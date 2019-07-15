News
Miami Dolphins Madden 20 Ratings
With Madden 20 hitting shelves on August 2nd, EA Sports has released the official player and team ratings for the game.
Here are the top 5 rated Miami Dolphins in Madden 20:
Kenny Stills-84
Laremy Tunsil-84
Xavien Howard-83
Reshad Jones-83
Minkah Fitzpatrick-80
Madden 20 took a different approach with ratings this year in order to create more distance between elite players and non-elite players. But with that being said, having Laremy Tunsil (who only surrendered 1 sack for all of the 2018 season) and Xavien Howard (INT leader and Pro Bowler) rated below 90 is insanity. These ratings are subject to change through out camp and preseason, so there is still hope that these ratings go up.
Fast Risers
Here is my top 5 list of players that will most likely receive a big boost in their ratings between now and the end of the season.
Raekwon McMillan-74
Jerome Baker-76
Vincent Taylor-70
Josh Rosen-70
Minkah Fitzpatrick-80
Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan will have the benefit of having their Head Coach and Defensive Coordinators be former Linebacker coaches. Jerome Baker has recently put on weight to better handle his new and expanded role in the defense. Vincent Taylor was on a tear last year before his injury and now can build on his 2018 performance. Minkah Fitzpatrick should already be rated above 80, he does everything so well, so I don’t see him staying stagnant whatsoever. Josh Rosen is rated 70 due to him struggling as a rookie with Arizona but under Chad O’Shea’s system, I see Rosen elevating his game to at least reach the 80s club.
Click the link below to view the Miami Dolphins Madden 20 ratings and let me know on Twitter what you think. Is Madden and the rest of the league sleeping on the Miami Dolphins or did they get it right?
https://www.easports.com/madden-nfl/player-ratings?i=1&t=12&s=ovr_rating:DESC&=undefined
As always, be sure to stay up to date with all that is the Miami Dolphins with the Locked On Dolphins team. Training camp is quickly approaching and we will have boots on the ground to keep you updated. Fins up!
Assistant HC/QB Coach Jim Caldwell Takes Leave Of Absence
The Miami Dolphins have announced that Assistant HC/Quarterbacks Coach, Jim Caldwell will be taking a leave of absence from the Miami Dolphins, citing heath reasons.
Jim Caldwell brings an experienced level of coaching leadership to Miami as the Dolphins aim to mentor their young QB prospect, Josh Rosen.
Caldwell is still expected to be available as a consultant and information resource for the team through the 2019 season, but clearly there are larger pressing concerns for the 64 year old coach.
Brian Flores had surrounded himself with experienced staff heading into his debut season as Head Coach and the impact of Caldwell’s regular presence will likely only make the road a little more difficult.
Whatever the issues may be, our best wishes at Locked On Dolphins go to Coach Caldwell for a speedy and full recovery.
“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can. With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.” – Coach Brian Flores
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 13, 2019
Dolphins Defensive Tackle Kendrick Norton Loses Arm After Car Accident
Kendrick Norton was involved in a two-car accident late Wednesday night that resulted in the amputation of the 22-year-old’s arm. Paramedics arrived on-site with a surgeon and it has been reported that the only way to free Norton from his vehicle was to remove the arm.
With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.
— malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019
We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019
The Dolphins signed Norton — a former Miami Hurricanes standout — from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad on 19 December 2018 after placing Frank Gore on IR. Norton was set to compete for a roster spot this summer at Dolphins training camp.
Norton is in critical condition, but is expected to survive the crash. Following this devastating event it is more than likely that the young player’s NFL career has sadly come to an abrupt end.
How did the Miami Dolphins shape up in Lindy’s NFL Preview?
Lindy’s has released its annual NFL Preview. It not only covers each individual team but ranks all the best players at each position. There were some surprises, good and bad, but overall, the Miami Dolphins did not get a lot of recognition.
Lindy’s NFL Preview made its rounds on the Twittersphere on Wednesday, and with it came plenty of disagreement. The preview breaks down all the NFL rosters and ranks all the position groups of each team. So, did the Miami Dolphins fare very well with any of the position rankings? Let’s dive in and find out.
