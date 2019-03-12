Miami Dolphins
One Man Remains from the Dolphins 2014 Draft Class
When news broke late Monday night that Ja’Wuan James was signing with the Denver Broncos, it signaled the end of another recent Dolphins draft class.
Walt Aikens, selected in the fourth round (pick 125 overall), is the only member of the 2014 class to see a second contract with the Dolphins. That deal pays Aikens $1.5 million per year to captain Miami’s special teams unit.
James goes to the former team of yet another former-Phin in Billy Turner. Turner, Miami’s third round pick (67th overall) in 2014, today signed a lucrative deal with the Packers. Joining James, Landry, and Turner as one-and-done deals in Miami are Tight End Arthur Lynch, Linebacker Jordan Tripp, Wide Receiver Matt Hazel, and Defensive End Terrance Fede.
At the very least, this draft class produced three quality starters and two contributors on special teams and on the defensive line rotation – albeit with other organizations. And that’s more than can be said about the previous class.
The 2013 Dolphins class produced no second contracts and a lot of immediate flameouts in its own right. This only compounds the fact that Miami’s 2012 draft class said goodbye to three starters after their rookie contracts in Miami.
Hardly the ideal model for building around a rookie first-round quarterback.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
Although this isn’t entirely surprising, I wouldn’t say this was a move many people expected.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year extension worth $13m (guarantees are currently unknown)
The #Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year contract with WR DeVante Parker, per league source. Chance for former first-round pick to capitalize on high potential with a new regime.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019
Originally drafted in the 1st-round of the 2015 NFL draft (14th overall), Parker’s durability and work ethic has come into question over the course of his Dolphins career – and this extension comes off of another injury-plagued season for the underachieving wide out.
Though active for 54/64 regular season games (84.4%), Parker only started 31/64 of them (48.4%). All of the nagging injuries certainly played a part, but when you’re drafted in the top-half of the NFL draft, you’re expected to be a difference maker and start closer to 75% of your team’s games rather than 48%. Underwhelming performances mixed with Miami head coaches “giving starts” to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry meant Parker was the odd man out.
Between sulking over his playing time and refusing to discuss his Dolphins future, it was evident Adam Gase and DeVante Parker maintained the worst-kept secret in the world and did not see eye-to-eye in his offense. Most had pegged Parker to be on a different roster in 2019, but a new regime brings in new ideas, and I’m sure Parker is refreshed to see what Chad O’Shea has planned for him.
Signing Parker to the 2-year extension allows Miami to rescind the 5th-year option originally exercised to him; this lowers the cap hit from $9.4m to a more-respectable number.
In his 4 seasons with the Dolphins, Parker accumulated 163 receptions for 2217 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 40.75 receptions, 554.25 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per season.
Barring a sudden trade or release of Kenny Stills, this signing means Miami will retain just about all of its wide receivers from 2018. Just another move that makes me wonder, what the hell has Chris Grier been doing all this time…
Miami Dolphins
Blake Bortles is Miami’s Best Stop-Gap Option
Teddy Bridgewater? Tyrod Taylor? Ryan Fitzpatrick? No, no, and no. Look, Miami no doubt needs a new quarterback for the upcoming season that is not named Ryan Tannehill but who will it be?
Plenty of people thought Teddy Bridgewater made too much sense, local guy, still building his portfolio back up after that horrific knee injury, still young. Unfortunately, Teddy works against the compensation pick formula.
Now, there’s two quarterbacks that do not, Tyrod Taylor and soon to be released Blake Bortles. Tyrod Taylor seems to be all in the rumors as of late and it makes total sense. Veteran quarterback that can come cheap and start. My only issue with Tyrod is he may take a less talented team like Miami to 6 maybe even 7 wins. That is about 4 wins too many for what Miami seems to be trying to accomplish here. Even at 5 wins, Miami’s chances of being able to land a top tier quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft are reduced. Sure, would they be in the top 10 picks, possibly top 5? Absolutely! But that doesn’t mean they get THEIR GUY.
