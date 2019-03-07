News
Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks
Robert Quinn reportedly being shopped
The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, so it’s not surprising that numerous players that are still under contract have found themselves in trade talks.
One of the hottest names in those trade rumors? Robert Quinn, the defensive end that the Miami Dolphins traded a 2018 fourth-round pick for just last off-season.
Robert Quinn is certainly not safe as he enters the final year of a four-year contract extension that he initially signed with the L.A. Rams. The Dolphins traded for him during the 2018 off-season to help bulk up the pass rush.
The report was initially broken by Ian Rappoport on NFL Network. Rappoport hit the nail on the head with a synopsis of the free-agency pass-rushing market and how it’s flooded with legitimate talent. Trading Robert Quinn could become a reality for a team looking to get ahead of the market and snag a still-young defensive end.
It wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade, as the Dolphins traded a fourth-rounder for him last year, so the yield would likely be another Day 3 pick. If I have to make a prediction, I’ll estimate a fifth-round pick.
During the one-year sample size in 2018, Robert Quinn still flashed production, although it came in spurts, appeared unfinished, and didn’t reflect on the stat line.
The Dolphins would save around $13 million off the cap if they relieve Robert Quinn from the roster, according to Over the Cap. With $0 guaranteed in 2019, it could be a good situation for a team looking for some short-term help on the defensive line while the Dolphins look to unload some bloated contracts.
It’s also worth noting that the Dolphins will save the same amount if Robert Quinn is a pre-June 1 cut, so Quinn is probably one-and-done in Miami, either way.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release DE Andre Branch
After three seasons with the Dolphins, defensive end Andre Branch’s time in Miami has come to an end. It was announced early Saturday morning the team will release him.
Branch, 29, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with the Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. He recorded 11.5 of his 25.5 career sacks during his time here while only missing four games due to injury.
Releasing the seven year pro will ultimately save the Dolphins $7 million dollars in cap space for the upcoming 2019 season. On the flip side it creates another $2 million in dead cap.
Miami is also expected to move on from defensive end Robert Quinn in the coming weeks. With Cameron Wake also set to be a free agent, the Dolphins pass rush could be completely revamped in 2019.
Entering free agency before his eighth NFL season, Branch will undoubtedly find a landing spot. While the stats don’t blow you away, there will be some sort of market for a 29 year old rotational pass rusher.
Miami Dolphins
Kyler Murray Weighs In at the Combine
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL draft evolved earlier this morning as enigmatic Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray measured in at the scouting combine.
Leading up to this point, detractors everywhere have been trying to ignore the statistics and video evidence Murray amassed last season. Apparently, winning a Heisman trophy, accumulating 5362 total offensive yards, 54 touchdowns and nearly leading his team over the vaunted Alabama defense in the first round of the college playoffs isn’t enough to convince some people that Murray is going to be a legitimate quarterback in the NFL.
Instead, the biggest controversy was on Murray’s physical attributes. His height….his weight….his hand size….things that no one cares about unless you’re interviewing to become a supermodel.
But continuing with the annual offseason tradition of over-analyzing prospective NFL athletes, “experts” everywhere needed to validate every aspect of Murray’s game in order to be convinced he was the best quarterback prospect coming out of college.
Since NFL quarterbacks are nearly as delicate as a supermodel, I give you facts about Kyler Murray’s body that most men and women would have no desire to learn about otherwise:
Height: 5’ 10-1/8”
Weight: 207lbs
Hand Size: 9.5”
Up to this point, Murray’s supporters have been using Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield as examples of quarterbacks who are “small”, but can still perform (extremely) successfully in the NFL. To compare to those quarterbacks, Murray measured in as such:
KYLER MURRAY
Height; 5-10 1/8
Weight: 207 pounds
Hand size: 9 1/2
RUSSELL WILSON
Height: 5-10 5/8
Weight: 204
Hand size: 10 1/4 inches
BAKER MAYFIELD
Height: 6’0 5/8
Weight: 215
Hand size: 9 1/4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019
Truth of the matter is, the only concern NFL teams should have is how healthy they are able to keep their “short” quarterback.
Russell Wilson has a horrendous offensive line, but he is able to scramble and extend plays to avoid being hit.
Drew Brees absorbs an average of 22 sacks per year, and has been able to hold up just fine over the course of 18 NFL seasons. This is on top of devastating labrum/rotator cuff injury that nearly ended his career back when he was with the San Diego Chargers.
And we all just witnessed Baker Mayfield take the league by storm and win the hearts of every NFL franchise. I mean honestly, which teams wouldn’t want Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. That includes the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.
Are we really going to let Murray’s hand size, height and weight contradict what we already know on tape? Or are we past those arbitrary numbers and we’ve moved on towards drafting (real) football players?
Look for Murray to avoid throwing at the combine – as he has stated he is saving all of those drills for his Pro Day on March 13th.
