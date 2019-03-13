Dolphins sign former Hurricane TE

Although this isn’t entirely surprising, I wouldn’t say this was a move many people expected.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year extension worth $13m (guarantees are currently unknown)

The #Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year contract with WR DeVante Parker, per league source. Chance for former first-round pick to capitalize on high potential with a new regime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019

Originally drafted in the 1st-round of the 2015 NFL draft (14th overall), Parker’s durability and work ethic has come into question over the course of his Dolphins career – and this extension comes off of another injury-plagued season for the underachieving wide out.

Though active for 54/64 regular season games (84.4%), Parker only started 31/64 of them (48.4%). All of the nagging injuries certainly played a part, but when you’re drafted in the top-half of the NFL draft, you’re expected to be a difference maker and start closer to 75% of your team’s games rather than 48%. Underwhelming performances mixed with Miami head coaches “giving starts” to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry meant Parker was the odd man out.

Between sulking over his playing time and refusing to discuss his Dolphins future, it was evident Adam Gase and DeVante Parker maintained the worst-kept secret in the world and did not see eye-to-eye in his offense. Most had pegged Parker to be on a different roster in 2019, but a new regime brings in new ideas, and I’m sure Parker is refreshed to see what Chad O’Shea has planned for him.

Signing Parker to the 2-year extension allows Miami to rescind the 5th-year option originally exercised to him; this lowers the cap hit from $9.4m to a more-respectable number.

In his 4 seasons with the Dolphins, Parker accumulated 163 receptions for 2217 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 40.75 receptions, 554.25 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per season.

Barring a sudden trade or release of Kenny Stills, this signing means Miami will retain just about all of its wide receivers from 2018. Just another move that makes me wonder, what the hell has Chris Grier been doing all this time…