Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford

The Miami Dolphins have made another roster move. They have claimed the former Saints corner, Ken Crawley.

In a corresponding move to make room for Crawley, the Dolphins waived wide receiver, Isaiah Ford.

Crawley went to the waiver wire since h had less than four vested years in the league. Since he was subject to claims, the order is then based on the teams’ records. Since the Dolphins currently have the second-worst record in the league, they had a high priority in the waiver wire order.

Crawly was claimed to add help to the cornerback group, who saw its best player– Xavien Howard– land on Injured Reserve after leaving the Monday Night Football against the Steelers.

Howard is done for the rest of the season, so some cornerback help was a necessity.

Crawley spent four years with the Saints after they signed him in the spring of 2019. He signed a one-year contract earlier this year worth a little over $2 million.

This move comes on the coattails of another cornerback move on Tuesday when the Dolphins also claimed Xavier Crawford after cutting tight end, Nick O’Leary.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed the Ken Crawley and Isaiah Ford transactions on Twitter.