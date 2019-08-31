Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills for a Draft Day Ransom

It’s NFL cutdown day and teams around the league are deep in trade talks, tough decisions and depth chart scrutiny.

The Miami Dolphins are no different and whilst the much-talked-about possible trade involving the Dolphins premier left tackle, Laremy Tunsil and disgruntled Texans’ pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney did not come to fruition in South Florida, a number of talking points will continue to emerge throughout the day.

Following the collapse of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) on 17 April 2019, the Miami Dolphins were the most active NFL team in sifting through the remnants of the dissolved AAF franchises in the search for additions to their own roster.

Their fruit of their labor was the signing of 8 former AAF players, each of whom arrived on a team with significant talent-gaps presenting opportunity for each of them through hard work, determination and perhaps a bit of luck.

Tyrone Holmes (LB/DE), Jayrone Elliott (LB/DE), Joey Mbu (DT), Reece Horn (WR), Michael Dunn (OL), Jaryd Jones–Smith (OL), Kenneth Farrow (RB) and Jamar Summers (CB) each presented Miami with minimal risk, but seemingly all have failed to impress to the requisite degree.

Dolphins had nothing to lose in trying to extract talent from shuttered Alliance of American Football. Ultimately, none of their eight AAF guys made the 53. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019

Cutdown day will always be a difficult day for some 1,184 players around the NFL who see their football future face a statistically insurmountable hurdle and (in many cases) an early end.

For each of Miami’s AAF additions, they find themselves in the unenviable group left with only the hope that their pre-season performances can help them stand out and land them on the pages of GM notebooks and practice squads across the football landscape.

Even then, the NFL is shown to be a difficult business to crack.

Jake Rudock, Miami’s 3rd string QB has reportedly been released despite an impressive performance in Thursday’s final preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Dolphins released QB Jake Rudock, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Rudock played all 4 quarters as the Dolphins mitigated any risk of injury for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, completing 22/29 passes for 229 yards and 1 TD.

Miami looks set to head into the regular season with 2 quarterbacks on their roster and although the possibility remains to rejoin the Dolphins pending waivers, for now Rudock joins the growing group of hurting hopefuls who desperately search for their next chance and another opportunity to make a team.