Let’s start with the quarterback. The list has three categories: Pocket Passers, All-Purpose, and Best of the Depth. I’ll give you second to think about which category might have a Dolphins QB.
Did you guess Josh Rosen in the Pocket Passer category? I hope not, because that’d be dead wrong. The winning answer is Ryan Fitzpatrick in the penultimate slot in Best of the Depth. In this case, he’s ranked fourth out of five in that category. He falls in between Jacoby Brissett and Blake Bortles.
Now, let’s move on to the pass catchers. The first ranked wide receiver on the list is Kenny Stills and he comes in at 15th on the rankings for the Deep Threat category. He’s tied with Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kansas City’s Sammy Watkins, but at least Stills made the first tier (The Ones). The next tier (The Twos) starts at 16 with Oakland’s Tyrell Williams.
DeVante Parker is the next name to make it on the list. He’s listed at sixth in The Twos. Parker and Stills were the only two Fins WRs to make the cut, which shouldn’t come across as a major plot twist since the Miami Dolphins receiving corps isn’t full of world beaters.
The next position on the list was tight ends. You might already know which direction this is headed since the Dolphins currently have a dearth of tight ends that is made up of B-list veterans and untapped-potential second-year players on the depth chart. Neither Mike Gesicki or Durham Smythe were mentioned, which shouldn’t be a surprise.
Nick O’Leary didn’t make the list, either, but Dwayne Allen did. Allen landed on the list at third on the Best of the Depth portion of the list. Allen falls between Virgil Green at two and Cameron Brate at four. The upper echelon rankings featured 16 other tight ends, which leaves an overall ranking of 19 for Dwayne Allen.
Don’t get bent out of shape from the first three categories, the best is yet to come. But not for the running backs. There was no mention of a single Miami running back in any of the three groups: The Ones, All-Purpose, Ground-Based, and Best of the Depth. That doesn’t speak well of the Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage duo.
On to the offensive line, the rankings were separated into five categories: center, left and right guard, and left and right tackles. The Dolphins had two total representatives in those five categories. And one of them wasn’t even on the team a month ago.
Laremy Tunsil is the obvious one and he made it to number 13 on the left tackle list. That seems criminally low to me. Tunsil was behind the likes of Carolina’s Taylor Moton, Atlanta’s Jake Matthews, and New Orleans’ Terron Armstead.
The only other entrant on these rankings was Jordan Mills, who was signed earlier this year after the Buffalo Bills let him hit free agency.
Lindy’s Preview also ranks the top five passing games, running games, and offensive lines for both the AFC and the NFC. I’ll just rip this bandaid off right now; the Dolphins weren’t in any of them.
Let’s move on to the defense; that ought to lighten the mood, somewhat. There’s not anything to mention in the 3-4 Ends/Tackles, Nose Tackles, 4-3 Ends, 4-3 Tackles, 3-4 Inside Linebackers, 3-4 Outside Linebackers, 4-3 Middle Linebackers, or 4-3 MIKE Linebackers
Let’s just skip ahead to the WILL Linebacker rankings to get our next Miami Dolphins plug. And in this case, we’ve got two names: Kiko Alonso at five and Jerome Baker at nine. That’s an encouraging thing to see after going nine categories without seeing any Dolphins. I’m also surprised that I didn’t see any mention of Raekwon McMillan, but I’ll take what I can get at this point.
Another surprise was that there was no Miami safety named, either. Neither Reshad Jones nor Minkah Fitzpatrick made the cut, but I expect the latter to make his presence felt in the near future.
The biggest, and essentially only, bright spot in the Lindy rankings was Xavien Howard coming in at number one for all the corners. You read that right. While it’s certainly up for a lot of debate whether Howard is truly the best corner in the game right now, I’m not going to argue with it. I’m just going to rest on my laurels on X being recognized as the best by someone and be on my merry way.
Another smaller and less-expected surprise was the Dolphins being ranked in the AFC Best Linebackers. They came in at fourth in the conference and nine overall. That speaks volumes of the potential of the position group, namely Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan.
