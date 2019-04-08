News
Miami Dolphins sign former Iron lineman Michael Dunn after AAF fold
Miami Dolphins sign former Birmingham Iron offensive lineman Michael Dunn after AAF’s collapse
The Miami Dolphins have jumped into the fray of scattering AAF players. The team is signing former Birmingham Iron offensive lineman Michael Dunn.
The Miami Dolphins are taking advantage of the sudden reservoir of football talent after the AAF collapse and have also signed defensive stud Jayrone Elliot. The Miami Dolphins also signed Ricardo Louis, but he didn’t play in the AAF.
Dunn has short stints with the Rams and Jaguars after playing football at Maryland. According to Rotoworld, Dunn showed some flashes in his time in the AAF.
This is a move that will help add some support for a rebuilding team and a unit that leaves a lot to be desired. Michael Dunn could segue his AAF career into a swing tackle role if he shows some gumption during this summer’s training camp.
Miami Dolphins Sign AAF Standout Jayrone Elliott
Just a few short hours after signing Ricardo Louis, and dipping into the international talent pool by signing Durval Neto, the Miami Dolphins have added another body to their roster; this time, from one of its former sister(?) leagues in the United States.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have signed outside linebacker and pass-rushing specialist Jayrone Elliott.
The #Dolphins are signing OLB/ pass rusher Jayrone Elliott, who led the AAF in sacks with 7.5, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2019
Terms and conditions of the contract are currently unknown, but it’s expected to be similar to the other signings of the day, and that’s for a very minimal salary.
Originally signed by the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft, Elliott was active for 38 games between 2014-2016, serving primarily as a depth player. After being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 for a 7th-round draft pick, Elliott was active for only one game. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 offseason, but was released prior to the start of the season.
Elliott did not play a snap in the NFL last year.
His best statistical season came in 2015 where he notched: 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 3 sacks, 17 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 6 quarterback hits. Or frankly, more productive than Charles Harris has been for the Dolphins the past two seasons.
What’s most eye-opening about Elliott is his performance in the now debunked AAF league, where Elliott led all defensive players with 7.5 sacks on top of forcing 4 fumbles. It’s not all too far-fetched to say that Elliott was the best defensive player in the history of the AAF.
Given the Dolphins current roster status (about 60/90 roster spots filled), it’s safe to say that Elliott has a good shot at proving himself to the coaching staff and solidifying a spot on the roster. Then again, like the other moves today, he’s a depth player competing for playing time.
Miami Dolphins Sign Ricardo Louis
I thought Cleveland was the place where players went to die, not the Miami Dolphins? Funny how that narrative changed only one year later. With over 30 roster spots left to fill before the 2019 season begins, the Dolphins have some work to do, and it seems they’re adding some depth before the draft begins on April 25th.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis to a 1-year contract.
Former Browns WR Ricardo Louis has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2019
Current details surrounding the contract are unknown, but it’s assumed to be a minimal deal.
Louis was released by the Cleveland Browns on April 1st after missing all of 2018 with a neck injury. Originally a 4th-round pick (116th overall) by the Browns in the 2016 NFL draft, Louis ironically gave up his #80 jersey number to Jarvis Landry when the receiver was traded from Miami.
Like fellow 2016 draft pick Leonte Carroo, Louis has been disappointing throughout his career. During his first two seasons, Louis averaged just 281 receiving yards and 22.5 receptions. In fact, Louis has more fumbles in his career (1) than touchdowns (0).
Outside of Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, the rest of Miami’s most-reliable receivers are all coming off of injury-shortened seasons. We hope Albert Wilson can relive the first half of 2018, we pray Jakeem Grant is able to be the shifty receiver he showed us he could be last year, and we are cautious to believe Louis will even be able to make the roster as a 4th or 5th receiver.
This move was more for depth (and the potential upside) rather than confidently filling Miami’s receiving room. While I do believe the Dolphins will draft a wide receiver in a couple of weeks, the Louis signing and the Parker re-signing earlier in the offseason put much less of an emphasis on that position. It’s quite possible, outside of a few undrafted free agents, that this is currently your Dolphins 2019 receiving room.
Tank-worthy, isn’t it.
Former Miami Dolphins Offensive Guard Josh Sitton Retires
After 11 seasons, 4 Pro Bowls, and a career that earned him $50,088,037, former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Josh Sitton has retired from the NFL.
Former #Packers guard Josh Sitton announced he is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.
Congrats on a great career, @jsitton71
📰: https://t.co/cp1JIcXx4a pic.twitter.com/JITS1Xiz2e
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 4, 2019
Coming off of a torn rotator cuff that cost him almost all of the 2018 season with the Dolphins, Sitton was released on March 13th, prior to completing the final year of his 2-year contract with Miami (and almost one calendar year from the day he signed his original contract with the Dolphins – March 16th, 2018).
His release results in a $2m dead cap hit for Miami in 2019.
Active for 148 games (starting 138) over his career, Sitton was an established offensive guard that was expected to transform an eternally weak Miami Dolphins offensive line.
Essentially the “prized” free agent for the Dolphins in 2018, Sitton tore his rotator cuff in game 1 against the Tennssee Titans and missed the remainder of the season.
Ted Larsen, also recently released by the Dolphins, filled in for Sitton and was…..serviceable.
With Sitton going down, both Miami’s passing and running game took a hit. We can only speculate what numbers Kenyan Drake would have put up, or how well Miami would have done if Ryan Tannehill‘s shoulder injury never happened.
In some roundabout and twisted way, it’s quite possible that Sitton’s injury – leading to his retirement – is a blessing this franchise long needed.
Because of the inept offense, Matt Burke‘s defense was further exposed, Adam Gase was no longer viewed as an offensive guru, and the Dolphins decided to part ways with Mike Tannenbaum and restructure the entire roster.
If Josh Sitton never gets injured and the Miami Dolphins field a formidable offensive line, it’s quite possible 3-1, 4-2 and 7-6 all end up a lot better than 7-9. A playoff appearance would have meant that nothing was changing for Miami; and I get the feeling most of you are quite content with what’s occurred this past offseason.
The Dolphins will be in the market for most positions on the offensive line this upcoming draft, as well as when other teams make roster cuts in August. Outside of Laremy Tunsil and the inconsistent Jesse Davis, Miami is relying on a 31-year old Daniel Kilgore (coming off of a torn triceps injury) and two wide-open positions at guard.
