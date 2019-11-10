Miami Dolphins
Phins Win Again – Dolphins Colts Recap
Dominant defense makes a winner of Brian Flores for the second straight week
The pre-bye week Dolphins were an abomination; record-setters in multiple measurements of futility. Now, under the direction of a surging coaching staff and a veteran quarterback that regularly spins gold, Miami are two games off the pace for the first pick of the draft, and three games out of a wildcard playoff spot.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Colts
|Total Yards
|228
|300
|Rushing
|70
|109
|Passing
|158
|191
|Penalties
|4 (30 yards)
|3 (25 yards)
|3rd / 4th Down
|7/18 (38.9%)
|5/15 (33%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|31:28
|28:32
Coach Flores will tell you how much this win means to the young players that have impressed in a challenging season, but the Colts misfortunes had more to do with end result of this game. Out-gained and plus-one in the turnover department, Jason Sanders made field goals of 47, 48, and 48 yards. Adam Vinatieri, on the other hand, missed a point-after-attempt. Had he made the kick, the Colts could’ve sent the game into overtime with a late field goal.
Instead, Miami’s defense bowed up forcing a four-and-out with their backs against the wall, from their own 16-yard-line. Not that any of this makes Miami’s performance any less impressive.
Brian Flores’ playbook is thicker than a phone book. Love seeing Miami in the dime on 1st down. Also, check out where the pressure comes from. pic.twitter.com/CHJd2HreJW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
That was the name of the game for this Flores-led team. The structure of the defense has been a theme of this blog and podcast for weeks, and the production is showing up more each week. Miami limited the Colts to 27 first-half rushing yards on nine carries, but began to give way in the second half as the offense failed to sustain drives.
The depth of the playbook on either side should be plenty to encourage Dolphins fans. The draft day plans are trending into dire territory, as Miami’s organic first-round pick is bordering on the top 5 (#4 overall), while Pittsburgh continues to win tight games. But Miami are creating passing concepts to free up a variety of unheralded pass catchers, while the defense is full of names that would probably be trying out for alternative football leagues if not for the Dolphins.
The dream for Tua Tagovailoa, or even Joe Burrow, might be slipping away, but for what? The upside comes via Brian Flores’ ability to turn a roster full of players, who otherwise might not be in the league, into a competitive outfit that has a positive point differential over the previous five games.
Let’s discuss those individuals.
Quarterbacks
Flanked by a slew of Dolphins reporters after an August training camp practice, Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his comfort level entering his 15th year in the NFL. In a system that he says, “empowers the quarterback,” he felt he could have the best year of his storied, well-traveled football life.
This is what I mean. Fitz single-handily willing the offense to yardage. pic.twitter.com/ULRNI0d3KC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Over the last five weeks, Fitzpatrick has remarkably kept Miami competitive despite a myriad of issues at every position in the offense. Fitz is escaping pressure and throwing with timing and anticipation. His nine total touchdowns over that span have generated a 21.2 PPG average since the fourth quarter against Washington. Miami were scoring 6.1 PPG the first 4.75 games of the season.
Running Backs
Not all coaching decisions are agreeable. The staff seems intent to run Kalen Ballage into a brick wall until — well until I don’t know, but they’re doing it. Ballage looks like he’s guessing where the best available gap is on any given play, and he offers noting in the elusive running category. His season average was 2 yards-per-pop coming in, he finished this game with 43 yards on 20 carries.
Patrick Laird had a cameo appearance and picked up a first down, on third down, in the red zone. Laird has the traits that could make him a valuable depth piece in this backfield down the line, and that audition needs to occur soon.
This is all Patrick Laird did in preseason. pic.twitter.com/hlbzaO8gIX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chandler Cox is a fun player for the highlight reel hits and the play-on-words-friendly name, but he’s not getting a lot done as a lead blocker.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker continues to produce right in-line with his season statistics. His catch percentage was back down to half on Sunday (5 of 10), but he picked up another 69 yards (nice) and won with some nuance in his route running.
Devante Parker’s route running has been very sharp this year. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/WhVtGHEeRZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Mike Gesicki has two career fumbles, both in Indianapolis. The second-year tight end shook off the mistake and came back with a pair of crucial first down receptions. He almost made a highlight reel play on the level of O’Dell Beckham, and a better throw would’ve made for his first career touchdown on that rep. Gesicki’s improvement working through reroutes has been tangible all season.