Miami Dolphins
What Did Brian Flores Say at the Scouting Combine
Brian Flores has been the Miami Dolphins head coach for less than 4 weeks, and it’s safe to say that he has a lot on his plate.
Pardon me if I talk in cliches for the remainder of this post, it’s just something Flores has established very well (possibly learning from a certain predecessor). At times, his press conference at the Scouting Combine this morning was merely a string of run-on cliches tied together by a punctuation mark or two.
One of his quotes went something like: “this is a team game, all the way, through and through”
Indeed, Mr. Flores, indeed.
But teasing aside, Flores sounded confident, genuine and formal as he gave us a rundown on his time in Florida and the state of the Miami Dolphins as it currently stands; though I warn you up front, he didn’t reveal all too much.
Though there is one thing the tape illuminates that text simply cannot, and that’s the fact that Flores is a good speaker. You can tell he will be able to navigate certain situations (that Adam Gase was unable to) simply due to his comfort level in front of a room of people.
Flores’ thoughts on egos – something Miami fans are used to recently:
“If I’m going to tell my team to not have egos it has to start with me”
“A lot of the things I learned in New England were (about) putting the team first, something that was important to me was putting together a staff that doesn’t have egos”
On the team he wants to build:
“We want to build a tough team, a smart team, a team that can play under pressure; our entire organization needs to know that”
“If you put the team first, if football is very important to you, you have a shot at being part of what we’re trying to accomplish”
“Fundamentally sound; coach them hard. This is a demanding league, we have to be demanding on our players, they need to understand that”
“Camaraderie and being able to communicate and being aligned is very important”
“Chris (Grier), myself and our coaching staff and our personal staff is aligned in the players we’re looking for; in the team we want to build”
However, he never once revealed the type of team he wants to build or the type of players he’s looking for.
On putting a staff together:
“I wanted people that are smart, that are mentally tough. I want our staff to reflect what I would like to see from our team…guys that can communicate well; that was one of my main objectives putting the staff together”
On hiring Patrick Graham (to be the defensive coordinator):
“Pat is someone I have a lot of respect for. Smartest guy in the room; great friend of mine, we’ve spent plenty of time together. I feel good about him as a coach and as a teacher, but I feel great about our entire coaching staff”
“Having done it for a year, it’s not just one person; you get a lot of help from different people; it’s definitely a collaborative effort”
On evaluating the current roster:
“There’s definitely a good group of players here. A lot of this process has been about evaluating our current roster”
“If you don’t know what you have, it doesn’t make a difference”
“We’re trying to get better in every area; I wouldn’t say there’s one thing”
On transitioning from winning a Super Bowl to becoming a Head Coach 1-day later:
“I wouldn’t call it (a) smooth transition, but it’s been a good transition”
“It feels good in aqua”
Someone ‘corrected’ him and said that the color was Teal, but I could care less what color pallet his lands on, just bring back the old school jerseys.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ll never feel like I’ve arrived. This isn’t the finish line, this is the starting line for me”
On what he wants to do at Quarterback:
“I think we need to be ready for any and all situations. If that’s the situation then that’s the situation. I think we’re always developing players. We’re in a business where we’re all looking to improve.”
Traits he looks for in a Quarterback:
“Guys who are accurate; leadership. (Guys that) have a command of the office. Mobility is great”
Though he made it sound like mobility is great as an ‘added bonus’ more than as a requirement.
On Kyler Murray:
“Had a very good year this year; he’s a phenomenal athlete”
On Ryan Tannehill:
“Right now everything is ‘in-process’; everything is on the table.”
On the Scouting Combine itself:
“My vision is really focused on this week; getting to know these players (in the combine); their strengths and weaknesses, how they fit with our team”
“Bring the culture and leadership and intelligence; I don’t care where that player comes from”
“We’re not going to be able to pick every guy we like, I understand that; just trying to get to know everyone”
“I’ve watched a good number of (games), it’s a good group. Evaluation is still on-going; we’ll meet a group of (players) this week and that’s a big part of the evaluation”
Has he had a chance to talk to Bill Belichick since the Super Bowl:
“No”
Has anyone on the New England Patriots given him advice in regards to becoming a Head Coach:
“Talked to a few different guys, (they) said it would be a blur, a whirlwind; (that there) would be a lot to do, you wouldn’t have time. Biggest thing is to be yourself, (maintain) your core values; always be true to who you are”
Flores ended the Press Conference by thanking those who have helped him throughout his head coaching search:
“Wanted to publicly thank John Wooten and the Fritz Pollard Alliance for everything they do for minority coaches”
corners
March 7, 2019 at 4:05 pm
” If I have to make a prediction, I’ll estimate a fifth-round pick.”
Wouldn’t we get more than that in a compensatory pick if we let him play out his contract and he walked next year?