Miami should want their pick of the litter and getting the guy they have atop of their board. If you fall behind another QB needy team, who’s to say they’re willing to listen to your offer for 3 First Round picks? It’s not a guarantee. Now, with Jacksonville gearing up to shell out $88M to Nick Foles, the Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville will end.
Blake Bortles healthy versus a healthy Tyrod Taylor? I’m not sure about you but I’m thinking Tyrod beats him out. Which is exactly why we sign Bortles instead of Tyrod Taylor. Bortles is obviously worse but also younger and not coming with a large price tag. Could he be more expensive then Tyrod? Potentially but not by much and as far as talent we are splitting hairs practically.
There’s no doubt Miami is going about this the right way in Free Agency and the Off-Season. Don’t overpay, get guys that fit your scheme and culture and accumulate as much draft capital as you can. Blake Bortles checks off every box with that context and he also most likely guarantees you a worse record than Tyrod. Now, I don’t believe Miami is purposely “tanking” but I do think they are prepared to go through some rough bumps this upcoming season for the greater good of finding their future signal caller in the next NFL Draft.
Blake Bortles will be 27 in April. Who knows, maybe he shocks the world and plays true to his 1st round status. Possible but still very unlikely. For Miami, you are getting the perfect stop-gap, depending on price he could be a decent back up in future years behind whomever Miami takes in 2020 as well. The 3 main points being, his floor is lower than Tyrod Tayor’s, he doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula, and has the potential of being a decent back up to the future QB1 of the Miami Dolphins.
If Miami ends up with either of the two, I think the front office has done what it’s meant to do. However, I just have this hunch Tyrod Taylor could win more than we anticipate and we put all that to rest by signing Blake Bortles.
Miami Dolphins
Minor League Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins truly are a pathetic organization. This isn’t about Ja’Wuan James “worth” and if he was paid more than his value dictates. That aspect can be debated thoroughly; but when you finally do come to a conclusion, you realize he wasn’t one of those players that was absurdly “overpaid”.
Regardless, what’s the point of drafting talented players if you aren’t going to retain them?
Ja’Wuan James to Denver, per source. He’ll be highest paid RT in NFL.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 12, 2019
Do any of you have any hope that your Miami Dolphins are going to re-sign Laremy Tunsil or Xavien Howard? And if you do believe Miami isn’t that stupid and they will actually re-sign them, do you think they’re going to get it right?
There’s a common theme with the Dolphins. They have the ability to identify talent in the draft, but they refrain from trusting their judgement enough to pay them “early”. As if paying someone for their current accomplishments and future performance is too risky for them.
There’s also one common theme with the organization throughout that time. You can say it’s Stephen Ross (though he wasn’t around when Bill Parcells took Jake Long #1 overall), but no, that person is Chris Grier.
I’m not sure what his actual role was this entire time, but it seems to be uncovering “acorns” in the draft and then allowing them to walk away. Did he not have a say in the players he scouted? Did he believe players like Andre Branch and Kiko Alonso were worth more money than Jarvis Landry?
What exactly did we get ourselves into by promoting Chris Grier? Which successful decisions can we attribute towards him and which mistakes can we blame on Mike Tannenbaum or Joe Philbin?
Recent Dolphins coaching records through 43 games:
Adam Gase: 21-22
Joe Philbin: 21-22
Tony Sparano: 24-19
Dave Wannstedt: 28-15
Jimmy Johnson: 24-19
— Josh Friedman (@560Friedo) November 26, 2018
Here are the draft picks Miami has offered extensions to since Stephen Ross became 95% owner of the Miami Dolphins in 2009:
Note: this doesn’t include players who have received a 5th-year option; these are players that have received a brand new, multi-year extension from the Dolphins
- Brian Hartline
- Koa Misi
- Reshad Jones
- Mike Pouncey
- Ryan Tannehill
- Walt Aikens
- Bobby McCain
Here is a (long yet incomplete) list of draft picks that have gotten away since Stephen Ross took over:
- Jake Long
- Kendall Langford
- Vontae Davis
- Sean Smith
- Jared Odrick
- Nolan Carroll
- Charles Clay
- Olivier Vernon
- Lamar Miller
- Rishard Matthews
- Dion Jordan
- Jamar Taylor
- Dion Sims
- Mike Gillislee
- Caleb Sturgis
- Jelani Jenkins
- Ja’Wuan James
- Jarvis Landry
- Jay Ajayi
This list doesn’t include (every) draft “bust” like Jordan Phillips or DeVante Parker. Nor does it include undrafted free agents (like Cameron Wake), but even if we did, it’s fairly obvious which list is more alarming that the other.
