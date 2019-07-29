News
Dolphins Fire Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, Promote Familiar Face
The message has been sent, get the job done, or get out of town
Holders of an under-ticket of five practices before the first coaching fire can collect their winnings at the window. Just six months after his appointment, the Dolphins have relieved Pat Flaherty from his post as the Offensive Line Coach.
Flaherty joined the Miami staff after two years in Jacksonville, a year in San Francisco, and 12 years with the New York Giants — all O-Line positions.
After two days of padded practice, Brian Flores decided to pull the plug on the man he entrusted this valuable position to back in February. It’s always better to cut losses on a mistake before incompetence festers, but it still serves as a hiccup on an otherwise positive half-year on the job.
Both of those practices ended in goal line sessions where the defensive line penetrated Miami’s front on nearly every snap. Additionally, there were a lot of individual pass rush wins against all men not named Laremy Tunsil in the positional drills.
The move comes with more than just a silver lining; Miami might have upgraded at the position.
Dave DeGuglielmo took over for Chris Forster in week 6 2017. The Dolphins pass blocking efficiency (@PFF) ranks were as follows:
Weeks 1-5: 21st
Weeks 6-17: 2nd
He then went to Indianapolis and directed 2018's 10th ranked pass blocking OL. He's back with the Dolphins for 2019.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 15, 2019
Dave DeGuglielmo’s dismissal in Indianapolis seems ominous on the surface, but it’s important to note that he was initially hired as part of Josh McDaniels’ staff, and stayed on when the team wound up hiring Frank Reich.
Additionally, DeGuglielmo’s Colts unit ranked first in sacks allowed in the NFL last season. It also adds another New England tie to Flores’ staff. DeGuglielmo spent two years on the Patriots staff (2014-2015) working with legendary Coach, Dante Scarnecchia.
Chad O’Shea likely envisions a Patriots-like offense, so it’s easy to connect the dots as to why the man they refer to as “Gugs” is fit for the job.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28
Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28
Day 4 of training camp has wrapped up and the players were seemingly starting to feel it a little bit. The practice was the sloppiest one yet, and many players and entire units were sent running to the T.N.T wall after botched plays or fumbled snaps. Luckily, players get a break on Monday, July 29 before heading back to the field on Tuesday, July 30.
This was the fourth overall practice and the second in which players were in full pads. Coaches who took the podium to address the media on Sunday included offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinksi.
Chad O’Shea wasn’t overly concerned with the poor QB play in Sunday’s practice, though. O’Shea rode the fence in his response to the Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen’s performance in Sunday’s practice. “Been things they have both done well and there some areas of improvement”, O’Shea mentioned in response to some choppy play from both big-name quarterbacks.
O’Shea also addressed the Christian Wilkins offensive experimentation. Wilkins is hardly a stranger to playing on offense, as he did so during his collegiate career at Clemson. “It’s great to have Christian [Wilkins]. We’ve worked with him on the offense today, but all players will have the opportunity to create their role based on what they can do”, O’Shea said about Wilkins taking offensive snaps during practice. The play was a failure, but the potential for Wilkins playing some snaps in the offensive backfield is certainly there.
Assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski also addressed why Ryan Fitzpatrick has been getting first-team reps.
#Dolphins assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski says Ryan Fitzpatrick has been getting reps with the first team because he has a better understanding operationally what the team wants to do offensively.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) July 28, 2019
Overall, the fourth practice was underwhelming but, there were some bright spots among the defensive players, such as Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux. Laremy Tunsil has also been looking like a true stud, and that trend continued in Sunday’s practice.
Not a great day for either Dolphins QB today at practice. Ups and downs of training camp. Still a while to go in the competition. Defense is having a solid day with Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux among those flashing a lot.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 28, 2019
McMillan BLOWS up a goal line dive. Entire defense comes to give him dap, and erupts with Oooooo’s
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2019
Godchaux causes a pile-up in goal line work. Heard that story about 564 times.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2019
Top performers for day 4 of Dolphins training camp: 1. FS Bobby McCain (two key goalline stops, unchallenged at FS) 2. LB Raekwon McMillan (big goal line stop, solid day) 3. LT Laremy Tunsil (he’s made it look too easy in week one)
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 28, 2019
Stay tuned for more updates as the bullets start to fly again on July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors
Xavien Howard makes his first appearance on the annual NFL’s Top 100 list
The Top 100 players from each preceding season come out annually during the dog days of summer, and every day since its start on July 22, 10 players are unveiled as the countdown works its way to the top player of the year.
This year Xavien Howard makes his very first appearance and comes in at 55. Howard is likely the only Dolphins player that will land in the Top 100, unless the players recognize Laremy Tunsil more so than they do Howard.
I would be surprised to see Tunsil come in higher than Howard, so I am mentally preparing myself for Xavien Howard being the Fins’ only representative in the top 100 this year. I suppose stranger things have happened, though.
The playmaker in Miami making his debut on the countdown! 🙌@Iamxavienhoward is 55 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/hIxVTJ1MZU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2019
While Howard could be the lone Miami entrant this year, the team is boasting some talent that could bolster the Dolphins presence in Top 100s to come, namely Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Suprise names that I think could work their way into the countdown would include Jerome Baker and Kalen Ballage.
I also expect Xavien Howard to be on the countdown next year and for many years to come.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Waive LB Jayrone Elliott, Place Safety TJ McDonald On PUP
On the eve of the Miami Dolphins first practice of 2019 training camp, the team announced that they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
The move comes as somewhat of a surprise after the Dolphins signed him from the former roster of the San Antonio Commanders (AAF) where he had proved to be one of better pass rushers in the short-lived league with 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles through 8 games. Elliott also has NFL experience, having originally been signed as a UDFA by the Green Bay Packers in 2014.
For the Dolphins – a team whose roster raises many questions about how QB pressure will be generated this season – it was considered that Elliott had a decent chance at making the final roster.
Also announced Wednesday, the Dolphins have placed safety TJ McDonald on the active/PUP list. Whilst nothing is set in stone regarding the depth chart for Miami’s defensive backfield, the talent pool is relatively shallow and the Dolphins could benefit from McDonald’s experience among the youngsters of the group which include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montrea Hartage and Maurice Smith.
With plenty of time left to recover before the Dolphins take to the field for the regular season, McDonald’s injury status will be simply be something to monitor as we head in training camp.
LATEST
- Dolphins Fire Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, Promote Familiar Face July 29, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 4 (July 28) July 28, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28 July 28, 2019
- Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors July 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27) July 27, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27)
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
-
Miami Dolphins22 hours ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 4 (July 28)
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Staff Predictions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2019?