Mike Gesicki a factor on critical downs. Fights through a reroute attempt. pic.twitter.com/AtHF0qX0U1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jakeem Grant caught a pair of passes. We’ll look at his 12-yard gain on third down here to give Chad O’Shea some more dap.
Each week my breakdowns are leaning more and more to design and scheme. The reason? Flores’ staff is doing a job that’s nothing short or fantastic. Audio on here for how they used Jakeem’s speed to convert. pic.twitter.com/F0d8cfqjro
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Durham Smythe’s had a few difficult weeks. Miami might prioritize finding his replacement in the offseason — it would be wise if their hope is to truly unlock Gesicki’s skillset.
Offensive Line
This group needs a ground-up rebuild. That’s something we’ve known for a while, but the entirety of this line is patched together by depth parts and street free agents. Chris Reed was the best lineman on the team the last three weeks, and he still can’t crack a starting lineup when guys are healthy.
J’Marcus Webb is the street free agent of the group, and he’s playing like. It’s a matter of time before he gets his quarterback killed.
Michael Deiter’s snap-streak is impressive, but areas of his film are just not progressing. He deserves the whole year and offseason to see if he can be an opening day starter next season, but it’s been a slow burn with Deiter — particularly in pass protection, where he’s a total liability.
Evan Boehm consistently turns out the edge of a gap with a quality seal. He can get beat with speed across his face, and he’s probably a better center than guard. He’s the best looking long-term fit of the bunch, from where I sit.
Jesse Davis had a dominant game against the Jets, but some of the deficiencies showed back up Sunday against the Colts. Dave DeGuglielmo can insist that Davis is a tackle all he likes, but his guard play was far better than what he’s showing this season.
Defensive Line
The trio of grizzly bears Miami has on the interior defensive line are a great jumping off point for Brian Flores and staff. John Jenkins has been perhaps the brightest of all gems discovered in this audition season. He’s immovable, he’s got a quick first step, and he can work off blocks in any number of running schemes.
John Jenkins = power. Biegel flexin too pic.twitter.com/pQh5ddEaXx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Davon Godchaux is steady as they go. His two-gap experience continues to show up weekly as he throws an initial punch that dazes his opponent, then he works over the head-up battle to find his way to the ball carrier.
Christian Wilkins’ energy is infectious; he’s tried to kill Nik Needham each of the last two weeks after big plays from the rookie corner (more on him shortly). Wilkins was part of the Jerome Baker sack with a good rip-move on Colts Center Ryan Kelly, which cleared a free-rush for Baker.
Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Linebackers
This position group got it done Sunday.
We start as we do just about every week with Vince Biegel. I mentioned John Jenkins as perhaps the best find, but Biegel puts that argument to rest pretty easily. Biegel has been giving good tackles fits as a pass rusher, he’s setting the edge and working back underneath in run support, and he even finds himself involved in some coverage.
Anthony Castanzo is going to get a brinks truck on his lawn this off-season. Vince Biegel doesn’t care. Love the effort from Eguavoen to stay with the play too. pic.twitter.com/wFd53tjIKT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jerome Baker shook off what looked like a bad knee injury in the second half. He was everywhere in coverage and as a blitzer. His game is pure instinct and speed, and he’s been coming on like gangbusters the last few weeks. Baker had a sack and seven tackles in the game.
This is such a tough cover for Jerome Baker. He does well on a two-way go to make the window a tight one. Vince Biegel with the pressure. pic.twitter.com/En3U2MAjhi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Charles Harris put together back-to-back good games the last two weeks. He was an issue for the Colts off that right edge as a run-defender. At the very least, perhaps he’s a rotational player next season.
Harris v Smith – win
Godchaux v Nelson – win pic.twitter.com/53rhEUJxXt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Raekwon McMillan is a steady, consistent contributor in this defense that allows him to focus on his strength — run defense. McMillan had five tackles and a PBU in this game.
Defensive Backs
Last week, I proclaimed Nik Needham as the next UDFA feather in the cap of Josh Boyer, who is known for developing undrafted players. We’ll have the data in tomorrow’s aftermath piece, but Needham snagged his first career pick and broke up three passes. He now has 14 tackles, a pick, a sack, and four pass breakups the last two games.
