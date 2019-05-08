Connect with us

Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp

USA Today Sports Malik Rosier
Malik Rosier in the Pinstripe Bowl v. Wisconsin, being pressured by fellow Miami rookie Andre Van Ginkel. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp

It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.

The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.

Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.

Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.

