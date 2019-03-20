Miami Dolphins
Potential Veteran Trades On the Horizon in Miami
This portion of the football calendar is typically reserved for unveiling splash-signings in South Beach. But, as the Dolphins undergo an organizational remake, Stephen Ross appears on-track to restore the franchise’s clout to its perceived prestige of the late-90’s.
Coming as quite a surprise, Miami balked on cutting veteran Edge Rusher Robert Quinn prior to his $1.1 million roster bonus triggering last Wednesday. Now, a week after the fact, we have justification for the decision.
Robert Quinn was spotted today on his way to visit the #Cowboys, who are in trade talks with the #Dolphins for the veteran DE, sources say. Quinn would need to agree to any deal. So, this is another step in the process, with a Dallas team that obviously needs pass rush.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2019
Quinn spent his Tuesday in courtship from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas coaching staff. Miami acquired the former all-pro’s services only 13 months ago, for a fourth-round draft choice, and now the Dolphins hope to pedal something similar in return.
With the frenzy that was free agency coming to a calm, the next phase in Miami’s underwhelming, yet very necessary, offseason figures to ruffle the trade market. With $27.7 million in cap space, and no intentions to spend that money for the 2019 product, The Dolphins can essentially buy future draft capital (much in the way it did with Ryan Tannehill).
We’ll start with the confirmed available commodity, Robert Quinn, but who else might be on the outs?
The Player: Robert Quinn
The Reason: Quinn’s 2018 production did not match the 2019 salary-owed ($11.8 million). Entering his age-29 season, the likelihood that Quinn is a productive play the next time Miami are competitive is nil.
Potential Suitors: Dallas and New Orleans are the confirmed suitors, which makes perfect sense. Dallas recently lost Randy Gregory and David Irving to suspensions with the latter announcing a quasi-retirement in a bizarre Instagram Live video.
New Orleans are gearing up for one last Super Bowl push during the Drew Brees era. There’s no such thing as too many pass rushers and the Dolphins-Saints trade relationship has a solid history (Stills and Ellerbe recently).
Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 4th Round Pick – Dallas might view Quinn as more than a one-year solution opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. That’s a premium worth divvying up for.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: At $11 million annually, the Dolphins need to buy that number down to better correlate with Quinn’s production. Terrell Suggs registered seven sacks last season and signed for $7 million with the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn had 6.5 sacks in 2018 so the Dolphins should offer to foot the bill on $4 million portion of Quinn’s new deal – provided no new contract is agreed upon.
The Player: Reshad Jones
The Reason: A future member of Miami’s Ring of Honor, Jones has been trending down in recent years. Playing through a shoulder injury in 2017 Jones didn’t miss any games, but he has missed 12 contests in the last three years because of chronic shoulder issues.
Jones’ coverage skills are wanting, his pursuit angles have deteriorated and, on top of all that, he quit on his team in 2018 during the Jets game. Lastly, his contract is beyond ridiculous. Jones is owed roughly $35 million over the next three years.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Only teams in a championship window, with cash to spend, make sense here. Indianapolis fits that bill. With $77 million in cap space, wins in 10 of their last 12, and a no true compliment to Malik Hooker, the Colts check all the boxes.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 6th Round Pick – Unloading Jones is more about absolving the future cash considerations beyond 2019. There’s a pre-existing relationship with these two clubs as Miami dealt Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs in 2018.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking a low draft pick for a safety that can still play stings, but Miami would have to cooperate in order to clear future money owed. Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins reset the safety market and Chris Ballard has proven frugal in Indianapolis this offseason. Bringing Jones’ salary down into the seven-figure-range might make this possible.
The Player: Kenny Stills
The Reason: If return value is considerable the Dolphins might have to listen. The team doesn’t actively want to move Stills, but if Miami can clear his salary and redistribute it towards Jakeem Grant and next year’s receiver market, that might be the best option.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Kansas City’s biggest play-maker is in some trouble. One offside penalty from the Super Bowl, the Chiefs need to aggressively pursue Tyreek Hill’s potential replacement. Stills isn’t the same type of player as Hill, but he can certainly take the top off of the defense to free up Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s screen game.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 3rd Round Pick – The receiver trade market has been buyer-friendly so far, but the options for Kansas City are limited. Miami might have the power in this deal and could hold out until Hill’s situation gets resolved.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: This is one Miami might not have to pay for. In a league where Devin Funchess is worth $10 million per year, Stills’ $8 million ($7 million in 2020) deal is a bargain buy.
The Player: Akeem Spence
The Reason: Spence was acquired to one-gap in former Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek’s aggressive, penetrating system – the former Lion and Buccaneer is utterly miscast in the new defense.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Kocurek is in San Francisco now and 49ers General Manager John Lynch recently said that Kocurek has changed the organization’s entire view on defensive linemen. Spence can collapse the pocket as a sub-package interior rusher by the bay.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 7th Round Pick – the same price Miami paid, Spence’s contract alleviation is the key here.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking the throwaway seventh-rounder. This deal is entirely about unloading wasted cash commitments ($3.25 million in in 2019).
The Player: Kiko Alonso
The Reason: The list of reasons not to make this move is far shorter. There are no jobs in this defense that fits Alonso’s limited strengths and Miami have been over-paying the Linebacker since the moment the ink dried on his new deal.
Potential Landing Spot(s): The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet replaced Alex Ogletree so Alonso goes off to a contender.
Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Draft Pick – In another future cap-clearing move, Miami takes breadcrumbs in return for Alonso.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Miami will have to pay for this one. Alonso is due roughly $6 million each of the next two years and with the Rams very tight up against the cap; the Dolphins will foot nearly this entire bill.
The Player: T.J. McDonald
The Reason: As the Dolphins look to reshape the secondary under Brian Flores, McDonald doesn’t figure into Miami’s long-term plans.
Potential Landing Spot(s): The same idea applies here as the aforementioned Reshad Jones proposal. For that purpose we’re slotting Indianapolis in, yet again, to compliment Malik Hooker.
Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Pick – With McDonald’s modest cap hit the next three years on his remaining deal, Miami parts with the future cash considerations and washes its hands of another bad Mike Tannenbaum deal.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Accepting peanuts for a worthwhile player is as far as the Phins need to go in this one. If Jones is moved, McDonald is most likely back in Miami in 2019.
It’s wishful thinking to assume Miami can move all of these players. Then again, depending on how much more dead cap Stephen Ross is willing to eat, maybe it’s not. Each of these players do have value in the league, to varying degrees, so it’ll be up to Miami to sweeten the contracts in order to raise the veteran’s attractiveness on the open-market.
The Dolphins are undertaking the Money Ball approach. Developed in baseball, and adopted into the NFL via the Cleveland, Miami might not be as fully-immersed as former Browns EVP Sashi Brown was when he embarked on this very endeavor in 2016, but the concept is linear.
Now fifth on the Vegas’ Super Bowl-odds-future-lines-list (behind only 2018’s Championship Game representatives), the Browns didn’t conceal their commitment to interim futility during the 2017 offseason. Buying Brock Osweiler’s bloated contract for the Texans, in exchange for a second-round pick, served as a declaration of their intentions.
If Miami are intent to follow the same path, Chris Grier and company might consider buying Alex Smith off Dan Snyder’s hands in Washington. For years, Washington and Miami celebrated offseason championships that yielded zero on-field results. What better way to illustrate the newly charted course than pulling one over on a team once considered Miami’s equal?
While a talent departure, starting with Quinn, will negatively impact Miami’s 2019 on-field product, the returns coming back gives the franchise hope for the future.
And after two-decades of unfulfilled promise, that should provide the freshest breath of air any Phins fan has inhaled since the Clinton administration.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Guard Chris Reed
The Dolphins announced Monday the signing of former Jacksonville Guard Chris Reed. The details of his deal are unknown but the Minnesota State product started eight games and appeared in 25 for the Jaguars over the last three seasons.
During his rookie and sophomore seasons Reed played under the tutelage of current Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty. Exclusively at Left Guard through nearly the first three years of his career, Reed saw some action in new positions in 2018. He played three reps as a Left Tackle in a week-14 game in Tennessee, then played Right Guard for 42 snaps in a week-16 game in Miami. He also subbed into the game as an eligible receiver and extra blocker in goal-line packages.
Win off the snap and throw your man (Godchaux) across two gaps. pic.twitter.com/A4pVGAWv8R
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Stand up the double team and climb to the second level. pic.twitter.com/BGfovv55vd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
As a pass protector in 2018 Reed allowed 10 pressures on 203 reps. His 95.1% pass blocking efficiency is solidified by a goose egg in the sacks-allowed column. Reed is capable of something that has long been an issue in Miami – picking up games.
Borrowing a video-tweet from Chris Kauffman, Reed showcases an innate ability to find work on three different rushers facing a complex blitz scheme from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watching a bit of the OG Chris Reed that Miami just signed from Jacksonville. I don’t want to overstate one play, but this is pretty impressive. Perhaps OL Coach Pat Flaherty knew what he was doing here. pic.twitter.com/lMs7XGHwZN
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 19, 2019
Pittsburgh shifts its line just before the snap, then stunts the tackle and end (Reed gets a piece of both) then he picks up the green dog blitz of the linebacker – a textbook rep.
The benefit of the signing looks to come from his football acumen at the position. In addition to his work against stunts, Reeds has some quality tape working as a combo blocker climbing to the second level in the run-game. Another beneficial factor, Reed is adept at sealing off the backside pursuit on runs away from his position. Because of this, Reed likely figures into the right guard equation.
Footwork is key. Before throwing his punch Chris Reed establishes his base gliding into his pass set. Then he locks out and handles this rush with ease. pic.twitter.com/POL9p3jqLt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Don’t let the rush get into you, if he wants to loop around, go attack him. A nice aggressive rep eliminating Andre Branch. pic.twitter.com/bLjSG1u9K7
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Reed will, at times, get too narrow in his stance and get bull rushed right off the ball. The lack of athleticism shows up in the run-game too. Miami likely will not ask Reed to play the front-side pulling guard role, as he can lose control operating in space.
Not bad, Chris Reed. Not bad. pic.twitter.com/Rct5xZLMWa
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 19, 2019
Probably just don’t ask him to pull tontjr play side lol. pic.twitter.com/9DhvCf5n5g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Andre Branch throws a bull rush that Reed can’t handle. He sometimes gets too narrow in his sets and it results with him on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ac1da5PSOI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Breaking camp with the Jags in 2016, as an undrafted free agent, Reed was the subject of a feature story in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. In the column, his love for the weight room is detailed (Reed, a shot put thrower, saw a 10-foot jump on his throw in one high school season due to the work done in the weight room). According to his former high school coach, Reed “brought his lunch pail to work every day without complaining.” Concerns over his motor were raised in that same article as this “nice guy” is thought to be a little too passive – but you wouldn’t know it from his NFL tape.
Find work. Always find work. The double is taken care of, go help someone else. pic.twitter.com/4Yo2q41oa1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
It’s a draw, you wanna rush up field? I’ll help you get there with a punch to the side of the head. pic.twitter.com/AjLtgpAAAz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
Without the benefit of knowing Miami’s draft plans, this move signals a small shift in the offensive line shuffle. Reed’s best fit comes at Right Guard which happens to be the position of one of Miami’s three starting-caliber linemen in Jesse Davis.
Expect Davis to kick outside to right tackle with a chance to win the opening day job there, with Reed at Right Guard, Laremy Tunsil at Left Tackle with Daniel Kilgore competition against a rookie for the Center job. That, ideally, leaves Miami with just the Left Guard position to solve.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Future-Focus Shines a Light on Youngsters
With a roster purged of over-priced vets, Miami’s unknowns have an a big opportunity
The season doesn’t kick off for 172 days, but the Dolphins roster is significantly under-manned. As free agency grinds to a haul, with only seven draft picks on-hand, Miami are 35 players short of the permitted 90-man roster welcomed to training camp. Additions will trickle in from now through the dog days of summer, but Chris Grier will certainly stock Brian Flores’ roster with a bevy of untested, largely forgotten players.
If the New England influence continues in Miami, we can expect a multitude of undrafted free agents to sign once the draft concludes late afternoon on April 27. As Patriots Beat Writer Evan Lazar details here, New England currently has a 15-year streak going in which an undrafted free agent made the final roster – unprecedented.
Examining the Dolphins present-day team, a chunk of unproven second and third-year players already occupy a large portion of the roster. From high draft pick disappointments, to the longshots grinding their way from the bottom of the depth chart, the Dolphins fan base needs to familiarize itself with a group of unknowns and unproven players.
Eager to Elevate
Jonathan Woodard
Entered NFL: 2016 7th Round Pick (Jacksonville)
Acquired: Signed to Dolphins Practice Squad, 2017
Entering his fourth year as a professional, Woodard’s only action came last year in a Dolphins uniform. A mid-season call-up, Woodard flashed from his September 26th promotion earning his first career sack and 128 total snaps. Woodard, at 6-6, 271 pounds, has the ideal build to play the base five-technique in the new defense. At press time, Woodard is a legitimate starting option though he will likely fall into a rotational role once the offseason concludes.
This is a grown man play by Jonathan Woodard. Subtle shift inside with the motion, delivers a powerful punch and knocks his man back. It disrupts the route of the back and the up-back’s lead block. pic.twitter.com/kUkVupPXEM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 2, 2018
Torry McTyer
Entered NFL: 2017 Undrafted Free Agent (Dolphins)
An instant camp surprise in 2018, McTyer pushed for number-two cornerback duties and wound up playing 498 snaps (346 on defense). Though his first season was a struggle, McTyer showcased the long-speed and mirror techniques that should make him an option as a perimeter corner. At the very least, McTyer provides the Dolphins with a solid special teamer and secondary depth.
Jalen Davis
Entered NFL: 2018 Undrafted Free Agent (Dolphins)
Playing 47 snaps in Miami’s final two games, Davis’ comfortability in the slot flashed immediately. He lined up inside on 28 reps and picked up a sack, forced fumble, and allowed just 24 receiving yards on five targets in the Jacksonville game (three receptions). That performance earned Davis 34 snaps in the season finale where he made four tackles with three coming within two yards of the line of scrimmage.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 18, 2019
Cornell Armstrong
Entered NFL: 2018 6th Round Pick (Dolphins)
Specializing in press-man coverage, with long arms and the testing time (4.43) to boot, Armstrong is an intriguing prospect. He was a ball hawk at Southern Miss (five career interceptions) and had a brief run of playing time late in 2018. Armstrong is a candidate to provide Miami with a core special teams ace and depth-boosting perimeter cornerback.
Draft Picks in Urgency-Mode
Charles Harris
Entered NFL: 2017 1st Round Pick (Dolphins)
It’s do-or-die time for the former 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Harris’ best game was early in his rookie year on a trip to London, but it’s been downhill since. At his best, he’s a speed-rusher with a wicked spin move to work back under the tackle. At worst, he is a passive end without a counter move that is easily washed away in the run-game. Harris could transition to an on-ball linebacker role in the new defense.
Let’s put a bow on this thing with a Charles Harris speed rush. pic.twitter.com/XMGVZfBl18
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 10, 2017
Mike Gesicki
Entered NFL: 2018 2nd Round Pick (Dolphins)
It’s presumptuous to assume a second-year player is up against some urgency, but Gesicki’s disastrous rookie year, coupled with some free agent signings at the position, puts the Penn State product on the clock. He needs to dramatically improve his functional strength and contact balance and, fortunately, the new scheme will allow him to flex out wide and play more to his strengths in 2019.
Durham Smythe
Entered NFL: 2018 4th Round Pick (Dolphins)
Signing Dwayne Allen and Clive Walford does more to harm Smythe than Gesicki. Smythe is an in-line blocker through-and-through, though his athletic measurements give Miami some hope that he can become a red zone weapon. Smythe had a better rookie season than Gesicki, but he needs to outperform the likes of Nick O’Leary and Clive Walford to get playing time in 2019.
Some great blocks by O’Leary, Smythe and Davis to spring Drake pic.twitter.com/Mydxbve1nE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 4, 2018
Then there are the longshots. Isaac Asiata was a fan favorite after his fifth-round selection in the 2017 draft. His processing speed and lack of technical refinement often puts him in precarious situations. Connor Hilland drew some praise and plenty of playing time last pre-seasons – he’ll get a crack at backup center duties. Offensive Tackle Zach Sterup was one of four tendered restricted free agents by Miami this winter, but his tape leaves plenty to be desired.
Cordrea Tankersley’s omission from the top portion was intentional. Coming off an ACL injury that occurred in November, it’s likely that Tankersley begins the season on PUP.
Defensive Tackle Jamiyus Pittman received a mid-season call-up. At 319 pounds, Miami might ask Pittman to stack on a few more pounds to play the rotational nose tackle position. His get-off and redirect abilities went a long way to the coaching staff giving him 45 snaps in 2018.
Isaiah Ford’s college tape made his seventh-round selection widely regarded as a steal in 2017, but a torn ACL during his rookie-year training camp delayed his development and Ford is now a longshot to make the 53-man roster this September. Kendrick Norton was a late-season add to the Miami practice squad in 2018.
Quentin Poling, last year’s seventh-round draft choice, has an opportunity to get some special teams work in 2019. The same is true for cornerbacks Jomal Wiltz and Dee Delaney.
With a limited free agent spending budget, and an eye on the 2020 season, the Dolphins will roster a long list of unknown names. Break out the binoculars and notepad, 2019 is scouting season in South Florida.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Chris Reed
Looks like the Miami Dolphins have begun replacing the plethora of offensive linemen they either released or let walk this past offseason.
According to the Dolphins official social media account, the team signed offensive guard Chris Reed.
We have signed guard/center Chris Reed.
Reed spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/BwSScpx4vl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2019
Details of the contract are currently unknown, but with the losses of Ja’Wuan James, Ted Larsen, Josh Sitton and possibly even players like Jake Brendel and Travis Swanson, the Dolphins need bodies to fill out their roster.
After signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of the 2015 NFL draft, Reed was placed on the team’s practice squad and wasn’t activated until September, 2016. Over the past three seasons, Reed has been active for 25 games and started 8 of them.
You can’t expect too much from this signing, as Reed is simply expected to compete for depth on the offensive line and it’s possible he doesn’t even make the team out of training camp. Then again, Ted Larsen was originally supposed to be offensive line depth and he ended up playing 1,272 snaps over the course of his two-year Dolphins career.
LATEST
- Potential Veteran Trades On the Horizon in Miami March 20, 2019
- Free Agent Analysis: Guard Chris Reed March 19, 2019
- Dolphins Future-Focus Shines a Light on Youngsters March 19, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Sign Chris Reed March 18, 2019
- Rebuilding Previous Rebuilds March 18, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Theorizing Miami’s Concealed Plan to Go Get Kyler Murray
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Dolphins Trade QB Ryan Tannehill – Where Things Went Wrong in Miami
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Stocked with Draft Picks, the Fate of the Phins Falls on Chris Grier
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason