Dolphins Fire Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, Promote Familiar Face

The message has been sent, get the job done, or get out of town

Holders of an under-ticket of five practices before the first coaching fire can collect their winnings at the window. Just six months after his appointment, the Dolphins have relieved Pat Flaherty from his post as the Offensive Line Coach.

Flaherty joined the Miami staff after two years in Jacksonville, a year in San Francisco, and 12 years with the New York Giants — all O-Line positions.

After two days of padded practice, Brian Flores decided to pull the plug on the man he entrusted this valuable position to back in February. It’s always better to cut losses on a mistake before incompetence festers, but it still serves as a hiccup on an otherwise positive half-year on the job.

Both of those practices ended in goal line sessions where the defensive line penetrated Miami’s front on nearly every snap. Additionally, there were a lot of individual pass rush wins against all men not named Laremy Tunsil in the positional drills.

The move comes with more than just a silver lining; Miami might have upgraded at the position.

Dave DeGuglielmo took over for Chris Forster in week 6 2017. The Dolphins pass blocking efficiency (@PFF) ranks were as follows: Weeks 1-5: 21st

Weeks 6-17: 2nd He then went to Indianapolis and directed 2018's 10th ranked pass blocking OL. He's back with the Dolphins for 2019. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 15, 2019

Dave DeGuglielmo’s dismissal in Indianapolis seems ominous on the surface, but it’s important to note that he was initially hired as part of Josh McDaniels’ staff, and stayed on when the team wound up hiring Frank Reich.

Additionally, DeGuglielmo’s Colts unit ranked first in sacks allowed in the NFL last season. It also adds another New England tie to Flores’ staff. DeGuglielmo spent two years on the Patriots staff (2014-2015) working with legendary Coach, Dante Scarnecchia.

Chad O’Shea likely envisions a Patriots-like offense, so it’s easy to connect the dots as to why the man they refer to as “Gugs” is fit for the job.

@WingfieldNFL