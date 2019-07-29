Connect with us

Dolphins Fire Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, Promote Familiar Face

Travis Wingfield

Published

20 mins ago

on

The message has been sent, get the job done, or get out of town

Holders of an under-ticket of five practices before the first coaching fire can collect their winnings at the window. Just six months after his appointment, the Dolphins have relieved Pat Flaherty from his post as the Offensive Line Coach.

Flaherty joined the Miami staff after two years in Jacksonville, a year in San Francisco, and 12 years with the New York Giants — all O-Line positions.

After two days of padded practice, Brian Flores decided to pull the plug on the man he entrusted this valuable position to back in February. It’s always better to cut losses on a mistake before incompetence festers, but it still serves as a hiccup on an otherwise positive half-year on the job.

Both of those practices ended in goal line sessions where the defensive line penetrated Miami’s front on nearly every snap. Additionally, there were a lot of individual pass rush wins against all men not named Laremy Tunsil in the positional drills.

The move comes with more than just a silver lining; Miami might have upgraded at the position.

Dave DeGuglielmo’s dismissal in Indianapolis seems ominous on the surface, but it’s important to note that he was initially hired as part of Josh McDaniels’ staff, and stayed on when the team wound up hiring Frank Reich.

Additionally, DeGuglielmo’s Colts unit ranked first in sacks allowed in the NFL last season. It also adds another New England tie to Flores’ staff. DeGuglielmo spent two years on the Patriots staff (2014-2015) working with legendary Coach, Dante Scarnecchia.

Chad O’Shea likely envisions a Patriots-like offense, so it’s easy to connect the dots as to why the man they refer to as “Gugs” is fit for the job.

@WingfieldNFL

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28

Shawn Digity

Published

1 day ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

USA Today Sports Miami Dolphins training camp Ryan Fitzpatrick
Ryan Fitzpatrick at training camp. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28

Day 4 of training camp has wrapped up and the players were seemingly starting to feel it a little bit. The practice was the sloppiest one yet, and many players and entire units were sent running to the T.N.T wall after botched plays or fumbled snaps. Luckily, players get a break on Monday, July 29 before heading back to the field on Tuesday, July 30.

This was the fourth overall practice and the second in which players were in full pads. Coaches who took the podium to address the media on Sunday included offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinksi.

Chad O’Shea wasn’t overly concerned with the poor QB play in Sunday’s practice, though. O’Shea rode the fence in his response to the Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen’s performance in Sunday’s practice. “Been things they have both done well and there some areas of improvement”, O’Shea mentioned in response to some choppy play from both big-name quarterbacks.

O’Shea also addressed the Christian Wilkins offensive experimentation. Wilkins is hardly a stranger to playing on offense, as he did so during his collegiate career at Clemson. “It’s great to have Christian [Wilkins]. We’ve worked with him on the offense today, but all players will have the opportunity to create their role based on what they can do”, O’Shea said about Wilkins taking offensive snaps during practice. The play was a failure, but the potential for Wilkins playing some snaps in the offensive backfield is certainly there.

Assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski also addressed why Ryan Fitzpatrick has been getting first-team reps.

Overall, the fourth practice was underwhelming but, there were some bright spots among the defensive players, such as Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux. Laremy Tunsil has also been looking like a true stud, and that trend continued in Sunday’s practice.

Stay tuned for more updates as the bullets start to fly again on July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

 

Miami Dolphins

Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors

Shawn Digity

Published

2 days ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

USA Today Sports Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard
Miami's star corner at the Pro Bowl. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

Xavien Howard makes his first appearance on the annual NFL’s Top 100 list

The Top 100 players from each preceding season come out annually during the dog days of summer, and every day since its start on July 22, 10 players are unveiled as the countdown works its way to the top player of the year.

This year Xavien Howard makes his very first appearance and comes in at 55. Howard is likely the only Dolphins player that will land in the Top 100, unless the players recognize Laremy Tunsil more so than they do Howard.

I would be surprised to see Tunsil come in higher than Howard, so I am mentally preparing myself for Xavien Howard being the Fins’ only representative in the top 100 this year. I suppose stranger things have happened, though.

While Howard could be the lone Miami entrant this year, the team is boasting some talent that could bolster the Dolphins presence in Top 100s to come, namely Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Suprise names that I think could work their way into the countdown would include Jerome Baker and Kalen Ballage.

I also expect Xavien Howard to be on the countdown next year and for many years to come.

 

 

 

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Waive LB Jayrone Elliott, Place Safety TJ McDonald On PUP

Chris Kowalewski

Published

5 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

On the eve of the Miami Dolphins first practice of 2019 training camp, the team announced that they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise after the Dolphins signed him from the former roster of the San Antonio Commanders (AAF) where he had proved to be one of better pass rushers in the short-lived league with 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles through 8 games. Elliott also has NFL experience, having originally been signed as a UDFA by the Green Bay Packers in 2014.

For the Dolphins – a team whose roster raises many questions about how QB pressure will be generated this season – it was considered that Elliott had a decent chance at making the final roster.

Also announced Wednesday, the Dolphins have placed safety TJ McDonald on the active/PUP list. Whilst nothing is set in stone regarding the depth chart for Miami’s defensive backfield, the talent pool is relatively shallow and the Dolphins could benefit from McDonald’s experience among the youngsters of the group which include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montrea Hartage and Maurice Smith.

With plenty of time left to recover before the Dolphins take to the field for the regular season, McDonald’s injury status will be simply be something to monitor as we head in training camp.

LATEST

