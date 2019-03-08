News
Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season
In another cost-saving move, the Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Danny Amendola after one season.
The Miami Dolphins purge had already been underway with guys like Ted Larsen and Andre Branch getting released, but now you can add Danny Amendola on to that list.
The news was first broken by Ian Rappoport and should not be a huge surprise. The move could hardly be considered a shocker for a rebuilding Miami Dolphins team and since Amendola wasn’t guaranteed anything for 2019, it made sense to relieve nearly $6 million worth of money that he would’ve been owed in 2019.
Danny Amendola was barely a weapon for the Dolphins in 2018 and logged 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to be the guys in the spotlight moving forward, and Amendola’s release solidifies that notion.
Danny Amendola originally signed a two-year deal last off-season in 2018, which could’ve been worth up to $12 million. Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with some other team, though. He’s 33, but someone will offer him a one-year deal, I’m sure.
This is just another move in a roster reconstruction. It’s obviously not the first cap casualty and it’s almost certainly not going to be the last, as many believe Devante Parker is also going to be cut. Danny Amendola‘s release made almost too much sense and Miami could very well look for a slot-receiver replacement in this year’s draft, maybe someone like Andy Isabella, David Sills or JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen
Even miracle workers don’t have job security.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have cut offensive guard Ted Larsen.
Dolphins are cutting Andre Branch and Ted Larsen, per league source.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 7, 2019
Initially being signed to be the starting left guard in 2017, Larsen suffered a knee injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return – missing the first 8 games of the season. He returned to the lineup and started the final 8 games, but struggled mightily during that time, and was quickly replaced by prized free agent Josh Sitton in 2018.
But with Sitton going down with a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 1, Larsen was thrust into starting duty more often than we would have liked and stayed there for the remainder of the season.
In his 2 seasons with the Dolphins, Larsen played 521 snaps in 2017 (50.24%) and 751 snaps in 2018 (81.63%).
Larsen is just another example of yet another failed iteration of the Miami Dolphins offensive line during Ryan Tannehill‘s tenure. While you can’t really expect much from a veteran starter making $5.65m over 3 years, Larsen’s inconsistent play and constant turnstile performances were frustrating to watch, even if the salary was equivalent to a backup.
Still, without Ted Larsen, we might not have one of the greatest plays in Miami Dolphins history. And because of that one block, Dolphins fans 15 years from now will still remember his name and associate him with something productive.
And that’s a hellova lot more than most Dolphins players can associate with this century.
Teammates set up a red carpet at Ted Larsen's locker, w/path lights, a retractable barrier and bouncer (Laremy Tunsil) in honor of his block during the Miami Miracle. Because if there's one thing O-linemen love, it's an over-the-top spotlight on them. (Am told Larsen hates it.)
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) December 19, 2018
News
Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks
Robert Quinn reportedly being shopped
The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, so it’s not surprising that numerous players that are still under contract have found themselves in trade talks.
One of the hottest names in those trade rumors? Robert Quinn, the defensive end that the Miami Dolphins traded a 2018 fourth-round pick for just last off-season.
Robert Quinn is certainly not safe as he enters the final year of a four-year contract extension that he initially signed with the L.A. Rams. The Dolphins traded for him during the 2018 off-season to help bulk up the pass rush.
The report was initially broken by Ian Rappoport on NFL Network. Rappoport hit the nail on the head with a synopsis of the free-agency pass-rushing market and how it’s flooded with legitimate talent. Trading Robert Quinn could become a reality for a team looking to get ahead of the market and snag a still-young defensive end.
It wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade, as the Dolphins traded a fourth-rounder for him last year, so the yield would likely be another Day 3 pick. If I have to make a prediction, I’ll estimate a fifth-round pick.
During the one-year sample size in 2018, Robert Quinn still flashed production, although it came in spurts, appeared unfinished, and didn’t reflect on the stat line.
The Dolphins would save around $13 million off the cap if they relieve Robert Quinn from the roster, according to Over the Cap. With $0 guaranteed in 2019, it could be a good situation for a team looking for some short-term help on the defensive line while the Dolphins look to unload some bloated contracts.
It’s also worth noting that the Dolphins will save the same amount if Robert Quinn is a pre-June 1 cut, so Quinn is probably one-and-done in Miami, either way.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release DE Andre Branch
After three seasons with the Dolphins, defensive end Andre Branch’s time in Miami has come to an end. It was announced early Saturday morning the team will release him.
Branch, 29, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with the Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. He recorded 11.5 of his 25.5 career sacks during his time here while only missing four games due to injury.
Releasing the seven year pro will ultimately save the Dolphins $7 million dollars in cap space for the upcoming 2019 season. On the flip side it creates another $2 million in dead cap.
Miami is also expected to move on from defensive end Robert Quinn in the coming weeks. With Cameron Wake also set to be a free agent, the Dolphins pass rush could be completely revamped in 2019.
Entering free agency before his eighth NFL season, Branch will undoubtedly find a landing spot. While the stats don’t blow you away, there will be some sort of market for a 29 year old rotational pass rusher.
Make sure to visit LockedOnDolphins.com for all of the latest updates regarding anything and everything Miami Dolphins. Providing daily news, commentary and analysis, Locked On Dolphins is the go to place for all of your Miami Dolphins information.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season March 8, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen March 7, 2019
- Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks March 7, 2019
- Sweeping Offensive Changes On the Horizon in Miami March 7, 2019
- Staff Predictions For Pick 13 – Pre-Free Agency March 6, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Offense
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Defense
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Staff Predictions For Pick 13 – Pre-Free Agency