Phinalysis Reunion for Bengals vs. Dolphins
The following is my recap of the Bengals vs. Dolphins game I attended with Travis this past Sunday. Enjoy.
Let’s start with some backstory. In the summer of 2016, Travis reached out to me about collaborating for a Miami Dolphins podcast. He and I had known each other for over 10 years at that point from various Dolphins message boards. We spoke several times that summer and ultimately launched “The Phinalysis” in the fall of 2016. As we joke, we like to say we’re the catalyst for the 6-game winning streak that team went on as we released our episodes just after the Titans loss that year.
Fast forward to 2018 and Travis has obviously gone onto do some big things leading the Locked on Dolphins crew, and I know there’s even more news on the horizon! He’s been kind enough to put up with my crazy schedule and allow me to join him on the podcast and contribute articles on an all too infrequent basis. This past summer he asked me about coming down to Miami and covering a game. I said sure, it’d be an awesome experience. Lo and behold the game we picked was against the Bengals, my hometown team.
What felt like a trip years in the making finally happened this past weekend. Here’s my recap of it:
The trip to Miami had been a blast already even before Sunday morning. In short, the NFL could’ve cancelled the game and I still would’ve considered the trip a massive success. Travis and explored several watering holes in the Ft. Lauderdale area and had drinks with ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe and his wife. Cameron shared his insight in what all goes into those ESPN shots you see on SportsCenter and NFL Live. Let’s just say a LOT more goes into it than the casual viewer would ever realize. While we didn’t hit up Collins Ave. and enjoy any of the establishments South Beach has to offer…forgive me while I reminisce in my head about a past trip for a bit…we imbibed more than our fair share around Ft. Lauderdale.
After talking some baseball on the way to Hard Rock Stadium, we parked and walked to the media entrance and it was all football from there. We got to the press box and met some heavy hitters right off the bat. I grew up reading Dolphin Digest, so it was a thrill to meet Andy Cohen right off the bat. He was very nice and he, Alain Poupart and I had a conversation about Skyline Chili and the Freezer Bowl. We also met Safid Deen, Omar Kelly, Scott Stone and Jason Jenkins.
One thing that struck me during the pregame, was just how MANY NFL and media personnel were there. You already have the Dolphins beat writers, Dolphins Staff, Bengals media, but then there’s NFL Films, NFL Staff, and Taste of the NFL. It was crazy to see the sheer number of people that actually go into making an NFL game “happen”. And that’s not counting the football coaches and players on the field.
Before I had time to fully digest that, it was time to head down to the main concourse for a pre-game event with the 1972 Undefeated Team Alumni. We didn’t get to meet any players individually, but it was neat to see Bob Griese, Mercury Morris, Larry Csonka, Larry Little and the rest of the 1972 Alumni there. Larry Csonka dropped a great line about them being the best in NFL history:
NFL HOF Larry Csonka on the ‘72 #Dolphins being named the NFL’s greatest team during #NFL100: “I’m tired of people telling me they named us. They named us shit. We took the goddamn thing.” Csonka clearly believes his undefeated team is above the rest. pic.twitter.com/hkIEwRdW6H
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 22, 2019
After that event we had an hour to eat lunch and chat with Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. We all thought it was interesting that Miami made Avery Moss and Taco Charlton inactives today. Facing Joe Mixon, one of the best backs in the league, seemed like a daunting task without some of those guys on the front. But, Miami had a plan.
[Use the 30 for 30 narrator voice in your head as you read] What if I told you that Andy Dalton and Ryan Fitzpatrick would combine to throw 815 yards and 8 touchdowns?
Suffice to say, today was a weird game.
Miami’s defensive approach called for more 3-4 and more four man D-lines than we’ve seen in recent weeks. Despite having newly signed Calvin Munson at MLB, the strategy paid off as Miami held Mixon to 50 yards on 21 carries and held the Bengals to 59 yards on the ground overall. We saw some really nice efforts from three guys up front. Davon Godchaux blew up a Mixon run on 3rd and goal; Christian Wilkins notched a sack and a one-handed receiving TD; and Zach Sieler showed up in a big way. Sieler notched 3 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and batted down 2 passes. Have a day! More on big #92 later.
