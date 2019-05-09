Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies

Miami Dolphins two 7th round selections, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, have put pen to paper.

Both players look to make an impact on Miami’s backfield. Chandler Cox, a Fullback from Auburn,

played multiple roles in college and will help guide the way as Miami focuses more on the run game this year. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Chandler Cox:

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-auburn-h-back-chandler-cox/

Myles Gaskin, a running back from Washington, on the other hand will compete for the 3rd running back spot behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Gaskin was quite the workhorse for Washington and should provide good depth for Miami. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Gaskin here:

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-washington-running-back-myles-gaskin/

As 7th round picks Cox and Gaskin will make around 2.5 million with their rookie deals. Miami has more work to do with plenty of players from the 2019 draft class currently unsigned and rookie mini-camp quickly approaching this Friday. Stay up to date with all things “Miami Dolphins” here with the Locked On Dolphins team.