Miami Dolphins sign pair of rookies
Miami Dolphins two 7th round selections, Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, have put pen to paper.
Both players look to make an impact on Miami’s backfield. Chandler Cox, a Fullback from Auburn,
played multiple roles in college and will help guide the way as Miami focuses more on the run game this year. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Chandler Cox:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-auburn-h-back-chandler-cox/
Myles Gaskin, a running back from Washington, on the other hand will compete for the 3rd running back spot behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Gaskin was quite the workhorse for Washington and should provide good depth for Miami. Check out Travis Wingfield’s scouting profile on Gaskin here:
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/rookie-profile-dolphins-draft-washington-running-back-myles-gaskin/
As 7th round picks Cox and Gaskin will make around 2.5 million with their rookie deals. Miami has more work to do with plenty of players from the 2019 draft class currently unsigned and rookie mini-camp quickly approaching this Friday. Stay up to date with all things “Miami Dolphins” here with the Locked On Dolphins team.
Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp
Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp
It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.
The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.
Per source, former UM QB Malik Rosier has accepted invitation to Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 7, 2019
Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.
Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 28, 6:51 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
CB Nik Needham, UTEP
OG Deion (Shaq) Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
LS Wes Farnsworth, Nevada
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
P Stone Wilson, FIU
DE Dewayne Hendrix, PITT
OC Kirk Barron, Purdue
Camp Tryouts:
CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
WR Darrell Langham, Miami
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox
It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.
Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.
Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018
And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC
— Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018
