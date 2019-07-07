Miami Dolphins
Pinpointing Causes for Concern on Defense
The mind often wanders during the armpit of the offseason. And, if you’re like Travis and myself, whose baseball team’s irrelevancy will only be overshadowed by the heat during the dog days of summer, your mind REALLY starts to wander. About the Miami Dolphins, naturally.
While it’d be nice to have dreams of Brian Flores hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, that’s not where mind has gone. At least not yet, as I do really like Brian Flores and the staff he’s assembled. There are big concerns, of course: Is Steve Ross really going to see this rebuild through, or will the Dolphins be big spenders this offseason? Is our franchise quarterback on the roster now? What is really in a hot dog? Valid questions, yes, but mine are more precisely focused on the defensive side of the football.
I have specific concerns at each level of the defense and examining those is how I chose to cope with my football withdraw. Let’s look at each of them.
1) How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?
Let’s start by acknowledging that the real strength of this defense is that it is amorphic. There are no defined personnel grouping or schematic packages that have to be played on a weekly basis. If you remember my deep dive piece, we detailed that in 2018 the Patriots most frequently used 4-2-5, 3-3-5, and 3-2-6 packages. None of those are the antiquated 4-3 or 3-4 packages, which the Patriots used a grand total of 97 and 13 snaps respectively.
Because of this change, Miami’s defensive linemen will be asked to play in multiple ways, not just attacking vertically up the field as Miami did in the Wide-9 under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke the past three seasons. Miami’s defensive linemen will, at times, have to play down (horizontally) the line of scrimmage. At times they’ll have to attack a gap vertically*. At times they’ll have to read-and-react. At times, a DE or NT may have to two-gap (not the whole line, just one or two players at a time, given the formation and play design).
*Quick aside. I feel like this is worth mentioning at this point. Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) did a FANTASTIC breakdown of the Patriots defense against the Rams in the Super Bowl. And yes, the Patriots did task their D-linemen with attacking vertically up the field. Pay attention to what they did, and how they did it, and who they used as an edge defender that wasn’t named Hightower or Van Noy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLmyRYJHt4o&t=135s
I think by now 99% of Dolfans have seen just about every highlight clip of Christian Wilkins at Clemson, and we know he can likely do most what I listed above. Really, two-gapping is the one thing I’d question, but I don’t think he’s who they’d have in mind to ask to do that anyway. Personally, I think that role likely ends up belonging to Joey Mbu. I’m more concerned with Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Akeem Spence.
If you follow Travis on Twitter and/or read his piece about Vincent Taylor from earlier this week, there’s a great example of what it means to play horizontally down the line in one of his tweets:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1145796652545916928
In the clip Taylor is able to make the play on the screen despite lining up from the backside, playing 3-technique. This is a prime example of being able to play horizontally down the line.
I highlight this because of the contrast in styles from the Wide-9. Miami’s D-linemen will be asked to do this a lot more in this Patriots-rooted scheme. That’s not to say this is a 2-gap scheme, it isn’t, but there will be times that the 1-technique or nose tackle (shade/zero-technique) is asked to 2-gap. There will also be times when a 2-gap responsibility falls to one of the two linebackers likely to be on the field. More on that later.
In this clip below, from Pro Football Focus (@PFF), you’ll see one example of another concern. Davon Godchaux likely figures to be the guy tasked with replicating what Malcom Brown did for the Patriots as their primary 1-technique DT. In this clip, Godchaux slants at the snap into Detroit’s LG Frank Ragnow, a player that both Travis and I liked a lot and gets taken for a ride.
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/07/RagnowCropped.gif
Also, note on this play that Jerome Baker is the SAM backer on the offense’s left side. He wins with is first step off the snap, but is easily stymied by TE Luke Willson, a foreboding sign of a concern we may be faced with this year.
As I mentioned before, there are going to be a lot of personnel packages and formations used in this defense, so it will be up to Patrick Graham and Marion Hobby to figure out which roles each player is suited for, and how they’re best used. At this point in time, if I were to create analogous roles, my guess would be:
Malcom Brown ==> Davon Godchaux
Lawrence Guy ==> Christian Wilkins
Adam Butler ==> Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence
Danny Shelton ==> TBD out of a group of Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman and Cory Thomas
Miami doesn’t have as much size and power as the Patriots across the board. The challenge for the players and coaches, once roles are determined, is how do they use a bit more athleticism and quickness to make up for a lack in power up front?
2) Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?
If you’ve been paying attention this offseason, you’d know that John Congemi reported on “The Audible” that Raekwon McMillan told him that he met with Coach Flores and was instructed to watch film of Dont’a Hightower. You’d also know from a small cadre of sources that Jerome Baker has reportedly been told to watch tape of Kyle Van Noy.
On the surface most Dolfans appear to like and agree with this line of thinking permeating out of Davie. It makes sense, logically. Miami’s two up-and-coming young linebackers ready to be the key cogs on the second level of the defense. But, let’s examine those roles a bit closer. One adage that a lot of Dolfans have gotten used to over the past three seasons is that 3-down linebackers are guys who can stop the run and can cover. That’s not the case with this new defense. New England, at least in recent vintages, have used guys who can stop the run and can rush the passer. That’s not really Baker or McMillan.
Let’s start with the Dont’a Hightower ==> Raekwon McMillan comparison. Hightower is a big, physical, versatile player for the Patriots who is capable of playing off the ball as a MLB, on the edge as a SAM LB, and even playing as a stand-up or traditional DE with his hand in the dirt. I think that Raekwon McMillan is capable of fulfilling about 2/3 of this role.
We know he’s a pretty capable run-stopper as an off-ball MLB. Take your pick from this video from Young Mayo on YouTube. We know he can do that; he was one of the better run-stopping LBs in the league last year. He can also play inserted in gap, as you’ll see on this play against the Jets last year where he nets a TFL:
https://youtu.be/b-nrMx1YLiw?t=167
But we’ve seen the Patriots use Dont’a Hightower in a number of ways that we didn’t see McMillan in during the 2018 season. Here’s an example of Hightower pass-rushing when he’s lined up inserted in the B gap as essentially a 3-techinque against the Rams in the Super Bowl. This GIF is courtesy of SB Nation.
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/13739637/2_56_3rd_Q.gif
This is something that I think McMillan can learn/be taught to do. Same with this where we see Hightower closer to the line of scrimmage playing the run.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/rw/Boston/2011-2020/WebGraphics/Sports/BostonGlobe.com/2018/gifs/patriots/lbs/NED4.gif
Where I think Miami will have to adjust is finding someone who can do the things Hightower can do as an edge player. In this GIF, again courtesy of SB Nation, Hightower is essentially a DE player. He uses a long-arm move to basically walk Rams RT Rob Havenstein back into Jared Goff’s lap and forcing Goff to hurry his throw into a bad incompletion. I DON’T think this is something Miami will do with McMillan.
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/13739613/8_55_3rd_Q.gif
So, what’s the solution? Well, this is where I think guys like Andrew Van Ginkel, Charles Harris, Jayrone Elliott and perhaps Nate Orchard could come into play. I think Miami can use Raekwon McMillan in some of the same coverage responsibilities. But I think Miami’s going to have to figure out an alternative to using McMillan as a 3rd down pass-rusher.
We’ve seen some things from Jayrone Elliott as an edge defender back when he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2014-16. He also led the defunct AAF in sacks earlier this year with 7.5 in 8 games. If Charles Harris is ever going to prove his worth, he’ll likely have opportunities as a stand-up pass-rusher in this defense. He said so himself on “The Audible” last week. More on Van Ginkel in a minute.
To sum up McMillan, I think he’s got a chance to emerge as the leader of this defense and prove to be a key cog in the front seven. Things may not look pretty at the beginning – which will likely be the case with the whole defense (see Detroit’s defensive improvement over the course of 2018 under Matt Patricia for reference) – but I think Raekwon will ultimately become the player I think he can be. The caveat here will be that Miami’s staff will have to be okay with using multiple players to piece together that Dont’a Hightower role, which is something that wasn’t always in line with the corporate way of thinking in Foxboro. But I’m confident in McMillan’s abilities and that he’ll take a shine to this new defense.
As for Jerome Baker, he had an impressive rookie season last year. But this new role will likely prove to have some foreign aspects to it for him. Let’s get one thing out of the way quickly. If he’s being asked to replicate the things Kyle Van Noy does, he’s at a size disadvantage.
Van Noy goes 6’3” 250lbs and has 31 5/8” arms, whereas Baker is 6’1” 225lbs and has a similar arm length at 31 ½” arms.
There are formations, like the 3-3-5 with a Bear front, where the Patriots put Kyle Van Noy as an off-ball MLB (Hightower and John Simon are usually outside in this look). That role isn’t too dissimilar to how Miami used Jerome Baker last year, so there’s fit there. Same with a traditional 4-3 look, which the Patriots used a total of 97 times last year, so there’s some snaps for Baker. But Kyle Van Noy is often lined up on the edge, like a 3-4 OLB’s alignment. Can Jerome Baker do those things?
As we saw in the Davon Godchaux GIF earlier, Baker’s going to have to bring more to the party if he’s to set the edge when lined up on the LOS, as Van Noy does in these two examples. The first is from @PFF.
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/01/VAN-NOY-2.gif
You can see Van Noy get a bit overwhelmed at the snap here, but he’s able to recover and make the tackle. Ask yourself. Can Jerome Baker do this?
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/DefinitiveTenseEarwig-size_restricted.gif
Can Jerome Baker actually rush the pass from an inserted position or on the edge, or is he just an effective blitzer? That’s another question I wonder about with Baker as we’ve never seen him try and swipe hands, dip and rip, use a long arm or an arm-over, etc. You can see Kyle Van Noy get home for a sack in the AFC Championship Game here, courtesy of @PFF
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/01/VAN-NOY-1.gif
Without diving in too deep, what I’m getting at is can we really rely on Jerome Baker to play a lot of snaps on the edge, as Van Noy did? I’m not so sure. But, there are workarounds for this. One of them is highlight in Evan Lazar’s brilliant piece about the Patriots use of simulated pressures.
You can read that piece here: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-defense-simulated-pressure-renaissance/ and there are video clips within illustrate how Miami could get more of Baker in pass-rush situations when not inserted in a gap or lined up on the edge of the defense.
My concern here could be assuaged if Miami is able to find a palatable way to use Andrew Van Ginkel in a lot of the Van Noy 3rd down pass-rush roles. Andrew Van Ginkel played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. Leonhard was a Jet under Rex Ryan, whose defense uses a lot of 3-man D-line pressures. Don’t ask how I got down this wormhole, but you can see a copy of the Jets playbook on Nick Saban’s desk in this video: https://youtu.be/Ne_Y_vXk6js?t=26 at the :26 mark. Kudos to Rob Ezell on his Saban impression.
What I’m getting at here is that Saban and Belichick are pals. I wonder if a lot of the pass-rush games we saw out of the Patriots late last year don’t have at least some roots in some of Rex Ryan’s pressure packages. I’ve seen a PDF of Rex Ryan’s 2011 Jets Defensive Playbook. A lot of their pressure packages are rooted in the 3-2-6 formation, something that New England commonly used last year under Brian Flores. Could Miami’s relationships to Belichick (Flores) and Rex Ryan (Patrick Graham who worked under Mike Pettine) and their scouting of Wisconsin products (Deiter, Van Ginkel) have helped them to unearth something here?
Back to Van Ginkel, perhaps he can tag-team with Jerome Baker to complete the Kyle Van Noy role. We’ve seen Kyle Van Noy cover the flats in similar fashion to this play.
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=18
And this play here looks an awful lot like a lot of the pass-rush games we saw the Patriots use with Hightower and Van Noy during their playoff run. Also, it’s worth noting that Miami’s new D-line Coach Marion Hobby, who was in Jacksonville prior to heading south, coached a lot of E-T and T-E pass-rush games in Jacksonville. He also helped recruit Christian Wilkins to Clemson . But here are two examples of Van Ginkel pass-rushing that looks eerily similar to some things we saw the Patriots do with Kyle Van Noy this postseason.
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=72
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=91
So, you can sort of see some things piling up here in terms of how Andrew Van Ginkel could be used. And, honestly, I think a solution might end up being that Jerome Baker ends up playing 600-700 snaps and Van Ginkel ends up playing 200-300 snaps (assuming an average of 1,000 plays) throughout the year. While fans of “Bake” may not like to hear it, I think if the staff is willing to piece-meal together the Kyle Van Noy role as well, then this would be a viable solution in my opinion.
I think the ultimate question as it relates to both of the primary LB roles becomes, is this coaching able and willing to adjust and use multiple players, perhaps up to 4 different key players, to put these two roles together? If not, then Miami will have to overhaul the LB unit not too far down the road.
3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
“Patrick has always been really good — smart, works hard, does whatever you ask him to do, understands the team concept and is a versatile player, so he can do a lot of different things,” Belichick said.
“Whatever you ask him to do he embraces it and works at it and does the best he can. Obviously as we all gain experience it helps us going forward when we can build off those, and I think like any player that’s played a number of years like he has, you learn a little bit every year.
“I’m sure he has done that the last couple of years, but that was never an issue for him like having trouble learning or assignments or things like that. That’s never been an issue with him.” – This was Bill Belichick on Patrick Chung. Belichick also called him one of the best players in the NFL.
Chung is certainly a critical cog in the Patriots defense. He starts at strong safety, but also plays a lot as their third LB, plays in the slot, and has also at times been used as a free safety.
Courtesy of Anchor Sports Network, this GIF shows Chung lined up as the edge defender on the LOS against the Rams in the Super Bowl. Essentially he’s almost playing like a 3-4 OLB would, as he takes on the blocker and makes the stop on C.J. Anderson.
https://media.giphy.com/media/2uIf3dleVOOhHjZBKY/giphy.gif
I wanted to show this first. I think Travis and I are in agreement that Minkah Fitzpatrick is probably slated to be more Devin McCourty than he is Patrick Chung, though there may be a few circumstances where it’s appropriate. In totality I feel like using Minkah in the way Chung was used in the GIF above, I don’t think you could say that you’re maximizing his skillset. Perhaps I’ll do a Devin McCourty è Minkah Fitzpatrick comparison before we get into the bulk of training camp and the preseason. We also have been learning that Bobby McCain is, for the moment, being tried in the Duron Harmon third safety role. This role is being a middle-of-the field 3rd down safety with occasional split-safety duties.
So, with that in mind, who is Miami’s Patrick Chung for 2019? Quite frankly, I’m not sure. Gun to my head I’d start with Reshad Jones. Contract and potentially being traded aside, I think Jones’s prior experience is something Miami might be able to lean on, having played in the box quite a bit under Matt Burke in 2018. My question with Jones would be is he assignment-sound enough?
For example, would Reshad Jones play the gap here and throw himself into an oncoming FB? After another shoulder surgery? GIF courtesy of Deadspin.
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s–NH_pvRlj–/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_636/xss2izyvcvqv5bafuggd.gif
As much as I love Reshad Jones, I’m honestly not sure if you can rely on him to do those things. Jones can still certainly make plays and is nowhere near as bad as a lot of Dolfans make him out to be despite being on the “Back 9” of his career. If Reshad Jones isn’t in line to try and take on the Patrick Chung role, then perhaps he’s going to be more of a traditional split safety.
Is it T.J. McDonald? Barry Jackson reported back this spring that Miami had T.J. McDonald drop 15lbs to get down to 215lbs, which coincidentally is the same weight as Patrick Chung, and Reshad Jones for that matter.
McDonald, who played a lot more SS last year for Miami than Jones did, also has experience playing in the box as a LB for the Rams during the Jeff Fisher era, prior to joining the Dolphins.
In this GIF, courtesy of Steelers Depot, you can see McDonald (#25) lined up on the edge, taking on the block and making the tackle against Washington.
https://i.imgur.com/pZLSMon.gif
Of course, we’ve also seen T.J. McDonald take a lot of poor angles, especially in run defense. He’s also not as athletic as Reshad Jones is, even when playing in the box, Jones is noticeably faster. So, there’s a give and take with each one. Jones is more dynamic, but less assignment-sound in my opinion, where McDonald will do what he’s asked, but the athleticism isn’t always there.
Long-term, I think this is a position Miami will have to address via free agency or the Draft. For this season, we may very well see all three safeties – Fitzpatrick, Jones and McDonald – get reps doing things that Patrick Chung did for the Patriots.
Overall, these three concerns stick out the most to me in terms of what Miami’s defense could have to deal with this season. The whole team is in a transition year in Brian Flores’ debut season. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami’s defense gave themselves a “transition” season. It’s imperative that Miami sift through the defensive players on the roster and determine which ones are going to be parts of the future and which ones aren’t. There’s also a possibility we see a transition with the scheme itself.
Miami’s got some personnel deficiencies. We don’t know if Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker will be our version of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy respectively. Nor do we know who will be our Patrick Chung. And we clearly don’t have a Trey Flowers. With those things factored, perhaps we’ll see Miami play more Diamond/Ruby looks (image courtesy of @JamesALight)
These fronts are pretty similar to what Miami’s Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham was versed in last year with the Packers. But, I think more use of the 3-3-5, 3-2-6, and 2-4-5 formations – all which can be executed out of different personnel groupings, as the Patriots frequently displayed last year – may provide a good springboard in a transition year until Miami can further beef up it’s defensive line, defensive ends in particular.
In the end, these are my personal points that could become concerns during the season. Time will tell if these are real, or if I’ve spent too much time in the sun during the dog days of summer.
News
Dolphins Defensive Tackle Kendrick Norton Loses Arm After Car Accident
Kendrick Norton was involved in a two-car accident late Wednesday night that resulted in the amputation of the 22-year-old’s arm. Paramedics arrived on-site with a surgeon and it has been reported that the only way to free Norton from his vehicle was to remove the arm.
With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.
— malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019
We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019
The Dolphins signed Norton — a former Miami Hurricanes standout — from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad on 19 December 2018 after placing Frank Gore on IR. Norton was set to compete for a roster spot this summer at Dolphins training camp.
Norton is in critical condition, but is expected to survive the crash. Following this devastating event it is more than likely that the young player’s NFL career has sadly come to an abrupt end.
Miami Dolphins
Top 10 Ryan Fitzpatrick Plays from 2018
Long-Bearded, Red-Blooded, Cake Eating, All-American Dolphins Quarterback Arrives in South Beach to Entertain
What’s more American than baseball, hot dogs and Chevrolet? Ryan Fitzpatrick playing quarterback in the National Football League — that’s what.
The Fitz Train, 14 years in the making, pulls into station on South Beach — the eighth and perhaps final stop. A training camp competition will ultimately decide if the 36-year-old has another opening day pass-a-palooza in him, or if he will become the team’s most popular player holding a clipboard.
As you recover from your barbeque buffet of gluttony, and watch your uncle attempt to conceive the most impressive fireworks display on the block, sit back and enjoy Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 10 best plays from his wild 2018 season in Tampa Bay.
10. The Comeback in Cincinnati is on — Fitzpatrick dials up Mike Evans working to he boundary side of the formation on a long, wide open touchdown.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
9. Drop it in the Bucket — Fitzpatrick throws a perfect 9-ball on a takeoff route in a blowout loss.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
8. Pylon Fade in Primetime — Fitzpatrick finds Evans between bracket coverage with a perfect touch pass on a fade.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
7. Back-Shoulder Strike Recaptures Tampa’s Opening Day Lead — On third down, in the red zone, Fitzpatrick finds Chris Godwin to puts the Bucs on top.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
6. Quick-Strike-Fitz at it Again — The first play of the Bucs week-two win over Philadelphia goes the distance.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
5. Fitzmagic does it with his legs — On a busted play, on fourth down, Fitzpatrick finds a way.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
4. Grip it and Rip it — Fitzpatrick sees the single coverage and goes right after it for a long touchdown.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
3. Dimes Under Pressure — With the rush in his face, Fitzpatrick delivers a seed from 36-yards out.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
2. The Comeback in Cincinnati Continues — Fitzpatrick delivers on a crucial fourth down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
1. That’s One Way to Start a Season — Fitzpatrick finds DeSean Jackson on the Bucs first possession of the year for a long touchdown.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) July 3, 2019
Happy Independence Day, everyone, and remember…
…only three weeks until training camp kicks off.
Miami Dolphins
New Focus on Development Should Inspire Confidence at These Positions
With a renewed focus on teaching, these units stand the best chance to develop young talent
Buying name talent has never been an issue for the Dolphins. Attracting the marquee headliner became the hallmark early in the Stephen Ross era, and that main objective was amplified in 2015 with the hiring of Mike Tannenbaum.
Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Branden Albert, Ndamukong Suh, Brandon Marshall — each a prolific contributor with their respective clubs prior to taking their talents to South Beach. Wallace and Ellerbe were utter flops in Miami while Marshall, Suh and Albert each made pro bowls with the Dolphins.
Regardless of the production — or lack thereof — of big ticket items, each signing highlighted a crippling, systemic issue embedded deep inside the walls of the Dolphins headquarters in Davie.
Poor teaching nurtured poor development, and as a result, the Dolphins wasted the majority of the franchise’s less precious resources (i.e. draft picks outside the first-round and bargain-level free agents).
That’s not to say there hasn’t been a healthy uptick in recent years — there has. Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, both found late on draft day, are stalwarts on the Miami defense. Team Captain Bobby McCain was a fifth-round pick. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage were selected in the middle of the draft and Jakeem Grant heard 185 names called before the Phins plucked him in the 2016 draft.
Now, as the Dolphins embark on a new course, the roster is chocked full of developmental types. Equipped with a coaching staff known for squeezing every drop of talent out of their players, these are the three units that could change the landscape in Miami.
Change the landscape by allowing the Dolphins to avoid the temptation of going after the top of the market and continuing to cultivated and developing its own, home-grown product.
We start on defense.
An Unsung Cornerback
The Director: Under Josh Boyer’s tutelage Undrafted Rookie Malcolm Butler became the hero of Super Bowl 49. J.C. Jackson also won a Super Bowl in his first season as a UDFA; he didn’t clinch the game with an interception, but he allowed a reception only once per 12.4 snaps and just 0.97 yards per snap played last year.
After a tremendous beginning to his career in Tennessee Jason McCourty faded into irrelevance for a four-year stretch. Signing a one-year deal with New England in 2018, McCourty posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade of his entire career.
The Cast: Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are known entities at this stage of their careers. Three quality corners is a start, but the Dolphins defense needs at least one more — preferably two — to join the aforementioned triumvirate.
Jalen Davis — in limited action — ended 2018 as Miami’s third highest graded player, according to PFF.
Torry McTyer, a second-year UDFA product, played 347 snaps out wide while 2018 sixth-rounder Cornell Armstrong saw the field for 84 reps.
Cordrea Tankersley looks to bounce back to his rookie season form where he ranked 40thin snaps per reception among all corners with 300 coverage snaps. The 2017 third-round pick needs an accelerated recovery from a torn ACL that occurred last October — this man-centric scheme suits his skill set quite well.
Jomal Wiltz spent time with Boyer in New England last season and Nik Needham is an intriguing UDFA prospect.
A Solution on the Interior OL
The Director(s): Pat Flaherty engineered the locomotive that was the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars ground game. Leonard Fournette stole the headlines, but it was Flaherty’s big uglies that paved the path. With limited resources (an opening day line that featured a second-round pick, two third-round picks, and two UDFAs) Flaherty heeded the identity of a Tom Coughlin team with the 10th-best graded run-blocking line in football.
Last season saw a severe regression to the mean with injuries displacing all five starters, but Flaherty’s wizardry predates his time in Jacksonville back to his work with the New York Giants.
But here’s where things get interesting. DeGuglielmo cut his teeth in the NFL working for the Giants as an assistant under, you guessed it, Pat Flaherty. PFF didn’t grade lines prior to 2006 but the 2006-08 teams they coached together ranked 5th, 1st, and 7th in Run Blocking.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 21, 2019
Assistant O-Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo helped restore a Colts offensive line that nearly put Andrew Luck into early retirement. After years of poor play up front, the Colts offensive line changed the culture and identity in Indianapolis in just one year.
The Cast: Laremy Tunsil is a blue chip, perineal all-pro type. Beyond that, Miami has a lot of question marks.
Third-round rookie Michael Deiter could qualify as Flaherty’s version of Brandon Linder (a third-round pick of the Jags in 2014.
Flaherty coached Daniel Kilgore — Miami’s projected opening day center — in 2016 with the 49ers — Kilgore’s second highest run-blocking grade of his career.
Chris Reed was with Flaherty in Jacksonville as the primary interior swing lineman. Reed — 27-years-old — has just 724 snaps under his belt as a pro, but showed the intelligence and combo-blocking prowess that Miami will like going forward.
On paper, after those names, the drop-off is considerable. The Dolphins remade the depth of the line with a sixth-round draft pick, a pair of former AAF players, three UDFAs, and two castoffs of other NFL practice squads.
Defensive Line as a Whole
The Director: Marion Hobby’s presence on the staff likely has a direct correlation to the selection of Christian Wilkins. Hobby recruited and coached Wilkins during his six-year stint (2011-2016) on the Clemson coaching staff.
Hobby proved that he can put together the nation’s best defensive line at the college level, but his most recent NFL-stop isn’t too shabby in its own right. Hobby’s 2017 Jaguars defensive line finished second in the NFL in sacks, and graded fifth in pass rushing in 2018, according to PFF.
The Cast: Compartmentalizing positions on this defensive front is an impossible task. Hobby’s ace pupil, Wilkins, will play all over the defensive line, as will third-year interior player Vincent Taylor. Davon Godchaux is a polished run-stuffer and began to develop a pass rush arsenal last season — expect that trend to continue.
The real challenge, for Hobby, comes by way of a pair of reclamation projects; most importantly 2017 first-rounder Charles Harris. Harris was a devastating force disrupting the passing game at Missouri, but aside from a few games during his rookie season, he’s been a non-factor.
The other, former second-round pick Tank Carradine. Health is Carradine’s biggest hurdle, but he has the traits and makeup to solidify a spot in the rotation as a base five-technique.
This article wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville. Under Studesville’s watch in 2018 Frank Gore registered his highest yards-per-carry mark in seven years. Kenyan Drake reached career highs in yards-from-scrimmage (1,012) and touchdowns (10). Brandon Bolden, albeit on minimal touches, went nuts for 11.2 YPC and the Dolphins were eighth in the league in yards-per-carry.
It also feels disingenuous to omit Patrick Graham from this piece. The primary vessel selected to captain Brian Flores’ defense excelled in using Green Bay’s multifaceted linebackers in a variety of roles. He helped transition Clay Matthews back to the edge, revived Nick Perry’s production, and curated significant progress from Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell.
While the rostered is littered with late-round contributors, the Dolphins have long struggled to develop gems with the same frequency as the rest of the league — particularly at certain positions.
If you’re buying into this coaching staff — this regime overhaul — you’re leaning on the leadership, winning pedigree, and proven teaching track records of the new members of the Dolphins ensemble.
This season may not be measured in wins and losses, but victories in these developments stand to serve as a starting point with regards to restoring glory to this once proud Dolphins franchise.
LATEST
- Pinpointing Causes for Concern on Defense July 7, 2019
- Dolphins Defensive Tackle Kendrick Norton Loses Arm After Car Accident July 4, 2019
- Top 10 Ryan Fitzpatrick Plays from 2018 July 4, 2019
- New Focus on Development Should Inspire Confidence at These Positions July 3, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Rookie Madden 20 Ratings July 3, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
5 Bold Predictions for the 2019 Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
5 Developments That Would Signal a Successful 2019 Dolphins Season
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Dolphins Vincent Taylor Poised for a Breakout Season
-
Miami Dolphins7 days ago
Top 10 2019 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Battles