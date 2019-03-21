Miami Dolphin re-sign Mike Hull to one-year deal

Miami Dolphin re-sign linebacker and major special teams contributor Mike Hull to a one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have brought Mike Hull back on a one-year deal. The news was first broken by Mike McCartney on Twitter. The full details of the deal have not been disclosed, but I would suspect that it’s close to the veteran minimum.

Mike Hull has been with the Dolphins for four seasons and looks to make it five with this newest contract.

Hull went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft coming out of Penn State and joined the Dolphins; he’s been with the Fins every year of his career so far.

While not a superstar, Mike Hull has been a solid UDFA signing for the Dolphins. He has been a mainstay on special teams and has made hay by serving on kickoff and punt returns mixed with some dashes of starting time.

Mike Hull has stepped up in a pinch when the starters were down with injuries. This isn’t an over-the-top signing, but it gives the Dolphins a scrappy, solid contributor and decent backup when the injury bug strikes.

Mike Hull has started five games in his career and at least participated in eight of the games in the 2018 season. He played in all 16 games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He’ll likely see the field in 2019 at some point.