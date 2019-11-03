Miami Dolphins
Phins Finally Break Through – Dolphins Jets Recap
Adam Gase’s return results in a similar ending, only this time, for the opposition
Parades don’t run for teams that win one game in eight tries. They certainty don’t construct a collection of extravagant floats for hard-fought, narrow defeats. But the last three games were a testament to Brian Flores and his coaching staff, a sign that this team was improving with each game.
Sunday, with Adam Gase standing on the exposed visitor’s sideline at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins broke through like screaming banshees with an emphatic victory — the first in the career of Coach Flores.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Total Yards
|316
|321
|Rushing
|266
|238
|Passing
|50
|83
|Penalties
|6 (51 yards)
|10 (105 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|6/12 (50%)
|7/16 (43.8%)
|Sacks For
|3
|4
|TOP
|31:14
|28:46
This week’s recap column will be a departure from the norm. Sitting in the press box, I don’t have the luxury of rewinding and breaking down the individual plays. I did, however, gain access to the Dolphins locker room post-game, Brian Flores’ presser, and best of all…Adam Gase deflecting legitimate questions…from the visitor’s press room.
The Game
Offense
For the longest time, the Miami Dolphins were short on talent at the offensive skill positions. Chris Chambers and O.J. McDuffie are great Dolphins, but those two are essentially the only blips on the receiver-radar since the days of Clayton and Duper.
Enter Preston Williams. Re-enter Devante Parker.
The Dolphins have a pair of long, athletic, sneaky-fast leapers that play above the rim. Williams was uncoverable prior to a knee injury that has been classified as a sprain. He left the game — before the knee injury — with an apparent wrist sprain. Williams returned to make another catch, and draw a pass interference to extend a Dolphins field goal drive in the third quarter.
Williams finished five catches, 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Devante Parker caught the other Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass (3 for the day). Parker was rolling with a 100% catch rate prior to a drop in the middle of the second quarter. Then, with a play designed to expose a one-on-one matchup for Parker into the boundary, the former first-round pick made a one-handed touchdown catch by the pylon.
Devante Parker last five games
4-70-1
3-28-1
5-55-1
6-59-0
4-57-1
Suddenly, he's a model of consistency. Those are very solid #2 WR totals. (70 catches, 860 yards, 13 TDs prorated).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 4, 2019
Parker caught four for 57 yards and the one score.
Speaking of mismatches, welcome to dominance, Mike Gesicki. Post-game, I asked the six-foot-six Adonis how much confidence it gives him to know the Jets were rotating players in to try to stop him. He said his confidence level is growing each week this season, and it shows.
Gesicki caught all six of his targets for 95 yards, has surpassed his 2018 yardage total, and is one reception away from matching his rookie-season total. The Jets started with linebacker James Burgess, then tasked their best cover-corner (slot, Bryan Poole), to slow the tight end, but the result didn’t change.
Defense
My Twitter mentions were flooded with comments about Adam Gase out-coaching Brian Flores immediately after the Jets opening drive ended in the end zone, but that would be the last time Gase ever saw his team cross the goal line at Hard Rock Stadium (safe to say — he gone! at the end of the year).
Flores’ defense responded with three sacks, nine QB hits, 18 points allowed and an 85.4 passer rating for the Jets turnover-prone quarterback.
One of those sacks came from Christian Wilkins, the first of his career. He dominated for sixty minutes, but it was his personality that was most recognizable. Wilkins sprinted from the sideline to greet Williams in the end zone after his first touchdown. He failed in an attempt to high-hurdle Nik Needham after the rookie cornerback’s first career sack, and he threw a chest bump Matt Haack’s way after the lefty pinned a punt inside the 10-yard-line.
Davon Godchaux was the third Dolphin to sack Sam Darnold, but it was a clean rush from Linebacker Raekwon McMillan that spooked Darnold into an end zone interception.
Jomal Wiltz snagged his first career pick, and the Dolphins makeshift secondary limited the Jets’ passing game to 6.67 yards-per-pass.
Wiltz only plays at one speed — pedal to the metal — and had the best game of his career. In addition to the interception, he made six solo tackles and assisted on three others. Needham also had six solo tackles and three assists.
The tackling machine on the team remains McMillan. He was a part of eight tackles and found himself as the focal point of a few pressure packages.
Coaches Post-Game
Entering Adam Gase’s post-game presser, I had an idea what I was walking in to, but I didn’t expect it to be a verbatim, carbon copy of transcripts from his Miami days.
Gase deflected blame at every turn. He excused the Jets poor performance as a result of negative plays, second-down-and-long, and… wait for it… penalties, which are a direct reflection of the Head Coach. Details matter, and so when you see a team lack organization, even in the way they line up to stretch pre-game, it makes sense that you have an undisciplined football team.
Coach Gase speaks to the media. #NYJvsMIA https://t.co/LIMCojNSVx
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 3, 2019
On the other side, the Dolphins Head Coach is the antithesis of the coach roaming the visitor’s sideline. On Thursday’s Locked On Dolphins, I talked about Flores’ ability to relate to his players, and how his message resonates with the team. Flores’ message certainly resonates with yours truly, as he dedicated this victory to his late mother, and it certainly made me tear up as I thought about my mom and her untimely death.
The gravitational pull Flores has on his players was never more apparent than in his post-game locker room address. In the video below, you’ll hear coach ask the players a rhetorical question, and the entire 53-man roster responds with an emphatic, “yes sir!”
If you’ve ever seen Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, or most coaches in the league ask those types of questions, participation is usually voluntary, and mostly ignored.
Stephen Ross presents Coach Flores with the game ball following our win!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rIdxFQWAPQ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 3, 2019
Locker Room and Channing Crowder
Channing Crowder is the coolest human being I have ever met. Fun, jovial, and full of great stories, he fulfilled his promise to tell me the details behind the 2008 fight with Patriots Tackle Matt Light, which led to Crowder’s ejection from that game.
Unfortunately, I’m unable to relay the details of that story, but let’s just say that Channing came to each game equipped with specific, tailored smack talk, and his homework on Light’s backstory paid off.
Christian Wilkins exuberance is no joke, and entirely genuine. His on-field celebration led down the tunnel and into the locker room, where he was letting everyone know the speakers in the dressing room belonged to the rookie. We didn’t get to hear the song, but even 15 minutes after entering, the players were still bouncing around when media were finally granted access.
Vince Biegel is just as entertaining behind the microphone as he is on the field. Biegel accessed full-on psycho mode prior to kick off by jumping around and slapping himself on the helmet. Then, during a television timeout, the Hard Rock Stadium audio engineer played House of Pain’s Jump Around. If you’re unfamiliar with Wisconsin Badger football, they play that song between the third and fourth quarters at Camp Randall Stadium, and the entire audience participates in “jumping around.”
I asked Biegel what it was like to hear that song in the pro’s, and an ear-to-ear grin broke out on his face. I’ll have more details on his audio from the locker room on today’s coinciding podcast.
The Plan
The downside of this season has been the 1-7 record, and that is still exactly who this Dolphins team are, a bad football team. The upside comes via experience for the young players. That, in addition to establishing a culture of “next man up,” is the foundation this youthful squad requires.
See, where the Cleveland Browns went wrong, was in dropping the star players into the lineup before the leadership had been developed. Freddie Kitchens is rumored to be on the hot seat as the Browns close up the first half of the season with a porous 2-6 record, as his team is one of the league’s least disciplined units.
Miami is in the process of developing the bottom end of the roster; a portion of the roster that can round out the special teams’ units, and provide the ‘Phins with capable players that can step in, in the event of an injury to a starter.
Then, from the top, Miami can use it’s $130 million in available cap space, and multiple premium draft picks to import star power, creating a perfect meld of widespread experience with a singular mission.
It’s a linear approach that exemplifies ownership’s desire to build a sustained winner.
That, coupled with the fact that hiring Brian Flores was unequivocally (my opinion) the right decision, leads me to believe the other side of this rebuild is going to result in the most glorious professional football South Florida has seen since Dan Marino was turning Jim Carey into a movie star.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview
Football’s Most Futile Operations Clash in South Florida
Who: Dolphins (0-7) vs. Jets (1-6)
When: Sunday November 3, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 83 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (40% precipitation)
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3
Dolphins–Jets
Several shades of green and nearly the entirety of America’s eastern coast separate two of the NFL’s longest, most bitter rivals — the Miami Dolphins and the New York Stej.
As the century unfolds, my own personal disdain for teams around the league has dissipated. Maturity, the Dolphins’ own futility, and working in the journalism field all probably play a part in my softened edges as a football fan, but one particular team still evokes a feeling of utter revulsion.
The Stej.
So much so, that I can’t even bring myself to correctly spell the name. From the empty promises of Rex Ryan, to the current laughing stock under a former Dolphins Head Coach, it’s simply too easy to hate the AFC East’s most perennial bottom-feeder.
This rivalry has seen everything. AFC Championship Games, the Fake Spike, the Monday Night Meltdown — after 106 meetings, only three games separate the all-time score of this series (54-51-1, in favor of the Jest).
Yet, Sunday in Miami, the rivalry takes on a whole new meaning. Dolphins fans have their eyes set steadfast on next April’s first pick.
Jets fans want Adam Gase gone worse than Miami wanted Cam Cameron’s dismissal at the conclusion of the 2007 season. And if Gase loses this one, as a road favorite, it could be the last game he ever serves in the big chair in this league.
The Dolphins are up first in a six-game stretch of very winnable games for the Stej. A win on Sunday could spark a mini-run and accomplish two goals for Miami:
1.) Puts the team closer to the first pick in the draft, and
2.) Keeps Gase in charge in Jersey for another year
Nobody holds a grudge quite like Adam Gase — evident by his 2017 decision to attempt an onside-kick in a blowout over his former boss in Denver — and he will surely bring his best effort with him for the reunion trip to South Florida.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; no utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.
All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.
Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.
The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.
Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s down to 68% in 11-personnel. The second most-frequent package is 12-personell, checking in at a clip of 12% of the offensive calls.
Defense:
Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.
The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 41.6%-clip, only the Ravens and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.
Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.
The Players:
Offense:
Sam Darnold entered the NFL Draft with one big question mark — ball security. Darnold has played in 17 games as a pro, and he’s committed 31 turnover opportunities (interceptions and fumbles). The only way Miami can stay in games, with this current roster, is to take the football away, and Darnold is the man to oblige them.
Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold could have a bounce back game. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.
The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase thing ever, and now he’s paying the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years. Kelvin Beachum could return to the lineup this week.
Robbie Anderson was not dealt at the deadline, and that could be the most consequential aspect of the week as it relates to the game Sunday. Anderson is a dangerous deep threat, and running on a secondary that has been stripped down to its bare bones could create vertical opportunities.
The forecast calls for rain, and that should mean a considerable workload for Le’Veon Bell. Gase once had to force an assistant to remind him to feed Jay Ajayi during a two-game stretch where the back picked up nearly 450 rushing yards, so who knows if Gase will figure it out?
Defense:
Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, and he was almost shipped off on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the fans of the tank, he’ll play Sunday, and very likely destroy multiple plays. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.
Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage (47.9 passer rating against), but he will miss his fair share of tackles.
Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. If Daniel Kilgore returns to the lineup, things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.
McClendon is a questionable to play, and in his place is the Jets highest-graded player (PFF) this season, Folorunso Fatukasi. The 2018 sixth-round pick has only given the Jets 151 snaps this season, with six of his seven tackles coming on run stops.
Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been steady in the slot.
The Medical:
25 of the 53 players on the Jets’ active roster appear on the injury report.
That’s just absurd. pic.twitter.com/8QQ8cZRtVd
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 31, 2019
The Opportunities:
Preston Williams and Devante Parker have been two of Miami’s best performers this season, operating primarily outside. Those matchups against the Jets horrendous cornerback play could provide some shot-plays for an offense that ranks last in scoring.
Defensively, if the Phins are to win, they’ll have to take the ball away. Getting pressure on Darnold is the first step, and Miami’s varietal blitz package will have to make up for a lack of pure pass rushers up front.
The Concerns:
Running the ball is going to be a challenge. The matchup for Miami inside is not beneficial for the home team, and neither is Miami’s defensive matchup against the Jets skill players. Jamison Crowder is going to be force-fed while Gase looks to scheme up deep shots to Robbie Anderson, building off of that short game.
The Projected Outcome:
The rain in the forecast is entirely fitting for this game. A pair of hated rivals that probably prefer the other side to come out victorious, the motivation might be the deciding factor in this one. Just like he did when he was in Miami, Gase tends to save a lot of his best stuff for the game he perceives to be most important (Patriots all three years here, and now this one for a self-serving ego-maniac).
The grudge, the conditions, and Miami coming off a short week — plus an emotional letdown — points in favor of the road team.
I see no reason to expect this game to follow any other script than the one we’ve seen the last two weeks. Miami starts off strong, and the game slowly fades out of reach by the middle of the fourth quarter.
Dolphins 13
Jets 26
Miami Dolphins
Reassessing Defensive Concerns
We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2019 season and quite a lot has changed since my last piece in July. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Vincent Taylor, T.J. McDonald are all gone. Miami sits at 0-6 staring at the grim possibility of going 0-16. Fear not Dolfans, if that happens, there are one or Tua things on the horizon that look big and bright. So, to help us get there, I thought I’d reassess my own article. I wrote and published this on July 5th, so that’s the context we’re looking at.
Before we dive into the specific concerns I laid out, I think it needs to be said that Brian Flores and his staff, for the most part, seem to have Miami’s defense playing nearly as well as they could, given what they have to work with. Aside from getting bamboozled by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Miami’s defense is noticeably different from what we saw during the Adam Gase era:
1) Through seven week (6 games for Miami) they’ve got the third fewest penalties in the league
2) Aside from the Ravens game, we haven’t seen breakdowns in coverage and miscommunication on the scale we saw in 2017 and 2018.
3) You can see the framework of what Flores and Patrick Graham are trying to do; this is a smart, physical and disciplined defense. It’s just devoid of talent at too many positions.
While we’re at it, a brief note on the scheme. This isn’t my style, but I’m going to firmly plant the victory flag on detailing the type of defense Miami is running. We saw a lot of lazy takes this offseason about Miami running a 3-4. They’ve done this pretty minimally, mostly against run-heavy looks like Pittsburgh the other night. If you’ve studied the Patriots and either Matt Patricia or Brian Flores’ iterations of the defense, you’d know the 3-4 was used very, very minimally (just 13 snaps in 2018). Miami’s defense is very much what the Patriots were running in 2018 – a multiple, sometimes amorphic, sub-packaged-based defense system where we’re seeing a lot of 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 looks with varying personnel. If you need a refresher, I wrote about it back in February.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/inside-the-film-room-dolphins-new-defensive-scheme/
Now, onto the specific concerns I addressed back in July.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/pinpointing-causes-for-concern-on-defense/
As a refresher, those concerns were:
– How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?
– Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?
– Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
1. Reassessing the D-line.
Starting at the beginning with the defensive line, my primary concern was how many of Miami’s incumbent D-linemen would stick within the scheme, and how would they compensate for not having as many powerful linemen.
The answer? Miami’s front office and coaching staff essentially took a sledgehammer to the Defensive Line Room. Gone are: Akeem Spence – a starter in 2018, Vincent Taylor – key rotational player in 2018, and one of the stars of camp in Adolphus Washington. We also saw them say goodbye to potential NT types in Joey Mbu and Jamiyus Pittman.
The remains from 2018 are just Davon Godchaux and Charles Harris. And, it seems very likely that Harris’s ship will probably sail this offseason as well.
That being said, we’ve seen some good moments. One of the questions marks that rookie Christian Wilkins carried into the NFL, and Miami’s defense in particular, was his ability to be physical at the point and play with power. His track record at Clemson showed he made a lot of plays using his quickness and athleticism to get around blocks. So far this year we’ve seen him do a nice job simply going through players. Here’s a clip of him at 3-technique against the Redskins, blasting through Brandon Scherff to allow Raekwon McMillan to make the stop.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1183459571366367232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183459571366367232&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lockedondolphins.com%2Fdolphins%2Fwhat-went-right-in-week-6%2F
We see it again here against the Cowboys’ Zack Martin.
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1175820958734512129/pu/vid/1280×720/cAlU9-7W2Q5pX4Q-.mp4?tag=10
Early-season pick up Taco Charlton has also provided some nice moments. Against the Steelers on Monday night he was able to set a “pick” on David DeCastro to allow Jerome Baker to loop outside as the pair teamed up for a strip-sack of Mason Rudolph.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1188984615416954880
We’ve also seen Vince Biegel play well as an edge defender in pass-rush situations, including notching his first career sack against none other than Tom Brady.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1uVfVoWdjc
Overall though, Miami’s defensive line has been more about the additions they’ve made during cut weekend and in-season. We’ve seen the likes of Avery Moss, Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel start games, and some nice contributions from John Jenkins. None were with Miami heading into 2019, and I imagine Miami will continue to build in the trenches this offseason.
2. Can Miami create analogs for Hightower and Van Noy?
The answer here thus far is no. Miami hasn’t been able to. What they’ve done is piece together some of those roles, but to a degree. Vince Biegel was acquired via trade just before the season and appears to have been the most successful at replicating a role befit for a Patriots linebacker. In short, they’ve essentially given him a pseudo Dont’a Hightower role. He’s been able to play as an edge backer and has been a nifty 3rd down pass-rusher. But he doesn’t play off-the-ball the way Hightower does.
We’ve seen Miami split that role between Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen. McMillan has been the best of the bunch in this regard, especially in terms of stopping the run. But, we haven’t seen him very much on the edge or lined up inserted in gaps in pass-rush situations as a pick player.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1189000235982262273
Travis’s clip here demonstrates McMillan’s abilities to take on and disengage from blocks to make tackles. In short, Raekwon McMillan’s role has been boiled down a bit and he’s been playing like David Harris did for the Pats a few seasons ago, or how they used Ja’Whaun Bentley last year before he was injured. Essentially, McMillan’s got a role going forward, but it’s more a LB3 role than anything else: run-stopper.
As for Jerome Baker, he’s not Kyle Van Noy. Baker’s been destroyed as an edge linebacker this year. Hopefully Biegel, the return of Van Ginkel and offseason additions make it so that you don’t have to worry about putting him there in 2020. And that’s because he’s played fairly well as an off-ball LB, and his best game of the year came against the Steelers. So what does that mean?
https://twitter.com/wingfieldnfl/status/1027743507056812032
As we can see here from the preseason clip against Tampa, Baker can click and close when he’s off the ball. He tackles fairly well, but struggles against blockers. My thinking is that he and Raekwon McMillan will almost end up being subbed for each other in off-ball situations next year; McMillan in running situations, Baker in passing situations. And you can have Jerome Baker involved as a blitzer.
But as far as either of them being Hightower or Van Noy, it’s not happening. And that’s okay. I don’t think Miami’s going to end up building a defense around either guy, but they can fill key roles on the team moving forward so long as it’s cost effective. Translation: you’re probably not extending both guys, it’ll be one or the other…if that, depending on who your top two LBs are when the time comes.
3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
Who the hell would’ve thought that seven games into the season the answer would be Eric Rowe? Not you. Not me. Not anyone. Miami dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick, thus wiping out that option. Minkah got some snaps as that Patrick Chung hybrid LB/S position before whining his way to the Steel City. T.J. McDonald was cut (never should’ve been extended before playing a snap in the first place. I swear, this team.) before the season started. And Reshad Jones has been injured and perhaps “injured” more often than not this year. He’s seen some snaps in the box in that role and has made some plays.
https://youtu.be/n9BiWvM6COg?t=44
You can see Coach Flo explaining to Reshad about situational football as it relates to the Redskins having Adrian Peterson in the game in what would normally be a passing situation and telling Reshad Jones to think run. It’s hard to see in the clip, but Jones lines up on the edge and tracks down Peterson from the backside for a TFL.
But I think we all know that this year is likely Reshad’s last year as a Dolphin. He’s had a tremendous career here, but the end is coming in the form of a total rebuild. In Jones’s absence the past two weeks, we’ve seen Eric Rowe surprisingly fill in. To my knowledge he didn’t play this role in New England when he was there (please, correct me if I’m wrong on this) though he did play some free safety for the Patriots. So far, Rowe seems to have a grasp on what he’s supposed to be doing, but has missed some tackles. You can see that here from the Monday Night game:
https://youtu.be/7A2glv_uxT8?t=70
Suffice to say, I don’t think Eric Rowe is the answer here either. Filling this spot is going to happen this offseason, and it may require a free agent signing or signings, plus a pick to do it. It’s a very niche, but integral role, to this defense and takes someone with unique traits to fill it. A part of me still wonders if Jerome Baker could play here if he slimmed down a bit, but Miami seems to have him working opposite that line of thought.
Overall
Each of the concerns has reared themselves in different ways. Miami’s incumbent linemen, save for Davon Godchaux and the rookies Christian Wilkins and Jonathan Ledbetter (for a game) have be removed. Avery Moss, John Jenkins, Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and to a degree, Vince Biegel have been inserted. And there’s certainly more work to be done here.
To this point Baker and McMillan have carved out roles, but they’re not the all-encompassing roles of Hightower or Van Noy. Vince Biegel’s emergence has helped mitigate those shortcomings, but more work needs to be done at linebacker this offseason. Miami needs their Van Noy or Devon Kennard in a bad way. Keep an eye on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson here. Just saying.
The landscape at strong safety is about as barren as the New Mexico desert that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman drove their RV to in order to “cook”. At this rate, Miami’s going to have to make a heavy investment here, and likely should do whatever they can to have Bobby McCain move back to slot corner, or off the roster altogether. He’s not the free safety this scheme requires, though I could see this staff giving him one more year to earn/prove he can do that with better help in front of him and outside at corner.
For the remainder of this year, I think we as fans have to focus on the continued development of Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel to see how best to utilize them in 2020. Aside from Wilkins, who figures to garner a large role, what about the rest? We need to see these players pile up more individual wins over the remaining nine weeks.
News
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
The Miami Dolphins have made another roster move. They have claimed the former Saints corner, Ken Crawley.
In a corresponding move to make room for Crawley, the Dolphins waived wide receiver, Isaiah Ford.
Crawley went to the waiver wire since h had less than four vested years in the league. Since he was subject to claims, the order is then based on the teams’ records. Since the Dolphins currently have the second-worst record in the league, they had a high priority in the waiver wire order.
Crawly was claimed to add help to the cornerback group, who saw its best player– Xavien Howard– land on Injured Reserve after leaving the Monday Night Football against the Steelers.
Howard is done for the rest of the season, so some cornerback help was a necessity.
Crawley spent four years with the Saints after they signed him in the spring of 2019. He signed a one-year contract earlier this year worth a little over $2 million.
This move comes on the coattails of another cornerback move on Tuesday when the Dolphins also claimed Xavier Crawford after cutting tight end, Nick O’Leary.
The Miami Dolphins confirmed the Ken Crawley and Isaiah Ford transactions on Twitter.
We been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 30, 2019
LATEST
- Phins Finally Break Through – Dolphins Jets Recap November 3, 2019
- Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview November 1, 2019
- Reassessing Defensive Concerns October 31, 2019
- Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford October 30, 2019
- Tank Tracker Vol. 7: Xavien Howard to IR, Miami Dolphins still winless October 30, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
-
Miami Dolphins7 days ago
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
-
News4 days ago
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins