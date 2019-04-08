Miami Dolphins sign former Iron lineman Michael Dunn after AAF fold

Just a few short hours after signing Ricardo Louis, and dipping into the international talent pool by signing Durval Neto, the Miami Dolphins have added another body to their roster; this time, from one of its former sister(?) leagues in the United States.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have signed outside linebacker and pass-rushing specialist Jayrone Elliott.

The #Dolphins are signing OLB/ pass rusher Jayrone Elliott, who led the AAF in sacks with 7.5, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2019

Terms and conditions of the contract are currently unknown, but it’s expected to be similar to the other signings of the day, and that’s for a very minimal salary.

Originally signed by the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft, Elliott was active for 38 games between 2014-2016, serving primarily as a depth player. After being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 for a 7th-round draft pick, Elliott was active for only one game. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 offseason, but was released prior to the start of the season.

Elliott did not play a snap in the NFL last year.

His best statistical season came in 2015 where he notched: 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 3 sacks, 17 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 6 quarterback hits. Or frankly, more productive than Charles Harris has been for the Dolphins the past two seasons.

What’s most eye-opening about Elliott is his performance in the now debunked AAF league, where Elliott led all defensive players with 7.5 sacks on top of forcing 4 fumbles. It’s not all too far-fetched to say that Elliott was the best defensive player in the history of the AAF.

Given the Dolphins current roster status (about 60/90 roster spots filled), it’s safe to say that Elliott has a good shot at proving himself to the coaching staff and solidifying a spot on the roster. Then again, like the other moves today, he’s a depth player competing for playing time.