Miami’s secondary wasn’t as good. Everyone seemed to take a turn getting beat at some point or another, but Andy Dalton didn’t find his rhythm until the fourth quarter, leading a furious 23 point rally in the last 10 minutes of so, including two scores in the final minute.
Prior to that though, it was Ryan Fitzpatrick’s day. The bearded one threw for 406 yards and 4 TDs. His first half total of 245 yards was second in team history. To Dan Marino of course, who threw for 300+ in a game during his glorious 1984 season. DeVante Parker continued his 1,000+ yard season, notching another TD and a 100 yard game today. Mike Gesicki added 6 for 82 with a pair of touchdowns as well.
Miami survived the Bengals rally and Jason Sanders hit a 37 yard field goal as time expired in overtime to give the Dolphins a 38-35 win, improving their record on the year to 4-11. Who would’ve thought, especially after the Tunsil/Stills trade, that this roster would win 4 games this year? Kudos. Absolute kudos to Brian Flores and his staff for the yeoman’s work they’ve done.
The game ended. Finally. And I thought I would be able to decompress for a bit. But we quickly made our way down to the main concourse and saw some of the players running off the field to the locker room. This included a jovial Ryan Fitzpatrick who played to the camera and gave us a dual thumbs up. From there we went into the media room to hear Brian Flores’s post-game availability.
Coach Flo has a presence. A definite presence. He can pierce right through you with his eye contact. He speaks quickly, confidently and gives you as direct an answer as he can. He mentioned that Miami made a lot of mistakes today, especially late. That happens when you use 80+ players throughout the season. He said that it was good to be able to learn from a win. All that goes to say, I’d sure as hell not want to be around him when this team loses.
The Miami Dolphins are in good hands with Brian Flores as Head Coach. That’s 100% fact. They’re on the right path. Finally.
After we heard Coach Flo speak, we ducked into the locker room which was semi-cleared out already. We got to speak with Mike Gesicki, Zach Sieler, Jesse Davis – who bonded with Travis over their shared love for the Seattle Mariners – and Christian Wilkins, who joked with us about Clemson winning the College Football Playoff. If only he knew I was an Ohio State fan…
It was amazing to me to see just how big these guys are in real life. A player who is 6’1” and 200lbs in the NFL, like Walt Aikens, is an absolutely shredded 6’1” 200lbs. These are massive dudes playing a man’s mans’ game. Gladiators.
There’s a lot more I learned this weekend that I can’t share. I wish I could, as it would give all Dolfans a very unique perspective. But just know these things:
1) The Dolphins are in excellent hands with Brian Flores as head coach. Let’s just say that elements of “The Patriot Way” that have migrated to South Florida, and appear here to stay.
2) There is potential for this team to become one of the most newsworthy teams next offseason with draft picks, free agency money and potential trades. Better days are on the horizon.
3) Miami is still very much a Dolphins town. It’s just starved for a winning Dolphins team.
Happy Holidays!
Dolphins Patriots Week 17 Preview
An arduous season meets its welcomed end in the former home of Coach Flores
Who: Dolphins (4-11) at Patriots (12-3)
When: Sunday December 29, 1:00 East
Where: Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA
Weather: 47 degrees, 50% rain,
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +15.5
Brian Flores’ first trip back to the city he called home for each of the first 15 years of his NFL career pits two teams on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Patriots, winners of 12 or more games in nine of the last 10 seasons, are one victory from clinching a first-round bye for the tenth-straight year.
A win Sunday would prevent just the third season with four or fewer wins for Miami since the organization’s 1970 merger into the NFL. It doesn’t sound like much, but even if the expected happens Sunday, Flores has already navigated the Dolphins beyond 2019’s consensus projections.
No one projects the NFL with greater accuracy than the odds makers in Las Vegas. All 16 of Miami’s games favored the opposition, yet the Fins made winners of season win-total bets placed post-Laremy Tunsil trade.
The Dolphins are 8-7 against the spread, scoring two outright wins as double-digit underdogs (10 points at home against Philadelphia and 11 points in Indianapolis). Miami are a failed two-point conversion from winning as six-point dogs against Washington, and a bogus pass interference reversal from an outright win as five-point dogs at the Jets.
The spreads have been virtually insurmountable for half of Miami’s games. The Dolphins were 14-point dogs on Monday night against the Steelers. Jumping out to a 14-point lead, and driving to make it a three-score gap before Nick O’Leary dropped pass led to an interception, Miami took the two-touchdown favorite Steelers to the brink. In Buffalo, the spread was 17 points, and Miami were at the Bills one-yard-line at the end of the third quarter with a 14-9 lead in hand.
All of this is to say that the Dolphins — the NFL’s all-time record holder for players used in a single season (83) — have made a fool of all the talking heads to proclaim Miami’s approach was a disgrace to the game and to the league.
With all the pleasantries out of the way, the grim reality that is a trip to Gillette — a building that Miami have not enjoyed victory in since Ronnie Brown’s breakout wildcat game — looms. A place where visitors have won just 19 times in 141 tries.
Bill Belichick knows the importance of closing out seasons to the inferior Dolphins. Miami have spoiled New England’s January seeding twice in the last four years, though both of those games were at Hard Rock Stadium.
With a win, New England clinches a divisional round home game. A loss means a game on wildcard weekend, and a divisional trip to Kansas City if New England survives the first round. The gravity of this contest prompted Belichick to proclaim it as a playoff game.
The September meet-up between these two teams resulted in a 43-point thrashing in shutout fashion. Even with a weakened roster, Miami are a better team than that week-two outfit, but the outcome isn’t likely to change all that much.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Watching the Patriots serves as an indicator for the program Miami are trying to build under a decade-and-a-half-long employee of the evil empire. New England adapts on-the-fly better than any team in the history of the league, remaking its operation on a weekly basis.
In a critical Saturday win over AFC East challenger Buffalo, New England put the division to bed for the eleventh-straight season with a power-running game. Fullback James Develin’s last game was the week-two tilt in Miami, forcing the Patriots to scrap the 21-personnel package that punched opponents in the mouth with a downhill ground game.
Until that Saturday game against the Bills.
Elandon Roberts played 10 offensive snaps two weeks ago against in Cincinnati. That game brought Roberts’ offensive workload to 29 offensive reps on the season, never eclipsing more than seven in any given game. Saturday, Roberts was on the field for 20 snaps — 29% of the Patriots plays.
The result was 143 rushing yards (New England’s third-highest total in 2019) and a division clinching win.
The Patriots passing game operates as two, non-congruent route combinations to either side of the field. It uses a mixture of personnel packages, with plenty of motion and alignments to give Tom Brady pre-snap indicators, and allows the six-time champions to pick teams apart in the short-to-intermediate portions of the field.
New England run 11-personnel 62% of the time. The aforementioned 21-package is next at a clip of 13%, with 10-personnel at 9%, and 20-personnel at a 7% rate.
The Patriots rank 16th in total offense, 9th in passing, 19th in rushing, and 6th in scoring.
Defense:
Schematically, watching the Patriots defense is like looking in a mirror for the Dolphins — it’s the personnel that features vast differences. New England has perfected the art of an integral rush scheme that places more value on staying in assigned lanes than pure one-on-one edge rushers.
The linebackers will align on the ball, in the A-gaps, off the edge, and everywhere in between. No team in football finds more pass rush production from its ‘backers than the Patriots.
The defensive backfield drives the New England defense. Often dropping seven — or even eight — into coverage allows New England to bait, trap, funnel and bracket better than any stop-unit in football. No team plays more man-coverage than the Patriots as they have perfected the single-high, man-free defense with three premiere corners.
Under Belichick, the Patriots rank tops in total defense, 7th in rushing, 2nd in passing, and 1st in scoring defense. New England have the second fewest missed tackles in the league, and blitz at a clip of 36.2% — 6th in football
The Players:
Offense:
Tom Brady is in the midst of his worst statistical season since 2006. His 6.6 yards per pass is his lowest since 2002, and ranks 26th in the NFL. For the first time, Brady is showing his age and perhaps his two-decade run of dominance is nearing its end.
Sony Michel spearheads what used to be a committee of backs, getting the football on 21 of New England’s 35 designed run plays against the Bills. Rex Burkhead is a smooth, patient runner that makes his impact in the passing game — he picked up 77 receiving yards last week, more than long-time fixture, James White.
