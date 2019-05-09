Connect with us

News

Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies

Oliver Candido

Published

9 hours ago

on

Miami Dolphins two 7th round selections, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, have put pen to paper.

Both players look to make an impact on Miami’s backfield. Chandler Cox, a Fullback from Auburn,

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

played multiple roles in college and will help guide the way as Miami focuses more on the run game this year. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Chandler Cox:

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-auburn-h-back-chandler-cox/

Myles Gaskin, a running back from Washington, on the other hand will compete for the 3rd running back spot behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Gaskin was quite the workhorse for Washington and should provide good depth for Miami. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Gaskin here: 

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-washington-running-back-myles-gaskin/

As 7th round picks Cox and Gaskin will make around 2.5 million with their rookie deals. Miami has more work to do with plenty of players from the 2019 draft class currently unsigned and rookie mini-camp quickly approaching this Friday. Stay up to date with all things “Miami Dolphins” here with the Locked On Dolphins team. 

Related Topics:
Oliver Candido

Oliver was born in Brazil and his family immigrated to the United States, luckily they landed in Miami, Florida. This is where his passion for the Dolphins began but he has spent most of his time in Kansas and that hasn’t stopped his love for the Dolphins. Oliver’s a proud father and husband, when he’s not talking football he’s talking Futbol.

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

News

Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp

Shawn Digity

Published

1 day ago

on

May 8, 2019

By

USA Today Sports Malik Rosier
Malik Rosier in the Pinstripe Bowl v. Wisconsin, being pressured by fellow Miami rookie Andre Van Ginkel. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp

It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.

The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.

Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.

Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.

Continue Reading

News

Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)

Travis Wingfield

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

Last updated: April 28, 6:51 PM EST

The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.

Signed:

LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
CB Nik Needham, UTEP
OG Deion (Shaq) Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
LS Wes Farnsworth, Nevada
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
P Stone Wilson, FIU
DE Dewayne Hendrix, PITT
OC Kirk Barron, Purdue

Camp Tryouts:

CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
WR Darrell Langham, Miami

Continue Reading

News

Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox

Travis Wingfield

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.

Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.

Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.

@WingfieldNFL

Continue Reading
Advertisement

LATEST

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending