Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post Joins 6/10/19 Locked On Dolphins Pod
Travis is back for a special edition of the LOD podcast as Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post stops by to discuss the entirety of the Miami Dolphins offseason program. The quarterback battle is heating up, but which player is earning the admiration of his teammates? Plus, why Devante Parker deserves your support, Preston Williams taking off, the Reshad Jones saga from Joe’s perspective, the change in culture and vibe from the previous regime and where Joe ultimately thinks this team finishes this year and long-term under Brian Flores.
Joe Schad On the Locked On Dolphins Podcast – January 3
Travis sits down with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post for this in-depth conversation on the Dolphins upcoming off-season. From the falling out between Adam Gase and the organization, to the current mood in the locker room, and Chris Grier’s vision for the roster, the quarterback and the head coach.
Podcast: Post Game Locker Room Audio
In this special edition of the Locked On Dolphins podcast, Travis goes inside the Dolphins locker room after the win over the hated Buffalo Bills. Travis caught up with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Laremy Tunsil, Bobby McCain and Jerome Baker for their thoughts on their own individual success, and the 21-17 win.
ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast
Travis sat down with ESPN Dolphins beat writer, Cameron Wolfe. Topics include Cam’s impression of Adam Gase and his program in Miami, Ryan Tannehill’s personality and how it compares to other QBs Cam has covered, Kenyan Drake’s star potential, some insight on week one’s opponent the Tennessee Titans, the negative national perception of this team and a whole lot more.
