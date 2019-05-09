Miami Dolphins have signed all but one drafted rookie

The Miami Dolphins are moving fast. The Fins have signed five out of six of the rookies they selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It was announced on Thursday that Christian Wilkins, the Miami Dolphins’ first-rounder, had signed his rookie deal. Cameron Wolfe tweeted out the news on Thursday revealing that Wilkins had signed his deal. It didn’t stop there, though.

Fifth-rounder Andrew Van Ginkel and sixth-rounder Isaiah Prince also signed their contracts. The total is at five after Wednesday’s signings of the seventh-rounders, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin.

The only remaining member of the Fins’ draft class yet to sign is third-rounder Michael Deiter. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened within the coming days since the team will likely want all the rookies ready to go for mini-camp, which starts on Friday, May 10, or at least part way through it.

The Miami Dolphins were very busy on Thursday. Other than the rookies signing, the Miami Dolphins also signed former Buffalo Bill, offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year deal.

The biggest announcement was saved for last. Late on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced a contract extension for star cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard was signed to a five-year, $76.5 million contract.

The Dolphins made some big waves today–all of which I think are stellar moves– and appear to be emulating the Patriots’ in some capacity, which isn’t a bad thing. It was a wise move to address Xavien Howard as soon as possible instead of letting it go down to the wire like the Miami Dolphins of yesteryear, and Howard will be a cornerstone for this defense for years to come.

The Jordan Mills signing was also a good deal, in my opinion. It’s a one-year, prove-it deal and he’ll likely get significant time after the experience he gained in his tenure with the Bills.