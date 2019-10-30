News
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
The Miami Dolphins have made another roster move. They have claimed the former Saints corner, Ken Crawley.
In a corresponding move to make room for Crawley, the Dolphins waived wide receiver, Isaiah Ford.
Crawley went to the waiver wire since h had less than four vested years in the league. Since he was subject to claims, the order is then based on the teams’ records. Since the Dolphins currently have the second-worst record in the league, they had a high priority in the waiver wire order.
Crawly was claimed to add help to the cornerback group, who saw its best player– Xavien Howard– land on Injured Reserve after leaving the Monday Night Football against the Steelers.
Howard is done for the rest of the season, so some cornerback help was a necessity.
Crawley spent four years with the Saints after they signed him in the spring of 2019. He signed a one-year contract earlier this year worth a little over $2 million.
This move comes on the coattails of another cornerback move on Tuesday when the Dolphins also claimed Xavier Crawford after cutting tight end, Nick O’Leary.
The Miami Dolphins confirmed the Ken Crawley and Isaiah Ford transactions on Twitter.
We been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Cut TE Nick O’Leary; Add CB Xavier Crawford
With a little over an hour before the trade deadline at 4.00pm ET, the Dolphins made another move with the release of TE, Nick O’Leary.
Dolphins released TE Nick O'Leary, who dropped a pass last night that led to a Ryan Fitzpatrick INT. They claime former Texans 6th round pick CB Xavier Crawford to take his roster spot.
O’Leary had shown promising signs during the Dolphins’ 2018 season but had since found him falling behind a crowded TE group which has sought to see more involvement from second-year players, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
The final straw probably broke during Monday Night Football, when a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass hit O’Leary square in the hands, which he tipped in the grasp of former teammate, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Following the news that Miami’s star CB, Xavien Howard has been placed on IR the Dolphins have used Nick O’Leary’s vacated roster spot with a waiver claim of Xavier Crawford from the Houston Texans.
Crawford, a cornerback – and 2019 6th round pick – has played in 4 games this season and has primarily only seen action on special teams. His first defensive snaps (3 total) came during Week 7’s 23-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib
Miami just traded for Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams and an undisclosed future pick in exchange Miami will receive a 2020 5th round draft pick. The Miami Dolphins are opening up their pocket books and taking players with high contracts in exchange for draft picks. A win for the Miami Dolphins as they can easily absorb Talib’s contract and now they can add to their already stocked arsenal of resources for 2020.
Talib is 33.7-years-old, he hasn't exceeded 870 snaps since 2016, he's currently on IR basically until the end of the season… Miami essentially added a draft pick and ate some salary to do so — just like they did with Tannehill and Quinn.
We’ve seen Miami do this all year and they will continue to essentially pay for more draft picks if the opportunity arises. It’s refreshing to see smart calculated moves being made by the front office, something that was void under Tannebaum’s reign.
The trade deadline is looming so stay tuned with us at LockedOnDolphins.com and you won’t miss a beat. #FinsUp
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Trade Kenyan Drake To Arizona Cardinals
And the turnover continues, folks. Miami has agreed to send Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 6th round draft pick in 2020.
Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN.
Adding to the array of draft picks over the next 2 off-seasons, the pick acquired by the Dolphins may improve into a fifth round pick, pending unknown terms.
The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning.
Early rumours regarding a potential trade had suggested that Miami were looking for a fourth round pick in return for Drake, but could not find a buyer willing to pay the asking price.
Talks regarding a possible contract extension reportedly fizzled out prior to the 2019 season and amidst widespread speculation about Drake’s availability all year, things have finally become official today. Miami continues their full-fledged rebuild by sending off the former 3rd round pick to the Arizona desert.
Kenyan showed promise in his 2017 year but lived on former head Coach Adam Gase’s bad side. Drake is entering his final year in his contract and it seems that Miami wasn’t going to resign him, instead they recoup some compensation. Mark Walton has shined in the last couple of weeks and most likely has cemented himself as the main back. Look at Walton to be part of Miami’s future plans, he has really distanced himself from Kalen Ballage and the others.
The Detroit Lions had been considered the early favourites to trade for Miami’s under-utilised RB after placing Kerryon Johnson on Injured Reserve. Add in the fact that in 2017 Kenyan Drake had 193 yards from scrimmage against a Matt Patricia led defense which includes a nasty spin move at 2:36:
However the Cardinals entered the bidding process in the late stages following injuries to both David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring).
Add another pick to the arsenal that Miami currently has of draft picks for the 2020-2021 NFL draft.
Miami is most likely shopping some other players on their roster as well, so stay tuned ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline at LockedOnDolphins.com
Fins Up
Thank you @kdx32 for everything you did in Miami, including the most miraculous #Dolphins play in recent history.
Fins Up.
