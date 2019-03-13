News
Dolphins sign former Hurricane TE
The Dolphins have signed former Hurricane Clive Walford to a one-year deal. Walford has jumped around the league since being drafted in the 3rd round by Reggie McKenzie’s Raiders in 2015. Walford has only posted 768 receiving yards on 70 receptions during his 4 years in the NFL but was a highly-touted prospect out of the University of Miami in 2015. Walford joins a very crowded Tight End room in Miami with Dwayne Allen, Mike Gesicki, Nick O’Leary, and Durham Smythe.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Part Ways With Josh Sitton
It’s one and done for Josh Sitton in Miami.
The 32 year old originally signed a two year contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2018 season. The deal was worth $13.5 million dollars, but by cutting him after just one year the team will save $5 million in cap space.
Of course the team had hoped to get more out of him during his time here. He was brought in to solidify the guard position for Miami, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. Sitton suited up in only the season opener for the Dolphins before having to undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
He contemplated not having the surgery but doctors were concerned he could suffer more serious, career threatening damage. Still having the desire to continue his career beyond 2018, he couldn’t risk that.
Despite not playing a full 16 game season since 2015, Sitton will likely still have suitors lined up for his services in free agency. If and when he is fully recovered the four time pro bowler could step in and help contribute on a team in a win now situation.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
Although this isn’t entirely surprising, I wouldn’t say this was a move many people expected.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year extension worth $13m (guarantees are currently unknown)
The #Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year contract with WR DeVante Parker, per league source. Chance for former first-round pick to capitalize on high potential with a new regime.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019
Originally drafted in the 1st-round of the 2015 NFL draft (14th overall), Parker’s durability and work ethic has come into question over the course of his Dolphins career – and this extension comes off of another injury-plagued season for the underachieving wide out.
Though active for 54/64 regular season games (84.4%), Parker only started 31/64 of them (48.4%). All of the nagging injuries certainly played a part, but when you’re drafted in the top-half of the NFL draft, you’re expected to be a difference maker and start closer to 75% of your team’s games rather than 48%. Underwhelming performances mixed with Miami head coaches “giving starts” to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry meant Parker was the odd man out.
Between sulking over his playing time and refusing to discuss his Dolphins future, it was evident Adam Gase and DeVante Parker maintained the worst-kept secret in the world and did not see eye-to-eye in his offense. Most had pegged Parker to be on a different roster in 2019, but a new regime brings in new ideas, and I’m sure Parker is refreshed to see what Chad O’Shea has planned for him.
Signing Parker to the 2-year extension allows Miami to rescind the 5th-year option originally exercised to him; this lowers the cap hit from $9.4m to a more-respectable number.
In his 4 seasons with the Dolphins, Parker accumulated 163 receptions for 2217 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 40.75 receptions, 554.25 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per season.
Barring a sudden trade or release of Kenny Stills, this signing means Miami will retain just about all of its wide receivers from 2018. Just another move that makes me wonder, what the hell has Chris Grier been doing all this time…
News
Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season
In another cost-saving move, the Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Danny Amendola after one season.
The Miami Dolphins purge had already been underway with guys like Ted Larsen and Andre Branch getting released, but now you can add Danny Amendola on to that list.
The news was first broken by Ian Rappoport and should not be a huge surprise. The move could hardly be considered a shocker for a rebuilding Miami Dolphins team and since Amendola wasn’t guaranteed anything for 2019, it made sense to relieve nearly $6 million worth of money that he would’ve been owed in 2019.
Danny Amendola was barely a weapon for the Dolphins in 2018 and logged 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to be the guys in the spotlight moving forward, and Amendola’s release solidifies that notion.
Danny Amendola originally signed a two-year deal last off-season in 2018, which could’ve been worth up to $12 million. Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with some other team, though. He’s 33, but someone will offer him a one-year deal, I’m sure.
This is just another move in a roster reconstruction. It’s obviously not the first cap casualty and it’s almost certainly not going to be the last, as many believe DeVante Parker is also going to be cut. Danny Amendola‘s release made almost too much sense and Miami could very well look for a slot-receiver replacement in this year’s draft, maybe someone like Andy Isabella, David Sills or JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