Nik Needham’s recovery speed is pretty damn good. pic.twitter.com/Y5PdnCA8hn
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Eric Rowe has the look of tight end eraser about him in his new safety role. He’s been bodying up the bigger pass catchers the last few weeks. Going back to the Buffalo game, Rowe has allowed just 28 receiving yards on nine targets. We’ll have the numbers on today’s game for you tomorrow, but Eric Ebron caught just five of 12 targets for a yards-per-target mark of 4.67.
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Bobby McCain’s range is apparent, and he was rewarded with his second pick of the season on Sunday. The leader of this defense, McCain sets all these strong coverages up and effectively communicates the calls to the young players outside. The sound fundamentals of the group are certainly a testament to Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, but McCain is the on-field extension of the coaching staff.
The Pats used to always do this to Miami. Play tight, underneath man coverage and let that single-high roam sideline to sideline. pic.twitter.com/resTo8LLwp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jomal Wiltz is settling into a versatile role rather nicely. He’s playing a variety of looks where he’s liable to blitz, fit a run-gap, peel off into cover-2, or rob the middle of the field. Wiltz will be on this team for a long time.
This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Steven Parker’s interception in the end zone was technically the difference in the game. The play easily could’ve been ruled a touchdown, and the interception aspect of it was lucky, but luck is the product of preparation. Parker put himself in a position to separate the hands of the pass catcher and was rewarded with a big takeaway.
Steven Parker gets a little bit lucky here, but it was luck he created by separating the hands of the receiver. Excellent disruption of the catch point for a Phins pick. pic.twitter.com/gc3LMOQCGC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Recap
This game’s conclusion brought about a bevy of mixed emotions. Winning or losing would’ve left fans feeling the same at the conclusion, but the result does impact Miami’s draft positioning. The future is looking bright with a coaching staff that’s capable of getting production out of seemingly anybody, but the top tier quarterbacks are slipping away with each passing win.
The Dolphins continue to do the small things well, and that’s the surest way to create winning margins in this league. In a year of extended evaluation, there are worse things than discovering a homerun coaching hire and developing a handful of players from unknown, to legitimate contributor.
Seven games remain on Miami’s schedule, but the control over the number-one pick is no longer in the Dolphins’ hands. Even if Miami loses the next seven, the hapless Bengals will need a win outside of the presumed victory in South Florida to get Miami back into pole position.
The upside, it looks like Miami will get production out of whichever quarterback they choose. The difference, however, might be the drop from Patrick Mahomes to Alex Smith.
Plenty of football remains to be played before we have to realize that nightmare as a possibility.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11
Recapping Week 11 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. LSU, Loss 46-41
Stats: 21/40 (52.5%) 418 yards (10.45 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Tua engineered four consecutive touchdown drives in which he was perfect on converting third and fourth downs. Hitting long passes in stride, and extending plays despite an ankle that was clearly hampering his mobility, Tua eclipsed 400 yards and four touchdowns on one of the country’s best secondary’s.
The designed run and improvisational running plays were hardly part of Tua’s game — because of the ankle — but throwing for better than 10 yards per pass, with downfield touchdown strikes, solidified his spot at the top of the big board.
Tua Tagovailoa vs LSU
Rare mistake for Tua as he drops the ball changing it to his outside arm. pic.twitter.com/ASEgdPU7xL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
The completion percentage was not good, but context reminds the evaluator that Tua threw several passes away while under immediate duress. This game probably ends differently if not for the ankle procedure 22 days ago, but the performance lived up to every ounce of the hype.
Tua’s interception in the game was all too familiar from his past picks. With non-mirrored route concepts to either side of the formation, backside defenders can drift across the set and jump routes. This happened on Tua’s interception (available in the video thread), but that was essentially his only mistake of the game.
The first of Tagovailoa’s four touchdowns was Aaron Rodgers-esque in his pre-snap cadence and manipulation of the defense. Playing into a tendency breaker, Tua checked the sideline to give the defense a moment of rest, but then quick-counted star freshman Corner Derrick Stingley Jr., and proceeded to drop a dime to Devonta Smith to get the Bama scoring going.
The argument about Tagovailoa’s performances against top defenses were already a farce, but this should put all of that noise to rest. He’s the best quarterback in the draft.
