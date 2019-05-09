News
Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins understand they have something rare, and they’ve wisely decided to keep him in South Florida for a long time.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have rewarded cornerback Xavien Howard with a 5-year, $76.5m ($46m guaranteed) extension.
Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46M guaranteed, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest extension for a CB. Since becoming a 2nd-round pick, Howard has gone to one Pro Bowl.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard will receive $51 million in first 3 years of his new deal, source says. Big numbers for Howard.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 9, 2019
Even on a team that’s “rebuilding”, having an elite, shutdown cornerback is such a desired commodity that the Dolphins wanted to maintain their former 2nd-round pick rather than trade him for future assets.
Miami drafted Howard #38 overall after giving up a fourth-round pick to move up four spots to draft the Baylor product. What initially seemed like another Dolphins 2nd-round bust quickly turned into a promising prospect. Activated for just 7 games his rookie season due to a knee injury, Howard has since started 28 out of 32 possible games and has accumulated 11 interceptions, 25 passes defended and 83 tackles over that time.
Xavien Howard is really really good pic.twitter.com/opAa3bPjdH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 4, 2018
Howard tied for the league lead in interceptions last season (with 7), and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Miami is flushed with cap space going forward, and fitting Howard into the budget was a pretty easy task. It’ll be interesting to see how the annual salaries are laid out and if Miami decides to stack the guaranteed money towards the beginning of the contract, making it easier to maneuver Howard later in his career.
This is the second straight offseason Chris Grier has rewarded a cornerback he’s drafted with a contract extension. Defensive captain Bobby McCain will be entering year 2 of a $27m extension he signed last year. With Reshad Jones set to cost $11.5 million next season, Miami needs to find some cheap gems to round out its costly secondary.
News
Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies
Miami Dolphins two 7th round selections, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, have put pen to paper.
Both players look to make an impact on Miami’s backfield. Chandler Cox, a Fullback from Auburn,
played multiple roles in college and will help guide the way as Miami focuses more on the run game this year. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Chandler Cox:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-auburn-h-back-chandler-cox/
Myles Gaskin, a running back from Washington, on the other hand will compete for the 3rd running back spot behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Gaskin was quite the workhorse for Washington and should provide good depth for Miami. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Gaskin here:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-washington-running-back-myles-gaskin/
As 7th round picks Cox and Gaskin will make around 2.5 million with their rookie deals. Miami has more work to do with plenty of players from the 2019 draft class currently unsigned and rookie mini-camp quickly approaching this Friday. Stay up to date with all things “Miami Dolphins” here with the Locked On Dolphins team.
News
Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp
Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp
It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.
The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.
Per source, former UM QB Malik Rosier has accepted invitation to Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 7, 2019
Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.
Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.
News
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 28, 6:51 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
CB Nik Needham, UTEP
OG Deion (Shaq) Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
LS Wes Farnsworth, Nevada
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
P Stone Wilson, FIU
DE Dewayne Hendrix, PITT
OC Kirk Barron, Purdue
Camp Tryouts:
CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
WR Darrell Langham, Miami
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
LATEST
- Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension May 9, 2019
- Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills May 9, 2019
- 7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2019
- Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies May 9, 2019
- Confidence in Miami Dolphins Defense May 8, 2019