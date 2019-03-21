News
Miami Dolphin re-sign Mike Hull to one-year deal
Miami Dolphin re-sign linebacker and major special teams contributor Mike Hull to a one-year deal
The Miami Dolphins have brought Mike Hull back on a one-year deal. The news was first broken by Mike McCartney on Twitter. The full details of the deal have not been disclosed, but I would suspect that it’s close to the veteran minimum.
Mike Hull has been with the Dolphins for four seasons and looks to make it five with this newest contract.
Hull went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft coming out of Penn State and joined the Dolphins; he’s been with the Fins every year of his career so far.
While not a superstar, Mike Hull has been a solid UDFA signing for the Dolphins. He has been a mainstay on special teams and has made hay by serving on kickoff and punt returns mixed with some dashes of starting time.
Mike Hull has stepped up in a pinch when the starters were down with injuries. This isn’t an over-the-top signing, but it gives the Dolphins a scrappy, solid contributor and decent backup when the injury bug strikes.
Mike Hull has started five games in his career and at least participated in eight of the games in the 2018 season. He played in all 16 games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He’ll likely see the field in 2019 at some point.
Miami Dolphins Sign Chris Reed
Looks like the Miami Dolphins have begun replacing the plethora of offensive linemen they either released or let walk this past offseason.
According to the Dolphins official social media account, the team signed offensive guard Chris Reed.
We have signed guard/center Chris Reed.
Reed spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/BwSScpx4vl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2019
Details of the contract are currently unknown, but with the losses of Ja’Wuan James, Ted Larsen, Josh Sitton and possibly even players like Jake Brendel and Travis Swanson, the Dolphins need bodies to fill out their roster.
After signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of the 2015 NFL draft, Reed was placed on the team’s practice squad and wasn’t activated until September, 2016. Over the past three seasons, Reed has been active for 25 games and started 8 of them.
You can’t expect too much from this signing, as Reed is simply expected to compete for depth on the offensive line and it’s possible he doesn’t even make the team out of training camp. Then again, Ted Larsen was originally supposed to be offensive line depth and he ended up playing 1,272 snaps over the course of his two-year Dolphins career.
Dolphins sign former Hurricane Tight End
The Dolphins have signed former Hurricane Clive Walford to a one-year deal. Walford has jumped around the league since being drafted in the 3rd round by Reggie McKenzie’s Raiders in 2015. Walford has only posted 768 receiving yards on 70 receptions during his 4 years in the NFL but was a highly-touted prospect out of the University of Miami in 2015. Walford joins a very crowded Tight End room in Miami with Dwayne Allen, Mike Gesicki, Nick O’Leary, and Durham Smythe.
Dolphins Part Ways With Josh Sitton
It’s one and done for Josh Sitton in Miami.
The 32 year old originally signed a two year contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2018 season. The deal was worth $13.5 million dollars, but by cutting him after just one year the team will save $5 million in cap space.
Of course the team had hoped to get more out of him during his time here. He was brought in to solidify the guard position for Miami, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. Sitton suited up in only the season opener for the Dolphins before having to undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
He contemplated not having the surgery but doctors were concerned he could suffer more serious, career threatening damage. Still having the desire to continue his career beyond 2018, he couldn’t risk that.
Despite not playing a full 16 game season since 2015, Sitton will likely still have suitors lined up for his services in free agency. If and when he is fully recovered the four time pro bowler could step in and help contribute on a team in a win now situation.
