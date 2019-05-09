News
Miami Dolphins have signed all but one drafted rookie
The Miami Dolphins are moving fast. The Fins have signed five out of six of the rookies they selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.
It was announced on Thursday that Christian Wilkins, the Miami Dolphins’ first-rounder, had signed his rookie deal. Cameron Wolfe tweeted out the news on Thursday revealing that Wilkins had signed his deal. It didn’t stop there, though.
Fifth-rounder Andrew Van Ginkel and sixth-rounder Isaiah Prince also signed their contracts. The total is at five after Wednesday’s signings of the seventh-rounders, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin.
Dolphins announce they have signed five of their six draft picks, including 1st round pick Christian Wilkins, before rookie minicamp begins tomorrow.
Andrew Van Ginkel, Isaiah Prince, Chandler Cox, Myles Gaskin also in the group that signed Thursday.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 9, 2019
The only remaining member of the Fins’ draft class yet to sign is third-rounder Michael Deiter. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened within the coming days since the team will likely want all the rookies ready to go for mini-camp, which starts on Friday, May 10, or at least part way through it.
The Miami Dolphins were very busy on Thursday. Other than the rookies signing, the Miami Dolphins also signed former Buffalo Bill, offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year deal.
The biggest announcement was saved for last. Late on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced a contract extension for star cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard was signed to a five-year, $76.5 million contract.
The Dolphins made some big waves today–all of which I think are stellar moves– and appear to be emulating the Patriots’ in some capacity, which isn’t a bad thing. It was a wise move to address Xavien Howard as soon as possible instead of letting it go down to the wire like the Miami Dolphins of yesteryear, and Howard will be a cornerstone for this defense for years to come.
The Jordan Mills signing was also a good deal, in my opinion. It’s a one-year, prove-it deal and he’ll likely get significant time after the experience he gained in his tenure with the Bills.
Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins understand they have something rare, and they’ve wisely decided to keep him in South Florida for a long time.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have rewarded cornerback Xavien Howard with a 5-year, $76.5m ($46m guaranteed) extension.
Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46M guaranteed, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest extension for a CB. Since becoming a 2nd-round pick, Howard has gone to one Pro Bowl.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard will receive $51 million in first 3 years of his new deal, source says. Big numbers for Howard.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 9, 2019
Even on a team that’s “rebuilding”, having an elite, shutdown cornerback is such a desired commodity that the Dolphins wanted to maintain their former 2nd-round pick rather than trade him for future assets.
Miami drafted Howard #38 overall after giving up a fourth-round pick to move up four spots to draft the Baylor product. What initially seemed like another Dolphins 2nd-round bust quickly turned into a promising prospect. Activated for just 7 games his rookie season due to a knee injury, Howard has since started 28 out of 32 possible games and has accumulated 11 interceptions, 25 passes defended and 83 tackles over that time.
Xavien Howard is really really good pic.twitter.com/opAa3bPjdH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 4, 2018
Howard tied for the league lead in interceptions last season (with 7), and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Miami is flushed with cap space going forward, and fitting Howard into the budget was a pretty easy task. It’ll be interesting to see how the annual salaries are laid out and if Miami decides to stack the guaranteed money towards the beginning of the contract, making it easier to maneuver Howard later in his career.
This is the second straight offseason Chris Grier has rewarded a cornerback he’s drafted with a contract extension. Defensive captain Bobby McCain will be entering year 2 of a $27m extension he signed last year. With Reshad Jones set to cost $11.5 million next season, Miami needs to find some cheap gems to round out its costly secondary.
Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies
Miami Dolphins two 7th round selections, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, have put pen to paper.
Both players look to make an impact on Miami’s backfield. Chandler Cox, a Fullback from Auburn,
played multiple roles in college and will help guide the way as Miami focuses more on the run game this year. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Chandler Cox:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-auburn-h-back-chandler-cox/
Myles Gaskin, a running back from Washington, on the other hand will compete for the 3rd running back spot behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Gaskin was quite the workhorse for Washington and should provide good depth for Miami. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Gaskin here:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-washington-running-back-myles-gaskin/
As 7th round picks Cox and Gaskin will make around 2.5 million with their rookie deals. Miami has more work to do with plenty of players from the 2019 draft class currently unsigned and rookie mini-camp quickly approaching this Friday. Stay up to date with all things “Miami Dolphins” here with the Locked On Dolphins team.
Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp
Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp
It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.
The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.
Per source, former UM QB Malik Rosier has accepted invitation to Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 7, 2019
Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.
Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.
