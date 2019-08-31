News
Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills for a Draft Day Ransom
Miami parts with two starters, 2020 4th round pick, for 1st round pick in 2020, and an additional 1st and 2nd round pick in 2021, two players for Tunsil and Stills
The blockbuster trade we anticipated for a week is now complete, although the terms are a surprise.
The Dolphins off-loaded sure fire perineal pro-bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil and Wide Receiver Kenny Stills.
Full Terms: The #Texans get LT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills and a fourth rounder. … The #Dolphins get 2 first-rounders, a second rounder, ST Johnson Bademosi and OL Julien Davenport, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019
Stills was owed $15 million over the next two seasons, while Tunsil was under club control for two more years after the fifth-year option factored in for the 2020 season.
Miami promised to step back and rebuild this team on New Year’s Eve of 2018, but this is a full teardown rebuild.
The Dolphins are the least talented team in the league and appear to be all in on securing the first pick next April. If the Dolphins do earn that top pick, they have the quarterback of their choice, and can then build around said QB with six additional picks in the top 100.
Miami Dolphins
Cutdown Day: Fins release QB Jake Rudock; AAF Players Fail To Impress
It’s NFL cutdown day and teams around the league are deep in trade talks, tough decisions and depth chart scrutiny.
The Miami Dolphins are no different and whilst the much-talked-about possible trade involving the Dolphins premier left tackle, Laremy Tunsil and disgruntled Texans’ pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney did not come to fruition in South Florida, a number of talking points will continue to emerge throughout the day.
Following the collapse of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) on 17 April 2019, the Miami Dolphins were the most active NFL team in sifting through the remnants of the dissolved AAF franchises in the search for additions to their own roster.
Their fruit of their labor was the signing of 8 former AAF players, each of whom arrived on a team with significant talent-gaps presenting opportunity for each of them through hard work, determination and perhaps a bit of luck.
Tyrone Holmes (LB/DE), Jayrone Elliott (LB/DE), Joey Mbu (DT), Reece Horn (WR), Michael Dunn (OL), Jaryd Jones–Smith (OL), Kenneth Farrow (RB) and Jamar Summers (CB) each presented Miami with minimal risk, but seemingly all have failed to impress to the requisite degree.
Dolphins had nothing to lose in trying to extract talent from shuttered Alliance of American Football. Ultimately, none of their eight AAF guys made the 53.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019
Cutdown day will always be a difficult day for some 1,184 players around the NFL who see their football future face a statistically insurmountable hurdle and (in many cases) an early end.
For each of Miami’s AAF additions, they find themselves in the unenviable group left with only the hope that their pre-season performances can help them stand out and land them on the pages of GM notebooks and practice squads across the football landscape.
Even then, the NFL is shown to be a difficult business to crack.
Jake Rudock, Miami’s 3rd string QB has reportedly been released despite an impressive performance in Thursday’s final preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Dolphins released QB Jake Rudock, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019
Rudock played all 4 quarters as the Dolphins mitigated any risk of injury for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, completing 22/29 passes for 229 yards and 1 TD.
Miami looks set to head into the regular season with 2 quarterbacks on their roster and although the possibility remains to rejoin the Dolphins pending waivers, for now Rudock joins the growing group of hurting hopefuls who desperately search for their next chance and another opportunity to make a team.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins bolster offensive line…again, trade for Evan Boehm
The Miami Dolphins are double-dipping on offensive linemen before the roster finalization deadline. This time they have dealt with the Indianapolis Colts for interior linemen Evan Boehm.
Evan Boehm played college ball at Missouri and was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft by the Colts, 128th overall. The news was broken by the official Dolphins Twitter account and can be viewed below.
Boehm spent three seasons with the Colts and played a total of 42 games, 13 of which were starts. He has some experience, and along with the newly acquired Danny Isidora, could be a boost for an extremely young line.
We have traded an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick to Indianapolis for center/guard Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.#FinsUp
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2019
The second trade on Friday by the Dolphins was for another interior OL and it shows some awareness of what the front office think of the unit as it stands; it could use a little help, hence the trades.
The trade for Evan Boehm was made by the Fins with an undisclosed conditional 2020 pick and had another undisclosed 2020 pick from the Colts tacked on along with Boehm to make the trade possible.
Details will eventually leak out on the full trade, but it could’ve been something as simple as a late-round pick swap. I wouldn’t expect the Miami Dolphins to have broken the bank, pick-wise, for Evan Boehm.
Updates will come as new information trickles out. This might not even be the last trade of the day considering the momentum the Miami Dolphins have and the roster deadline impending.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins bolster offensive line, trade for Danny Isidora
Amid all the cutdowns before Saturday’s deadline, the Miami Dolphins have made a trade that they’ll think will help them strengthen the interior of the offensive line.
The Dolphins traded away one of their 2020 seventh-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for interior offensive lineman Danny Isidora.
Isidora might be a recognizable name to many Dolphins fans since he went to college at the University of Miami. He played collegiately there until he was eventually selected in the fifth round by the Vikings a couple of years ago in 2017, as mentioned by Cameron Wolfe below.
Dolphins announce they have traded for Vikings G Danny Isidora. Giving up a 2020 7th round. Isidora is a 2017 5th round pick who played at the U.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 30, 2019
It was a low-cost move considering the Dolphins only gave up a seventh-rounder to get Danny Isidora. He likely would’ve received interest and might not have made it through the waiver wire, so this was a good way for the Dolphins to get their man without giving up too much.
The Dolphins also had two seventh-rounders: one regular, one from the Jordan Lucas trade, so they helped buffer the already low cost even further.
Isidora will be joining a unit that will have two rookie guards, so his services will be a boon to Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter as they grow into their roles.
As mentioned below by Greg Likens, Isidora was selected 180th overall in the 2017 Draft and gained some experience on the field, but didn’t see a lot of time in the starting lineup.
#Dolphins officially announce they’ve traded a 2020 7th-round draft pick to Minnesota for guard Danny Isidora.
Isidora was a fifth-round pick (180th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 21 games with three starts for the #Vikings.
— Greg Likens (@GregLikens) August 30, 2019
Isidora could be a contributor considering the dearth the Dolphins have at guard right now, especially if either of the two rookies starts to struggle.
Fernando
August 31, 2019 at 5:55 pm
Look, don’t get me wrong, it’s great to have the draft capital, but LTs like Tunsil are just the kind of Top 10 draft talent that we need, and he’s only 25. Unless there’s something we don’t know here. The fact that a Tunsil hasn’t played at all in the preseason tells me they might’ve been considering this move for a while. Travis, honest reaction here: what was your first thought when you saw this? Aside from worrying about the health of Fitz and Rosen, which I was already worried about.
No doubt about it now, we are tanking, there’s just no other word for it.
Dolphin Joe
August 31, 2019 at 6:08 pm
With a good season we may have won 3 games with or without Bong Boy ! Were we going to the super bowl next year ? We just got draft compensation for Bong Boy as if he were Peyton Manning in his prime . In this day and age where draft picks are worth that much more , especially first rounders well we did hit the lotto . Look for more trades to be done Kiko and Drake are next . Question is are we willing now to part with a 3rd to Washington for there left tackle ?