The receiving corps has not progressed the way New England hoped it would in the post-Rob Gronkowski era. Julian Edelman — when he’s not fabricating injuries to elicit penalties — is right in-line for his typical production, but it’s the rest of the receiving corps that has failed to fill the voids in the New England passing game. N’Keal Harry, Mohammed Sanu, and Phillip Dorsett have been disappointments in 2019.
Defense:
The defense is built around the NFL’s best cornerback, Stephone Gilmore. Gilmore erases the man across from him regularly, and takes the football away as much as any corner (six interceptions). He’s as instinctive as he is athletic, and often anticipates the route, beating the receiver to the catch point.
Devin McCourty is the only other member of the New England secondary that exceeds 90% of the defensive snaps. Furthermore, the next highest snap-taker is slot corner J.C. Jackson, who’s played a smidge over 65% of the snaps.
The front seven is full of role players. Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy are versatile, long ‘backers with the ideal size and strength to execute New England’s rush contain scheme. Jaime Collins is the most athletic of the bunch; the three linebackers all play between 70-80% of the defensive snaps.
No defensive lineman exceeds 52% of the unit’s snaps. Lawrence Guy plays all over the defensive line, leading a rotation that gets the most from Adam Butler, John Simon and Danny Shelton.
The Medical:
(Available on Friday)
The Opportunities:
The Dolphins opportunities are difficult to find this week. They don’t feature a pass rush or second-level that can exploit some of New England’s new-found weaknesses on offense, and the Patriots dominant defense has already shown what it can do to this Dolphins offense; even though Miami are a different type of air-it-out operation at this stage of the season.
The Concerns:
Without opportunities, the concerns are everywhere. The Pats should have no problem running the ball, and Miami’s depleted secondary provides Brady with an opportunity to get the passing game going heading into the postseason. New England’s well-timed rush scheme, paired with one of the best secondaries assembled this decade, could end Ryan Fitzpatrick’s terrific season on a sour note.
The Projected Outcome:
With a roster full of unheralded free agents that arrived via the waiver wire, other club’s practice squads, or after the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft, it’s impossible to imagine Miami out-scheming New England en route to a victory.
With the bye week looming, and the utter disdain for losing to his former pupils, Belichick is going to get the Patriots A-game cranked up for the season finale. Miami’s talent discrepancy showed up the previous two road games in New York (Jets and Giants), and again late in the fourth quarter of the narrow Cincinnati victory. None of those three rosters — or coaching staffs — hold a candle to that of the Patriots.
It’s going to be a bitter sweet Sunday for Dolphins fans. We won’t see this team buckle the chinstraps for meaningful football for another eight months, but the 2019 season can’t come to its conclusion fast enough.
Even if it’s in a lopsided defeat.
Dolphins 7
Patriots 41
Miami Dolphins sign running back Samaje Perine
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The Miami Dolphins have signed some new running back help.
This time, the Miami Dolphins have signed former Oklahoma Sooner Samaje Perine.
The roster move came earlier on Tuesday and was the response after adding rookie running back Myles Gaskin to the Injured Reserve List.
Gaskin sustained an ankle injury during the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
We have signed running back Samaje Perine off Cincinnati’s practice squad and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 24, 2019
While it’s already Week 17, Perine could get the call in some small doses to see if he can make contributions for the Dolphins moving forward.
Perine was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 Draft and was initially selected by the Washington Redskins.
After being released by the Redskins earlier this year, Perine was claimed, waived, and then added to the Bengals’ practice squad.
The Dolphins snatched Perine off of the Bengals practice roster.
Perine had a promising rookie year where he rushed for over 600 yards and a score in 8 games started.
The Aftermath: Dolphins 38 Bengals 35
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bengals
Team Stats
During Adam Gase’s final two seasons at the helm of the Miami Dolphins, the team fluttered to a combined 5-15 finish in the back end of those respective years. Those rosters were built with the image of a playoff contender in mind.
Now, under Brian Flores, with a roster that saw its 81st and 82nd players take a snap in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, the Dolphins have put together a 3-5 stretch in the last eight games. That mark matches the team’s final home record for the 2019 season. In fact, Miami are just a two-point conversion attempt away from playing .500 ball during that eight-game period.
Learning has been the mantra of the season. Learn how to execute your job. Learn what it takes to be a professional. Learn how to have the back of the man next to you. Learn how to win.
These late-season teaching moments, in a winning effort, mean everything to Coach Flores.
“Winning is important,” Flores stated in his postgame presser. “I’m here to serve these guys, to make them better players, better people.” It’s a learning, nurturing atmosphere that’s steeped in tough love. This coach is the genuine article. The type of coach that deflects credit and accepts blame — the true mark of a leader.
Winning four of the last eight games is a testament to the growth of this team. And once the overall statistics are churned through the machine, it becomes even more apparent how impressive each of these victories have been.
Courtesy of Kyle Crabbs from The Dolphins Wire and The Draft Network, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 2,774 passing yards — since his week-seven reinsertion back into the lineup — tracks to 4,500 yards on a prorated 16-game sample size. He’s also thrown 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions over that period.
As a result, the Dolphins passing offense ranks 15th in the NFL. Miami’s highest finish under Gase was 18th in 2017 with Jay Cutler. Miami are 27th in total offense, last in rushing, and have the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Scoring touchdowns on 25-of-44 red zone trips is good for a 56.8% conversion rate — 18th in the league. Miami’s 33.8% third down rate ranks 27th in the NFL.
The rushing defense had its best game of the season Sunday, but the impact on Miami’s overall rankings was hardly noticeable. The Dolphins are four yards worse than Arizona at the bottom of the league in total defense, the passing defense is ranked 28th, and Miami are 27th in run defense.
The Dolphins are still last in scoring defense, and the only team in the league to allow better than 30 points per game (31.3).
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|90
|RB Patrick Laird
|49
|RB Myles Gaskin
|34
|RB DeLance Turner
|5
|FB Christian Wilkins
|1
|WR Devante Parker
|75
|WR Albert Wilson
|66
|WR Isaiah Ford
|38
|WR Allen Hurns
|32
|WR Mack Hollins
|5
|TE Mike Gesicki
|58
|TE Durham Smythe
|28
|TE Clive Walford
|28
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|90
|OL Michael Deiter
|90
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|90
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|90
|OL Jesse Davis
|90
|OL Adam Pankey
|4
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 245 passing yards in the first half was the second most, in any given half, in team history. He came up short of Dan Marino’s god-like 315 yards in a 1984 game against the Rams. Fitzpatrick hit the four touchdown mark, the first time a Dolphins quarterback has achieved that since Ryan Tannehill in 2015.
Fitzpatrick carved up Cincinnati when kept clean. He threw for 349 yards (9.2 YPA) when Cincinnati played coverage (four rushers or less). Two of his touchdowns came without a blitz, and he hit a passer rating of 112.7.
Jesse Davis was, again, Miami’s best offensive lineman. He allowed the fewest pressures with three, but only one hit on the quarterback.
Julie’n Davenport had his best game of the year. He led Miami in run-blocking grade and none of his four pressures allowed resulted in sacks.
All four of Shaq Calhoun’s pressures allowed were hurries, and he registered his second-best run blocking grade on the season.
Michael Deiter had a rough day from a grading standpoint, but he too allowed four pressures (two hits on Fitzpatrick).
Durham Smythe and Clive Walford both pitched clean sheets and had adequate run-blocking days.
Devante Parker was force-fed, and only caught five of his 13 targets. He made those five count, however, with an average of 22.2 yards per reception, and a more than respectable 8.54 yards per target mark.
Mike Gesicki had a similar game. He caught just six of his 11 targets, but did so at 13.7 yards per catch and a solid 7.45 yards per target. Each of his six catches came against a different Bengals defender.
Albert Wilson was the most efficient catching all seven of his targets for 79 yards.