Joe Burrow vs. Alabama, Win 46-41
Stats: 31/39 (79.5%) 393 yards (10.08 YPA) 3 TD
Joe Burrow’s rise is the best thing that could’ve happened for Miami. It’s impossible to ignore his success in a highly cerebral scheme that features a variety of route combinations, in condensed areas, which requires Burrow to play flawless from the neck up. His decision making and anticipation were the story early in this one, but as the game went alone, he dazzled making plays off-script, and with his legs.
Joe Burrow at Alabama
Little rub route on a wheel for J’Marr Chase, and he drops it in the bucket with the safety closing pic.twitter.com/lPt7dqI1Bq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Burrow is at a PhD level in this Joe Brady offensive scheme. Using leverage to exploit his matchups, Burrow always chooses the correct ball for the requisite pass on a given play. He can locate down the field with touch, he can lay it out for quick-strike yardage-after-catch opportunities, and he is a master at resetting after evading pressure.
Burrow has exhibited an ability to quickly recognize the flaws in his protection and get out of dodge. Sometimes, he runs for a first down, and on others he will locate his targets downfield and beat the defense with his arm. On the other occasions, Burrow can withstand the power of an imminently arriving pass rush and stay upright despite a clean tackle opportunity.
His ability to raise the level of his play, stay calm under the biggest moments, and exhibit poise, competitiveness, and an absolute problem on third downs is simply terrific.
He is firmly QB2 after that showing (in accordance with his season-long dominance).
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0
Stats: 13/29 (44.8%) 173 yards (5.97 YPA) 2 TD
A scout’s first look at a college quarterback starts with the third-down reel, specifically with long distances to go. Jake Fromm continually exhibits poise, anticipation and accuracy on these situational throws, and it has Georgia in the top 20 in the country in third down conversion percentage.
Jake Fromm vs Missouri
Georgia converts nearly half its 3rd down plays… because of this quarterback. Dime time. pic.twitter.com/gL5mqB8AkE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Fromm’s best throw is working the perimeter in one-on-one coverage. Whether it’s the takeoff, back-shoulder, or the comeback, he’s going to give his guy the best chance to make a play on the football.
Regardless of how many qualities anticipatory throws he makes, there will always be circumstances that require drive throws, and that’s just not a part of Fromm’s makeup (see the video thread). His stats flat-lined in the second half when Lawrence Cager left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.
His leadership, attention to detail and intangibles show up weekly, and he’ll rise up draft boards when teams put him on the white board in private meetings.
Jordan Love at Fresno State, Win 37-35
Stats: 31/40 (77.5%) 392 yards (9.8 YPA) 2 TD
The version of Jordan Love that had scouts fawning over the prototypical quarterback this offseason showed up on Saturday night in Fresno. The multiple arm-angles and throw-types were on display as Love drilled drive throws, floated perfect touch passes, and succeeded vertically.
Jordan Love at Fresno State
The things his arm is capable of are pretty ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GRddsHIpd0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
There is no easier gas in college football. Love can flat out spin the rock from any set-up or arm-position, and only Oregon’s Justin Herbert comes close in that department. Love looked more comfortable against Fresno State trusting his receivers and throwing against leverage.
Love continues to create opportunities as a runner, and will certainly make red zone play calling easier on whichever coordinator gets to sink his teeth into the ideal prospect. He can manage pressure and extend plays with both his legs and his arm.
His decision making has been the knock this season, but Love looked like he’s finally getting acclimated to all the new, moving parts in the Utah State offense. Perhaps a return to school can put him back in the top-10 discussion for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Week 11 Conclusion
The showdown of the century certainly did not disappoint. The Dolphins and Bengals have to be thrilled with what these two quarterbacks displayed in this game, both regularly showcasing franchise quarterback ability.
Tale of the tape for the game of century. pic.twitter.com/xYmxXRehFx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chris Grier and Brian Flores have preached the importance of a quarterback’s mindset — “how they’re wired.” Both of these passers maintain a steady blood pressure when the game is in the balance. That is an invaluable skill that is non-negotiable for the position.
These two young men are going to make a pair of franchises very happy come April.
The juxtaposition of this quarterback class is fascinating. My top-three features a triumvirate of passers that excel in the cerebral aspect of the game — situational awareness, post-snap manipulation, and pre-snap checks into the right call and/or protection — while the next grouping is the physically superior pair.
Fromm showed the third down cajones that has consistently kept Georgia a title contender each of the last three years. Love showed the absurd skill set that refuse to allow scouts to quit on his game, and Herbert is back in action next week.
Travis Wingfield’s New (11/9) QB Rankings:
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Joe Burrow
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Justin Herbert
Week 12 Schedule
Tua at Mississippi State, Noon ESPN
Fromm at Auburn, 3:30 CBS
Love vs. Wyoming, 4:00 ESPNU
Burrow at Mississippi, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Additional Prospect Scouting Videos
Ja’Marr Chase — LSU Wide Receiver
Ja’Marr Chase and Treyvon Diggs. This game is so much fun. pic.twitter.com/2IZkizQTUE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama Wide Receiver
How do you cover a guy that can turn an over-route into a deep-out with barely any deceleration? Goodness, Jerry Jeudy. pic.twitter.com/7b7ZUkQ8Mw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
K.J. Hamler – Penn State Wide Receiver
KJ Hamler can fly (those guys will pair well with Tua). Little short motion from the nasty split to widen the defender. Watch how fast everything happens for Hamler — 0-60 in a blink. pic.twitter.com/HzliKFBguR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
A.J. Dillon is a load. Power, production, balance, vision, and few guys in college football finish runs like he does. pic.twitter.com/8UNMqJ1Fni
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. is a rangy safety that excels in preparation, sound tackling, and ball skills. Here’s his sixth interception of the season chasing the post and high-pointing the football like a WR. 5-10, 205 lbs. pic.twitter.com/PhDxL81KYK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State Defensive End
Yetur Gross-Mayos’ length is going to put him on Miami’s radar. He’s just 245, but he’s got the frame to add more. Missed this tackle, but you get a sense of his heavy hands and projection to a 2-gap. He also condenses inside as a rusher for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/l616r32eaC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Volume 8
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Tank Tracker Volume 8: Roster Changes And The Fins’ First Win
Tank Tracker Archives
Movers And Shakers
The Miami Dolphins made several more roster moves in the past week.
As is expected, the Dolphins continued to churn the roster this week and are looking to stay ahead of the injury bug, and in this particular case, address Mark Walton’s four-week suspension.
The Miami Dolphins have recently added cornerback Marcus Sherels, running De’Lance Turner, and cornerback Ken Crawley.
In the corresponding moves, the Miami Dolphins waived defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Extra spaces opened up on the roster because of Preston Williams’ season-ending injury and Mark Walton’s substance-abuse suspension.
For a more in-depth analysis of the roster moves, check out Locked On Dolphins’s news hits following the roster transactions.
- Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Preston Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury; Mark Walton Suspended
- Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels
Road To Victory
It’s no secret by now, but the Miami Dolphins are no longer winless after their triumph against the Jets last Sunday.
The Week 9 “marquee” matchup was between two of the league’s worst teams, but it proved to be a boon for the Dolphins as they rose to the occasion on the wings of a spectacular game from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick posted a stat line of three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 288 yards, and a 66.67 completion percentage.
With those stats, Fitzpatrick had a 118.7 pass rating, which is tied for his best rate this season, and it also helped him reach another personal record.
Sunday's win over the Jets was also the best Week 9 showing in Ryan Fitzpatrick's career. He had the 3:0 TD/INT and was 24 out of 36 for 288 yds (Pro Football Reference). His previous record was a Passer Rating of 106.5 against the Jaguars in 2015.
— Shawn Digity (@DIGITYnodoubt) November 5, 2019
Down With The Gesick-ness
Mike Gesicki is steadily starting to get his foothold in the NFL.
I mentioned on Twitter a couple of days ago that Gesicki has seen in an increase in the number of offensive snaps he’s participated in, and it’s showing.
The second-year tight end has already surpassed his receiving yards from last year (202), and he’s sitting at 248 yards with half of the season remaining.
Evan Silva has expressed his bullishness on Gesicki, as well.
Mike Gesicki looks quietly positioned for a second-half breakout:
* Huge opportunity opening post-Preston Williams ACL tear
* 40+ yards in 3 of last 4
* No. 3 among all TEs in Air Yards since #Dolphins bye
* FitzMagic showing willingness to force it to him up the seam
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) November 7, 2019
Draft Order Update
Since the Miami Dolphins won a game, that set them back slightly in the most current rendition of the projected draft order.
In Tankathon’s order, the Dolphins are pegged to receive the fourth overall pick.
The Miami Dolphins share the same record with the Jets and Falcons, as it stands, but the Falcons have a stronger schedule, and the Jets are losing in the head-to-head matchup against the Dolphins.
Since the Jets and Dolphins have the same strength of schedule, the next tiebreaker would be the matchups against each other since they are in the same division, hence the Jets placing ahead of the Dolphins.
Mini-Mock
I’ll use Tankathon’s designations for this, so for my mini-mock, I’ll be using picks 4, 16, and 25.
In this scenario, I’ve taken Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Chase Young off the big boards with them going in picks 1-3.
With that being the case, here’s who I’m taking.
4. Jeffrey Okudah (CB, Ohio State)
16. Jalen Hurts (QB, Oklahoma)
25. Alex Leatherwood (OT, Alabama)
Week 10
The Miami Dolphins take on the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 10 bout.
I have some doubts about this game since I think the Dolphins are outmatched, but Jacoby Brissett still staving off an injury and being limited in the week’s practices are worth keeping in the back of your mind.
It also doesn’t help that the game is away.
For a deep dive into the matchup, check out the LOD’s Week 10 preview.
Locked On Dolphins Podcast
Check out Friday’s edition of the LOD podcast. Host Travis Wingfield does the customary Friday Twitter mailbag and talks college football. Give it a listen!
Fin.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Colts Week 10 Preview
Searching for consecutive wins, Dolphins will need its best game yet
Who: Dolphins (1-7) at Colts (5-3)
When: Sunday November 10, 4:05 East
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
Weather: Dome
Vegas Slant: Colts -10.5 (Dolphins FPI chance to win — 10%)
Dolphins–Colts
One year ago, the future of the Dolphins organization began to turn in the fourth quarter of a game in Indianapolis. With a two-score, in the final period, the Miami offense stalled out with its tail between its legs. It was the start of a five-game stretch that ultimately led to the demise of Adam Gase in Miami, and the initial shovel in the ground of the current, proverbial rebuild.
Now, fresh off the team’s first win since the Miami Miracle, Brian Flores looks to continue a progression of improved play, that spans four weeks, and begin his first winning streak. Back-to-back victories will be a challenge, regardless of who starts under center for the Colts.
Indianapolis are in advanced stages of what Miami hopes to build. Chris Ballard reconstructed the program, nearly from the ground up, by collecting draft picks and committing to a singular, focused vision that values the same traits Flores is partial to in his beliefs.
Tough, smart, disciplined, and capable of handling the nitty-gritty aspects that make football what it is, a game of physicality. Tackling, blocking, and defeating blocks are the keys to a Colts technically-sound operation, which makes regular winners of a team that is always in close contests.
While Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard winding up on the all-pro team in their rookie seasons is an absolute feather in Ballard’s cap, curating the bottom of the roster has made the Colts almost impervious to the injury bug. Developing a culture and mindset of 53 players all capable of contributing is exactly the vision Flores and his team in Miami foresee.
Indianapolis had it made in the shade with those principals, considering they were paired with an elite quarterback. But that quarterback shocked the football world and called it a career just before the 2019 season kicked off.
The post-Andrew Luck era has turned the Colts into a new-aged version of Tony Sparano’s Dolphins teams. Quality defense, conservative passing game supported by a good offensive line and ground game, and a white knuckle affair each Sunday.
Now, potentially without its starting quarterback, the Colts could be right back in same, weekly brawl with the 1-7 Miami Dolphins.
The Scheme:
Offense:
With variations of the West Coach system, and plenty of analytics-drive principles from his time under Doug Pederson, Frank Reich is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football. The best play-callers filter through the same route concepts with regularity, but create disguise and deception with pre-snap window dressing.
That’s the name of Reich’s attack. The Colts can go four verticals from 13-personnell, or they can run the football from empty sets. Taking advantage of the box count to create one-on-one matchups up front, or generating beneficial perimeter matchups makes life easy on the Indianapolis quarterbacks.
Indianapolis are a predominant 11-personnel attack. Operating with three receivers on 72% of its offensive snaps, there is a lack of variety for all other packages save for one, 12-personnel. The Colts go two tights 23% of the time, leaving just 5% to scatter across all other groupings (with 4% going towards 13-personnel).
Few teams have more balance than Reich’s Colts. Indianapolis has a run-pass ratio of 47-53. The Colts offense ranks 23rd in yards-per-play, 19th in yards-per-carry, 22nd in yards-per-pass, and 16th in scoring.
Defense:
Matt Eberflus was on the staff before Reich, and that relationship has blossomed in a way that no pundit could’ve forecasted. Added during the brief Josh McDaniels era, Reich kept Eberflus on, and he has transformed the Colts defense.
Indianapolis ranks 17th in scoring defense. Last year, Eberflus’ unit ranked 10th, this after ranking no higher than 26th the previous three seasons in total defense.
The Colts get it done on this side by playing coverage. Blitzing at a rate of 24.2%, only six teams bring an extra rusher on fewer occasions than Indianapolis.
The coverage packages vary greatly. With three capable safeties on the roster, some of Indianapolis’ nickel packages bring a third safety on the field over a third corner. They operate out of dime with regularity as well — six defensive backs played more than 50% of the snaps in the Pittsburgh game.
The Players:
Offense:
There aren’t many teams, if any, that can say their best player is a guard. For the Colts, Quenton Nelson is the focal point of Indy’s multiple run packages, and the isolated man in many-a-pass protection looks. Nelson, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Anthony Castonzo make up perhaps the best line in football.
Kelly left the Pittsburgh game with an injury, making for a banged up Colts offense. Jacoby Brissett also left last week’s game with a knee injury, and T.Y. Hilton didn’t make the trip. Now, even more than before, the Colts will rely on the running game, and place the burden on the shoulders of Marlon Mack.
Mack plays more than 60% of the Colts offensive downs, and has chewed up 679 rushing yards at the mid-way point of the season. He’s a tough, downhill runner that averages 4.4 yards-per-pop, and that’s a pretty consistent measure. When Indy wants to throw, they go to second-year back, Nyheim Hines.
The primary 11 and 12-personnel looks are a product of three, versatile tight ends. The offense funnels through Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox — the triumvirate have played 77%, 34%, and 30% of the offensive snaps, respectively.
Defense:
Darius Leonard is in the midst of a sophomore slump falling off from his all-pro production, during his rookie season, across the board. He’s still the leader of the Colts defense, but it’s been more of a collective effort this season.
Malik Hooker is healthy, and giving the Colts the player they thought they were getting in the first-round of the draft a couple of years back. He, along with Marvell Tell and Kenny Moore at the corner positions, have helped solidify a good Colts secondary.
The edge pressure had been much better this season with the addition of Justin Houston, and the emergence of Kemoko Turay, but the latter is out for the season with an ankle injury. In Turay’s absence, Houston has stepped it up big time. He has 33 quarterback pressures on 246 pass rush downs (13.4% pressure rate).
The Medical:
Coming soon
The Opportunities:
This is a difficult matchup. The Colts will certainly look to shorten this game and control the time-of-possession with a run-game Miami are not equipped to stop. If the Dolphins have any modicum of success against the run, long down-and-distances can allow Miami to matchup and send heavy pressure at Brian Hoyer, who’s not adept at dealing with a quality pass rush.
On offense, look for Miami to involve their breakthrough tight end in some pre-determined matchup creations. If Mike Gesicki can exploit the Colts base defense, it could force sub-package ‘backer Bobby Okereke onto the field, then Miami can try to generate a run game from there.
The Concerns:
Again, it’s a difficult matchup for the road team. There’s no reason to think the Colts won’t run the football 30 times without much resistance from Miami. This is probably the best line in football, and the marriage of running game and play action concepts from 12 and 13-personnel packages could expose Miami’s under-manned defense.
The Projected Outcome:
The win against the Jets was a massive monkey off the backs of all the coaches and players, but the message of complacency has already been drilled in by Brian Flores. It sounds funny to say that a one-win outfit might be satisfied, but it’s a great test to see how the team handles success. We’ve seen them play hard through adversity, but the biggest challenge in this league is getting back to the grind after victories.
If I’ve learned anything from a half of a season from Flores, there’s no way he lets this team rest on one measly win. I’d expect nothing short of another spirited, competitive game from Miami. Still, on the road against a talented roster, that’s too much for this team to overcome, at least at this stage of the rebuild.
Dolphins 10
Colts 19
LATEST
- Phins Win Again – Dolphins Colts Recap November 10, 2019
- Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11 November 9, 2019
- Tank Tracker Volume 8 November 8, 2019
- Dolphins Colts Week 10 Preview November 7, 2019
- Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels November 5, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
-
News2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib