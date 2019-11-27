Jakeem Grant placed on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed three players on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this morning, and have utilized a flurry of moves to replace each of them.

According to the Miami Dolphins, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones and Gary Jennings are all headed to IR. To replace them, the team signed Adrian Colbert, activated promising 5th-round draft pick Andrew Van Ginkel from IR, and promoted Gerald Willis from their practice squad.

The biggest news buried in all of this may be the impending future of Reshad Jones.

A lifelong Miami Dolphin drafted in the 5th-round (163rd-overall) of the 2010 NFL draft, Jones has been a force at safety throughout his 10-year tenure.

Often overlooked nationally because he played on so many mediocre Dolphins teams, Jones contributed plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber seasons to this franchise, even if 2015 and 2017 were the only seasons he was actually selected to go.

Muddled by a contract dispute (that saw him handsomely rewarded) and his mid-game “quitting” fiasco, Jones should be viewed as one of the best players to ever brand the aqua and orange jersey. If it wasn’t for Dick Anderson‘s insurmountable record of 34 interceptions or 16 fumble recoveries, Jones would easily be considered the best safety in Dolphins history.

With 113 starts, 21 interceptions, 55 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 10.5 sacks, 766 tackles, 41 tackles for a loss and 4 defensive touchdowns, there’s no doubt Jones will find his way into the Dolphins Ring of Honor. The question is, how long until he’s elected?

The 31-year old safety may not be worth his current contract (with cap hits of $15.6m, $14.5m and $12m between 2020-2022 respectably), but he’s still a good safety in this league and can easily help a playoff contender get over the hump.

Recency bias may trick us into believing that ousting Jones from a young Dolphins team is a good thing, but losing a legend like this is never easy to replace, and with the recent Minkah Fitzpatrick trade eliminating Miami’s talent at the position, there’s no reason to believe the Dolphins will have an impactful safety in the immediate future.

Bobby McCain, Miami’s iteration of a defensive Swiss army knife, is also headed to IR.

The defensive captain was having a productive season before a shoulder injury hindered his performance. It was evident McCain was hurt when he allowed John Brown to run right through him for a touchdown; a play in which McCain barely wrapped up his opponent as he waltzed in for the score.

Also drafted in the 5th-round (2015, 145th-overall), McCain has been a jovial character amidst a brutal game. His charisma annually wins over his coaches and teammates, but coaching staffs constantly experimenting on his position has hurt McCain’s production.

Once vastly defended by Dolphins fans on social media, it seems McCain’s contract extension prior to the 2018 season was a poor decision; though it’s not necessarily because McCain is a bad player. I’m sure you’re seeing what Minkah Fitzpatrick has done for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his limited time there. Imagine if our coaches just left McCain in his natural slot cornerback position and simply asked him to thrive there?

Just like the number of licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world will never know.

Unlike with Jones, it’s very likely McCain returns in 2020. His cap hit is $6.24m while his dead cap hit is $5.24m; that $1m savings isn’t enough to entice Miami to cut McCain loose – especially when you’ll need someone to replace him.

Recently-acquired wide receiver Gary Jennings was also placed on IR.

Originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL draft, Jennings became expendable when the team signed free agent Josh Gordon.

One day after his release, Miami claimed him off of waivers with the hope that they can evolve Jennings into a legitimate NFL receiver.

Jennings has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Dolphins made a variety of moves to fill the three vacant roster spots made available.

The most-notable transaction involves the team’s 2019 5th-round draft pick, Andrew Van Ginkel.

After a promising training camp, Van Ginkel was expected to join Jerome Baker (and Sam Eguavoen) as the team’s starting linebackers. Van Ginkel had the luxury of utilizing 2019 to work through any growing pains, and with a young duo of Baker and Van Ginkel, the team finally thought it solved its longterm linebacker problem.

Ironically, Raekwon McMillan took advantage of his second chance after a subpar sophomore season led coaches and fans to look elsewhere for a solution. McMillan’s torn ACL prevented him from learning the NFL game his rookie year, and the hope here is that Van Ginkel’s injury doesn’t hinder him similarly. Those in-game reps are very hard to replace.

It’ll be nice to see if Van Ginkel lives up to his training camp promise.

To fill the void at safety, Miami signed former University of Miami safety Adrian Colbert. Seems the Dolphins enjoy picking on the Seahawks’ depth, as Colbert was poached from Seattle’s practice squad and signed to the team’s 53-man roster.

Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 4th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Colbert has been active for 21 games throughout his career, starting 7 of them. In these 21 games, Colbert has 0 INTs, 6 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles.

Miami also promoted defensive end Gerald Willis from their practice squad.

Willis played for the University of Miami and the University of Florida throughout his college career. He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but was released prior to the season starting. Willis has been on the Dolphins practice squad since the end of September.