammunition to attack the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and whoever else emerges at this time next year.

@WingfieldNFL