Myles Gaskin continued to show progress as a potential fit next year for Miami. He left the game with what looked like a serious ankle injury, but picked up his first career touchdown, a career-high 56 rushing yards, and did so while averaging 2.75 yards after contact.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps
|DL Christian Wilkins
|55
|DL Zach Sieler
|48
|DL Davon Godchaux
|44
|DL John Jenkins
|38
|LB Jerome Baker
|87
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|65
|LB Trent Harris
|60
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|48
|LB Vince Biegel
|41
|LB Calvin Munson
|36
|LB Jamal Davis
|9
|DB Nik Needham
|90
|DB Eric Rowe
|90
|DB Adrian Colbert
|84
|DB Tae Hayes
|67
|DB Montre Hartage
|46
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|33
|DB Nate Brooks
|34
|DB Steven Parker
|14
|DB Linden Stephens
|7
Zach Sieler was a man possessed. He registered three pressures (1 sack and 2 hurries), made a combined seven tackles and five of those were run stops (within two yards of the LOS). He also batted two passes down at the line of scrimmage.
Sam Eguavoen earned PFF’s highest grade for all Dolphins defenders. He applied pressure four times (all hurries), but his assignments were the most intriguing. Of his 48 reps, 40 were in a pass rushing capacity.
Calvin Munson had the third-highest grade with five tackles and two run-stops. He played 21 run defense downs and 15 in coverage without blitzing.
Davon Godchaux had two pressures, five tackles and two run stops.
Christian Wilkins had four pressures (a sack and three hurries) with three run stops. He also caught a pass and scored a touchdown as the fullback in goal line, 23-personnel.
Jerome Baker made 11 tackles, four for run stops and had two quarterback pressures (including a sack). He’s been balling out lately.
Andrew Van Ginkel had two pressures (a hit and a hurry) and both of his tackles were run stops.
Trent Harris had three pressures, including a sack fumble, four tackles and three run stops.
What’s Ahead for 2020
Sunday’s win has been the point of contention for plenty of upset Dolphins fans regarding the loss of draft positioning. The disappointment is valid; there’s no arguing about the loss of value. The question, however, comes from the value of the wins on this young roster and the growth for the future.
We’ve already established that Flores and his staff can plug new players into the system and find results immediately. We’ve established that this team’s improvement from week-one to now is one of the most fascinating turnarounds in the league this season. From a notoriously horrendous record-breaking start to the season, to competitive every Sunday, the Dolphins are not who people thought they were.
The odds that Tua Tagovailoa comes off the board before Miami are minimal. If he’s the target, he’s still entirely obtainable. The Dolphins might have to trade up to thwart off other suitors picking behind Miami, but the top four teams in the current draft present minimal threat.
Joe Burrow and Chase Young will go 1-2 to Cincinnati and Washington. The Giants aren’t taking a quarterback one year after selecting Daniel Jones and Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hottest of seats; can they afford to spend a top four pick on a player that’s unlikely to play in the 2020 season?
Is Tua even the best option at this point? Ryan Fitzpatrick has been a top 10 quarterback since the bye week. He’s done that behind the 32nd-ranked offensive line — according to PFF — with the most non-existent ground game in football. He’s done it with a revolving door at the integral slot position in this scheme, and he’s done without the services of his breakthrough rookie receiver post week-nine.
The defense, on the other hand, has a long way to go. The defensive backfield is a mess, the linebacker position has some players, but some that might be better suited in different schemes, and a defensive line that needs better edge play and more depth.
One potential direction exists that would solve a lot of the defensive issues. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons will be in play with that fifth pick of the draft, and he improves multiple concerns on that side of the ball.
Then, with Fitzpatrick as the entrenched starter at 38-years-old, a developmental quarterback makes sense. Jordan Love has the best physical traits in this class, and possibly of any passer to ever enter the draft. Miami have been invested in Love’s junior season and would not be opposed to grooming the prototypical quarterback for a year or two.
From there, Miami can focus the rest of the assets bolstering the defense, remaking the offensive line, and adding reinforcements to the backfield. A semblance of a running game, a better line, and a defensive built more to the vision of Brian Flores could turn this team into a playoff outfit next season.
In order to accomplish that, Miami will have to overcome what looks like a daunting home schedule. The Dolphins 2020 opponents are official:
Home: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Seahawks, Rams
Road: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers
We have four more quarters of football until this arduous season meets its conclusion. It’s been difficult, it’s been confusing, and its tested the unity of the fan base.
Fortunately, for Dolphins fans, the team hasn’t been in better hands since the 20th century. The real season for Miami, the offseason, begins in January at the Senior Bowl.
