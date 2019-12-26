Phinalysis Reunion for Bengals vs. Dolphins

The following is my recap of the Bengals vs. Dolphins game I attended with Travis this past Sunday. Enjoy.

Let’s start with some backstory. In the summer of 2016, Travis reached out to me about collaborating for a Miami Dolphins podcast. He and I had known each other for over 10 years at that point from various Dolphins message boards. We spoke several times that summer and ultimately launched “The Phinalysis” in the fall of 2016. As we joke, we like to say we’re the catalyst for the 6-game winning streak that team went on as we released our episodes just after the Titans loss that year.

Fast forward to 2018 and Travis has obviously gone onto do some big things leading the Locked on Dolphins crew, and I know there’s even more news on the horizon! He’s been kind enough to put up with my crazy schedule and allow me to join him on the podcast and contribute articles on an all too infrequent basis. This past summer he asked me about coming down to Miami and covering a game. I said sure, it’d be an awesome experience. Lo and behold the game we picked was against the Bengals, my hometown team.

What felt like a trip years in the making finally happened this past weekend. Here’s my recap of it:

The trip to Miami had been a blast already even before Sunday morning. In short, the NFL could’ve cancelled the game and I still would’ve considered the trip a massive success. Travis and explored several watering holes in the Ft. Lauderdale area and had drinks with ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe and his wife. Cameron shared his insight in what all goes into those ESPN shots you see on SportsCenter and NFL Live. Let’s just say a LOT more goes into it than the casual viewer would ever realize. While we didn’t hit up Collins Ave. and enjoy any of the establishments South Beach has to offer…forgive me while I reminisce in my head about a past trip for a bit…we imbibed more than our fair share around Ft. Lauderdale.

After talking some baseball on the way to Hard Rock Stadium, we parked and walked to the media entrance and it was all football from there. We got to the press box and met some heavy hitters right off the bat. I grew up reading Dolphin Digest, so it was a thrill to meet Andy Cohen right off the bat. He was very nice and he, Alain Poupart and I had a conversation about Skyline Chili and the Freezer Bowl. We also met Safid Deen, Omar Kelly, Scott Stone and Jason Jenkins.

One thing that struck me during the pregame, was just how MANY NFL and media personnel were there. You already have the Dolphins beat writers, Dolphins Staff, Bengals media, but then there’s NFL Films, NFL Staff, and Taste of the NFL. It was crazy to see the sheer number of people that actually go into making an NFL game “happen”. And that’s not counting the football coaches and players on the field.

Before I had time to fully digest that, it was time to head down to the main concourse for a pre-game event with the 1972 Undefeated Team Alumni. We didn’t get to meet any players individually, but it was neat to see Bob Griese, Mercury Morris, Larry Csonka, Larry Little and the rest of the 1972 Alumni there. Larry Csonka dropped a great line about them being the best in NFL history:

NFL HOF Larry Csonka on the ‘72 #Dolphins being named the NFL’s greatest team during #NFL100: “I’m tired of people telling me they named us. They named us shit. We took the goddamn thing.” Csonka clearly believes his undefeated team is above the rest. pic.twitter.com/hkIEwRdW6H — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 22, 2019

After that event we had an hour to eat lunch and chat with Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. We all thought it was interesting that Miami made Avery Moss and Taco Charlton inactives today. Facing Joe Mixon, one of the best backs in the league, seemed like a daunting task without some of those guys on the front. But, Miami had a plan.

[Use the 30 for 30 narrator voice in your head as you read] What if I told you that Andy Dalton and Ryan Fitzpatrick would combine to throw 815 yards and 8 touchdowns?

Suffice to say, today was a weird game.

Miami’s defensive approach called for more 3-4 and more four man D-lines than we’ve seen in recent weeks. Despite having newly signed Calvin Munson at MLB, the strategy paid off as Miami held Mixon to 50 yards on 21 carries and held the Bengals to 59 yards on the ground overall. We saw some really nice efforts from three guys up front. Davon Godchaux blew up a Mixon run on 3rd and goal; Christian Wilkins notched a sack and a one-handed receiving TD; and Zach Sieler showed up in a big way. Sieler notched 3 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and batted down 2 passes. Have a day! More on big #92 later.

Miami’s secondary wasn’t as good. Everyone seemed to take a turn getting beat at some point or another, but Andy Dalton didn’t find his rhythm until the fourth quarter, leading a furious 23 point rally in the last 10 minutes of so, including two scores in the final minute.

Prior to that though, it was Ryan Fitzpatrick’s day. The bearded one threw for 406 yards and 4 TDs. His first half total of 245 yards was second in team history. To Dan Marino of course, who threw for 300+ in a game during his glorious 1984 season. DeVante Parker continued his 1,000+ yard season, notching another TD and a 100 yard game today. Mike Gesicki added 6 for 82 with a pair of touchdowns as well.

Miami survived the Bengals rally and Jason Sanders hit a 37 yard field goal as time expired in overtime to give the Dolphins a 38-35 win, improving their record on the year to 4-11. Who would’ve thought, especially after the Tunsil/Stills trade, that this roster would win 4 games this year? Kudos. Absolute kudos to Brian Flores and his staff for the yeoman’s work they’ve done.

The game ended. Finally. And I thought I would be able to decompress for a bit. But we quickly made our way down to the main concourse and saw some of the players running off the field to the locker room. This included a jovial Ryan Fitzpatrick who played to the camera and gave us a dual thumbs up. From there we went into the media room to hear Brian Flores’s post-game availability.

Coach Flo has a presence. A definite presence. He can pierce right through you with his eye contact. He speaks quickly, confidently and gives you as direct an answer as he can. He mentioned that Miami made a lot of mistakes today, especially late. That happens when you use 80+ players throughout the season. He said that it was good to be able to learn from a win. All that goes to say, I’d sure as hell not want to be around him when this team loses.

The Miami Dolphins are in good hands with Brian Flores as Head Coach. That’s 100% fact. They’re on the right path. Finally.

After we heard Coach Flo speak, we ducked into the locker room which was semi-cleared out already. We got to speak with Mike Gesicki, Zach Sieler, Jesse Davis – who bonded with Travis over their shared love for the Seattle Mariners – and Christian Wilkins, who joked with us about Clemson winning the College Football Playoff. If only he knew I was an Ohio State fan…

It was amazing to me to see just how big these guys are in real life. A player who is 6’1” and 200lbs in the NFL, like Walt Aikens, is an absolutely shredded 6’1” 200lbs. These are massive dudes playing a man’s mans’ game. Gladiators.

There’s a lot more I learned this weekend that I can’t share. I wish I could, as it would give all Dolfans a very unique perspective. But just know these things:

1) The Dolphins are in excellent hands with Brian Flores as head coach. Let’s just say that elements of “The Patriot Way” that have migrated to South Florida, and appear here to stay.

2) There is potential for this team to become one of the most newsworthy teams next offseason with draft picks, free agency money and potential trades. Better days are on the horizon.

3) Miami is still very much a Dolphins town. It’s just starved for a winning Dolphins team.

Happy Holidays!