Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season

In another cost-saving move, the Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Danny Amendola after one season.

The Miami Dolphins purge had already been underway with guys like Ted Larsen and Andre Branch getting released, but now you can add Danny Amendola on to that list.

The news was first broken by Ian Rappoport and should not be a huge surprise. The move could hardly be considered a shocker for a rebuilding Miami Dolphins team and since Amendola wasn’t guaranteed anything for 2019, it made sense to relieve nearly $6 million worth of money that he would’ve been owed in 2019.

Danny Amendola was barely a weapon for the Dolphins in 2018 and logged 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to be the guys in the spotlight moving forward, and Amendola’s release solidifies that notion.

Danny Amendola originally signed a two-year deal last off-season in 2018, which could’ve been worth up to $12 million. Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with some other team, though. He’s 33, but someone will offer him a one-year deal, I’m sure.

This is just another move in a roster reconstruction. It’s obviously not the first cap casualty and it’s almost certainly not going to be the last, as many believe Devante Parker is also going to be cut. Danny Amendola‘s release made almost too much sense and Miami could very well look for a slot-receiver replacement in this year’s draft, maybe someone like Andy Isabella, David Sills or JJ Arcega-Whiteside.