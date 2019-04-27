News
Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskins
With the 234th-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins beefed up the backfield with one of college football’s most productive running backs.
Myles Gaskins rushed for 1,200 yards or more each of his four years at Washington. He’s a smooth glider, displays tremendous balance through the hole and as he absorbs contact, and always picks the right hole with his top-shelf vision.
Gaskin functions in both gap and zone schemes and will occasionally provide the quarterback an option in the passing game, though it’s not his strong suit.
Gaskin is a team captain and averaged 5.6 yards-per-carry on 945 career carries at Washington; he found the end zone 62 times.
Round 5, pick 162: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (5’9, 205 lbs)
One of the more underrated running backs in the draft. Labeled as a pass-catching back, but has the strength and power to be a three down back. Very patient with good vision. Lots of starting experience. pic.twitter.com/97NIgqfDCM
— Chris Varughese (@NorthBear02) April 21, 2019
Have a night, Myles Gaskin.
As in a career-high 202 rushing yards in Washington's rout of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/j0pFJhP7OR
— ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017
when Jared Hilbers went down, Myles Gaskin refused to leave the field without him, even though he could have easily been celebrating the TD he just scored
I’m gonna miss #MMFG so much pic.twitter.com/hrbWcXFMhb
— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) November 25, 2018
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 27, 7:10 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
CB Kyron Brown, Akron
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson Wake Forest
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox
It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.
Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.
Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018
And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC
— Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018
Dolphins Acquire 2020 2nd Round Draft Pick
Miami’s March Toward 2020 Quarterback Class Continues
Staring a board stocked full of impact players at positions of need, the Dolphins continued to kick the can down the road to next year.
Chris Grier executed his first trade of the 2018 draft not by acquiring Josh Rosen, but by moving down the board in the second-round courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. The trade details are:
Dolphins Get:
Pick 62 (2nd Round)
Pick 202 (6th Round)
2020 2nd Round Pick
Saints Get:
Pick 48 (Erik McCoy)
Pick 116 (4th Round)
The trade with the Cardinals is not dead, but the Dolphins just acquired its 13th total pick in the 2020 draft class. With their own pick in each round, and two picks in rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7, the Dolphins will have plenty of ammunition to attack the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and whoever else emerges at this time next year.
