Jakeem Grant placed on Injured Reserve
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant headed to Injured Reserve
Jakeem Grant has been added to Injured Reserve per Joe Schad.
Miami Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant will be placed on season-ending IR, source confirms
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 27, 2019
This will end Grant’s 2019 season.
It’s been almost a year to the day when Jakeem Grant was placed on IR for the 2018 season.
While Grant’s production wasn’t on par with the first half of the 2018 season, he was still able to unleash some splash plays, like a kick return against the Buffalo Bills in the Week 11 matchup.
The minuscule yet blazing-fast wide receiver had already been fending off injuries for the 2019 season and missed two games this season if you include the Browns game.
Grant sustained a high ankle injury from the Browns game, according to Barry Jackson, and that’s why he left the game early on Sunday.
Jakeem Grant hasn’t been able to notch a lot of production in his four-year career but had shown growth over that span.
Grant did not have a receiving touchdown this year; his only score was the kick return against the Bills.
He tallied 19 receptions for 164 yards.
Grant had signed a contract extension earlier this year that added four years and was valued at up to $24 million.
Miami Dolphins
Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones to IR; Miami Dolphins Replace Both
The Miami Dolphins placed three players on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this morning, and have utilized a flurry of moves to replace each of them.
According to the Miami Dolphins, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones and Gary Jennings are all headed to IR. To replace them, the team signed Adrian Colbert, activated promising 5th-round draft pick Andrew Van Ginkel from IR, and promoted Gerald Willis from their practice squad.
We have signed safety Adrian Colbert, activated linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from IR, and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad.
We have placed Gary Jennings, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on injured reserve.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2019
The biggest news buried in all of this may be the impending future of Reshad Jones.
A lifelong Miami Dolphin drafted in the 5th-round (163rd-overall) of the 2010 NFL draft, Jones has been a force at safety throughout his 10-year tenure.
Often overlooked nationally because he played on so many mediocre Dolphins teams, Jones contributed plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber seasons to this franchise, even if 2015 and 2017 were the only seasons he was actually selected to go.
Muddled by a contract dispute (that saw him handsomely rewarded) and his mid-game “quitting” fiasco, Jones should be viewed as one of the best players to ever brand the aqua and orange jersey. If it wasn’t for Dick Anderson‘s insurmountable record of 34 interceptions or 16 fumble recoveries, Jones would easily be considered the best safety in Dolphins history.
With 113 starts, 21 interceptions, 55 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 10.5 sacks, 766 tackles, 41 tackles for a loss and 4 defensive touchdowns, there’s no doubt Jones will find his way into the Dolphins Ring of Honor. The question is, how long until he’s elected?
The 31-year old safety may not be worth his current contract (with cap hits of $15.6m, $14.5m and $12m between 2020-2022 respectably), but he’s still a good safety in this league and can easily help a playoff contender get over the hump.
Recency bias may trick us into believing that ousting Jones from a young Dolphins team is a good thing, but losing a legend like this is never easy to replace, and with the recent Minkah Fitzpatrick trade eliminating Miami’s talent at the position, there’s no reason to believe the Dolphins will have an impactful safety in the immediate future.
Reshad Jones returns to practice pic.twitter.com/ShqqfEZj3R
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 2, 2017
Bobby McCain, Miami’s iteration of a defensive Swiss army knife, is also headed to IR.
The defensive captain was having a productive season before a shoulder injury hindered his performance. It was evident McCain was hurt when he allowed John Brown to run right through him for a touchdown; a play in which McCain barely wrapped up his opponent as he waltzed in for the score.
Touchdown, @BuffaloBills! #GoBills@JoshAllenQB delivers a strike to John Brown for a 40-yard score! #BUFvsMIA
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/qjtbyUMzSO
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019
Also drafted in the 5th-round (2015, 145th-overall), McCain has been a jovial character amidst a brutal game. His charisma annually wins over his coaches and teammates, but coaching staffs constantly experimenting on his position has hurt McCain’s production.
Once vastly defended by Dolphins fans on social media, it seems McCain’s contract extension prior to the 2018 season was a poor decision; though it’s not necessarily because McCain is a bad player. I’m sure you’re seeing what Minkah Fitzpatrick has done for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his limited time there. Imagine if our coaches just left McCain in his natural slot cornerback position and simply asked him to thrive there?
Just like the number of licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world will never know.
Unlike with Jones, it’s very likely McCain returns in 2020. His cap hit is $6.24m while his dead cap hit is $5.24m; that $1m savings isn’t enough to entice Miami to cut McCain loose – especially when you’ll need someone to replace him.
Recently-acquired wide receiver Gary Jennings was also placed on IR.
Originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL draft, Jennings became expendable when the team signed free agent Josh Gordon.
One day after his release, Miami claimed him off of waivers with the hope that they can evolve Jennings into a legitimate NFL receiver.
Jennings has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Did Gary Jennings get hurt sliding in to celebrate? https://t.co/x2jKoR92WC
— LoganagoL (@LoganFins) November 18, 2019
The Dolphins made a variety of moves to fill the three vacant roster spots made available.
The most-notable transaction involves the team’s 2019 5th-round draft pick, Andrew Van Ginkel.
After a promising training camp, Van Ginkel was expected to join Jerome Baker (and Sam Eguavoen) as the team’s starting linebackers. Van Ginkel had the luxury of utilizing 2019 to work through any growing pains, and with a young duo of Baker and Van Ginkel, the team finally thought it solved its longterm linebacker problem.
Ironically, Raekwon McMillan took advantage of his second chance after a subpar sophomore season led coaches and fans to look elsewhere for a solution. McMillan’s torn ACL prevented him from learning the NFL game his rookie year, and the hope here is that Van Ginkel’s injury doesn’t hinder him similarly. Those in-game reps are very hard to replace.
It’ll be nice to see if Van Ginkel lives up to his training camp promise.
To fill the void at safety, Miami signed former University of Miami safety Adrian Colbert. Seems the Dolphins enjoy picking on the Seahawks’ depth, as Colbert was poached from Seattle’s practice squad and signed to the team’s 53-man roster.
Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 4th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Colbert has been active for 21 games throughout his career, starting 7 of them. In these 21 games, Colbert has 0 INTs, 6 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles.
So excited to get back on the field 😭 Damn near cried when that news dropped bih
— AC (@AdrianColbert27) November 19, 2019
Miami also promoted defensive end Gerald Willis from their practice squad.
Willis played for the University of Miami and the University of Florida throughout his college career. He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but was released prior to the season starting. Willis has been on the Dolphins practice squad since the end of September.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Mark Walton
UPDATE 11:55am: Mark Walton has been arrested in connection with a horrific (alleged) domestic violence incident.
SLATER SCOOP: Mark Walton was arrested early Tuesday morning in South Florida.
The RB is accused of punching a woman “several times in the face and head,” an exclusively-obtained document says.
Police say the woman is 5 weeks pregnant and Walton is the father.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 19, 2019
According to the Miami Dolphins, running back Mark Walton was involved in another “police incident” earlier this morning (11/19/2019) and has been released by the team.
We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019
A former University of Miami sophomore standout, Walton has had multiple brush-ins with the law prior to finding his way on to the Dolphins.
Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th-round (112th-overall) in the 2018 NFL draft, Walton was arrested multiple times during his minimal stint with the team.
- First: Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession
- Second: Misdemeanor Battery (on a neighbor)
- Third: Reckless Driving (took the cops on a high-speed car chase), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (carrying a rifle) and Marijuana Possession
Overall, this seems to be a consistent pattern in the young man’s life. The Miami Dolphins are wise to distance themselves from Walton, though he certainly needs some assistance changing his lifestyle and the hope is that he can turn himself around and learn from these incidents.
With the Dolphins, Walton accumulated 201 yards on 53 rushing attempts (3.8 yards-per-carry) and no touchdowns. Initially, it looked like the Dolphins found their #2 running back when Walton emerged. His productive play early in the season made Kenyan Drake that much more expendable, even though the team was likely going to part ways with the former Alabama running back when his contract was up at the end of the season.
For now, the Dolphins have Patrick Laird and Kalen Ballage as their top two running backs. Given how Ballage has played so far this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Laird receive plenty of additional snaps going forward.
It’s also possible we see a bit more from Miami’s 2019 7th-round draft picks, Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox.
Remember the name 👀
Miami RB Mark Walton is ready to wreck defenses and the record books (➡️ @ATT) pic.twitter.com/jqRVU0s0qU
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2017
Miami Dolphins
Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?
MIAMI (Locked on Dolphins) – Should the Miami Dolphins put in a claim on CB Vernon Hargreaves?
Adam Schefter broke the news earlier on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have parted ways with cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.
Buccaneers released former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019
Since Hargreaves was drafted in the 2016 Draft, he has less than four vested seasons, which means he’ll be added to the waiver wire.
Now, this is the part where Dolphins fans and analysts can start to speculate on the former first-rounder out of Florida.
Does it make sense for the Dolphins to put in a claim on Hargreaves?
The short answer is yes. Here’s why.
The Dolphins, as they are refranchising, should sniff around the league for talent in creative ways. They gave that method a chance when claiming Robert Nkemdiche, and it didn’t work out in that instance, but hidden gems can be found.
With the circumstance surrounding the team’s 2-7 record, they have the luxury–maybe even the obligation– to look for down-on-their-luck yet talented players who have been waived or cut.
There’s no denying Hargreaves’ talent. He’s still very young but has 3.5 years of NFL experience under his belt. But sometimes teams and players aren’t a great fit together, and that seems to be the case for Hargreaves and the Bucs. A change of pace seemed to be necessary for both Hargreaves and the Bucs, which was hinted at by the Bucs’ front office.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ General Manager Jason Licht addressed Hargreaves’ release to the press.
“After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Coach Arians and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change,” said Licht. “Decisions such as this are always difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our team to part ways with Vernon at this time and allow him to explore other opportunities. We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward.”
It’s worth mentioning that the Dolphins might not be a shoo-in for Hargreaves, though. There are other teams in front of them in the waiver wire order, which is constructed in the same fashion as the draft order.
Teams like the Bengals, Redskins, and Giants–all who have a better projected draft pick than the Dolphins– will have their chance to place in a bid for the cornerback’s services.
If the Miami Dolphins land Hargreaves, then some comfort can be found in the coaching staff’s ability to awaken more of his innate talent. The Dolphins have already impressed with their cornerback development. What the coaches have done to help teach and improve Nik Needham, Eric Rowe, and Jomal Wiltz speaks volumes.
Vernon Hargreaves could find a new home in Miami to get a change of scenery, and the Dolphins staff would be one of the better places for him to go to re-energize his career.
It would be a boon for both parties. And there’s nothing to lose by putting in a claim.
It’s a no-brainer.