We can blame Bill Parcells, we can blame Jeff Ireland, and we can blame Mike Tannenbaum, but there’s one underlying constant and that’s the current GM of this football team.
Now that he has his opportunity, we watch a franchise right tackle walk away, even though he could have been retained a year or two ago for a price you actually would have wanted.
We might watch a cornerback get traded or walk away next season because Miami is too scared to pay him one year “too early”.
It’s possible we watch the best emerging left tackle in the game walk away in two years because his price skyrockets far above anything the team expected.
Look at all of the “stupid money” floating around in free agency this offseason.
- Trey Flowers for over $80m
- C.J. Mosley for $85m
- Landon Collins for $84m
- Nick Foles for $88m!
- Tyrann Mathieu for $42m
- Justin Coleman for $36m
- Jamison Crowder for $28.5m
Now look at what Trent Brown – a converted offensive guard that had one successful season at left tackle – made with the Oakland Raiders: 4-yr, $66m ($36.75m guaranteed).
If you say “who” to anyone on this list, it only further exasperates the point. Other than Flowers, Mosley and Collins, who are all very good players, the rest of the free agents are nowhere near the caliber of player Laremy Tunsil or Xavien Howard are.
If you think Laremy Tunsil is going to sign for anything close to what Brown just made you are most certainly mistaken. Again, this isn’t about if the money is “stupid” or not, it’s taking into account the current market, mixed with the influx of available cash/cap, paired with an increasing cap each year – which means Laremy Tunsil is going to cost far more than any left tackle is making currently. Especially if you decide to wait two more years.
Laremy Tunsil doing his best to keep Ja'Wuan James in Miami. #baldheadisland pic.twitter.com/IwX9Flphqp
— Matt Infante (@MattyInfante) March 6, 2019
The Dolphins might be sacrificing current cap space if they sign these players early, but they’re saving themselves future cap space. Foresight….it’s a crazy concept.
The main reason the Dolphins can’t afford to spend early on their draft picks is because they’re always putting themselves in cap hell with the horrendous free agents they sign. Extending Reshad Jones, Mike Pouncey, Ryan Tannehill and signing players like Ndamukong Suh and Mike Wallace forces you to a tight cap space which means you can’t allocate extra money to players that actually deserve it.
So now that you can take all of the players the Dolphins have released and pit them against the current Dolphins roster and win, I’d say Chris Grier has a lot on his plate.
Is he going to let Tunsil, Howard and eventually players like Kenyan Drake and Minkah Fitzpatrick just walk away (or traded for pennies on the dollar)? Then you have a building case for why Grier shouldn’t be running this team, and why it’s probably more-likely that he’s a spy for the New England Patriots than a productive general manager for the Miami Dolphins. Maybe he can manage that 33rd NFL team he’s sending all of these draft “finds” to each offseason.
While we should all be cheering the fact that the Miami Dolphins haven’t unnecessarily splurged on players “just cause”, we have to wonder why it gets to the point where Miami either overpays or has to be honored for not overpaying.
Because seriously, this year’s free agency victory was “Miami didn’t do something stupid!”
How do we change that narrative? Is it with Chris Grier as the general manager? Right now, I’m not so sure about that one….
LATEST
- One Man Remains from the Dolphins 2014 Draft Class March 12, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker March 12, 2019
- Blake Bortles is Miami’s Best Stop-Gap Option March 12, 2019
- Minor League Miami Dolphins March 12, 2019
- Ja’Wuan James Departs for Denver March 11, 2019